The following property transactions were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Sept. 26-30, including five properties that sold for more than $1.5 million.

In East Lampeter, a property sold for $1.5 million; properties in East Earl and Lancaster city respectively sold for $1.6 million. A property in Strasburg, meanwhile, sold for $4.25 million, and another in East Lampeter sold for $6.25 million.

AKRON BOROUGH

Corporate Venture Group, Chad G. Hurst and Robert H. Eby conveyed 33 Crest View Drive to Stephen J. Montpetit and Tracee L. Montpetit for $335,000.

Jonathan R. Miller and Amanda J. Miller conveyed property on Third Street to Terrence Lee Vallo for $335,000.

The estate of Jeffrey L. Stauffer, Carol J. Stauffer and Goldie Stauffer conveyed property on West Broad Street to Carol J. Stauffer and The estate of Jeffrey L. Stauffer for $1.

Stephen J. Montpetit and Tracee L. Montpetit conveyed 211 S. 10th St. to Anne M. Neff for $400,000.

BART TWP.

Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh for $1.

The estate of Paul L. Haldeman Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul Haldeman Jr. for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed 148 Country Drive to Jennifer T. Flemister for $329,900.

Kenneth S. Burkhart and Patricia Ann Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Burkhart for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed Unit 8 to Karyn A. Bohli and Adam Curry for $159,700.

Casey A. Byrd and Felicia A. Bulson conveyed property on Perry Drive to Casey A. Byrd for $0.

CLAY TWP.

Dale D. Dillon conveyed property on Mt. Airy Road to Johnny B. Hang for $220,000.

The estate of Claire L. Digiacomo and Larry J. Hershberger conveyed property on a public road to Larry J. Hershberger for $65,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mervin M. Gingrich and Janet Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Jared Gingrich and Alexandra Rose Gingrich for $1.

Yang Vang conveyed property on Main Street to Neng Thong Vang and Chue Vang for $1.

The estate of Robert C. Orth conveyed 828 W. Swartzville Road to Steven D. Orth for $275,000.

Leslie R. Goshert conveyed property on a public road to Carole E. Bennett for $70,000.

Mellicent Ji Shober conveyed property on a public road to Denver Road Partners LLC for $1.

Brad P. Krajsa and Jill C. Krajsa conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Israel Vega Cartagena and Vanessa Yvette Vega Rosa for $254,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kerry L. Zoll conveyed property on a public road to Charles C. Froggatt Jr., Tiffany L. Huggins and Russell F. Huggins for $144,000.

Charles Daniel Shuman II conveyed 111 Red Stone Circle to Sarah A. Casterlin and Albert William Casterlin for $205,000.

Clair D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Zook for $165,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Joel K. Zook conveyed property on Street Road to Sandra F. Wiker and Sandra K. Wiker for $1.

Robert F. Blantz Jr. conveyed 242 Wesley Road to Robert F. Blantz Jr. and Catherine Elizabeth Blantz for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille conveyed 16 N. Fifth St. to Robitaille Investments LLC for $1.

Ronald R. Murray, Sandra N. Murray and Mary H. Neal conveyed 156 S. Fifth St. to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $47,000.

Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille conveyed 14 N. Fifth St. to Robitaille Investments LLC for $1.

Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille conveyed 20 N. Fifth St. to Robitaille Investments LLC for $1.

Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille conveyed 18 N. Fifth St. to Robitaille Investments LLC for $1.

Elijah R. Galeano and Sasha Galeano conveyed 556 Union St. to Melissa Ceparano for $183,500.

Robert V. Kelly, Vivian S. Kelly and Robert Kelly conveyed 852 Spruce Street to Donald L. Hanes for $185,000.

Esh Custom Homes LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed property on a public road to Noe Zaragoza Santiago and Solmarie Mercado Delgado for $235,000.

Samuel O. Gingerich and Catherine L. Gingerich conveyed 331 Cherry St. to Discover Columbia LLC for $331,000.

