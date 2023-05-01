Four property transactions were recorded for over $1 million in the latest round of deeds recorded, with one over $2 million.

An Earl Township property sold for $1.26 million.

An Ephrata parcel sold for $1.05 million.

A Lancaster property sold for $1.4 million.

And in Strasburg Township, a $2.15 million property was sold.

Here are the property transactions recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for April 17-21:

AKRON BOROUGH

Christina M. Chattin and Dolores M. Haubner conveyed property on a public road to Christina M. Chattin for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Marilyn Scafuri-Applegate and Edward G. Applegate Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn Scafuri-Applegate and Edward G. Applegate Jr. for $1.

J. Matthew Horst and Sheila D. Horst conveyed property on Olde School Lane to Travis Hurst and Kara Hurst for $305,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Leon H. Lichty conveyed 2567 School House Lane to Leon H. Lichty and Mary Ellen Peel for $1.

June Wiggins conveyed 2580 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $265,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2511 School House Lane to Virgil A. Cerasi and Elizabeth A. Cerasi for $335,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2564 School House Lane to Ronald H. Shingle and Marcella W. Shingle for $265,000.

Norma J. Ahlers conveyed 2511 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $248,737.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Mary H. Weigher conveyed 40 Broad St. to Johel Esquivel Sr. and Santos Elizabeth Esquivel for $155,000.

CLAY TWP.

Bryan P. Snyder and Holly M. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to James A. Reed and Sharon E. Reed for $275,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bret D. Morey and Sandra M. Morey for $187,100.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

David S. Calkins and Andrea B. Calkins conveyed property on South Muddy Creek Road to Rebecca Rae Powell for $400,000.

Marion I. Bergman conveyed property on Ray Drive to Marion I. Bergman for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Andrew J. Horst and Makayla M. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Fryberger and Makayla M. Horst for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

David B. Fisher and Barbara E. Fisher conveyed property on Rosedale Road to Ivan L. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher for $1.

Ronald Christopher Scotten conveyed property on a public road to Eileen Scotten for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Susan M. Barninger and Susan M. Gainer conveyed 834 Houston St. to Gabrielle R. Shemonski and John M. Woodbridge for $195,000.

Philip C. Vittetoe conveyed 131 N. Third St. to Victor Legarreta and Kelly Parker-Legarreta for $307,500.

Nie Tech Inc. and K. Scott Booth conveyed 525 Concord St. to Natasha Hue for $145,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Laurie M. Harnish and Todd M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Laurie M. Harnish for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Kathleen S. Shupert conveyed property on a public road to Santino E. Buonamici and Kara L. Buonamici for $188,580.

DENVER BOROUGH

Frank W. Baer and Lorraine N. Baer conveyed 515 Locust St. to John Huyard and Elizabeth Huyard for $160,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Nathan E. Stone and Jennifer E. Stone conveyed property on South River Street to Jacob Tyler Goranson for $295,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Timothy M. Allison conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Kauffman and Katie Wilkin for $332,500.

J. Richard Garber and Nancy Z. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Winston L. Wolgemuth, Amanda S. Wolgemuth and Eric L. Wolgemuth for $1.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $160,000.

Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cesar D. Zamora and Karen N. Noriega for $180,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Charles O. Booth Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Elam H. Esh for $495,000.

June H. Frey conveyed 491 Puseyville Road to Elizabeth Ann Fisher for $265,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Scott Sweigart and The estate of Scott E. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Victory Venture Holdings LLC for $1,268,835.

Levi R. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Martin and Kathryn Z. Martin for $250,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Anne M. Weaver and Timothy L. Weaver conveyed property on Rose Avenue to Clearbrook Landholding LLC for $245,000.

Ann Marie Souden conveyed property on Wea-Wit Street to Erin Smoker for $261,000.

Carolyn Z. Stauffer and Carolyn Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Stauffer for $1.

The estate of Sylvia J. Burkholder conveyed property on Pleasant Drive to Alex N. Lehman and Bok Hee Lehman for $290,000.

EDEN TWP.

