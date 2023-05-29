Five property transactions in Lancaster County recently topped $1 million, but the highest recorded sales price was $8.5 million for a property on a public road in East Lampeter Township.

Elsewhere, a $1.15 million sale in Rapho Township, a $1.02 million transaction in Providence Township, a $1.4 million sale in East Hempfield Township and a Conestoga Township property transaction for $1.395 million led the list.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for May 15-19:

BART TWP.

Mary Alice Oblennis conveyed property on a public road to Abner B. Stoltzfus, Barbara F. Stoltzfus, Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Barbara F. Stoltzfus for $162,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ben B. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John D. King and Mary Kate King for $525,000.

Debbie K. White conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Steffy and Phyllis D. Steffy for $140,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Edward E. Williams conveyed property on a public road to US Bank NA and RMTP Trust Series 2021 Cottage-TT-V for $160,000.

CLAY TWP.

Andrew M. Hollinger and Rebecca Marie Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Hollinger and Rebecca Marie Hollinger for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Douglas M. Williams and Deborah M. Williams for $617,653.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Wolf for $309,900.

The estate of Patricia T. Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Anthony A. Bauman for $1.

Donald Wolf and June Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel J. Martin and Sara A. Tognoli-Robinson for $235,000.

Barbara J. Groff-Harding, Barbara J. Groff and Brooks B. Harding conveyed property on Ream Road to Miguel Marrero for $316,500.

Patricia A. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Jaydon H. Good for $300,000.

William Ramirez-Martinez and Jacqueline Maldonado-Cruz conveyed property on Hayloft Road to Charles Lippincott for $307,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Barry L. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Miller and Kylee Leiner for $236,500.

Bernard J. Hagedoorn Jr. and Florence Hagedoorn conveyed property on a public road to Tracey Fox for $360,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Eileen Scotten conveyed property on a public road to Leonard Vaughn and Kelly Vaughn for $135,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Angel Santos conveyed 637 Walnut St. to Quintin Lugo and Ashley Desiree Lugo for $170,000.

Richard E. Miller conveyed 476 Manor St. to Richard E. Miller and Jennifer M. Miller for $1.

Jonathan F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Cory Hunt and Mary Hunt for $138,000.

Rookie Properties LLC and Bart M. Trainer conveyed 26 S. Fifth St. to Richard Philip Wahlberg and Ann-Marie Wahlberg for $109,625.

The estate of Susan J. Houser conveyed 1265 Staman Lane to Justin Horning for $183,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ronald G. Kelly and Marie P. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Shawn L. Nafziger and Jeanette Nafziger for $1,395,000.

John B. Stipe III conveyed property on Boy Scout Road to John B. Stipe III and Jennifer L. Stipe for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jerry D. Dunlap and April D. Dunlap conveyed property on a public road to Alex Customs LLC for $375,000.

Jessica D. Bittinger, Jessica D. West and Justin West conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Kahn for $318,000.

Paul F. Ruffini, Denise L. Grove and Denise Ruffini conveyed property on a public road to Paul F. Ruffini and Denise Ruffini for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Bautista Family Living Trust, Joseph R. Bautista and Debra J. Bautista conveyed property on North West View Drive to Joseph R. Bautista, Debra J. Bautista and Bautista Family Living Trust for $1.

Rebecca K. Warren and Josiah D. Jones conveyed property on a public road to David Jones, Kathryn Jones, Austin P. Moran and Addie Moran for $290,000.

Jill E. Kegerise, Clarence S. Cramer and Jill E. Cramer conveyed property on a public road to Jill E. Cramer and Clarence S. Cramer for $1.

The estate of Harold C. Golden conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Burkholder and Amy N. Burkholder for $230,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Holly E. Hanna conveyed property on a public road to John K. King and Malinda B. King for $340,000.

EARL TWP.

Samuel H. Smucker and Naomi L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to David L. Smucker for $455,000.

Raymae LP and Raymond G. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Earl S. Weaver and Marilyn E. Weaver for $4,525.