Chester E. Weaver Jr. conveyed 523 Walnut St. to Chester E. Weaver Jr., Cindy A. Weaver, Tiffany N. Howard Kreider and Tiffany N. Howard Kreider for $1.

Borough of Columbia conveyed property on a public road to Eric P. Droege Jr. and Heather K. Droege for $53,100.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Linda M. Herr and The estate of Linda May Herr conveyed property on a public road to Hayley J. N. Way for $150,000.

Steven L. Groff, Clayton S. Groff and Elsie S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Melanie Scheid LLC and Scheid Melanie LLC for $235,000.

Maureen D. Green conveyed Lt 9 to Maureen D. Green and David C. Green for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Shawn M. Bender and Chandra Bender conveyed 900 Evergreen St. to Chandra Bender for $5,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Vicki Lee Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Cherkin for $100,000.

Jason E. Pennell and Kimberly M. Pennell conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Michael Dunn and Michelle Louise Dunn for $430,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 123 Equine Drive to Jeremy M. Turcotte and Shannon D. Turcotte for $409,295.

Geraldine Hershey conveyed 751 Sharon Drive to Geraldine Hershey for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

J. Harold Engle and Nancy M. Engle conveyed Unit 52 to Harmonie M. Bassette for $264,500.

Jason C. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Coleman and Amanda Coleman for $362,500.

Tanya L. Vasquez conveyed property on Bossler Road to Seth R. Wenger and Mary M. Hurst for $305,000.

Harmonie M. Bassette, Harmonie Bassette and H.M. Bassette conveyed Unit 78 to Walter D. Baumbach for $210,000.

The estate of James Robert Showers and the estate of James R. Showers conveyed property on a public road to Karen Pearson for $135,000.

Glenpoint LLC conveyed property on a public road to Naga Venkata Vamsi Krishna Pisipati and Sumaiya Afrin for $887,256.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Penway Construction, Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Cesar X. Figueroa Soto, Barbra Flores Questell and Fabiola A. Figueroa Flores for $439,900.

EARL TWP.

Robert A. Barndt Sr. and Elaine T. Barndt conveyed property on a public road to Wayne A. Milam and Deborah L. Milam for $385,000.

Morris M. Hursh and Ruth Ann Hursh conveyed property on a public road to David L. Stauffer and Susan A. Stauffer for $275,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Robert C. Diem, Nancy L. Diem and Nancy Lee Diem conveyed property on a public road to Alvin J. Beiler and Kate F. Beiler for $860,000.

Joel M. Martin and Martha E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Rodney S. Moser and Crystal N. Moser for $1.

Erma H. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Riehl and Susie S. Riehl for $1,610,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Herbert Lee Nixdorf and the estate of Herbert L. Nixdorf conveyed property on a public road to Rosario Finazzo and Rosalia Finazzo for $400,000.

Nolts Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ramsey J. Sybel conveyed property on Lake Drive to Konstantin Arsienko for $560,000.

G&Z Investments LLC and David Garpstas conveyed 5769 Main St. to Hector L. Ortiz Ramos and Angelica M. Medina for $255,350.

Edward M. Miller and Sharon L. Miller conveyed 5825 Clarkson Drive to Edward M. Miller for $1.

Bernice A. Wilkison and William K. Wilkison conveyed property on a public road to Adam Morris and Aisling Burns for $225,000.

EDEN TWP.

James B. Frazier and Mabel F. Frazier conveyed property on White Oak Road to Jonas King and Martha King for $155,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Nicholas W. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Z. Mulligan, Ashley L. Devine Mulligan and Ashley L Devine Mulligan for $242,550.

Javan L. Martin and Cristie F. Martin conveyed 646 W. Brubaker Valley Road to Javan L. Martin and Cristie F. Martin for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

John Olko and Teresa L. Olko conveyed property on a public road to Michael Bennett and Sarah Bennett for $274,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Carlee R. Allen, Carlee R. Barth and Aaron C. Barth conveyed 119 Old Mill Road to Cody J. Harris and Alyssa C. Harris for $270,000.