Gideon M. Fisher and Sylvia Z. Fisher conveyed property on Loop Road to Daniel K. Miller for $360,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Glendon W. Zimmerman, Karen L. Wise and Karen L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Webster Hill Road to Justyn Lee Weaver for $321,750.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on a public road to M&R Properties of Ephrata LLC for $1,050,000.

James A. Reed and Sharon E. Reed conveyed 369 Lake St. to Holly M. Snyder and Bryan P. Snyder for $270,000.

Roy J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Roy J. Fisher and Gail L. Fisher for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Paul M. Weaver, Mark M. Weaver, Eleanor M. Weaver and Julia M. Weaver conveyed 158 Meadow Valley Road to Paul M. Weaver and Mark M. Weaver for $1.

Violet W. Weaver conveyed 158 Meadow Valley Road to Paul M. Weaver, Mark M. Weaver, Eleanor M. Weaver and Julia M. Weaver for $1.

Svetlana Patrusheva and Veniamin Patrushev conveyed property on a public road to Ashley L. Maurizi and Augustocarlo I. Reyes for $492,000.

FULTON TWP.

Samuel C. Berry Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Herbert Roger Lambert and Benjamin S. King for $206,000.

Nancy W. McMahon conveyed 969 Pilgrims Pathway to Rhoads Peach Bottom LLC for $400,000.

Michael B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Stoltzfus and Leah S. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dawn S. Styer conveyed 224 Parklawn Court to Brett William Styer Jr. for $113,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Putnick and Cathy S. Putnick for $533,758.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary Lynn Brumley and Sharon Smith Brumley for $554,650.

Dawn S. Styer conveyed property on a public road to Brett William Styer Jr. for $152,000.

Derek Weaver conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Kendalyn R. Martin for $314,960.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Karen M. Derr conveyed property on Kinderhook Road to Douglas Thompson and Cynthia Thompson for $240,000.

Kenton G. Reiff and Francine Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Laurie A. Brunner for $265,000.

Lester F. Good and Mary W. Good conveyed 4686 Oriole Ave. to Joseph K. Shenouda for $350,000.

Thomas M. Musser and Margie K. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Jordan T. Herr for $470,000.

Matthew A. Kneisly and Matthew A. Kniesly conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Kniesly for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Floyd B. Clare conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to Ivan A. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Gary G. Efstration, Chester R. Stoltzfoos, Wendy Chan, Gail L. Stoltzfoos and Gail Louise Wise conveyed property on a public road to Gary Anderson & Pam Anderson Revocable Living Trust for $329,000.

Brandon Allan Nye and Alexis Nicole Bartlett conveyed 128 Crestmont Ave. to Brandon Allan Nye for $16,700.

Martha J. Smith, Sandi Tressler and Joseph N. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Sean C. Deffley and Andrea E. Fellows for $385,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Zachary Wade Grimm, Kathrin Fischer and Kathrin Grimm conveyed 147 Eckman Road to Seth P. Kreider for $420,000.

The estate of Paul M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $1.

Norma Martin conveyed property on a public road to Charles Pease and Kathleen Wager for $330,000.

L. Burnell Andrews conveyed property on Ship Rock Road to Randall S. Andrews and Christine L. Andrews for $1.

L. Burnell Andrews conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Randall S. Andrews and Christine L. Andrews for $1.

John M. Harnish and Gregory Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $1.

Going For The Green LP, Double A&B LLC and Jeffrey B. Hess conveyed property on a public road to West Lampeter Township for $1.

Tammy L. Stull conveyed property on a public road to Duncan Street Holdings LLC for $195,000.

Harry W. Trimble and Theresa L. Trimble conveyed property on Edgemont Drive to Patrick Steven Moody and Steffani Michacla Moody for $346,000.

Marshall A. Fletcher, Stacey L. Fletcher and Evelyn A. Goss conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Michele L. Kravitz and Joseph M. Kravitz for $325,000.

Lauren Schlegel and Lauren Greatrex conveyed property on Batt Avenue to Mohammadsadegh Mohammadighazijahani and Teresa Joy Mohammadighazijahani for $227,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Priscilla Thomas and Sybil Lewis conveyed 734 N. Reservoir St. to Chandler D. Petersheim and Sarah R. Petersheim for $232,500.

