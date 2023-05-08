Several properties sold for more than $1 million in Lancaster County in the latest round of deeds recorded, with the highest price tag attached to a slew of properties in Lancaster city.

Additionally, a West Lampeter tract sold for $1,237,115.

A Paradise property sold for $1,550,000.

In Rapho, a sale was recorded at $3,251,625.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for April 24-28:

AKRON BOROUGH

Mennonite Foundation Inc. and Ruth S. Zimmerman Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed 31 N. 11th St. to Laughman Rentals LLC for $247,000.

BART TWP.

Deborah M. Laurento conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Matthew J. Laurento for $1.

Samuel B. Glick and Sally F. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Elam K. Stoltzfus and Naomi B. Stoltzfus for $900,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Clair B. Good and Geraldine H. Good conveyed 97 Millstone Drive to Muddy Creek Mill Properties LLC for $1.

Clair Bennett Good conveyed property on a public road to Muddy Creek Mill Properties LLC for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon L. Smith and U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Midfirst Bank for $90,000.

CLAY TWP.

Christopher A. Brown and Tammy Brown conveyed property on Jennifer Lane to Christopher A. Brown for $1.

Burnell R. Wenger conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Byron Ray Wenger for $275,000.

Jonathan G. Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomeroy and Jonathan G. & Trudy D. Pomeroy Income Only Real Estate Protector Trust conveyed property on West Main Street to 290 West Properties LLC for $1.

Jonathan G. Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomeroy and Jonathan G. & Trudy D. Pomeroy Income Only Real Estate Protector Trust conveyed property on a public road to 290 West Properties LLC for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Austin L. Laudermilch, Kali A. Meyer and Kali A. Laudermilch conveyed property on a public road to Shane Hill and Sierra Hill for $280,000.

The estate of Florence L. Schaufert conveyed property on Ingham Drive to Jeffery H. Wolf and Barbara J. Wolf for $310,000.

Klassen Construction and Peter Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Rick Delk and Kimberly Delk for $324,900.

Steven Scholl conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $191,000.

Robin M. Wise and Elaine R. Wise conveyed property on North Muddy Creek Road to Daniel L. Mast and Jewel B. Mast for $335,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Wesley Karl Martin and The estate of Wesley Martin conveyed property on a public road to Karl G. Martin and Dolores Z. Martin for $1.

L. Eugene Martin and Anna W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Bradley F. Zimmerman for $307,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

John S. Paolilli conveyed 156 Locust St. to Hencmann Properties LLC for $271,000.

William B. Kraft and Teresa A. Kraft conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Thomas LLC for $390,000.

Christopher E. Minnich conveyed property on South Third Street to Fahri Sivri and Ugur Sivri for $135,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 713 Walnut St. to Luke Arsenios Peter Tsoflias for $256,000.

Christine Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Stuhl and Amy J. Olson for $415,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Justin M. Gehman and Amanda J. Gehman conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Anuta M. Arias-Patrushev and Juan Carlos Arias-Huerta for $315,000.

Andrew A. Arroyo, Abbigale Y. Forney, Abbigale Arroyo and Abbigale Y. Arroyo conveyed property on a public road to Shelly Rabe for $280,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Stacie E. Bardell and James Tilghman Morton III for $340,000.

Robert V. Lefever and Rebecca R. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan King Jr. for $270,500.

Daryl L. Martin conveyed property on Sharon Drive to Eric J. Piper and Sandra Piper for $240,000.

Nikita Anil Gawande conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Lopez and Megan E. Lopez for $417,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on North West View Drive to Bautista Family Living Trust for $494,900.

The estate of Jay M. Gish conveyed property on a public road to Randy R. Rohrer and Teresa M. Rohrer for $310,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Masonic Drive to J. Richard Garber and Nancy Z. Garber for $1.

Herbert J. Garber and Sharon L. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Herbert J. Garber for $1.

Jordyn Eckert, Jordyn D. Noullet and Ethan Eckert conveyed 123 Greider Ave. to Melody L. Hubbard for $206,500.

Nathan C. Balmer and Mariah C. Balmer conveyed property on a public road to Junior Balmir for $269,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Linda C. Herr conveyed property on Black Bear Road to Christopher Zander and Stephanie Zander for $1.

Christopher M. Zander and Stephanie K. Zander conveyed property on a public road to Madison T. Metz and Tristan Buck for $390,000.

Judith L. Smith and Paul J. Smith Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Judith L. Smith for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Mahlon W. Zimmerman and Mabel Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Z. Zimmerman and Virginia N. Zimmerman for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nathan B. Nolt and Lucy H. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Marcus M. Nolt and Elva Mae Nolt for $1.