The estate of Michael F. Moudry conveyed 28 W. Sunset Ave. to Michele A. Heffner for $1.

302 Investment Group LLC and Huntercreek Builders LLC conveyed property on a public road to Adriana Esbenshade for $295,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Miriam M. Moore and Miriam R. Moore conveyed property on Middle Creek Road to Edward Z. Reiff and Erma J. Reiff for $310,000.

Krystle L. Buchter conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Edwin Hernandez Beza for $355,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed 273 Ridge Ave. to Samuel A. McFetridge and Alecia L. McFetridge for $220,000.

The estate of Rosemary Sushinski and The estate of Rosemary C. Sushinski conveyed 116 Heritage Road to Robert Sushinski for $85,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gary J. Watkins, Diane Watkins, Debby Quinn, Residuary Trust U/W of Walter W. Watkins and Residuary Trust U.W. of Walter W. Watkins conveyed 1745 Rohrerstown Road to Parcorp Realty Group LLC for $450,000.

Robert E. Mellinger and Barbara A. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Ballard and Deborah Wood Ballard for $617,520.

Judith S. Faulkner conveyed property on Steinman Drive to Richard J. Gimello and Jacqueline A. Gimello for $580,000.

Larry C. Fischer and Stacey Ann Smith Fischer conveyed property on Hunters Path to Rodney L. Ebersole and Beth Ann Ebersole for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 863 Founders Way to Deborah L. Purcell for $481,577.

Jere L. Baker and Joyce M. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Goma Karki, Bag D. Karki and Anjila Karki for $437,000.

Dale A. Smoker and Jeffrey D. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Dale A. Smoker, Ruth A. Smoker, Jeffrey D. Smoker, Bonnie S. Miller and Dale A. Smoker & Ruth A. Smoker Family Trust for $1.

Sheri Hinkley conveyed property on Jonas Drive to Kyle Golden and Meghan Faith for $495,000.

Steven A. Petrone and Alison S. Petrone conveyed Lt 106 to Stephanie Kleinfelter for $745,000.

Connie Jean Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Connie Jean Anderson and Michael Martin for $0.

Henry D. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Junction Road to Samuel I. Blank and Marian B. Blank for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 111 Honor Drive to George L. Rooney and Carmella A. Paiani for $540,318.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 142 Honor Drive to John T. Veltri and Patti A. Veltri for $665,427.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Barbara Ecenrode conveyed property on Parkside Court to Todd C. Houston and Willhelmine D. Houston for $265,000.

Gloria J. Conant, Melanie Conant and Melanie Conant Parmer conveyed property on a public road to Miguel Marrero and Virgenmina Serrano for $270,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Salima Chaudhry conveyed Unit 34 to Mitch Hershey and Heather Hershey for $135,000.

Kevin M. Weems and Lisa N. Weems conveyed 1855 Lincoln Highway East to Kevin Morris Weems, Lisa N. Weems and Twenty Four Trust for $1.

Kevin M. Weems and Lisa N. Weems conveyed 1851 Lincoln Highway East to Kevin Morris Weems, Lisa N. Weems and Twenty Four Trust for $1.

Craig E. Weaver and Jamie L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jason Edward Bowman and Kathryn G. Stroh for $319,000.

A. Leslie King, Miriam King and Lamar King conveyed property on a public road to Renneid Enterprises LLC for $1,500,000.

Lloyd L. Horst, Susan Horst, Susan Yutzy, Susan Ropp and Susan Rapp conveyed 2151 Thoroughbred Lane to David Christopher Smucker for $405,000.

Ikenna K. Obioma conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Mueller and Amy J. Mueller for $499,900.

Bridget Lease conveyed 30 Homestead Drive to John Stoltzfus and Martha Stoltzfus for $295,000.

Andrew W. Wesler conveyed 207 Black Oak Drive to Ileana Rivera Perez and Ileana Rivera Perez for $190,000.