Earl S. Weaver and Marilyn E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Raymae LP for $126,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Charles M. Zimmerman and Jane M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Ray Good and Roxanne S. Good for $451,000.

Jeremy N. Zimmerman and Loretta L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Z. Zeiset for $458,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Benjamin Gilner conveyed 5424 Rainbow Drive to Erik Robison and Scott Robison for $255,000.

Janet L. Miller conveyed 6336 Miriam Circle to Matthew David Browns for $300,000.

David E. Brian, M. Lynn Brian and Lynn Brian A conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Darren Hackenburg and Samantha Hackenburg for $350,000.

Doris A. Altmanshofer, Bert Altmanshofer, Doris Altmanshofer and Bert J. Altmanshofer conveyed property on Vaughn Road to William J. Keller Jr. and Megan M. Keller for $302,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

David R. Wenger and Shawn K. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Wenger and Korina J. Wenger for $950,000.

David R. Wenger and Shawn K. Wenger conveyed property on Reifsnyder Road to David R. Wenger and Shawn K. Wenger for $1.

Adorian Lazar conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy T. Litzenberger for $250,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Melissa L. Clark and Melissa L. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Jillian Hiestand and Michael D. Hoyt for $189,500.

Nathan Mullin conveyed property on North Popular Street to Maxwell A. Schoelkopf for $186,700.

Karen P. Ilgenfritz, Karen P. Speelhoffer and John S. Speelhoffer conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to Susan H. Sallade for $350,000.

Cynthia J. Reighard conveyed property on a public road to Francis R. Scott and Kathryn Scott for $401,500.

Christopher Klinepeter and Nicole Klinepeter conveyed property on a public road to Mason William Vogwill for $217,500.

Fiona K. Vanwinkle, Billy J. Vanwinkle and William J. Vanwinkle conveyed property on Huntington Lane to Fiona K. Vanwinkle and William J. Vanwinkle for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut, Dale Lamar Latshaw and Kimberly Sue Latshaw conveyed property on East Franklin Street to M&R Properties of Ephrata LLC for $300,000.

Francisco A. Cabrera Jr., Francisco Antonio Cabrera Jr., Angelina Drobot and Angelina Cabrera conveyed property on a public road to Liudviga Drobot for $1.

Diesha Lee Cooper conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Alexander J. Pstrak and Helen F. Pstrak for $300,501.

Select Home Buyers LLC and Michael Pidgorodetskiy conveyed 828 Center Ave. to Nicholas Cage and Andrea Cage for $325,000.

Timothy Rynier and Kayla Rynier conveyed property on Gery Court to Bronson L. Haller and Julia M. Haller for $330,000.

Darnell L. Martin and Jennifer S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Spisak for $345,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Ronald L. Moyer and The estate of Ronald Lee Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Richard G. Leisey Sr. and Kay Leisey for $312,000.

The estate of Barbara A. Rowe and the estate of Barbara Ann Rowe conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Rodney C. Orth and Marjory A. Orth for $362,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Zachary Charles Carson, Margaret H. Disanto, Margaret Rose Disanto and Margaret R. Handley conveyed property on Ridings Way to Awakened Properties LLC for $312,500.

Jody Lynn Hoffman and Iryna Hoffman conveyed 901 Imperial Drive to Kyle B. Wagner and Amy D. Wagner for $225,000.

Marguerite R. McCauley conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Marguerite R. McCauley Irrevocable Trust for $1.

The estate of Byron D. Edgerton Jr. conveyed 1585 Wheatland Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $225,000.

JKL Real Estate LLC and Jonathon W. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to 1195 Enterprise Road Partners LLC for $1,400,000.

Tri Star Red Rose Court LP conveyed property on a public road to Golden Horseshoe Investments LLC for $2,000,000.

Joann S. Erb, Mary Elizabeth Stoner, Betty W. Stoner and Benjamin F. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Front and Melissa Front for $425,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Patricia S. Nadu and Jeffrey A. Nadu Sr. for $356,805.

