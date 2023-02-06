Three properties sold for more than $1 million in the latest round of proeprty transactions.

An Ephrata property sold for $1.3 million, a Manor Township property sold for $1.65 million. But the highest sale price landed on a Lancaster city property transaction, at $5 million. The land sits at 1397 Arcadia Road.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Jan. 23-27:

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Brandon J. Stoltzfus and Kristin Stoltzfus conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Brandon J. Stoltzfus for $1.

John Elmer Leid and Mary Kathryn Leid conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Martin and Kaylene M. Martin for $230,000.

Wilson Horning and Daniel M. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Horning and Ruth Ann Horning for $247,078.

Linford H. Reiff and Barbara Ann Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Linford H. Reiff and Barbara Ann Reiff for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Ming-Hung Chen and Tsui Sun Chen conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Ronald Dureel Bucher and the estate of Ronald D. Bucher conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Greene and Allison P. Greene for $193,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sherry L. Yeany and John F. Yeany for $155,400.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Robert J. Piller and Wilma M. Piller conveyed property on Bill Drive to John J. Fallows and Amy Lynn Fallows for $230,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Roy L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Colony P. LLC for $90,000.

Jsl Property Investments LLC and Jeffrey Lloyd conveyed property on a public road to Andre J. Sauder and Kaila C. Sauder for $106,000.

Lydell S. Martin and Alisha D. Martin conveyed 200 Sandy Hill Road to Daniel H. Habegger and Jolene F. Habegger for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

James M. Shoemaker and Michelle Shoemaker conveyed property on a public road to James M. Shoemaker for $1.

Christ K. Fisher and Malinda E. Fisher conveyed 228 Maple Shade Road to Levi S. Fisher and Mary K. Fisher for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Raymond J. Shade conveyed 308 Union St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $56,100.

Rsm Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed property on a public road to Brian Kocsi and Lori Bronokoski for $415,000.

Matthew E. Sipel and Michele J. Sipel conveyed property on Staman Lane to Pamela J. Livengood for $205,000.

The estate of Matthew Todd Ingram and the estate of Matthew T. Ingram conveyed 472 Walnut St. to Abigail M. Ingram for $1.

Luis Torres conveyed property on Locust Street to Mabel Hinson and Luis E. Torres-Santiago for $207,000.

Robert R. Young conveyed property on Third Street to James Hamaker and Kristin Hamaker for $50,000.

Christopher Sunderland and David E. Wallace conveyed 648 Walnut St. to Matthew W. Jones and Amanda Jones for $230,000.

CONOY TWP.

Lisa D. Schramm conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth J. Crum and Stephen S. Crum for $202,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Dustin M. Miller and Regina Marie Miller conveyed 204 Fausnacht Drive to Dustin M. Miller and Regina Marie Miller for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Judith A. Faunce conveyed property on West High Street to Joshua Wood for $175,000.

Joshua Wood conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $199,900.

Robert H. Wahl conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Briana Dimarco for $340,000.

Warren R. Howarth and Stacy L. Howarth conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Stacy L. Howarth for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Debra Louise Oneill for $340,000.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Rohrers Construction, Robert L. Gruber and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sanjok Basnet, Arati Bhandari and Arjun Gurung for $465,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on Ridge Road to Brian Rohde and Alexa Pacheco for $290,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

David D. Miller and Jacqueline C. Miller conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Jacob K. Connor and Brooke E. Thomas for $133,500.

Harry L. Martin and Joyce A. Martin conveyed property on Goshen Mill Road to Benjamin K. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus for $200,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Lewis H. Shoemaker and Carrene A. Shoemaker conveyed property on a public road to Lewis H. Shoemaker and Carrene A. Shoemaker for $1.

EARL TWP.

Sa Debry Holdings LLC and Bryan E. Sheldon conveyed property on a public road to Jemar Enterprises for $2,450,000.

John Elmer Leid and Mary Kathryn Leid conveyed property on North Shirk Road to John Elmer Leid, Mary Kathryn Leid and John Leid & Mary Kathryn Leid Revocable Living Trust for $1.