Ricardo Morales, Maria T. Vazquez Rivera and Maria T Vazquez Rivera conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to I. Deal Cars Holdings LLC for $510,000.

Way Services Inc. conveyed 107 Pitney Road to 107 Pitney Road LLC for $6,250,000.

J. Matthew Weaver and Kalah R. Weaver conveyed property on Willow Road to Joseph Hess and Angela Hess for $1.

Mark J. Howk conveyed property on Larkspur Loop to Shane J. Canestra and Chelsea Rae Troia for $220,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Jeanette Bernardo Viscosi and Kevin James Komara conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Zachary Grimm and Kathrin Grimm for $535,000.

Gregory P. Lutz and Melanie R. Lutz conveyed Unit 137 to Kristin M. Hurdleston and Adam C. Zembower for $305,000.

Abide Co LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed 1017 Willow Street Pike to Nathan Joel Detwiler and Amelia Margaret Detwiler for $285,000.

Raymond B. Leaman and R.B. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Aaron S. Esh for $100,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The Estate of Harry W. Waller conveyed 505 Terrace Road to Harry W. Waller Jr. and Rick L. Waller for $1.

212 North Queen Street Associates, John P. Hohenadel and Elizabeth R. Nikolaus conveyed property on North Queen Street to Queen Street 212 LLC for $1,600,000.

Nathaniel D. Zook and Salena C. Zook conveyed 401 Fairview Ave. to Arun Kumar Kancha for $310,000.

Mayra I. Orama Muniz conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Mayra I. Orama Muniz and Erica L. Millner for $1.

Ramon Ortiz conveyed 460 Atlantic Ave. to Allen S. Smucker for $110,000.

Omar Hasan Ponce Deleon Delgado, Omar Hasan Ponce Deleon Delgado, Sharlene Marie Ayala Figueroa, Omar Hassan Ponce Deleon Delgado and Omar Hassan Ponce Deleon Delgado conveyed 862 Marjory Terrace to Morgan Soika and Marquas Fountain for $215,000.

Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster conveyed 613 Beaver St. to SACA Development Corp. for $25,000.

Lancaster City of Land Bank Authority, Lancaster Land Bank Authority and City of Lancaster Land Bank Authority conveyed 524 Woodward St. to SACA Development Corp. for $1.

Raymond Ulises Lopez, Raymond U. Lopez and The estate of Elisa Sanchez conveyed 139 Juniata St. to Alexander Sanchez for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 507 S. Lime St. to City Limits Foundation for $1.

The estate of Beverly J. Younger, Kevin L. Antol, Debra A. Antol, John E. Troians, Lester William Younger, Lester W. Younger, Melissa S. Younger and Melissa Younger conveyed 144 S. Prince St. to Bi PA Holdings I. LLC for $75,000.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 766 New Holland Ave. to Kevin J. Komara and Jeanette E. Bernardo for $239,900.

Moric Dco LLC, Mod Manager LLC and T. C. Howard conveyed property on Manor Street to Planned Parenthood Keystone for $10.

John R. Brabson conveyed property on Reynolds Avenue to Matthew O. Jones and Maria K. Jones for $100,000.

Pamela J. Miller and Lee A. Miller conveyed property on Park Avenue to JDCT Properties LLC for $550,000.

Richard K. Dieterle Jr. conveyed 743 New Holland Ave. to B.L. Beasley and Housing Jubilee Trust for $222,000.

Jason W. Stoltzfus and Ann Michelle Stoltzfus conveyed 608 N. Franklin St. to Hannel D. Martinez and Laira Rosa Ferreira for $243,000.

Reuben B. Stoltzfus and Kylie A. Brubaker conveyed 242 N. Mulberry St. to Michael Suriel, Lisa Diane Rivera, Richard M. Abruzzese and Edith Abruzzese for $420,000.

