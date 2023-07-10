Six properties sold for more than $1 million in Lancaster County, according to the latest round of deeds recorded.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for June 26-30:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kyle Stephen Pepper and Lindsey Nicole Pepper conveyed property on a public road to Jared W. Bliss and Kathryn L. Von Holt for $297,000.

Joseph S. Levan III conveyed property on Michael Lane to Paul Joshua Gluck for $420,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Kathryn G. Martin and Clarence Martin conveyed property on Diamond Street to Dwayne S. Martin and Christine H. Martin for $175,000.

BART TWP.

Sylvia G. King and Sylvia G. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Z. King and Sylvia G. King for $1.

The estate of Earle H. Grover conveyed property on a public road to James L. Ranck and Joan M. Ranck for $1,815,100.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Susan L. Stubbs conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Stubbs and Corina S. Stubbs for $1.

Michael R. Stubbs and Corina S. Stubbs conveyed property on a public road to Cody Sensenig for $427,500.

Matthew R. Trostle, Jenna B. Spayd and Jenna B. Trostle conveyed property on Redstone Drive to Logan Helfrich and Kylie Helfrich for $265,000.

The estate of Martha R. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Eliel Caban for $330,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Anna M. Cashwiler conveyed property on a public road to Anna M. Cashwiler and Gregory T. Cashwiler for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Susan Kay Bevil for $548,534.

The estate of William Lee Lawrence and Cheryl A. Lawrence conveyed 865 Hopeland Road to Travis Hornberger and Danielle L. Hornberger for $250,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Joseph K. Shimp and Crystal R. Shimp conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Michael C. Green and Sarah Green for $645,000.

William G. Hallock Jr. and Barbara A. Hallock conveyed property on North Muddy Creek Road to Jacqueline Szelewa and Edmund Szelewa for $320,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Wenger for $274,000.

Richard B. Fischer conveyed property on a public road to Jason Sciore and Karissa M. Davis for $650,000.

Edwin F. Motter and Allan S. Motter conveyed property on a public road to Glen E. Stull for $220,000.

Jean R. Brannon conveyed property on a public road to Jean R. Brannon for $1.

Darvin G. Hostetter and Rebecca M. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Ladell S. Fox for $322,000.

Carolyn Michniewicz conveyed property on Ray Drive to Vincent Lewis for $270,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Judith A. Shupp conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Fisher and Mary F. Fisher for $310,000.

Anna M. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Martin and Lori E. Martin for $495,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Travis W. Kinnamon, Wendy H. Kinnamon and Wendy S. Kinnamon conveyed property on Woodside Drive to Amos K. Glick and Fannie S. Glick for $1,494,450.

John J. Tercha and Joanne E. Tercha conveyed property on Spruce Grove Road to John J. Tercha and Joanne E. Tercha for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Nikolaus Family Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Holy Trinity Parish Columbia for $1.

The estate of Darlene M. Splain conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Michael Mihaljevic for $142,000.

David M. Geltz and Stacey A. Geltz conveyed property on a public road to Alex Jedraszczak for $261,000.

Adrian M. White and Heather A. White conveyed 437 Cherry St. to Carlos M. Goyco Jr. and Cassidi N. Adams for $215,000.

Randy L. Ernst, Donna M. Ernst, David L. Leschke, Deborah L. Leschke and Randy L. Ernst conveyed 334 S. Third St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $101,000.

Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed 830 Chestnut St. to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

Columbia Borough conveyed property on a public road to Cimarron Investments LLC for $60,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Safe Harbor Partners LP conveyed property on a public road to Safe Harbor Village LLC for $1.

Michael L. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Dolphin Georgetown LLC for $650,000.

George T. Custer and Lisa A. Custer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Friscia and Lindsay M. Johnston for $300,000.

CONOY TWP.

Juanita Marie Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Mann and Sarah R. Mann for $450,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Daniel Gleason and Caitlin A. Gleason conveyed property on a public road to Jenna Trostle and Matthew Trostle for $395,000.

Pamela J. Harvey and Pamela J. Mcdermott conveyed property on Main Street to Dimas Cortez for $140,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Nicholas M. Mcelheny and Alexandra Mcelheny conveyed property on a public road to Velma A. Sinclair and Horace A. Sinclair for $275,088.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Feinstein and Brittanie Grazer for $524,900.

