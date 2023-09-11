A total of six Lancaster County properties sold for at least $1 million in the latest round of property transactions.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Aug. 28-Sept. 1:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Vera Voler and John F. Voler conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Sheri L. Howe for $285,000.

David A. Reed and Cheryl L. Reed conveyed 23 E. Main St. to Jason R. Lippincott for $245,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jay V. Wenger and Leah A. Wenger conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Janice M. Sitlinger and Dean L. Sitlinger for $430,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Aaron R. Hoover and Audrey B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Smucker Property Holdings LLC for $625,000.

Cynthia Beyerlein conveyed property on a public road to Cody Hansen for $338,000.

Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on Yellow Hill Road to Rebecca Bates for $369,900.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Peter W. Betz, Susan R. Betz and Susan R. Livingston-Betz conveyed property on a public road to Susan R. Betz and Susan R. Livingston-Betz for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Chad Ebling and Courtney Ebling conveyed property on South Bridge Street to Trevor Jacobs and Margarita Jacobs for $220,000.

CLAY TWP.

Joel A. Kintzler and Amanda Reihle conveyed 960 Maple St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $187,612.

Patrick M. Baker conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Dee-W Properties LLC for $275,000.

Robert C. Panebianco and Penny L. Panebianco conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Rutt Leas and Rick V. Summerville for $536,000.

Gerald E. Martin and Carolyn M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Martin, Carolyn M. Martin and Gerald & Carolyn M. Martin Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Rodney G. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Trequan Thomas and Brittany N. Martin for $264,000.

George J. Swann and Camille Z. Swann conveyed property on a public road to Mark Hess and Amy Steagall for $1.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Aboat LLC for $240,000.

Melvin M. Hatfield conveyed property on Summers Drive to Trace Anthony Livengood and Samantha Jeanne Chang for $315,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Dustin Lynn Zimmerman and Hannah Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Hrishka and Mikhaela Hrishka for $365,000.

Jeffrey S. Hackman and Wendy L. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth A. Zimmerman and Diane Zimmerman for $415,000.

Richard A. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Hackman and Wendy Hackman for $535,000.

Cory L. Sensenig, N. Elaine Sensenig, Jill A. Sensenig, Kirby R. Sensenig and Nancy L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Cocalico Investments Ltd. for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

David M. Fisher and Sadie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John K. Lapp and Rebecca S. Lapp for $525,000.

Benuel F. King and Arie G. King conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Benuel F. King and Arie G. King for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

RBLD Properties I. LLC and Rick Degeorge conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $1,350,000.

ITT LLC and Grinnell Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Andreas Heisey for $1.

Dajo Properties LLC and John M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Malt Avenue to Palmer Investment Properties LLC for $116,000.

Andreas Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Ais Leasing Co for $1,500,000.

Matthew McCormac and Brittany McCormac conveyed property on a public road to Vickie Everhart and Gregg Everhart for $240,000.

Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter conveyed 803 Locust St. to Jennifer J. Ferenz for $245,000.

Keith A. Yordy conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Heather Gascon and Mathieu Gascon for $240,000.

Kevin M. Laicha conveyed property on a public road to Jem Real Estate Properties LLC for $400,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert J. Davis Jr. and Samantha M. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to TLNE LLC for $226,000.

Buck Run Development LLC and Stephen S. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Evan Scheffey and Krista Scheffey for $129,900.

CONOY TWP.

Victoria C. Kulig conveyed property on a public road to David E. Dunn and Tara L. Dunn for $558,000.

John M. Soccio and Rebekah S. Stewart conveyed property on Walnut Street to Carrie K. Hill and Stephanie J. Gray for $375,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Patricia M. Miozza conveyed property on Franklin Street to Todd Heck and Adriane Sweigart for $983,000.

Heart Land Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Rhoades and Skyler Rhoades for $280,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael W. Stevens and Nicole P. Stevens conveyed property on Melissa Lane to Bradley S. Williams and Stephanie Williams-Bomberger for $581,000.