John Elmer Leid and Mary Kathryn Leid conveyed property on a public road to John Leid & Mary Kathryn Leid Revocable Living Trust, John E. Leid and Mary Kathryn Leid for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Spring Grove Holdings LLC and the estate of Kevin James Esh conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Esh for $250,000.

Richard B. Martin and Carol A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Martin Family Trust for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nelson N. Zimmerman and Lori J. Zimmerman conveyed property on South Fairmount Road to Lawrence N. Nolt and Martha B. Nolt for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Nancy B. Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Janell Holmes for $250,000.

EDEN TWP.

Benuel Wayne Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Benuel Wayne Lapp and Lillian K. Lapp for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Joseph A. Fisher conveyed property on Melony Lane to Christian A. Morris for $295,000.

Lucille Dull and Wilma L. Eberly conveyed property on Crest Road to Larry L. Dull for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Rufus W. Redcay and Ruth W. Redcay conveyed property on a public road to Corporate Venture Group for $72,100.

James Weaver and Jennifer M. Weaver conveyed property on West Main Street to Stephen M. Smeltz and Sharon L. Smeltz for $385,000.

Sarah L. Oliphant conveyed property on a public road to Dennis J. Reis and Pamela K. Reis for $240,000.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to John R. Zook and Linda M. Zook for $1,310,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Alan L. Madonna Jr. and Nancy L. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Metzler for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Burkholder Jr. for $199,900.

Janice M. Thomas conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Patricia R. Eshelman for $305,000.

Wilford N. Martin, Kristine L. Martin, Carl L. Martin, Lena Z. Martin and Wilmer R. Martin conveyed property on Springville Road to Springville Mennonite School for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Arlene Weaver and David Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Debra Zug and Edward Zug for $230,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daniel M. Lieberman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Lieberman and Angela R. Haldeman for $1.

Plaskolite MXL Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Arnold Polymer Multi LP for $10.

Eastgate Fl Investments LLC and Edward Levy conveyed property on a public road to Michael Shirk and Susan H. Kiss for $390,000.

The estate of Mary Louise Arader Johnston and the estate of Mary Louise Johnston conveyed property on a public road to Marie-Louise J. Acker and Earl Ellsworth Acker for $1.

Wayne D. Muir and Sue S. Muir conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Wayne D. Muir, Sue Steckman Muir and Muir Living Trust for $0.

Kenneth J. Martin, Cassie Martin and Cassie L. Burlingame conveyed property on Kenstar Drive to Timothy Sosin and Hannah Sosin for $510,000.

The estate of Doris M. Rudy conveyed 2216 Seitz Drive to Steven D. Rudy for $1.

Steven W. Heisey and Carol A. Heisey conveyed 2938 Hearthside Lane to Karl J. Sanko and Savannah J. Mellish for $535,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Brian J. Kocsi conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Kauffman and Sandra S. Kauffman for $340,000.

Cash Now LLC and Raymond Abboud conveyed property on a public road to Jarib J Mota Luperon and Nimsi Mota Luperon for $208,888.

Marlene Burkhart and Marlene F. Bauza conveyed property on a public road to Kevin A. Schwebel and Emily Nicole Schwebel for $170,000.

The estate of Jodi Ann Beck conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Glanzair Properties LLC for $230,000.

Kevin J. Noffz conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Noffz and Anne Noffz for $1.

Gregory S. Eisenman and Beth Ann Eisenman conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Lynn Isaac Shertzer and Sarah Brightwell Shertzer for $441,000.

Eric R. Cook and Annette Cook conveyed 715 S. 16th St. to Evan Holbrook and Erin Holbrook for $220,000.

The estate of Jay C. Noffz conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Noffz for $1.

Stephen J. Artz conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Anne Nice and Jeremy Thomas Young for $430,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Pamela M. Dagen-King conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Fox and Paula J. Fox for $1.