Timothy J. Woolford and Robin L. Woolford conveyed property on Oakwood Lane to Francis Xavier Fuller and Mary Teresa Fuller for $850,000.

Patricia B. Herweh conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Jonathan R. Ressler and Elodie C. Ressler for $405,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Thomas R. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Miller and Emma S. Miller for $235,000.

Daniel L. Lahr, Amanda A. Benfer and Amanda A. Lahr conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Lahr and Amanda A. Lahr for $1.

Margaret A. Gable conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen M. Mannino for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Alvin A. Lapp and Jean M. Lapp conveyed property on Drexel Avenue to Timothy S. Morgan Jr., Nathan Morgan and Debbie Morgan for $360,000.

William B. Eitnier conveyed 2196 Old Philadelphia Pike to James R. Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Eliseo Roman conveyed property on Susan Avenue to Julian Alexis Carvajal and Bailey Hanna Carvajal for $212,000.

Henche Holdings LLC and Henry B. Stoltzfus conveyed 6 Hedgewood Ave. to Renew Real Estate LLC for $400,000.

Frank E. Kirk, Ann Marie Drozda, Patricia Ann Kirk Bowlin and Frank E. Kirk conveyed property on a public road to John B. Stoltzfus and Steven B. Stoltzfus for $361,000.

Bloomtown Associates LP, Quality LHE Associates LP, Tam 931 LLC, LM 931 LLC, RCS 1512 LLC, 1361 NB Associates LLC, Joseph F. Frio, Timber Trail Associates LLC, William J. Frio, Lorraine Mallozzi, Thomas A. Mallozzi and Richard C. Squillaro conveyed property on a public road to Motus Development 1. LLC for $8,500,000.

William B. Eitnier conveyed property on a public road to Richard M. Chamberlin and Sherry L. Chamberlin for $1.

Todd A. Salupo and Annabel M. Ries conveyed 263 Little Creek Road to David T. Hornberger and Barbara A. Hornberger for $750,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Louise C. Stevens and Shawn G. Stevens conveyed property on a public road to Charli Rose & Co LLC for $722,500.

Silk Management LLP, Charles C. Tracy and Patricia C. Falter conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Baltic Realty LLC for $390,000.

William A. Tarapchak and Pamela E. Tarapchak conveyed property on a public road to Adriano A. Gomez and Carmen Gomez for $430,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Morgan Clare conveyed property on North Lime Street to Todd M. Bradsby and Carol A. Younger for $320,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 403 S. Queen St. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $100,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 238 E. Lemon St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $175,000.

Conestoga North LLC conveyed property on a public road to James T. Schaeffer and Lauren K. Schaeffer for $177,000.

Roger M. Martin conveyed 633 Hebrank St. to Maria S. Lebron Martinez for $127,500.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 209 E. Clay St. to Amanda Jones and Travis Jones for $395,000.

Kml La Group LLC and Hung Dinh La conveyed property on North Mary Street to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $223,000.

Herbert Crystle conveyed 143 N. Duke St. to Kevin C. Allen and Lisa S. Allen for $237,500.

Kevin C. Allen and Lisa S. Allen conveyed 143 N. Duke St. to Kevin C. Allen and Lisa S. Allen for $1.

Alice M. Lesher conveyed 9 W. New St. to Kore Home Solutions LLC for $120,000.

Nathaniel G. Hoskins and Natasha J. Hoskins conveyed 256 Hazel St. to Lauren B. Bovard for $225,000.

Daryle L. Heisey conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Isabelle Dzwonczyk for $205,000.

Alexander K. Reedy conveyed 42 W. Liberty St. to Akam Property Management LLC for $135,000.

Wendy A. Bender conveyed property on a public road to GFY Fund Xi LLC for $335,000.

Kristin R. Ross and Kristen R. Ross conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Jordan L. Steele for $235,000.

Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC and Bhatti Investments LLC conveyed property on Poplar Street to Cole Tucker Martin for $226,000.

San-Den Inc. conveyed 744 N. Reservoir St. to BML Rentals LLC for $122,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on North Plum Street to GFY Fund XII LLC for $219,000.