Daniel Z. Zimmerman and Alta N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marlin Z. Nolt and Jolene S. Nolt for $1.

Nathan R. Burkholder conveyed property on Rose Hill Road to Conestoga Valley Holdings LLC for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Sandra J. Fatta conveyed 6075 Geneva Drive to Brady A. Stout and Ayana B. Firestine for $155,000.

EDEN TWP.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Emma L. Stoltzfus and Jonas E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jonas E. Stoltzfus and Emma L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Joy E. Corby conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Brandon Lee Legerlotz and Briana Jo Legerlotz for $349,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on Grant Street to Stevie Baum for $185,000.

Ephraim L. Miller and Katie L. Miller conveyed 127 Grant St. to Aaron Jay Miller for $1.

The estate of Tressie M. Martin conveyed 153 E. Pine St. to Nicholas A. Wagner and Amy M. Wagner for $226,000.

Edwin Z. Martin and Esther E. Martin conveyed 880 Pointview Ave. to Robert E. Martin and Carolyn Yvonne Martin for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on a public road to Elite Home Rentals LLC for $475,000.

FULTON TWP.

Elam G. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin G. Fisher for $1.

Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Isaac B. Esh and Annie L. Esh for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Richard L. Hibshman and Joyce E. Hibshman conveyed property on Pool Forge to Steven W. Heisey and Carol A. Heisey for $415,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pamela S. Sylo for $573,448.

Kay J. Sinner, Kay J. Lengle, Carol A. Gabay and Gladys R. Showalter Trust conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Kim Jeanne Showalter for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Vernon W. Biesecker and Lori Lynn Biesecker for $788,900.

Bradley S. Hoffman and Deborah Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Banner D. Esquivel-Escobar for $250,000.

Edward T. Nicklaus and Winifred C. Nicklaus conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy D. Brubaker and Hannah J. Lauer for $295,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brianna F. Whitehill and Thomas Whitehill for $571,892.

Victoria L. Henderson conveyed property on a public road to Victoria L. Henderson and Ellen M. Pittman for $1.

Jeffrey R. Hicks conveyed property on Wood Street to Jeffrey R. Hicks and Debra L. Hicks for $1.

Levi A. Grissinger conveyed property on a public road to Greg A. Ebersole for $1.

Bryan B. Lyons and Gina M. Lyons conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Kung and Erika L. Kung for $531,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dennis P. Duffy and Gwyn A. Duffy for $592,337.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Edwin T. Barth III, Heather M. Barth and Heather B. Barth conveyed 3200 Greenridge Drive to Claudy N. Gay Jr. and Marlene Desire-Gay for $320,000.

Matthew S. Zimmerman and Nicole E. Zimmerman conveyed property on Pitney Road to Nicole E. Zimmerman for $0.

Judith A. Gundel and Karen L. Stepanchick conveyed property on Barberry Drive to Richard Johnson and Jordyn Rowe for $301,000.

Okcha K. Ranney conveyed property on a public road to Okcha K. Ranney and Okcha Ranney Living Trust for $1.

John R. McLaughlin and Kelly K. McLaughlin conveyed property on Forest Road to Jeffrey McLaughlin for $234,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis and Christina T. Hatzivasilis conveyed property on Harmony Hill Drive to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

David P. Weaver and Jaime L. Velez conveyed 448 Coreopsis Drive to Ayman Bebawy and Manal Eskander for $240,000.

James Allan Logie and Dene E. Logie conveyed property on a public road to Megan M. Bustraan for $345,000.

Deborah L. Bealler conveyed property on Millstream Road to Millstream Holdings LLC for $380,000.

Ramesh H. Shah and Nayana R. Shah conveyed property on a public road to Yohannes Andermariam Haile for $235,000.

Jacob K. Stoltzfus and John A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John A. Stoltzfus and Becky Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

Speedway LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Carmela R. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Sclesky for $310,300.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Carlas Ray Wilburn conveyed 102 Florentine Drive to Scott E. Drummond III and Carla W. Drummond for $1.

Hyatt Peter Degreen, Charlotte Kimpton Degreen and Charlotte Kempton Degreen conveyed 821 Waterfront Drive to Caleb L. Snader and Katrina E. Snader for $1,237,115.

Ralph Geator Reeves Jr. and Aaron D R Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Suk Rai and Bishnu Rai for $556,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Adroit Holdings LLC, Michael V. Simmons and Ada J. Simmons conveyed property on Hand Avenue to Sinz Homes LLC for $90,000.

Maria Elena Aldea Agudo conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Bull for $190,000.