Matthew E. Reich and Shirl A. Reich conveyed 110 E. High St. to James A. Allegret for $280,000.

Bryan S. Brill Jr. and Laura Marecki Brill conveyed property on Equine Drive to Nicholas M. Mcelheny and Alexandra R. Mcelheny for $410,000.

Colin James Mowrer, Tara Elizabeth Welsh and Tara Elizabeth Mowrer conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Colin James Mowrer and Tara Elizabeth Mowrer for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Amos L. Beiler and Anna K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos L. Beiler and Anna K. Beiler for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Kenneth M. Rutt conveyed property on Conowingo Road to Amos S. Beiler and Rachel K. Beiler for $250,000.

Stephen Freed and Mollie Freed conveyed property on a public road to Kendall Garber and Emily Garber for $325,000.

Terry G. Aukamp and Barbara Jean Aukamp conveyed property on Green View Circle to Eugene K. Cullen for $335,000.

EARL TWP.

Martindale Parochial School conveyed property on a public road to Lamar L. Zimmerman for $14,000.

Martindale Parochial School conveyed property on a public road to Martindale Parochial School for $1.

Martindale Parochial School conveyed property on a public road to Martindale Parochial School for $1.

The estate of Edna W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Florence H. Zimmerman and Anna H. Zimmerman for $425,000.

Rosalba Catano conveyed property on Airport Road to Allen R. Martin and Annie Catherine Martin for $276,000.

Lighthouse Vocational Properties conveyed property on a public road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $450,000.

Barry J. Friel Sr. and Annette M. Friel conveyed property on a public road to Annette M. Friel for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Randall S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Gary Evan Martin for $195,000.

Linda Reiter conveyed 5461 Division Highway to John Didinger and Tiffany Pearson for $309,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Heart Land Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Groff Farm Properties LLC for $638,000.

The estate of Nadine B. Sheldon Deceased conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $185,000.

Richard C. Crouse and Carolyn C. Crouse conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. Keough and Emily C. Keough for $451,500.

Sean P. Keough and Emily C. Keough conveyed property on a public road to Sharon E. Cartwright for $306,500.

Betty L. Lefever and E. Donald Russell conveyed property on a public road to E. Donald Russell for $95,658.

Doris J. Farber conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Doris J. Farber, Angela G. Brosius and Farber/Brosius Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust for $1.

The estate of Martha W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Titus Z. Sauder and Esther B. Sauder for $680,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Geraldine M. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to Boris Bajlovic for $245,000.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Victor D. Webb and the estate of Victor Douglas Webb conveyed property on Loop Road to Stephen F. Beiler and Ruth K. Beiler for $254,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ryan J. Haught conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Brandon Zimmerman for $220,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Elvin M. Shirk conveyed 233 E. Fulton St. to LCW Holdings LLC for $265,000.

Eugene R. Markowski III and Brianna Markowski conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Churchill and Shannon A. Madara for $260,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Sebastian Zuluaga Rave conveyed property on a public road to Juan F. Zuluaga-Rave for $160,000.

Frederick L. Peterson and Tamika Peterson conveyed property on Buchanan Drive to Nathan Bahn for $352,000.

Reading Road Corp. conveyed property on a public road to 471 N. Reading Road LLC for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Nathan L. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Leroy E. Stoltzfus for $560,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Linda J. Depatto conveyed property on Spring Walk Court to Kurtis Michael Rineer for $260,000.

Sarah Malandro and Sarah Elaine Lazar conveyed property on a public road to James D. Brocklehurst and Jackie A. Brocklehurst for $360,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Y. Shih, Taifu Shih, Christopher Shih and Maya Shih for $471,816.

Andrea Lynn Fassl and Andrea L. Reynolds conveyed property on Cooper Avenue to Nicholas Radanovic and Berina Nalic for $330,000.

Michael J. Obrien and Ann M. Obrien conveyed property on a public road to Anthony S. Flynn and Karen J. Flynn for $455,000.