George D. May and Jessica H. May conveyed property on East Marion Street to J. Michael Lutz and Sarah M. Lutz for $680,000.

Domek Reno Co LLC, Reno Domek Co LLC and Aneta Strus conveyed 613 First St. to Diane C. Estey for $321,500.

Craig P. Smith and Lori A. Smith conveyed 546 First St. to Rizwan H. Khan for $120,000.

Sandra A. Rhoads and Robert W. Rhoads conveyed 227 S. West End Ave. to Rella J. Miller for $306,000.

Jared Erb conveyed property on South Lime Street to Rent This LLC for $240,000.

John David Yoder and Kathryn Yoder conveyed 15 S. Ann St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $150,000.

William Chaparro and Raymond Rivera conveyed 222 Pearl St. to Edward Rivera for $1.

Jeff W. Blatherwick, Evelyn H. Blatherwick, Melissa R. Blatherwick, Melissa R. Faraci and Kevin R. Faraci conveyed property on West Grant Street to Paul D. Doehring and Tamara L. Doehring for $253,565.

John David Yoder and Kathryn Yoder conveyed 13 S. Ann St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $140,000.

Florence C. Konosky conveyed 20 E. New St. to Savannah J. Graybill for $315,000.

Theola Felder conveyed 934 N. Plum St. to Mack Harris and Betty Harris for $170,000.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, Wheksek LLC, R. Edward Gordon and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 204 to Elliott R. Seavey for $370,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

James Obrien and Linda M. Obrien conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Todd M. Gabriel, Sheena L. Gabriel, Carol L. Hargan and Stephen D. Hargan for $420,000.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Lynn Marshall Ashley and Mara Gwen Ashley for $366,115.

The estate of Richard A. Kipphorn Jr. conveyed 23 Water Leaf Road to Katie M. Cooper for $300,000.

Stephen E. Sugar and Marie A. Sugar conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Marie A. Sugar for $1.

Bruce E. Sowers and Judy A. Sowers conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Candice Seitz for $349,900.

Henry K. Beiler and Emma Z. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $224,900.

LEACOCK TWP.

Alido Group LP, Alido Group LLC and James Myron Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Intercourse Self Storage Holdings LLC for $560,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Kathleen Ann Nolt conveyed Unit 39 to Ivan K. Kulp and Ethel L. Kulp for $1.

The estate of Kathleen Ann Nolt conveyed Unit 41 to Paul H. Good and Sadie A. Good for $1.

The estate of Kathleen Ann Nolt conveyed Unit 42 to Gerald G. Martin and Ada M. Martin for $1.

The estate of Kathleen Ann Nolt conveyed Unit 37 to Steven R. Nolt and Mary E. Nolt for $1.

Aaron E. Fisher and Ruth B. Fisher conveyed property on Hess Road to Samuel K. Fisher and Rachel Anne Fisher for $650,000.

Samuel F. Riehl and Susie S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Christian E. Riehl and Mary Riehl for $1.

Barry L. Krick and Vickie L. Krick conveyed property on Blaine Avenue to Kimberly Jenkins and Bryan Jenkins for $379,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Robert E. Nye conveyed 103 Swarthmore Drive to Delene Brown for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joseph M. Lumarda, Margaret D. Lumarda and Margaret Denise Lumarda conveyed property on Lloyds Road to Ruth M. Nilan for $360,000.

Diana F. Urbine and Howard O. Urbine III conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Fisher and Rachel S. Fisher for $575,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

David D. Morrison and Judy L. Morrison conveyed 2611 Lititz Pike to Dommel R&I Group LLC for $259,900.

Alaina R. Rowe and Daniel Rowe conveyed 963 Parkside Lane to Gavin Michael Jones and Elizabeth Jill Jones for $282,800.

Landis Valley Holdings LP, LVH Developers LLC and Barry D. Hogan conveyed property on a public road to Brooklawn Community Association for $1.

Kevin M. Weems and Lisa N. Weems conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Morris Weems, Lisa N. Weems and Twenty Four Trust for $1.