Elam F. King conveyed property on West Vine Street to Frederic Fontin for $189,900.

Ronald J. Mundy and Jennifer P. Mundy conveyed 423 W. Orange St. to David Kuester and Michelle Dahl Kuester for $550,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on East King Street to Jonathan Esh for $260,000.

Bethany E. Haun and Bethany H. Maisonneuve conveyed 258 E. Ross St. to Frank Harris and Legartha Harris for $228,000.

Darrell Abby and Earnestine Riley conveyed 554 Hand Ave. to Timothy Stoltzfus for $100,000.

Brendon K. Sanders conveyed property on a public road to Robert Sager for $250,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Chrysan Buck conveyed 19 President Ave. to Sara Wendler for $270,000.

David P. Smith and Anna M. Smith conveyed property on Springhouse Road to Anna M. Smith for $1.

Paula Haavistola conveyed 1336 Calvert Lane to Paula Haavistola for $1.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Lee Sweigart for $750,000.

Dil B. Dahal and Rupa Dahal conveyed property on Southport Drive to Kul B. Gazmer and Santi Maya Rasaily for $300,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 30 Race Ave. to Joshua Luginbuhl and Celia Tong for $650,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mervin K. Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Kauffman and Mary Jane Kauffman for $425,000.

Elam G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam G. Stoltzfus and Jerusha Anne Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Douglas E. Martin and Stephanie Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Nicholas Hanks and Rose Mae Hanks for $250,000.

Anthony M. Strohm and Amanda J. Strohm conveyed property on Holland Road to Justina Ann Martin and Emanuel Dean Martin for $234,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

WPE Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Nicole Ruth and Troy A. Whitmyer for $468,257.

Mari Lou Balmer-Millar and Audrey I. Balmer conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly Gallucci for $357,000.

Glenn Bruce Knight and Beverly D. Knight conveyed property on a public road to Daryl D. Herr and Marci L. Herr for $230,000.

Elaine Diffenderfer Stolp, Stolp Living Trust and Werner James John Stolp conveyed 225 N. Broad St. to Michael J. Schreder and Jane Aldrich-Schreder for $520,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Russell Scott Smith and Donna Jennifer Smith conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Deckman and Billie Joy Deckman for $675,000.

Justin L. Holcombe and Heather R. Sinclair conveyed property on a public road to Heather R. Sinclair for $1.

Maryellen Rosetti and Joseph M. Stoccardo conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Stoccardo for $1.

D. Elwood Sapp conveyed property on Camp Road to Michael Moyer and Danae M. Moyer for $350,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

John R. Erb and Joanne Stoner Erb conveyed property on a public road to John R. Erb and Joanne Stoner Erb for $1.

Cynthia Price Family Trust and Jacob Richard Price conveyed property on Hilltop Approach to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $350,000.

Ryan C. Miller conveyed property on Carter-Moir Drive to Adam E. Collyer and Megan E. Collyer for $575,000.

Kimberly Gallucci conveyed property on a public road to Stephen R. Tucker and Jennifer L. Tucker for $637,000.

John Vitolo and Hallie Vitolo conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Christi Collins Johnson for $870,000.

Cash Flo LLC and George Aggelis conveyed 1027 N. Charlotte St. to Jamie Dueno and Linette Dueno for $280,000.

Sean M. Killen conveyed 703-A Pleasure Road to Heather Davidson for $310,000.

The estate of Nancy Jane Bagnoli and The estate of Nancy J. Bagnoli conveyed property on Vista Road to Mark D. Wasson and Lydia J. Scoffone for $315,200.

Robert W. Jones conveyed 859 Martha Ave. to William B. Gaynor Jr. for $335,000.

Richard B. Sturgis and Linda S. Sturgis conveyed property on Milton Circle to Steven Bridge and Elizabeth Bridge for $555,000.

Rosalind E. Braunstein and Richard H. Braunstein conveyed property on a public road to Eric Andrew Ptak and Laura Ashley Ptak for $375,000.