C. Gina Feeser and C. Gina Madonna conveyed 635 W. Chestnut St. to C. Gina Madonna and Cynthia Gina Madonna for $1.

Frank Rizzo conveyed 634 Third St. to Rsm Management LLC for $150,000.

Rachel Graeff conveyed 254 E. Lemon St. to Nadine Kohl for $225,000.

Chang V. Duong and Thanh Thi Nguyen conveyed property on East Madison Street to Van Hung Nguyen and Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen for $187,500.

Daniel Soto conveyed 654 New Holland Ave. to Kaushik Kakkad and Avani Kakkad for $205,000.

Blanca I. Osuna, Marcus Osuna and Jesus Rodriguez Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mary B. Wright and Tony L. Wright for $176,000.

Luis A. Perez-Serrano and Dianelys De La Heria Miranda conveyed 732 Union St. to Jonathan R. Lapp for $175,000.

Signco Corp. and O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Citadel Investment Properties LLC for $103,000.

Paul E. Charbonnier Jr. and Denise M. Charbonnier conveyed 551 St. Joseph Street to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $330,000.

Keith R. Bare conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Marisa Elizabeth May and Ioannis Daniel Pashakis for $237,000.

Rafael L Garcia Lugo and Rosa Del Carmen Ferreras-Garcia conveyed 461 E. Strawberry St. to Andy X. Colon for $115,000.

Bradley J. Leber, Manuel C. Hernandez and Sonia D. Baez conveyed 304 E. Liberty St. to Restored Investments LLC for $165,000.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura Funk conveyed 764 Fremont St. to Ronald L. Snyder Jr. and Janice E. Snyder for $192,500.

Nexus Restoration & Emergency Services Inc. conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Luis Daniel Velez and Jadie Velez for $186,000.

JBK Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed property on Green Street to Wilfredo Gomez-Perez and Mauro Gomez-Velasquez for $106,000.

Mabeline Reyes Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Action Investing LLC for $241,000.

Queen St. Development Partners I. LP, Qsdp I. LLC and Jeremy P. Feakins conveyed property on a public road to Ozfund Inc. for $1,400,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Archer L. Morgan Jr. conveyed property on a public road to William P. Boyer for $350,000.

Jessica Ann Losito conveyed 106 Roselle Ave. to Josef V. Berthold and Brenda L. Berthold for $240,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Bradley D. Beiler and Lois A. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Connor D. Beiler and Kristy L. Beiler for $1.

Steven E. Esh and Lydia B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Leroy S. Esh and Cynthia Esh for $450,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Leon F. Stoltzfus, Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus, Leon F. Stoltzfus & Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust, Michael S. Stoltzfus, Lydia G. Stoltzfus and Michael S. Stoltzfus & Lydia G. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on East Eby Road to Leon F. Stoltzfus, Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus and Leon F. Stoltzfus & Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Daniel E. Fisher and Lizzie P. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Leon F. Stoltzfus, Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus and Leon F. Stoltzfus & Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Matthew B. Bergman conveyed property on Golden Street to Stacy O. Herr and Kerry Herr for $265,000.

Anne D. Pyle and John B. Pyle conveyed property on South Broad Street to Anne Butt for $362,000.

Steven Palumbo conveyed 20 N. Locust St. to Jana L. Phillips for $231,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Edwin R. Sensenig and Sharon F. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Delvin R. Halteman and Michelle F. Halteman for $1.

Edwin R. Sensenig and Sharon F. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Edwin R. Sensenig and Sharon F. Sensenig for $1.

Edwin R. Sensenig and Sharon F. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Edwin R. Sensenig and Sharon F. Sensenig for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

David J. Rosenfeld, Julia M. Schrock and Julia M. Schrock-Rosenfeld conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Sue Shenk and Jerry Allen Shenk for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bryan S. Arnold for $746,740.

Mary Elizabeth Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Mary Elizabeth Eckman, David Richard Eckman Jr. and John Wohr Eckman for $1.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Manrique-Mallqui for $206,000.