Brookfield Development Corp. Inc. conveyed 2209 Brentford St. to Lynne A. Booth for $90,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robin A. Welsh and Faith A. Welsh conveyed property on Dunmore Drive to Harrison Q. Vu and Uyen T. Vu for $360,000.

Brian A. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Bolton for $300,000.

Amanda R. Liounis, Amanda R. Dombach and Brian Dombach conveyed 1820 Driver Ave. to Amanda R. Dombach for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Harold F. White and the estate of Harold F. White Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold F. White Jr. for $1.

The estate of Harold F. White Sr. and the estate of Harold F. White conveyed 223 S. Queen St. to Michele E. White for $1.

George J. Sexton and John N. Stauffer conveyed property on South Beaver Street to Anthony Rutt for $92,000.

Felix Santos and Ana Santos conveyed property on a public road to 316 Laurel Street LLC for $1.

Felix C. Santos and Ana R. Santos conveyed 318 Laurel St. to 318 Laurel Street LLC for $1.

Felix C. Santos and Ana Santos conveyed 653 Fremont St. to 653 Fremont Street LLC for $1.

Felix C. Santos and Ana Santos conveyed 314 Laurel St. to 314 Laurel Street LLC for $1.

Victor M. Dejesus Jr. conveyed 543 Dauphin St. to Maintained Properties LLC for $140,500.

Joseph A. Cross conveyed property on a public road to Cevyn Keys LLC for $1.

Blue Sky Property Group LLC and Ray Stoltzfus conveyed property on Poplar Street to Rafael Castillo Mejia and Hillary N. Suarez Delgado for $205,000.

Ssco Properties LLC and John D. Murr conveyed 619 W. Chestnut St. to Wesley R. Funk for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Raymond J. Shade Jr. conveyed 25 Hager St. to Awiine Affordable Homes I. LLC for $65,200.

Wendy M. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Castlet LLC for $1.

Eric A. Rebert and Kate A. Rebert conveyed 615 Second St. to Kate A. Rebert and Budd Stutzman for $1.

Formin Properties LLC conveyed 1397 Arcadia Road to Arcadia Road Holdings LLC, Barwed LLC and Apron Strings LLC for $5,000,000.

Dunieski Silverio Gonzalez conveyed property on Coral Street to Cameron Lantz for $150,000.

Eddy Matos conveyed property on Strawberry Street to Yoangel Plata-Cabrera for $160,000.

Daisy McFadden conveyed property on Harrison Street to Angel Luis Rodriguez and Lisa R. Morales-Rodriguez for $165,000.

Ironstone Development Lp, Trevor J. Eby and Ironstone Gp LLC conveyed 509 E. Ross St. to Ava Paige Brubaker for $220,000.

Jennifer E. Castro Rojas conveyed 416 S. Lime St. to Elmer Stoltzfus for $131,000.

Janice Jimenez conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Hukill for $245,000.

Alexander M. Duffy and Courtney A. Duffy conveyed 138 N. Lime St. to Henry J. Merrill Jr. and Phyllis L. Tranquillo for $335,000.

Dean A. Brubaker conveyed 459 Beaver St. to Serena Chin and Stephanie Cimino for $125,000.

Mark J. Asso and Brenda M Asso Gonzalez conveyed property on Third Street to Alain Romero Rojas for $200,000.

CS Equity Management LLC and Connor Smith conveyed property on Nevin Street to Celeste S. Cantees and Benjamin R. Mitchell for $274,000.

Gladys Maldoon and Eileen Geary conveyed property on West Vine Street to Gladys Santos Maldoon, Lee B. Maldoon and David Lee Maldoon 3Rd Party Special Needs Trust for $1.

The estate of Harold F. White and the estate of Harold F. White Sr. conveyed 217 S. Queen St. to Michele E. White for $1.

The estate of Harold F. White and the estate of Harold F. White Sr. conveyed 219 S. Queen St. to Michele E. White for $1.

Brian E. Rodriguez and Luz M. Villarraga conveyed property on Ruby Street to Luz M. Villarraga for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Robert E. Plank conveyed 936 Edgewood Ave. to Robert E. Plank Jr. and Deborah F. Haas for $1.