Greenawalt Property Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Aidyn P. Miller and Paige M. Miller for $280,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mitchel S. Eichner and Debra S. Eichner for $557,291.

Tracy L. Wagner and Jonathan F. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Hieu Duong and Anh Nguyen for $311,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Helen B. Grove for $595,899.

Melinda Y. Trent and Samuel J. Fitzkee conveyed property on Shenck Road to Kayla M. Whitmoyer, Brandon M. Whitmoyer, Michael D. Whitmoyer and Kim M. Whitmoyer for $750,000.

The estate of Bonita E. Hartranft conveyed property on Mayfair Drive to Placid Sports LLC for $317,000.

The estate of Betty L. Albin conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy M. Newswanger and Kara M. Newswanger for $290,880.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christian P. Fisher and Erica L. Fisher for $363,230.

Thomas M. Grzybowski and Mary J. Grzybowski conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Chad Andrew Hanson and Patricia Jane Bender for $265,000.

The estate of Edward F. Galanes and The estate of Edward Franklin Galanes conveyed property on Lancaster Marietta Turnpike to Tyler Zeigler and Emma Pirrung for $254,000.

North Pine Properties LLC and Judy S. Ware conveyed 20 Running Pump Road to Horace Stanton Lutz III and Jaime Beth Kellam for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Susan G. Adcock for $508,941.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David J. Henry and Nancy H. Henry conveyed 111 Strickler Run Drive to Richard A. Norton and Windy A. Norton for $435,000.

Millfield Green LLC conveyed property on a public road to Millfield Construction Co for $410,025.

Richard A. Norton and Windy A. Norton conveyed property on a public road to Dereck M. Fritz for $340,000.

Robert J. Murphy and Colleen R. Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Murphy and Colleen R. Murphy for $0.

Susan Kiss conveyed property on a public road to Varun Karelia and Rhonda Yoder for $537,000.

Trinket Heisey and Trinket Abbott conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Elliott Messick and Alaina Dull for $276,000.

Benjamin R. Kreider conveyed property on Hemlock Drive to Melissa Y. Wilkinson and Nathan L. Garman for $250,000.

Nathan W. Carter and Rose A. Carter conveyed property on Center Street to Patrick Jason Cronin for $267,000.

Lee A. Singer and Mildred M. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Lee A. Singer for $1.

The estate of Jill Maysilles conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Allen Maysilles for $200,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Marlin James Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Marlin James Dienner and Anna Mary Dienner for $1.

The estate of Helen E. Fritz and the estate of Helen S. Fritz conveyed 2448 Old Philadelphia Pike to Goods Real Estate LLC for $1,850,000.

William R. Horst and Debra S. Horst conveyed property on Porter Way to Ryan John Horan and Zoe Lyn Horan for $800,000.

Arlene Z. Kofroth conveyed property on a public road to Jenifer L. Baxter for $218,000.

Patricia G. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Gary A. Samberg and Elissa Samberg for $75,000.

Jason Zimmerman and Rosene Zimmerman conveyed 2209 Harmony Hill Drive to Jr. Zimmerman Properties LLC for $1.

E. Eileen Becker and the estate of Marjorie L. Osman conveyed 88 Glendale Drive to E. Eileen Becker and Carol L. Collemacine for $1.

Michael P. Palguta conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Palguta and Stacey Palguta for $1.

The estate of June K. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Jessica P. Settle for $226,000.

William S. Davies Jr. and Sharon Davies conveyed property on a public road to Alexander B. Hernandez-Siegel and Anisa Abdulkadir Hajimumin for $380,000.

Robin M. Batz and Rickey E. Batz conveyed 871 Horning Road to Daniel Shervin Jr. and Elizabeth Shervin for $290,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Andrew Auyeung conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Auyeung, Margaret Auyeung, Matthew Au Yeung, Rebekah Rae Au Yeung, Sam Au Yeung and Jackie Jennifer Tsai for $1.

Winding Partners LP and Winding Management Co LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Glick for $270,000.

The estate of Rosemary S. Kinert conveyed property on a public road to Vuk Petrovic and Emily Elizabeth Petrovic for $325,000.

Daniel Paul Quinn and Daniel Paul conveyed property on a public road to James B. Quinn Deceased Estate for $1.