Austin Patrick Moran and Addie Moran conveyed property on a public road to Mahananda Pokharel and Phauda S. Paudel for $525,000.

Jeremiah P. Yoder, Olivia C. Taylor-Yoder and Olivia G. Taylor-Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Noah J. Alkinburgh and Wendy L. Alkinburgh for $365,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Edwin C. Fuhrer, Yonda Fuhrer and Yona Fuhrer conveyed property on Bossler Road to Weverton Esgrance and Jaqueline S. P Santos for $335,000.

Juan R. Martinez and Donna J. Martinez conveyed property on Bainbridge Road to Donna J. Martinez for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Gary A. Margoline, Louise W. Margoline and Gary A. Margoline & Louise W. Margoline Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Kauffman II and Mary Kauffman for $1.

Brian D. Hough and Martha J. Hough conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Hough and Martha J. Hough for $1.

Brian D. Hough and Martha J. Hough conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Hough and Martha J. Hough for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Isabella Alexander conveyed property on a public road to Sean McMullin for $330,000.

Duane Scott Kline, Christopher Eugene Kline and Ralph Eugene & Theresa Mary Kline Trust conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Whiting and Anna M. Whiting for $395,000.

Nelson W. Nolt and Velma S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Martin and Jenna M. Martin for $320,000.

EARL TWP.

Thelma H. Groff and Thelma M. Eberly conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Ivan B. Lapp and Naomi P. Lapp for $308,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Steve T. Weaver, Steven T. Weaver and Lori A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Fisher and Nancy S. Fisher for $210,000.

Christian Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Rebecca A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Steve T. Weaver, Steven T. Weaver and Lori A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Fisher and Nancy S. Fisher for $1,210,000.

Dixie Marie Adams conveyed property on a public road to Paula R. Pickett and Pickett Family Legacy Trust for $525,000.

Michael J. Steidler and Diana L. Steidler conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Diana L. Steidler for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Casey A. Harsh conveyed 283 Bareview Drive to John Mitchell Stoltzfus for $200,000.

Robert A. Brandt Jr. Family LP, Robbran LLC and Robert A. Brandt Jr. conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

Christopher J. Christensen Jr. and Laura J. Christensen conveyed property on a public road to Shane Fulmer and Anne Schlonecker for $325,000.

Beverly A. King and Beverly A. Miller conveyed property on Batten's Circle to David C. Miller and Beverly A. Miller for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ross Street Properties LLC and Joseph J. Dougherty III conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Keri Herr and Patrick Herr for $255,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Christy J. Clark conveyed 103 S. Poplar St. to Timothy J. Reist for $130,000.

Abby K. Reed, Abby K. Clinton and Tyler J. Clinton conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Frank Holzel and Jacqueline A. Holzel for $340,000.

Alex M. Felty conveyed property on South Spruce Street to 222 S. Spruce St. LLC for $100,000.

Audrey A. Magnon conveyed property on a public road to Noah Ramon Morales for $80,000.

Emma Lovanne Smeal conveyed property on College Avenue to Kevin J. Smeal and Emma Lovanne Smeal for $1.

Caitlin H. Black and Caitlin Obetz conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Shannon Ginder for $260,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Kyle S. Woods and Gabrielle L. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Dana Pfautz and Seth Pfautz for $130,000.

The estate of Kristen S. Elliott and The estate of Kristen Suzanne Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Leanne C. Abernethy for $190,000.

Clifton B. Webster III and Deborah J. Webster conveyed 135 Martin Ave. to Clifton B. Webster IV for $250,000.

Oliver D. Smith Jr. and Elizabeth D. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Kline and Kimberly Kline for $299,900.

Karen A. Leonhard and John A. Leonhard Lifetime Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Giles Sipler LLC for $1,475,000.

Cody J. Harris and Alyssa C. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Stady for $290,000.

Sara Miller and Justin Kramer conveyed property on Main Street to Robert English and Bernadette English for $299,900.