John C. Krow Jr. and Roseann Henry conveyed 419 Hershey Ave. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $215,000.

Roger F. Asso and Joan M. Asso conveyed 404 W. Lemon St. to Restored Investments LLC for $138,000.

James Jay Garrity Sr. and James P. Garrity Jr. conveyed property on Howard Avenue to JBS Homes LLC for $110,000.

Lona Daniels conveyed property on Church Street to American International Relocations Solutions LLC for $279,900.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on Church Street to Christopher R. Hassler for $279,900.

Ironstone Development LP, Ironstone GP LLC and Trevor Eby conveyed 613 Third St. to Alexander Whitt and Joseph H. Mazzeo for $135,000.

Eric Narkiewicz, Lauren Narkiewicz and Lauren Brubaker conveyed 522 W. Lemon St. to Wade Knaster and Nicole Caston for $337,000.

Community Services Group Inc. conveyed property on East New Street to L&J Consulting LLC for $210,000.

Housing Authority of The City of Lancaster and Lancaster Housing Authority conveyed property on a public road to Cross City Properties LLC for $6,026,218.

Julia E. Morrell and Colin Morrell conveyed property on North Mary Street to Julia E. Morrell and Colin Morrell for $1.

Stephen G. Diamantoni conveyed property on North Duke Street to Bowman Tech LLC for $1.

Kathryn E. Hartsough and David C. Hartsough conveyed 818 Union St. to Jared T. Berner and Rachel Berner for $172,000.

Robert M. Gready Jr. and Patricia A. Gready conveyed 613 St. Joseph St. to Casey R. McGarvey for $240,000.

Thomas J C Dice conveyed 250 E. Lemon St. to Loftd LLC for $70,000.

Pure Communications Inc. conveyed 645 S. Prince St. to Abram S. Pure for $1.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 131 S. Marshall St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $113,000.

Slatehouse Group LLC, Chad Gallagher and Nathan Jones conveyed 538 Locust St. to Mi Ma Ma for $120,000.

Maria Taveras and Andy Taveras conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Larry Trevar Ricks and Carolina M. Ricks for $280,000.

Yancy E. Maranan conveyed 533 Howard Ave. to Julianne Kauffman and Jesse Lee Dobson for $140,000.

Huy Tran conveyed 658 New Holland Ave. to Toe Toe and Oo Meh for $64,000.

Richard V. Piel Jr. and Angela D. Piel conveyed 425 N. Mary St. to Kenneth Feldman and Michelle Dortignac for $315,000.

W. Dale Railing and David K. Rutt conveyed 108 Coral St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $150,000.

Nicholas S. Lapinski and Mariah A. Gordon conveyed 715 First St. to J&E Developers for $267,500.

Susan Yoder conveyed 37 S. Lime St. to Zachary Hayden Alton Walker for $25,000.

James G. Diamantoni conveyed property on East New Street to Gavin S. Reich and Sophie M. Burt for $315,000.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 216 S. Ann St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $118,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 520 Lafayette St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $115,000.

Joseph J. McQuillen, Joe McQuillen and Susan M. McQuillen conveyed 114 Church St. to Joseph J. McQuillen and Susan M. McQuillen for $1.

Wayne Pagan conveyed 556 Reynolds Ave. to Lucas R. Sellers for $210,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Marga N. Lane conveyed 1272 Meadowbrook Road to Marga N. Lane and Charles B. Lane for $1.

Brian R. Hencmann conveyed property on Southport Drive to Sean N. Hencmann and Marcia Jean Anderson for $280,000.

Jane D. Curran conveyed property on a public road to John S. Day and Day Living Trust Agreement for $505,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

David M. King and Lydia K. King conveyed property on a public road to David M. King Jr. and Malinda S. King for $650,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Nguyet Thi Do conveyed property on Hertzog Drive to Nguyet Thi Do for $1.

Charles J. Szasz and Roxanne M. Szasz conveyed property on Strawberry Street to Marcus D. Devasto and Jennifer L. Devasto for $354,000.

Daniel E. Fisher and Lizzie P. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Stoltzfus, Lydia G. Stoltzfus and Michael S. Stoltzfus & Lydia G. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Michael S. Stoltzfus, Lydia G. Stoltzfus and Michael S. Stoltzfus & Lydia G. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on South Groffdale Road to Michael S. Stoltzfus, Lydia G. Stoltzfus and Michael S. Stoltzfus &. Lydia G. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mark C. Barabas and Kim A. Barabas conveyed property on a public road to Melvin H. Hess and Laura H. Hess for $405,000.

Charity L. Burkhart and Charity L. Hain conveyed 331 E. Main St. to Charity L. Hain and Scott H. Hain for $1.