Mary Ann S. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Zook and Lillian K. Zook for $723,000.

Candice E. Davis and Sandy Downing H Davis conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Mccaskell for $285,000.

Tammy E. Dise and Kirk R. Dise conveyed property on Chukar Court to Jianling Zheng and Qing Zheng for $800,000.

Matthew A. Harper conveyed property on a public road to Christopher E. Laser and Jennifer Laser for $300,000.

William J. Sauer and Helen M. Sauer conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Holly B. Short, Eric Short and William J. & Helen M. Sauer Family Protection Trust for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Zayne Shelly conveyed 318 Fairview Ave. to Axcel Homes & Realty LLC for $199,000.

Walter E. Whack conveyed 206 S. West End Ave. to Josephine Leon for $1.

Mary S. Rodriquez conveyed property on a public road to Reimagine Properties LLC and Gabriel Kienzle for $95,100.

Thomas R. Ballew and Celeste Ballew conveyed 633 W. Chestnut St. to William B. Dannehl and Nicole L. Dannehl for $644,900.

Earl K. Martin conveyed property on East Ross Street to Ryan E. Martin for $1.

Earl K. Martin and Barbara Ann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Martin for $1.

David W. Broomall conveyed 611 S. Prince St. to Esh Custom Homes LLC for $191,481.

Janice C. Smith and Roy A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to 302 W. Orange Partners 2023 LLC for $665,000.

Edward P. Mckeague and Ruth Ann Mckeague conveyed property on a public road to Aj Home Solutions LLC for $140,000.

C Gina Madonna A K A Cynthia Gina Madonna conveyed property on a public road to CFM City Limits LLC for $750,000.

Van Steven Liang and Suzanne Liang conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne Liang Van Steven and Liang Van Steven for $1.

John Katras conveyed property on a public road to John Jason Leo for $180,000.

Chad M. Schusko Adm For Estate of Craig A. conveyed property on a public road to Brian Cooper and Meghan Cooper for $275,000.

Guney Ilgaz conveyed property on a public road to Rosies Property Management LLC for $1.

Guney Ilgaz conveyed property on a public road to Rosies Property Management LLC for $1.

Autumn R. Southard conveyed property on a public road to Christine M. McCarty for $267,900.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Beaver Street to Onyx Investments III LLC for $115,000.

Oscar Bedoya conveyed 458 Atlantic Ave. to Upside Avenue LLC for $86,000.

Outlier Real Estate Investments LLC and Spencer Carpenter conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Frank B. Norris Jr. for $220,000.

Citadel Investment Properties LLC, Melvin B. Allgyer and Jacob O. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Bryce David Yoder and Rachaelann Elizabeth Yoder Klink for $289,900.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Augei N. Gillespie for $160,000.

Martin Fonseca and Sonia Fonseca conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Aneida Rodriguez Rivera for $200,000.

Restored Investment LLC and Joe Mazzeo conveyed property on North Plum Street to Andrew Weiss and Sarah Weiss for $329,900.

Nathan R. Skowood, Jamie Marie Brightbill, Jamie Marie Skowood and Margaret Ann Weidinger conveyed 726 Union Street to Jamie Marie Brightbill and Jamie Marie Skowood for $1.

Isaac Santiago conveyed property on a public road to Santii Group Corp. for $1.

The estate of Paul D. Creswell conveyed 625 New Holland Ave. to Aramis Rodriguez Soto for $171,000.

MPK Real Enterprises LLC conveyed 435 Nevin St. to Centennial Investment Fund I. LLC for $190,000.

Jeffrey R. Fund conveyed property on Winthrop Drive to Jossue Oquendo Burgos and Solanlly M Rivera Avila for $229,730.

RSB Real Estate Group LLC and Ronald Burkhart conveyed property on Landis Drive to Mary Swope and Steven E. Swope for $310,000.

Matthew Neuder and Xiao Yang conveyed 231 N. Mulberry St. to Winn Family Real Estate LLC for $355,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Michael A. Hemler conveyed property on Montrose Avenue to Michael A. Hemler and Jill L. Hemler for $1.