Miranda Lee Deller and Justin Perry conveyed property on a public road to Lucy Elizabeth Anderson and Reed Michael Lagaza for $236,500.

Dara Deanne Good conveyed 206 E. Walnut St. to Cha M. Her and Koshoua Her for $150,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

David O. Nolt and Mary Ann Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Mark Z. Nolt and Lynelle Nolt for $1.

Joseph S. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Joseph S. Burkholder for $1.

Nevin R. Andes and Darla J. Andes conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Thomas Kline and Elizabeth Kline for $350,000.

The estate of Linda L. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Fender Properties LLC for $302,000.

Alexander Haus, Madeline E. Haus and Madeline E. Hannum conveyed property on Riverview Drive to Alexander Horning and Madeleine King for $249,100.

Brok A. Martin and Kelly Martin conveyed property on Apple Street to David A. Reed and Cheryl L. Reed for $315,000.

FULTON TWP.

Carlos Vargas and Alda Sue Vargas conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Austin Michael Suloff and Megan Suloff for $360,000.

Nancy H. Ulrich and Carolyn M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Boettner and Alyssa K. Boettner for $375,000.

Jacob S. Boettner and Alyssa K. Boettner conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Joseph Ostrowski III and Amber Elizabeth Hannum Kirk for $380,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Rita M. Ream and Robert E. Ream Jr. conveyed 2307 Marietta Ave. to Scott A. Hornberger, Charlene L. Hornberger, Alexander M. Dimarzio and Elizabeth Dimarzio for $280,000.

Robert Leon and Bimaris Leon conveyed property on Sunwood Lane to Theodore J. Koch and Jacklyn P. Koch for $580,000.

The estate of Arthur C. Spangenberg and The estate of Arthur Castle Spangenberg Jr. conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Michael P. Kalata and Adriane M. Kalata for $340,100.

H. Lamar Crammer and Christine Crammer conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Tyler S. Harris and Jennifer E. Harris for $353,000.

Lloyd L. Goss and Mary Geraldine Goss conveyed property on Metzler Road to Ronald Landis Metzler and Connie Mae Metzler for $250,000.

Kenneth E. Wagner and Magdalena Wagner conveyed 3754 Northside Drive to Irene T. Mouchlizis and Robert R. Keller Jr. for $412,500.

The estate of Michael S. Miller conveyed property on Peacock Drive to Dane Hall for $220,000.

Thomas Tolworthy and Louise Tolworthy conveyed property on Camas Lane to Richard A. Casselbury, Mary A. Casselbury, Charles I. Gould and Julia M. Gould for $1.

Glenn Gomba and Katherine D. Gomba conveyed property on Cleek Avenue to Alison Hamby for $400,000.

Todd E. Ricketts, Janna D. Rickeets and Janna D. Ricketts conveyed property on a public road to Todd E. Ricketts, Janna D. Ricketts and Ricketts Family Revocable Trust for $1.

The estate of Ruth O. Kiskaddon and The estate of Ruth Olga Kiskaddon conveyed property on Speedwell Road to David M. Poore and Jan R. Poore for $425,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Peter Lenahan and Janet Davis Lenahan for $776,778.

Gerald Alan Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Charcoal Investments LLC for $500,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Bradley Peiffer for $892,523.

Frank B. Haskell III, Rosalyn J. Evans, Revocable Trust of Frank B. Haskell III and Frank B. Haskell III Revocable Trust conveyed 1087 Hunters Path to Allan Sumerfield and Peggy Sumerfield for $715,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Amit Banerjee and Denise M. Banerjee for $560,047.

Robert L. Cooperman and Mary P. Cooperman conveyed property on Hudson Road to Ronald R. Wimer and Jill J. Wimer for $495,000.

Dennis H. Engle and Jennifer K. Engle conveyed property on Brubaker Run Road to Kelly M. Engle for $1.

Harry L. Martin Sr. and Patricia I. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sean Patrick Baldwin and Regina Decinque Baldwin for $321,785.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dennis M. Heisey and Rodney M. Heisey conveyed property on Druid Hill Road to Dennis M. Heisey and Rodney M. Heisey for $0.