Chad G. Hurst and Coleen M. Hurst conveyed property on South Spruce Street to Elam S. Smucker and Rebecca B. Smucker for $590,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joseph R. Mazepink and Charlene Mazepink conveyed property on Green Land to Taylor R. Ecenrode for $565,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Matthew D. Campbell and Janet E. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Smith and Heather H. Smith for $545,000.

Ronald G. Belsterling and Julie A. Belsterling conveyed property on a public road to Christian Hafer and Lindsay Hafer for $575,000.

Linda F. Aument conveyed 1656 Clearview Ave. to Michael J. Aument for $1.

Clayton W. Weikel and Tonya D. Weikel conveyed property on Pulte Road to Tonya D. Weikel for $1.

Kathryn A. Baxter and Kathryn A. Heil conveyed 1929 Larchmont Lane to Kathryn A. Heil and Jeffrey S. Heil for $1.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Thomas Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Christine Hatzivasilis conveyed 1771 Longview Drive to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Christine T. Hatzivasilis conveyed property on Heatherton Drive to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Thomas Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Christine Hatzivasilis conveyed 1523 Sunset Ave. to Thomas D. Hatzivasilis, Christina T. Hatzivasilis and Thomas D. & Christina T. Hatzivasilis Family Trust for $1.

Marcinette A. Xenias and Peter N. Xenias conveyed 1917 New Holland Pike to Colin McCracken and Jamie Fries for $295,000.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 121 Glen Moore Circle to Awakened Properties LLC for $230,000.

Elena N. Sicuranza and Christopher M. Sicuranza conveyed property on Greenhowe Drive to Christopher M. Sicuranza for $22,573.

B&A Partners LLC and Alan M. Swanson conveyed 1033 N. Lime St. to Thi N. Ho, Lam V. Tran and Lan V. Tran for $185,000.

The estate of Grace A. Polak conveyed property on Brockton Road to John S. Polak, Third Party Special Needs Trust and Mary E. Fink for $1.

Marie Elianor conveyed property on a public road to Allison Fermani and Johnathan Worry for $290,500.

Ryan D. Steffy and Ariel Steffy conveyed property on Delp Road to Ariel Steffy for $1.

Andrew Wulfkuhle and Kathleen Wulfkuhle conveyed 846 Fountain Ave. to Sayre Long for $293,000.

Joseph F. Wells Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Trimbath and Jill D. Trimbath for $70,000.

Ranjit Singh and Gurdeep Singh conveyed property on a public road to Palm Holding Group LLC and 632 Frome Ave. Revocable Living Trust for $650,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Andrew C. Trafford conveyed property on North Penn Street to Andrew J. Lewis for $280,000.

Amanda K Tuscan Debrito conveyed property on a public road to Amanda K Tuscan Debrito and Sergio Henrique Freitas Castillho Debrito for $0.

The estate of Nancy M. Tavella conveyed 209 E. Gramby St. to Travis M. Bard, Jennifer L. Bard, M. Michael Bard and P. J. Whiskeyman for $185,000.

Gregory J. Shelley and Tiffany A. Shelley conveyed property on North Penn Street to Kerri L. Miller for $415,000.

Shirley E. Tuscan conveyed 72 N. Grant St. to Michael R. Tuscan and Alleese S. Tuscan for $250,000.

Michael Tuscan and Alleese Tuscan conveyed property on a public road to Amanda K Tuscan Debrito for $275,000.

Matthew E. West conveyed property on East Ferdinand Street to Amanda Martin for $310,300.

Dale E. Ulrich and Joyce E. Ulrich conveyed 131 S. Main St. to Austin Mountain for $150,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Matthew Spence Hellmann conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Laura Ann W. Wong Thens for $257,000.

John J. Good conveyed 2104 Sun Valley Road to Jordan Partier and Caryn Puritz for $330,000.

G. Marie P Mateer and G. Marie Keck conveyed 120 Acorn Lane to Raymond Keck and G. Marie Keck for $1.

The estate of Thelma M. McClune conveyed 16 Harvard Ave. to Alexandra Redcay for $280,000.

Thomas S. Whitehill conveyed 1600 Manor Blvd. to Luis A. Perez-Serrano and Dianelys De La Heria Miranda for $257,000.

Ivy T. Ngo conveyed 2740 Valley Drive to Steven C. Liu for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Rebecca Carroll, Rebecca Carroll-Baltozer and Justin Baltozer conveyed 519 W. Market St. to Uprise Properties LLC for $115,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Matthew L. Flood and Katherine D. Flood conveyed property on a public road to Jena Renee Lacock and Eugene James Demarzo for $200,000.