Julia Gabrielle Randolph conveyed 13 Montrose Avenue to Nicole Calabrese for $230,000.

The estate of Aster D. Bogale and The estate of Aster Demissie Bogale conveyed property on Perthshire Drive to Divora Bekele for $1.

The estate of William A. Groff Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas B. Schmid and Jennifer Long for $255,000.

Christa A. Lasalle conveyed property on a public road to Alyssa Stevenson for $263,900.

Emilia Garcia and Gerson Caraballo Sanchez conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Solmarie Velez-Ortiz, Ivan J. Santana, Billy Joel Salome Davila, Kaitlyn A. Santana and E. Oneill Santana Velez for $265,000.

Agnes A. Nagy conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Andres Suarez for $235,000.

Matthew Alan Weitzel and Laurie L. Weitzel conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Francisco Liriano and Nery Liriano for $250,000.

Lori K. Berg and Lori K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Philip Francis Edward Dobinson and Laura Faith Dobinson for $256,000.

Richard A. Barrett conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Karly R. Shaubach for $255,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Leacock Enterprise LLC conveyed property on a public road to John K. Glick and Erin R. Glick for $26,000.

David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $1,118,633.

Samuel S. Stotlzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Elmer S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Zook and Katie M. Zook for $300,000.

Leacock Enterprise LLC conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $1.

David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $96,079.

Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $1.

Matthew Pfeiffer and Sarah E. Pfeiffer conveyed property on a public road to Raymond E. Stoltzfus and Emma Lynn Stoltzfus for $414,000.

Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $1.

David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $157,844.

Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leacock Enterprise LLC for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Mary K. Glick and Mary K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee King and Hannah E. King for $1.

The estate of Darryl E. Imler and The estate of Darryl Eugene Imler conveyed 42 Brethren Church Road to Andrew D. Imler for $1.

Angela G. Brosius conveyed property on a public road to Angela G. Brosius, Doris J. Farber and Farber/Brosius Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

St Lukes Reformed Church of Lititz PA No of Lititz conveyed property on a public road to Walnut Place LLC A. Pennsylvania Limited for $375,000.

Rochelle Clair and Roy Clair conveyed property on a public road to Karen W. Malleus and William B. Neff for $425,000.

Jennifer N. Rhodes conveyed property on Peach Drive to Michael S. Diffenderfer and Alexis M. Diffenderfer for $380,000.

Kenneth E. Blessing Jr. and Kenneth Blessing Jr. Revocable Trust conveyed property on Fourth Street to Andrew Wagaman and Nicole E. Wagaman for $651,000.

John A. Baer and Rosario Baer conveyed property on East New Street to Edward D. Loose and Pamela M. Loose for $429,100.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Jeffrey J. Vible and Tammy G. Vible conveyed property on a public road to Gitana Parulyte for $90,000.

John L. Guidone and Ann A. Guidone conveyed property on a public road to John L. Guidone and Ann A. Guidone for $1.

Jeffrey J. Vible and Tammy G. Vible conveyed property on a public road to John L. Deming Jr. and Sheila M. Burnor for $870,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Ngo Tran and Thuy Tran conveyed property on a public road to Tran Holdings LLC for $118,000.

Victory Church conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Reed Ferenczy and Anita H. Do for $410,000.

Scott A. Frey conveyed 339 Ecker Drive to Christopher M. Kyper and Rebecca Kyper for $790,000.

Nicholas Lefevre conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Spencer Nauman and Lucas Nauman for $315,000.

Ryan J. Horan conveyed property on a public road to Amber Nicole Morris for $430,000.

Austin T. Cekovic and Julia A. Cekovic conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Sloan and Elizabeth M. Sloan for $630,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Andrew Brady and Paige Trego for $532,500.

The estate of Ronald Fink Deceased conveyed property on a public road to Gerald C. Eckert and Susan C. Eckert for $500,000.

John A. Scheler and Michelle M. Scheler conveyed property on a public road to Nitin Goyal and Rachana Murthy for $1,210,000.

Pat J. Principe Jr. and Giovanna Principe conveyed property on Copley Drive to C&D Painting LLC for $425,000.