Scott A. Neff conveyed property on Lancer Drive to Christopher Genet and Stephanie A. Genet for $604,000.

The estate of Her M. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Rodney M. Heisey and Dennis M. Heisey for $1.

Dennis M. Heisey and Rodney M. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Rodney M. Heisey and Teresa K. Heisey for $755,923.

The estate of Mable E. Lightcap conveyed property on a public road to Amanda H. Lightcap and Mable Lightcap Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Amanda H. Lightcap and Mable Lightcap Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to John A. Lightcap for $1.

The estate of Mable E. Lightcap conveyed property on a public road to Amanda H. Lightcap and Mable Lightcap Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Amanda H. Lightcap and Mable Lightcap Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie S. Roehm and Amanda H. Lightcap for $1.

The estate of Daniel L. Lohr conveyed property on a public road to Glen R. Schaeffer and Crystal L. Schaeffer for $165,000.

The estate of Byron S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Sayward E. Emlet for $1.

Tyler Witman and Courtney Witman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas James Spitzer and Nikki Leigh Spitzer for $427,000.

Richard Hinkle and Sasha Anne McComsey conveyed property on a public road to Richard Hinkle for $1.

Donald C. Kissinger Jr. and Iris E. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Bryce Obyrne for $290,000.

The estate of John R. Greenly conveyed property on a public road to Legacy Cash Offer LLC for $118,000.

Sayward E. Emlet conveyed property on a public road to Sayward E. Emlet and Tony Emlet for $1.

Frank J. Yeh and Maung Maung Nyunt conveyed 3452 Coronet Ave. to Maung Maung Nyunt for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Naomi R. Falcone and Janyce M. Nenadovich conveyed property on a public road to H. Lamar Crammer and Christine Crammer for $249,000.

Allen M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Allen M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Allen M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Malinda Stoltzfus for $1.

Benjamin Krothe V and Kellie Krothe conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Matthew Lantz and Grace Kelley Lantz for $342,200.

Benjamin Krothe V conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Krothe V and Kellie Krothe for $1.

Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Malinda Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Malinda Stoltzfus for $1.

Allen M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Malinda Stoltzfus for $1.

Brookfield Development Corp. and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Brentford Street to Arthur W. Leitherer Jr. and Carolyn Leitherer for $457,297.

Brad R. Eidemiller and Debra J. Eidemiller conveyed property on Larkspur Loop to Tsehaye K. Dessu for $250,000.

Brookfield Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Sayres and Ian Sayres for $380,321.

Gordon Miller and Katie Miller conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Albert Ebueng Sta Cruz and Alexandra Marie Iliyn for $407,000.

Brookfield Development Corp. and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Fenton Avenue to Christina A. Jirele for $593,579.

Kuang-I K. Chang, Kuang-I Kurt Chang, Mary Pei-Ling Chang and Mary P. Chang conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Worm for $245,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Clark Strawser and Kaitlyn Strawser conveyed property on a public road to Juan C. Rivera and Leyla A. Rivera for $285,000.

Brian Conrad and Molly Conrad conveyed 18 Violet Ave. to Paul V. Adair Jr. for $310,000.

James Charles Imhoff conveyed 211 Millwood Road to Richard B. Imhoff Jr, Anita L. Imhoff, Shane M. Imhoff and Jennifer L. Imhoff for $1.

Ronald L. Swartz conveyed property on Village Road to Bryan Lefever and Krista Lefever for $421,000.

Margaret F. Hill, Margaret F. Balmer and Lisa R. Wilson conveyed 1818 Divot Court to James G. Brown and David E. Boland for $250,000.

Pamela M. Zablocki, Pamela Z. Schlotzhauer and Kirk D. Schlotzhauer conveyed property on Weatherfield Place to John J. Trethewey and Tori G. Trethewey for $349,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Harvey Asher and Sandra Asher conveyed property on Church Street to Lawrence F. Stengel and Theresa Berger Stengel for $275,000.