GRH-3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Sean Michael Killen and Danielle Thomson Killen for $784,072.

Michael A. Mastromatteo Jr. and Michael A. Mastromatteo conveyed 868 Fountain Ave. to Michael A. Mastromatteo and Michael A. Mastromatteo & Catherine Mastromatteo Trust for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP, Sfp2 Land LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James R. Hughes and Katherine P. Hughes for $653,885.

Panaphay Southiphone, Nattaporn Negrnphetploy and Phouthong Changthongthip conveyed property on Farmstead Lane to Panaphay Southiphone and Nattaporn Negrnphetploy for $1.

Rebecca S. Franz conveyed 1837 Amity Drive to Matthew T. Franz for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Anthony J. Sinkosky and Rose Ann Sinkosky conveyed 215 N. Laurel St. to A. Elliot Sinkosky and Stephanie S. Sinkosky for $1.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 65 N. Main St. to Jose Tito Canton and Denia Esmeralda Aguilar Carvajal for $90,000.

Brian W. Schatz and John W. Schatz conveyed 188 N. Main St. to Dinesh S. Neupane, Bhesh R. Khattri and Dipendra Upreti for $148,000.

MANOR TWP.

Lisa M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Lenda for $230,000.

Glen H. Rambler, Mark K. Rambler and Bunny E. Rambler conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Mummert and Jill A. Mummert for $500,000.

John M. Younk and Karen S. Younk conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Saudarg and Michelle A. Saudarg for $361,000.

George G. Ries conveyed 104 Bayberry Drive to Colleen Miriello and Brody Strausbaugh for $279,900.

Carrie E. Harmon conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to David Reynoso Cortez for $255,000.

The estate of Jerome D. Wisnosky conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Peter Alexander Plaks for $350,000.

Pauline E. Lloyd conveyed 515 Capri Road to Tammy Harris for $205,000.

Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley conveyed property on a public road to Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley for $1.

Willie W. Thompson and Sandra R. Thompson conveyed property on Talbot Circle to Dil Dahal and Rupa Dahal for $500,000.

Alexander C. Stevens and Lidya Stevens conveyed property on a public road to Alexander C. Stevens for $1.

Robert J. Morris, Robert J. Morris Jr., Carolyn N. Morris and Carolyn N. Fish conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Morris Jr. and Carolyn N. Morris for $1.

Elaine S. Jones conveyed 429 Banyan Circle Drive to Elaine S. Jones and Michelle D. Jones-Dixon for $1.

Robert N. Barley and Shelly J. Barley conveyed property on Indian Run Road to Todd Grager and Natalie Grager for $1.

Celesta F M Funk and J. Scott Funk conveyed property on a public road to Amber F. Sweigart and Dale A. Sweigart for $1.

Steve Bridge and Elizabeth Bridge conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Ben Bradley and Lori A. Bradley for $500,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on West Market Street to G&M Futures LLC for $220,000.

Allan J. Begg and Laura A. Begg conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Chad Hurst and Coleen Hurst for $135,800.

MARTIC TWP.

Jordan Brown and Devin Yake conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $495,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Mark J. Subers conveyed property on North Prince Street to Ryan E. Gaukler for $200,000.

Cyndia L. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to Cory Stoltz and Erika Schlager for $260,000.

Jere R. Neff, C. Richard Neff and Mary E. Neff conveyed property on Manor View Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $248,000.

Carolyn J. Morgan and Richard F. Shaub conveyed property on Quaker Hills Road to 38 Quaker Hills Road LLC for $125,000.

Fabian C. Ballantine and Nicole C. Ballantine conveyed 16 Quaker Hills Road to Nathan Ranck and Megan Ranck for $325,000.

Jason H. Hollinger and Sabrina A. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Medhat Sarkis for $195,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Candy L. Humpf and William E. Humpf conveyed 201 S. Barbara St. to Candy L. Humpf for $1.

Dennis A. Hull and Gail C. Hull conveyed property on a public road to John Fellon and Abigail Fellon for $325,000.