Zachary H A Walker conveyed property on Regency Court to Edwin W. Hosterman and Cynthia Mooney for $435,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Theodore H. Butcher III and Jenna N. Butcher for $601,000.

Larry W. Woods and Carol A. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Distasi and Lindsay Martin for $445,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr, Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to J. Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $207,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed 335 Royal Hunt Way to Ec Custom Homes LLC for $185,000.

Christopher C. Schaffer conveyed 1617 Lambeth Road to Erin K. Tiffany for $350,000.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and Hdc Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 43 to Abebe Ertiro for $166,900.

Chris G. Theodoran and Anne M. Theodoran conveyed 300 Eshelman Road to Ryan C. Miller for $1.

Daniel Seal and Daniel Seal III conveyed 1932 Split Rock Road to Daniel Seal III and Taylor Horn for $1.

The state of Vernon J. Groff conveyed 1354 Orchard St. to Thuan D. Phan and Khoa D. Hoang for $170,000.

The estate of Brenda L. Rodriguez and The estate of Brenda Rodriguez conveyed Unit 214 to Irma Amill for $0.

Caitlin E. Peterson, Jacob Davis Peterson and Jacob Peterson conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Kalpan Kalpeshkumar Patel and Juhiben Shileshkumar Patel for $475,000.

Karen M. Wenrich and Karen M. Wenrich Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Karen M. Wenrich and Joel N. Wenrich for $1.

Danielle Omans conveyed property on Henry Court to Darrell A. Bishop III and Amy Bishop for $317,000.

Cobblestone Business Consulting LLC, Cobblestone Business Consultants LLC and Joseph P. Lutz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph P. Lutz and Shannon Lutz for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Katlin A. Rossman and Katlin A. Miller conveyed 319 Dover St. to Michael A. Miller and Katlin A. Miller for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Jane Z. Slabinski conveyed 301 Houffman Place to John M. Younk and Karen S. Younk for $330,000.

Katrina A. Wyse conveyed property on Blue Lane to McKonly Family Real Estate LLC for $225,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Janet B. Steffish and Paul Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Jay Whittington for $22,000.

Daniel R. Neff, Colleen K. Neff, Justin D. Neff and Allison C. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Neff and Colleen K. Neff for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jeremy D. Morrison conveyed property on Windgate Court to Jeffrey L. Gill, Carol L Keck Gill and Carol L. Keck Gill for $255,000.

Millersville Borough conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC for $141,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Giovanni M. Flores and Tesha Flores conveyed 163 New Haven St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $216,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Stacey L. Vuxta conveyed 33 Windmere Court to Emily Rose Vuxta and Anthony Michael Funk for $245,000.

Joshua Becker conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Kavanaugh and Taurina Kavanaugh for $449,900.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Nancy Wildt for $355,580.

Kenneth R. Hoover and Joy M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Martin Jr. and Kayla M. Martin for $250,500.

Daniel P. Roberts, Amy C. Gouldner and Amy C. Roberts conveyed 418 Indian Rock Circle to Rockwood Holdings LLC for $220,120.

Tanner Owen Therit conveyed property on a public road to Brian House and Danielle Ryan for $222,500.

Joanne T. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Priest for $1.

Scott Savage and Sara Savage conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Theresa A. Gorgia and Thomas F. Gorgia Jr. for $275,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Adam R. Roda, Katharine C. Waltz and Katharine C. Roda conveyed property on Rockford Road to Tiruken Teshome for $295,000.

R. Wanetta Gerlach conveyed 9 W. Main St. to Westington Manor Properties LLC for $265,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of John Kuhn conveyed property on Belmont Road to Levi S. Beiler Jr. and Ruth K Beiler for $270,000.

PENN TWP.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC, Jamie S. Clinton and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Jane K. McGinnis and Matthew W. Custer for $469,900.

Samantha N. Gardner Perez, Samantha N. Gardner and Bryan E. Perez conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Joseph C. Haddad and Pamela K. Haddad for $270,000.