Jared M. Erb conveyed 607 Marietta Ave. to Pamela Marie Tremarki and Amy B. Ernst for $271,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 220 N. Shippen St. to Demitri Argires and Angela Marie Nostwick for $319,900.

Juan C. Rivera conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Maya Dougherty and Shawn Schusko for $220,000.

Kenneth W. Ehrhart Jr. conveyed property on East Vine Street to Kenneth J. Fox and Aura A. Fox for $420,000.

Timothy J. Huber and Mary L. Huber conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to John G. Kochinsky and Anne M. Kochinsky for $590,000.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 211 Coral St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity for $37,500.

John A. Roda and Ann Cuddy Roda conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen S. Ice for $299,000.

Tiana Boyer conveyed 738 S. Lime St. to Easy Exit Home Solutions LLC for $50,000.

Larry D. Reitz conveyed 109 N. Lime St. to John Roda and Ann C. Roda for $426,500.

Craig P. Smith conveyed property on East King Street to Rebeca Roomers Ramirez for $130,000.

Sherry Y. Riley conveyed 806 S. Pearl St. to AKS Real Estate Group LLC for $1.

Preston Driver and Season B. Driver conveyed 205 E. Clay St. to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. for $410,000.

Matthew David McCall and Nicholas E. Good conveyed 705 N. Shippen St. to Athena L. Mandros and William Sean Dillon Marple for $295,000.

Kamini K. Jagdish conveyed property on a public road to Yevgeniy I. Sukhenko and Maryna Zemlemerova for $210,000.

Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. conveyed 205 E. Clay St. to Tiffany S. Brandt-Thomas and Jason K. Thomas for $410,000.

Jonathan P. Brenneman and Jan Theis Brenneman conveyed 232 Juniata St. to Michael L. Beiler Jr. for $124,000.

Haam Yousaf and Krizia M. Yousaf conveyed 1227 Fremont St. to Danny Realty PA LLC for $230,000.

Kristin Sznajder and Kristin King Sznajder conveyed property on North Queen Street to Jodi A. Hicks and Terrance M. Hodges for $205,000.

Cedric D. Steiner conveyed property on East Orange Street to Ronald N. Frye and Mark S. Bentley for $675,000.

James Simkins conveyed 423 Lancaster Ave. to Jeffry Blake Dunson II and Ginger Rose Dunson for $380,000.

Huy Tran conveyed property on a public road to Toe Toe and Oo Meh for $40,000.

Harry A. Dennis III, Gayle E. Dennis and Michael Graybill conveyed 614 E. King St. to Big Hill Assets LLC for $205,000.

Timothy P. Crouch conveyed property on a public road to Jena J. Leisher for $475,125.

Melvin R. Kreider and Carol L. Kreider conveyed 624 E. King St. to Joseph W. Kreider for $1.

Betty J. Frey conveyed property on a public road to It Realty LLC for $250,100.

Sharon Cartwright conveyed 423 W. Marion St. to William Sebra and Kelly Bennett for $327,000.

Florence C. Konosky, Lance Lopez and Thelo LLC conveyed property on North Queen Street to Queen St. LLC for $725,000.

Lancaster County Library conveyed property on a public road to 125 North Duke Street LLC for $1.

Deco Properties LLC and Nicole L. Dechow conveyed 304 N. Mulberry St. to Shannon E. Sauer for $243,000.

Mercedes Medina-Diaz conveyed 235 W. Walnut St. to Invest Pa 2020 LLC for $179,900.

Brian D. Schulman conveyed 354 Reservoir St. to Nathan G. Huyard and Zackary Huyard for $145,000.

Charles Rezek conveyed 644 Ocean Ave. to Joseph Awantang for $145,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Michael M. Casey and Georgia Ann Casey conveyed 155 N. School Lane to Timothy J. Huber and Mary L. Huber for $874,000.