Mark H. Horst and Brenda R. Phillips conveyed 39 1/2 Detwiler Ave. to Alexander Edward Sensenich and Krystal D. Sensenich for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Carl E. Koltz Jr. for $285,850.

Kevin A. Kreider and Jodi R. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Boyle and Marissa Lynn Boyle for $810,000.

Bernadette E. Bream conveyed property on a public road to Luke N. Dierking and Melissa Lynn Dierking for $515,000.

Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Ketterline Inc. for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Anthony Battaglia Sr. conveyed property on Hoover Street to White Stone Property Group LLC for $400,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

George J. Terlikosky and Luise Terlikosky conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Wendy M. Sensenig for $261,000.

The Estate of James J. Bucklin conveyed 395 Valley View Drive to Debra J. McClymont and Debra J. Bucklin for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Joseph W. Phipps conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Phipps for $1.

Joseph W. Phipps conveyed property on Belmont Road to Joseph W. Phipps for $1.

Deborah J. Rae conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Lutz and Melissa A. Lutz for $435,500.

Joseph W. Phipps conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Phipps for $1.

PENN TWP.

Linda J. Fogg conveyed property on a public road to Dennis A. Hull and Gail C. Hull for $301,000.

F. Carol Garner conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Anh P. Mai and Quyen A. Mai for $307,000.

Shannon Lee Martin and Connie G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Tyler Zimmerman and Alyssa Waite for $206,000.

Kerry L. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Kerry L. Myer for $1.

The estate of Gladys K. Fund conveyed property on a public road to Austin Musser and Esther Musser for $545,000.

Penn Lake Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Myer, Darvin E. Myer and Kerry L. Myer for $1.

Gerald L. Myer, Darvin E. Myer and Kellie Myer conveyed property on a public road to Kerry L. Myer for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Kara Buchy and Andrew Oneill for $391,325.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Trent Properties LLC for $1,020,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Travis Scott Pierce and Sarah E. Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Mulder and Alli S. Mulder for $285,000.

Julie A. Wiggins and Anna Elizabeth Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Zook Homes LLC for $150,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Andrew J. Stoltzfus and Samantha Plunkett conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. Gazdziak and Christy Gazdziak for $409,900.

The estate of Barry C. Gast and The estate of Barry Gast conveyed property on a public road to Lynford M. Hoover for $270,000.

Melvin K. Petersheim and Annie S. Petersheim conveyed property on W. Hernley Road to Samuel S. Petersheim for $1.

Dolores M. Rettew conveyed property on a public road to Harold E. Merkey and Wendy S. Merkey for $360,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Center Street to Dion Johnson for $319,995.

Kenneth R. Greider and Cynthia L. Greider conveyed property on a public road to RNJ Washes LLC for $1,150,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Mary K. Stoltzfus, Mary K. Miller and Daniel P. Miller conveyed property on a public road to John K. Kauffman, Mary S. Kauffman, Samuel F. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler for $430,000.

Enos M. Stoltzfus and Lavina S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus Jr. and Barbara G. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Chestnut Street Chapel conveyed property on a public road to Heinrich Botes and Iris Susan Botes for $1.

Benuel B. Zook conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Hpw Properties LLC for $256,000.

Thomas P. Dever conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Dever Jr. for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Barbara B. Hopkins conveyed property on Rabbit Hill Road to Connor B. Edie for $325,000.

Margaret A. Reich and Karen Ann Gallagher-Edlund conveyed property on New Haven Drive to Robert Sweeney for $262,500.

Larry L. Herrold conveyed property on Lexington Road to Gerald Foreman and Sandra Foreman for $215,000.

John R. Ulshoefer and Jan Z. Ulshoefer conveyed property on a public road to James Charles Levergood and Patricia Lynn Rollin for $575,000.

Landmark Homes At Warwick Hill LLC and Landmark Homes At Warwick Hills LLC conveyed property on a public road to Landmark Homes At Warwick Hill LLC for $1.