Henry S. Kauffman and Eva Mae Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Kauffman, Rachel R. Kauffman, Elam S. Beiler and Malinda B. Beiler for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Brian T. Cummings and Amanda Cummings conveyed property on Landis Avenue to Austin T. Mountain for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Jennifer L. Schweinsberg and Jennifer Lynneest Schweinsberg conveyed 271 Lumber St. to C. Matthew Breneman and Audrey A. Breneman for $183,000.

Donna Rogers and Donna R. Emswiler conveyed property on a public road to Evan Bingaman and Kelsey Wetzel for $260,000.

The estate of Alan M. Devitry, The estate of Cambria E. Devitry and The estate of Cambria Devitry conveyed property on Florin Avenue to Zimmerman Capital Group LLC for $130,000.

The estate of Barbara S. Snyder conveyed 212 Birchland Ave. to Thomas S. Snyder for $1.

Joshua Matthew Eccles, Brittani Keys and Brittani Keys Eccles conveyed property on a public road to Debista T. Karorsa for $324,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Daniel L. Deshong and Tracy E. Deshong conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Deshong for $1.

The Estate of Kenneth R. Peifer conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Hoover for $320,000.

Carolynn J. Rebuck conveyed 40 King Court to Colton King for $272,500.

Christopher L. Ostrander and Sarah O. Ostrander conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Jane D. Curran for $380,000.

Stephen E. Sands II conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Eugene Sands II and Stephen Eugene Sands II Living Trust for $0.

Stephen E. Sands and Gail A. Sands conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Eugene Sands, Gail A. Sands and Sands Family Living Trust for $0.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and M&T Bank conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Donnachie and Willow Donnachie for $257,400.

R. Scott Wile and Kathy A. Wile conveyed property on Hoover Street to Adam P. Hooper for $244,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Donna F. Meyer-Imhoff conveyed property on a public road to Reuben L. Stoltzfus and Martha Fern Stoltzfus for $1.

Mary E. Wenger conveyed 581 W. Broad St. to Jody M. Logan and Andrew Michael Laukhuff for $280,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Sylvan S. Fisher and Linda B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Stoltzfus and Emily Stoltzfus for $150,000.

Sylvan S. Fisher and Linda B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus and Susan Marie Stoltzfus for $1,550,000.

J. Robert Ranck and Beth E. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

PENN TWP.

William C. Paulsen III, Dolores V. Paulsen and Carol A. Zimmerman conveyed property on Hollow View to Kevin Matthew Bossert and Meredith Rose Shriner for $376,000.

Billy Joe Pogue and Carol Howard-Pogue conveyed property on a public road to Robert Pradella for $380,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Helene M. Mowday, Helen M. Mowaday, Joseph R. Polansky and Helene M. Mowaday conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Rafetto and Jeanette Barbera Rafetto for $446,320.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Victor Harrison and Jeanne Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Harrison and Atasha J. Harrison for $290,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Andrew Gehman and Amy Jo Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Clair K. Zeiset and Sharon L. Zeiset for $200,000.

Taylor Shissler conveyed property on East State Street to Jackson D. Houghton for $235,000.

RAPHO TWP.

H-T Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Vistablock Chiques Crossing LLC for $1,623,375.

Rapho Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Vistablock Chiques Crossing LLC for $3,251,625.

Garvin R. Kissinger and Sandra L. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to John E. Lefever II and Julie A. Lefever for $415,000.

L. Todd Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to L. Todd Hollinger and L. Todd Hollinger Revocable Trust for $1.

David Sakhan conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Wells and Nicole L. Wells for $11,000.

William P. Weeber and Jennifer L. Weeber conveyed property on Heatherwood Dive to Michael D. Phifer and Joyce M. Phifer for $440,000.

Ralph A. Fauntleroy conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Dani L. Brookhart for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Michael A. Swiatek and Rebecca C. Swiatek conveyed property on a public road to Ivan J. Shrom and Brittney R. Johns for $255,000.

Jadon M. Smoker and Regina J. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Jadon M. Smoker and Regina J. Smoker for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Bruce J. Kennett and Jill L. Kennett conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Jill L. Kennett for $1.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King for $1.

Bethany Fisher and Bethany H. Mueller conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Blevins and Yvette Ramos for $265,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dianna R. Wynne for $466,680.

Theodore John Leamy and Theodore J. Leamy conveyed property on a public road to Theodore J. Leamy and Theodore Leamy Revocable Trust for $1.

Elam S. Smucker and Rebecca B. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Smucker and Naomi Sue Smucker for $1.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King for $1.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on Creek Road to John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King for $1.