Manisha Adhikari and Yam Dahal conveyed property on Roselawn Avenue to Thomas Edward Martin and Jeffrey McIlwaine for $285,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Corrine Celeste Jennings and Derek Clayton Jennings for $434,250.

Porfirio S. Jackson conveyed property on Sterling Place to Awakened Properties LLC for $162,500.

Paul Andrew Niemann, Paul Andrew Niemann Jr. and Teresa Ann Niemann conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Torres and Matthew Hesser for $385,000.

William A. Greiner III conveyed 1278 Wilson Ave. to William A. Greiner III for $1.

The estate of Mary Ann Harvin conveyed property on Abbeyville Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $208,000.

Deborah F. Keefer and Deborah E. Ford conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Deleon and Bailey May Deleon for $180,000.

Robert J. Donovan Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Wilcomes and Christina C. Wilcomes for $780,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Samuel S. Smoker Jr. and Anna Mary Smoker conveyed property on a public road to John E. Esh Jr. and Rebecca Ann Esh for $90,000.

Samuel S. Smoker Jr. and Anna Mary Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Smoker Jr. and Anna Mary Smoker for $1.

Teresa J. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus for $429,000.

Lloyd B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Ridge Road to Lloyd B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Lloyd B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Ridge Road to Lloyd B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Upper Leacock Township conveyed property on a public road to Ressler Mill Foundation for $1.

Virginia G. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Holly A. Johnson for $233,000.

Edwin L. Zook and Ruth S. Zook conveyed property on Melvin Drive to Edwin L. Zook for $10.

LITITZ BOROUGH

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Hernandez Gonzalez and Kayla A. Hernandez for $449,900.

Douglas J. Fisher and Nicole L. Fisher conveyed 215 N. Cedar St. to Sara E. Henderson and Sharon J. Henderson for $370,000.

David E. Hilbert conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to David E. Hilbert, Deborah L. Sheaffer and Randy D. Sheaffer for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Loretta B. Rhodewalt and Donald E. Rhodewalt A conveyed property on a public road to Charles M. Jones and Jason Dubree for $249,000.

John B. Stoltzfus and Emma B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fulton View Road to Benuel Z. Stoltzfus for $1.

Ora G. Sturgill, Robert E. Sturgill and Robert E. Sturgill II conveyed property on a public road to Johnathan R. Dull for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Mark Miller and Marie-Elaina Miller conveyed property on Clayton Road to Henrietta Heisler, Joseph Heisler Lanzillo and Brittany Brossman Lanzillo for $825,000.

John A. King and Gabriela King conveyed 1558 Cedar Road to Fernando Carpinteyro Cabrera and Carrie Lynn Mihalyov Carpinteyro for $290,000.

Fruitville Pike Partners LP, Constantine Kourgelis and Robert Kutz conveyed property on a public road to Shekinah Investments LLC for $450,000.

Jeb Family LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Northampton Drive to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $250,000.

Michael Alan Keltz and Melanie Bain Keltz conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Emil and Sara Emil for $640,000.

Eric J. Bobst conveyed 2768 Lititz Pike to Rebecca S. Franz for $320,000.

Ronald B. Weaver II and Christy S. Weaver conveyed property on Semple Court to Khoa Cao and Liesl Cao for $337,000.

Richard A. Casselbury and Mary A. Casselbury conveyed property on Camas Lane to Julia M. Gould and Charles I. Gould for $1.

Madeline L. Miller conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Darren J. Hill and Courtney B. Menges for $392,000.

Heather T. Ferguson conveyed property on Larchmont Lane to Kimber Properties LLC for $190,000.

The estate of Eleanor J. Rusin conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Zachary W. Corbin and Billie J. Corbin for $475,000.

Gerald C. Eckert and Susan C. Eckert conveyed 2509 Butter Road to Timothy E. Eckert and Emily M. Eckert for $1.

Julia M. Casselbury, Julia M. Gould and Charles I. Gould conveyed property on Palmer Circle to Richard A. Casselbury and Mary A. Casselbury for $1.