Shirley L. Moore conveyed property on Thrush Drive to Tyler Zimmerman and Anndrea Zimmerman for $293,500.

Robert G. Hershey, Debbie L. Hershey and Zachery R. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Zachery R. Hershey and Laura E. Hershey for $1.

James B. Williams and Marisa A. Williams conveyed 1586 Loop Road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $316,500.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed 1586 Loop Road to Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug for $316,500.

Heath W. Hehnly and Erika M. Hehnly conveyed property on Dave Circle to Timothy J. Noble and Jenna A. Noble for $315,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Joseph K. Hemler Jr. and Audrey Lynn Hemler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse J. Stoltzfus for $1.

The Estate of Gertrude M. Falck and The Estate of Gertrude Mae Falck conveyed property on a public road to Gunner Minzer and Brittany Minzer for $125,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Frederick L. Schneider, Edna A. Schneider and Mount Airy Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Frederick L. Schneider and Edna A. Schneider for $1.

The estate of Judith A. Wert conveyed 249 Mount Airy Road to Mount Airy Holdings LLC for $184,000.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 300 to Henry A. Zurenda and Mary Jane E. Zurenda for $1.

Mount Airy Holdings LLC and Frederick L. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Mount Airy Holdings LLC for $1.

Mount Airy Holdings LLC and Frederick L. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to Mount Airy Holdings LLC for $1.

Rube Farmer and Susan G. Farmer conveyed property on Schoolhouse Road to Silas Titus and Jasmine Titus for $245,700.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Lillian M. Aument and David C. Baker conveyed property on North Church Street to David S. King for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Carla Dieffenderfer conveyed property on a public road to June M. Walton for $273,000.

Kia Hoffman conveyed 4176 Green Park Drive to Kia Hoffman for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes of Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 266 to Justin Manning and Erin Manning for $610,800.

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Rohini Gubhaju and Sandy Garcia for $286,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

James Moore, Jennifer Moore, Richard Lindblad and Lynn Lindblad conveyed 89 Upper Valley Road to Samuel J. Stoltzfus for $410,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Rosaline A. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Boutham Praseuth and Phetsamone Praseuth for $135,000.

Jacob S. King Jr. and V. Rose King conveyed property on Koser Road to Merlin W. King and Susan King for $537,600.

Carol Joan Bird and Carol J. Bird conveyed property on a public road to Reuben Stoltzfus and Talee Marie Stoltzfus for $200,000.

Kelby J. Stauffer and Amy M. Stauffer conveyed property on Narvon Road to Benjamin S. King for $301,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Donna G. Keba conveyed property on South Decatur Street to Donna G. Keba for $1.

44 Strasburg Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Shree Sairaj Hospitality LLC and Sairaj Shree Hospitality LLC for $4,250,000.

Donna G. Keba conveyed property on South Shenk Avenue to James M. Kepiro and Deborah L. Kepiro for $10,000.

James M. Kepiro, Deborah L. Kepiro, Jerry F. Keba and Donna G. Keba conveyed property on South Shenk Avenue to James M. Kepiro and Deborah L. Kepiro for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. McCracken, Ashleigh J. Brooks Gantz and Ashleigh J Brooks Gantz for $499,815.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ryan T. Bennett and Melissa A. Bennett for $475,755.

WARWICK TWP.

Dane A. Stoyanovitch, Kellyann Stroud Mack and Kellyann S. Stoyanovitch conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to Allison P. Whittaker for $250,000.

Gordon E. Cowher and Anne F. Cowher conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Ronald Kreitz and Stacey Kreitz for $500,000.

Chad M. Stoltzfus, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Lititz Reserve LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Mikus for $484,585.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc., Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Thomas M. Lantz and Jennifer M. Lantz for $747,725.

Lititz Reserve LLC and Moyer Land Development Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Reserve Unit Owners Association for $1.

Walton Farm Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Warwick Township for $1.