Robert F. Biwer and Jennifer A. Biwer conveyed 1922 Bloomingdale Ave. to Robert F. Biwer for $0.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Goldsmith and Natalie Goldsmith for $737,000.

Andrea E. Fellows conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Young, Shannon Young and Cecec for $225,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel S. Corder and Leah A. Corder for $612,625.

Sandra C. Flick conveyed property on a public road to Sandra C. Flick and Douglas Y. Flick for $1.

Daniel O. Smith and Lauren R. Smith conveyed 965 Green Terrace to Christopher L. Petersheim and Angela Petersheim for $240,000.

Anna F. Weaver, Eric J. Weaver and M. Anthony Weaver conveyed property on Sterling Place to Jasmine C. Brown for $270,000.

Michael Zamrin and Sharon Zamrin conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Capital Holdings LLC for $370,000.

Christin Raimondo Buehler and David Lawrence Buehler conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to David D. Sieger and Rosemarie Sieger for $215,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

John Douglas Heisey conveyed property on Logan Avenue to Paula Rebman Eller for $167,000.

Karen F. Jiwa and Doris F. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Enck for $235,000.

Joshua A. Ciotti and Jessica M. Ciotti conveyed property on a public road to Richard Perry for $330,000.

The estate of D. Dwayne Earhart conveyed 164 N. Laurel St. to Evan Earhart for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed 108 Hempfield St. to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. Mckonly for $1.

Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed 390 Blue Lane to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

Scott Douglas Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Keith Frey Properties LLC for $1.

Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

Chad M. Slover and Jennifer L. Slover conveyed property on Ursinus Avenue to Richard D. Easterling and Bailey M. Easterling for $290,000.

Jason A. Berlet and Jennifer A. Berlet conveyed 2710 Royal Road to Mark E. Perry and Caitlin K. Perry for $315,000.

Kimberly E. Geyer conveyed property on Money Hill Road to Sean Edward Moran and Avery Noel Fox Moran for $402,000.

Ruth C. Zankl conveyed property on Stone Mill Road to Carmen G. Nunez and German Rivera Sr. for $272,000.

Lawrence Robert Laywer, Lawrence R. Lawyer III and Madeline N. Lawyer conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Aubree E. Lockard for $248,800.

Kevin F. Gavaghan conveyed property on Round Hill Lane to Carl E. Leaman and Julie Saragosa for $617,500.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Simplify Home Group LLC A. Pennsylvania L. conveyed property on a public road to Whitney Ann Crouse and James K. Crouse for $375,000.

MARTIC TWP.

David L. Stetser and Ann C. Stetser conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Stetser and David L. &. Ann C. Stetser Family Trust for $1.

Norman F. King conveyed property on a public road to Beth Anne Lloyd for $335,000.

Michael Patrick Oday and Carolyn Kay Gerhart conveyed property on Tucquan Glen Road to Norman Spencer III and Jennifer F. Spencer for $638,000.

Matthew C. Lenox conveyed property on a public road to Derlin Donley for $87,000.

Quinton L. Spangler and Jenell N. Spangler conveyed 34 Hilldale Road to Joshua W. Lawson and Kolin J. McCauley for $235,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of William L. Garrett conveyed property on a public road to John Rapp and Taneesha Rapp for $327,000.

Joan M. McDonnell conveyed property on a public road to Sybak Properties LLC for $195,201.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Michael J. Mesiti and Gloria I. Mesiti conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Fisher for $380,000.

Janet D. Cassel, Warren C. Cassel & Janet D. Cassel Revocable Living Trust, Warren W. Cassel and Warren W. Cassel & Janet D. Cassel Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to Warren W. Cassel for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bruce T. Wolfe and Patricia Anderton Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Donald A. Shaffer Jr. and Patricia A. Shaffer for $325,000.

Roy R. Slesser Jr. conveyed property on a public road to H. Kenneth Myhre for $1.

Thomas R. Riley III and Deborah K. Riley conveyed property on a public road to Heidi Jenkins for $231,000.

Donald A. Shaffer Jr. and Patricia A. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Gregory Epps and Kelly Lynn Epps for $438,000.

Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Martha Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin R. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Karen B. Klinedinst-Elslager, Karen B. Elslager and Steven W. Klinedinst conveyed 1734 Schwanger Road to Karen B. Klinedinst-Elslager for $1.

The estate of Paul E. Stark and The estate of Paul Edward Stark conveyed property on a public road to Wade A. Glessner and Lisarae H. Glessner for $552,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Lisa A. Vasquez conveyed property on a public road to Robert Gambler for $321,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Mary Vihroski conveyed property on Spruce Street to Leroy H. Cougle Jr. and Suzanne R. Cougle for $285,000.

William H. Kretlow conveyed property on a public road to Palermo New Holland LLC for $1,600,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Daniel Stoltzfus, Daniel J. Stoltzfus and Rebecca L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Stoltzfus and Rebecca L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Isaac F. Stoltzfus and Sarah A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Isaac F. Stoltzfus and Martha F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel Z. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Z. King and Sylvia G. King for $1.

Samuel Z. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Z. King and Sylvia G. King for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Cory J. Labrasca conveyed property on a public road to KCM Holdings LLC for $130,000.

David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Beiler and Annie K. Beiler for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Omar J. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel R. Swarr and Hannah M. Swarr for $440,000.

The estate of Elizabeth D. Bonholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ellen Peffley for $1.

Ralph E. Jones and Kelly R. Stigall-Jones conveyed property on a public road to John Mark Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus for $700,000.

Joseph G. Nadu conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. Dba Kenneth H. for $540,000.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed property on a public road to Allen L. Means and Patricia Mcdivitt Means for $75,000.

Ruth Ann Kreider conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Ruth Ann Kreider and Karen Marie Holdren for $1.

Joseph G. Beiler and Annie K. Beiler conveyed property on Archery Road to John L. Beiler and Rachel K. Beiler for $1.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed property on a public road to Ann L. Pender for $75,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Judith C. Kerstetter and Fawn Stephenson-Lilly conveyed property on a public road to Red Hill Enterprises Inc. for $131,500.

Colette A. Dowhen conveyed property on Hossler Road to Lawrence Robert Lawyer III for $366,500.

Samuel Jared Feinstein conveyed property on a public road to Beverly A. Costa for $399,900.

Robin E. Hess and Marilyn J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Elite Butters LLC for $80,000.

Lonna J. Stief and Lonna J. Rittelmann conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Lonna J. Rittelmann for $1.

Christopher E. Gornik and Shannon R. Gornik conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Justyn David Kurtz for $350,000.

The estate of Clyde E. Hornberger and The estate of Clyde Hornberger conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Reilly J. Hess, John M. Hess and Jacy Clugston Hess for $360,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Christiana Borough Authority conveyed property on a public road to Christiana Borough Authority for $1.

Christiana Borough Authority conveyed property on a public road to Pequea Valley Holding LLC for $25,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Rosemary Faith Misina, Shana Kelly and Trevor John Misina conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Thomas A. Houck Jr. and Jacqueline S. Houck conveyed property on Northview Drive to Jacqueline S. Houck for $1.

Pequea Valley Holding LLC and Samuel D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pequea Valley Holding LLC for $1.

Elvin L. Martin and Lois W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jay E. Martin and Nancy J. Martin for $400,000.

Edward G. Weir conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel B. Stoltzfus and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Theodore W. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to John E. Stoltzfoos and Naomi A. Stoltzfoos for $400,000.

Terry A. Gill and Bonnie E. Gill conveyed 991 May Post Office Road to Jeremy L. Gill and Nadene M. Gill for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Linda D. Lavigne conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Jessica D. Diffenderfer for $1.

Robert D. Hartnett and Patricia E. Hartnett conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Reilly and Kyle Reilly for $365,000.

Harold L. Shirk and Clarice Shirk Deceased conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia A. Delong for $550,000.

Albert E. Frantz and Marilyn A. Frantz conveyed property on a public road to Peter J. Dykshoorn for $302,300.

Ruth E. Renneberg and Benjy J. Rivera conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Whitaker Property Group LLC for $222,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Peter Walkup and Angela Walkup for $829,000.

Corrine C. Jennings conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Lantzy and Emma L. Lantzy for $355,000.