Kevin R. Walling and Denise M. Walling conveyed property on a public road to Denise M. Walling for $1.

The estate of Elaine Slaymaker conveyed 17 Atkins Ave. to Ryan Pennington for $1.

The estate of Robert E. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Plank Jr. and Deborah F. Haas for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen S. Esh and Susie S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Esh and Susie S. Esh for $1.

Stephen S. Esh and Susie S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to BTC Real Estate LLC for $495,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Mary K. Glick, Mary K. Zook and Melvin Zook conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee King and Hannah E. King for $1.

Kyle J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to JH Properties LLC for $197,000.

Daniel M. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Wilson Horning for $203,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Ruth Fry and the estate of Ruth Fry McKennon conveyed property on East Main Street to Balsam Realty LLC for $281,000.

The estate of Ruth Fry McKennon, the estate of Ruth C. Fry-McKennon and the estate of Ruth Christine Fry-McKennon conveyed property on East Main Street to Millard Mason McKennon III for $1.

Nellie E. Siple conveyed 322 E. Second St. to Christine M. Siple for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Walter Taylor III and Melinda L. Taylor conveyed property on Henry Court to Walter Taylor III for $1.

Deborah Roy Crumpler and Thomas S. Roy Revocable Trust conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Univest Bank & Trust Co., Testamentary Trust, Marian N. Roy and Douglas B. Roy for $1.

Dung Tri Hoang and Tram Thibich Le conveyed 1714 Sammar Road to Dung Tri Hoang for $1.

Anne R. Lauriello conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne M. Blaettler for $370,000.

C. Thomas Risser conveyed property on a public road to Robert Risser for $1.

C. Thomas Risser conveyed property on a public road to Robert Risser and Matthew Risser for $1.

Charles T. Tran and Julie T. Tran conveyed 1605 Oregon Pike to David T. Tran for $1.

Christopher Mayo and Wendy Mayo conveyed property on Fern Lane to George B. Zink and Lauren E. Zink for $790,000.

Laura Diamantoni conveyed 21 Belmont Ave. to Luann Rupp-Gallagher and Sean P. Gallagher for $315,000.

Dennis D. Herr, Troi D. Herr and Melissa A. Herr conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Troi D. Herr and Melissa A. Herr for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 536 Friendship Ave. to Austin G. Schneck and Kayla E. Rassmann for $390,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Chins Chinnasamy and Latha Chinnasamy for $709,450.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jay M. Shelley conveyed property on North Oak Street to HQ Homes LLC for $89,900.

Jay M. Shelley conveyed 232 E. Ferdinand St. to Millstream Holdings LLC for $170,000.

Dean M. Wissing conveyed 34 W. Ferdinand St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $180,000.

MANOR TWP.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Randall C. Kreider and Maria R. Kreider for $1.

J. Richard Burkholder, Cheryl L. Burkholder, Vera Jane Kreider, James W. Kreider, Nancy J. Albrecht, Charles H. Albrecht and Marianne Bieber conveyed property on a public road to John M. Burkholder and Joyce E. Burkholder for $1,650,000.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk for $1.

Randall C. Kreider and Maria R. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Randall C. Kreider and Maria R. Kreider for $1.

The estate of Robert E. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Plank Jr. and Deborah F. Haas for $1.

Grant H. Clark and Hobart L. Clark conveyed 126 Bayberry Drive to Grant H. Clark for $1.

Jason A. Kress and Cortney Kress conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Jason A. Kress for $1.

Lycon Valley Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Louvenel Dupervil and Julie Bottoms Dupervil for $355,000.

The estate of Grace B. Studlack conveyed property on a public road to Corban J. Esbenshade for $284,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

James Patrick McKinnis and James Patrick McKinnis Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Courtney Brenner for $235,000.

Leondra R. Demonbreun conveyed property on a public road to Ajok E. Kuir Dau and Matiop Z. Kok for $260,000.

The estate of Ricardo Reyes conveyed property on a public road to Iris Lopez for $1.