Douglas K. Brown Jr. and Virginia Davies Brown conveyed 950 Salisbury Court to Matthew D. McCall and Nicholas Evan Good for $365,000.

John C. Kleinhaus conveyed property on a public road to Hc2 K&D LLC for $180,000.

George J. Grove Jr. and Winko conveyed property on Manheim Pike to George J. Grove Jr. and Karen L. Grove for $1.

George J. Grove Jr. and Winko conveyed property on a public road to George J. Grove Jr. and Karen L. Grove for $1.

Yannick C. Kaucz and Meredith E. Kaucz conveyed property on a public road to Jon C. Kauffman and Sayge V. Martin for $275,000.

Life Lion Fleet & Auto LLC conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Miller Lancaster LLC and Miller Auto Leasing LLC for $1,112,500.

Zhijun Zuo and Xiaochen Yang conveyed property on a public road to Soha Ellithy for $425,000.

Norma J. Kuklis and Deborah V. Deguzman A conveyed property on Shreiner Avenue to Richard Scott Roediger and Janet Linda Roediger for $375,000.

The estate of Brian F. Walkuskie conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Stillman for $215,000.

Manqian Tu conveyed property on a public road to Miguel Angel Araiza Gonzalez and Nora Arroyo Dartigues for $560,000.

David C. Freiberg and Barbara L. Freiberg conveyed property on a public road to Melanie Burgos Nusca and Steven Michael Nusca for $340,000.

Beverly E. Brown conveyed 47 Kreider Ave. to Andrew G. Schrack and Amy L. Schrack for $250,500.

George J. Grove Jr. and Winko conveyed property on a public road to George J. Grove Jr. and Karen L. Grove for $1.

Stephen W. Bradney and Eva M. Bradney conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Community Options Inc. for $352,700.

Joseph E. Knepley and Betsy Knepley conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Pluto Realty LLC for $385,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

BRH Homes In PA Southeast LLC, Jeffrey Longenecker and Jessica L. Longenecker conveyed property on Oak Street to Jeffrey Longenecker and Jessica L. Longenecker for $1.

Betty A. Myers conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Mikael Baez and Briana Robles for $311,500.

MANOR TWP.

Erma H. Mishler conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Li Ting Deng and Jenny Deng for $270,000.

Londa Weaver conveyed 2725 Kimberly Road to Gary K. Groff and Lisa J. Trout for $280,000.

The estate of Doris A. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Michael Herr for $285,000.

Charles W. Ghee conveyed 1848 Ursinus Ave. to Charles W. Ghee for $1.

Us Bank NA conveyed property on Penn Street to RSB Real Estate LLC for $130,000.

Susan M. Ressel, Susan M. Carlisle and Scott L. Ressel conveyed property on a public road to Susan M. Carlisle for $1.

The estate of Victor Rojas conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $217,523.

John J. Savercool conveyed property on Penn Street to Associates Properties PA LP for $20,000.

The estate of Joan M. Beshore and the estate of Joan Beshore conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth N. Greider and Teresa L. Greider for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Ernest E. Lehman Sr. and Joyce E. Lehman conveyed property on East Front Street to Caleb A. Yoder and Lauren A. Yoder for $370,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Matthew N. Skatz and Morgan Reed Skatz conveyed property on a public road to Caleb James Simon and Katrina Strimple for $195,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Steven P. McLean and Christine McLean conveyed 710 Timbergate Court to Bryan L. Evans and Christina C. Carson for $449,900.

Cecelia R. Landis and Robert Carl Landis conveyed 179 New St. to Lauren J. Hoffman for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

William A. Robinson and David Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Jill A. Williams and David M. Williams for $296,000.

J. Michael Melhorn and Wendy S. Melhorn conveyed property on South Market Street to Eby Investments LLC for $200,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Nathan L. Umbrell and Jena R. Umbrell conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. Umbrell and Jena R. Umbrell for $1.

Mark Shopf and Cheri Shopf conveyed property on a public road to Andrea Louise Farr for $230,000.

Allen M. Wenger and Nancy L. Siler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Collins Jr. and Sherri Collins for $1.

Ronald E. Cornell and Bonetia M. Cornell conveyed property on a public road to Christopher T. Augeri and Maria K. Augeri for $335,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Brian C. Mathias and Dorothy I. Mathias conveyed 220 W. Main St. to Kolbe C. Digiulio and Trinity Wiker for $460,000.

Jonathan Hicks conveyed 523 Huntington Drive to Mercy Tamang and Daniel Gharti Magar for $334,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

210 Hillcrest LLC and James M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Owl Acres Investments LLC for $397,000.

Richard A. Witmer and Lisa A. Witmer conveyed 302 Cottonwood Lane to Sandra Conrad for $330,000.

Robert H. Adams, Mary Ann Adams and Mark A. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Witmer and Lisa A. Witmer for $192,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Simeon B. Beiler and Malinda E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Beiler for $1.

Deborah Krantz conveyed property on a public road to Roberta F. Minahan for $135,000.

Eric R. Probst, Eric R. Probst Revocable Trust, Rachel Smucker and Paradise Sales Barn conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Stauffers Run Partners LLC for $1,200,000.

The estate of Rhoda H. Hurley conveyed property on a public road to Linda F. Mosher, Brenda J. Jones, Robert G. Hurley, John E. Hurley, Rebecca J. Nauman and Richard G. Hurley for $1.

PENN TWP.

Daryl J. Lefever and Catherine L. Lefever conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Sidney O. Weaver for $451,000.

Barbara J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Miller for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Shane H. Symonds, Lauren N. Symonds and Lauren N. Hickey conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Christian J. Alipounarian for $280,000.

Brooke Ann Vaught conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Fryberger for $300,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Morales and Lisbeth Morales for $435,833.

Justin Andrew Klazinga and Sarah Klazinga conveyed property on a public road to Mantle Investments LLC for $320,000.

Savvy Properties LLC, Ambrogio Giambanco and Alexis Giambanco conveyed property on a public road to Heavy Seas Rentals LLC for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Charles E. Temple Jr. conveyed 406 Quarry Place to Gen 2. 3. LLC for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Molla for $479,900.

Charles Hansen and Mary C. Hansen conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Brennan and Anna M. Brennan for $469,900.

Michelle L. Lincoln conveyed property on a public road to RSB Real Estate LLC for $220,000.

Galen R. Martin and Nancy J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Darrel S. Martin and Kelly A M Martin for $1.

Carol A. Mengel and Paul R. Grimm conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Cichon and Kathleen J. Cichon for $325,000.

Daniel P. Lenz conveyed property on a public road to Bret C. Metzger and Therese J. Metzger for $415,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

David S. Stoltzfus and Roseanne Marie Stoltzfus conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $1.

Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to David S. Stoltzfus and Roseanne Marie Stoltzfus for $1.

Linda Lou Diem conveyed property on a public road to Linda Lou Diem, Zachary Keith Diem and Nicole C. Diem for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Glenn A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Good Lehr for $425,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James T. Simkins and Erin M. Stratton for $546,700.

WARWICK TWP.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Gregory W. Pierce and Mary Lynn Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Jordan M. Good and Alison R. Good for $380,000.

The estate of John N. Knier, the estate of John N. Knier Sr. and the estate of John Nelson Knier conveyed property on Fairview Drive to Neil P. Hardy and Ashley M. Hardy for $335,000.

Clair Brothers LP, Gene Clair Trust and Troy A. Clair conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Clair Brothers LP for $1.

Clair Brothers LP, Gene Clair Trust and Troy A. Clair conveyed property on a public road to Clair Brothers LP for $1.

Jenethia M. Talton conveyed 1465 Abbas Ave. to Lisa M. Winder for $1.

Wendy E. Nolt, Wendy Elizabeth Nolt, Nancy E. Saunders and Randall Kory Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Nancy E. Saunders for $1.