Borough of Mount Joy conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Patrick Cook conveyed property on North High Street to Shanan T. Cook for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

William H. Craven, Darlene S. Craven, William H. Craven Living Trust and Darlene S. Craven Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $995,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Thomas P. Wiley conveyed 126 E. New St. to Thomas P. Wiley and Janet M Wiley Pritchett for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Sharon L. Eberly and James G. Eberly conveyed property on Cedar Street to Christian D. Glick for $270,000.

Cheryl L. Barber conveyed property on a public road to Skylar A. Byers and Dallas M. Byers for $135,000.

The estate of Jean A. Levens conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Canale for $205,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gap Bros Holdings LLC and Timothy Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Hometowne Specialties LLC and Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Samuel L. Allgyer and Anna Mae Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to John David Allgyer and Nancy E. Allgyer for $1.

Joel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Sarah K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Steven B. King and Elizabeth Ann King conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Oliver W. Carlee conveyed property on a public road to Steven D. Obott and Phyllis M. Obott for $344,900.

Abner B. King conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Christian R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

PENN TWP.

J&A Holding Co., Jeffrey L. Kline, Alvina H. Kline, Farmer & Kline and Michael J. Farmer conveyed property on a public road to J&A Holding Co., Jeffrey L. Kline and Alvina H. Kline for $1.

Devin Chadwick Orme and Jillian Leigh Orme conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Larissa D. Whitney and Joshua Whitney for $408,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of E. Marvin Herr conveyed property on a public road to Douglas H. Herr, Denise Y. Schirmer, Dana M. Goennemann and Dana Michelle Goennemann Revocable Living Trust for $1.

The estate of E. Marvin Herr conveyed property on a public road to Dennis M. Herr, Denise Y. Schirmer, Dana M. Goennemann and Dana Michelle Goennemann Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Omaha Property Manager LLC and Planet Home Lending LLC conveyed property on Run Valley Road to Justin Luckhardt and Crystal Luckhardt for $275,000.

Amanda D. Masatu conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Kolk and Madison Kolk for $225,000.

The estate of E. Marvin Herr conveyed property on a public road to Dennis M. Herr, Dana M. Goennemann and Dana Michelle Goennemann Revocable Living Trust for $1.

The estate of E. Marvin Herr conveyed property on a public road to Douglas H. Herr for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Andrew J. Goslin and Kimberly Goslin conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Diane A. Goslin and Julius Pepper Goslin Jr. for $515,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Hanes, Majaih Kromah, Abu Kromah and Kolu Kromah for $432,526.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Michael G. Miller and Sarah S. Miller conveyed property on Zink Road to Samuel L. Fisher, Katie K. Fisher, Eli S. Fisher and Rachel Lapp-Fisher for $310,000.

Daniel F. Roth and Sara J. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Susannah C. Richards for $375,000.

Jordan Funk, Michael Ressler, Brian Ressler and Brain Ressler conveyed property on Pinch Road to Jay M. Shelley for $400,000.

Model Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Dennis D. Emmons and Virginia Emmons conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Whiteman Family Living Trust for $358,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Lester S. King conveyed 430 Spring Garden Road to John David King for $1.

Leon J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Leon J. Beiler and Rebecca Sue Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Dominick J. Dibella and Malinda J. Dibella conveyed property on Stonington Way to Dominick J. Dibella for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

John Dwight Meck conveyed property on Orchard Road to John D. Meck and Deborah L. Meck for $1.

Samuel G. Lester III conveyed 1350 Village Road to Olde Village Mill LLC for $600,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Linda A. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Bergman and Rachel L. Bergman for $345,000.

Robert Miller, Joshua Miller and Aaron Miller conveyed property on Lititz Turnpike to Joshua Miller for $1.

J. Elam King conveyed property on a public road to Brock D. Rohrer and Kayla M. Rohrer for $315,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Terence L. Linaburg and Sharon L. Linaburg for $580,840.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Harrington for $457,630.

Doreen S. Neuhauser-Freeman and James C. Freeman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James C. Freeman Jr. for $1.