Christian K. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on Longview Drive to Lucy Za Nei and James Haulam Pau for $369,900.

Marion H. Vanfosson and Kathryn J. Vanfosson conveyed property on a public road to Marion H. Vanfosson, Kathryn J. Vanfosson and Vanfosson Family Trust for $1.

Christine L. Kile and Richard A. Kile conveyed property on Pointe Boulevard to Richard A. Kile for $1.

Wendy G. Pfautz conveyed property on Haymarket Lane to Wendy G. Pfautz for $1.

Christopher J. Hunara, Autumn D. Hunara and Autumn D. Kunes conveyed 145 Hess Blvd. to Nicholas J. Santoleri and Christina M. Santoleri for $360,000.

GRH-3 LLC Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to William Louis Salmon III and Carolyn Jean Salmon for $781,278.

The estate of Barbara J. Lindley conveyed 1925 Bloomingdale Ave. to Edward H. Friel III and Marla Garza-Friel for $399,900.

Ronald L. Snyder Jr. and Janice E. Snyder conveyed property on Petersburg Road to Brandon Rudolph for $270,000.

Roman Justice and Jillian Justice conveyed property on Koser Road to Jillian Justice for $1.

Ivy T. Ngo conveyed 205 East Liberty St. to Qin Huang for $212,500.

Jeb Family PP, Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Jeb & Sons LP, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 237 Buckton Drive to Gavriel Sigoly and Alla Sigoli for $439,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Manheim Borough of conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Jeremy Ferenczy conveyed 144 N. Charlotte St. to Zachary Beaston for $225,000.

MANOR TWP.

Yuniesky Romero Lopez conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Jose A. Morales-Sanchez, Basilio Melendez and Maribel Sanchez Ferrer for $350,000.

Steven W. Martin and Wilma O. Martin conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Michael A. Warfel for $275,000.

Barbara A. Simpson and Linda Chaplin conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to Anthony E. Beale and Ann P. Beale for $710,000.

The estate of Ada R. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth J. Witmer and Nancy B. Witmer for $160,000.

The estate of Carol K. Gallagher and The estate of Carol Kay Gallagher conveyed 536 Saratoga Road to Bright Life Homes LLC for $336,000.

Alice A. Kibler and Kibler Trust conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Alice A. Kibler for $1.

The estate of H. Robert Linton conveyed property on a public road to Brandon M. Hanks and Katrina M. Hanks for $305,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Jacob Tyler Bear conveyed property on E. Walnut St. to David A. Miller for $240,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Thomas W. Taglieri III conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $1.

Richard W. Jeffries conveyed property on a public road to Tristan Davidson and Nikita Davidson for $265,000.

Robert J. Long Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Grove for $210,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Zachary J. Beaston and Courtney N. Rambler conveyed 46 Pilgrim Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $235,000.

George A. Shoemaker conveyed property on North Prince Street to Peter Landis, Jenks Landis and Susan Benigni Landis for $302,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Christine Dehel and Matthew J. Dehel conveyed property on Bernhard Avenue to Elizabeth Hivner for $190,000.

The estate of Anne S. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Rebeca A. Salsgiver for $273,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Steven M. Rosenshine and Jamie Bissot Rosenshine conveyed property on Harrisburg Avenue to Zoraida E. Guzman and David Guzman Jr. for $266,000.

Cameron S. Hoover, Kelsi Kramer Hoover, Kelsi Kramer, Clair M. Hoover Jr. and Bonnie L. Hoover conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Malini Perampally Rao and Somayajulu Kanakadri Bhamidipati for $340,000.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cody M. Wireback and Erika Wireback for $281,700.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Grove and Marcie J. Grove for $395,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jason A. Sciore and Jennifer D. Sciore conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer D. Sciore for $1.

PENN TWP.

Amanda S. Lapp, Paul B. Lapp and Annie B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Lapp and Barbie K. Lapp for $1.

Shannon Lee Martin, Richard E. Martin and Connie G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Connie G. Martin for $1.

Lee P. Saghirian and Antoinette M. Saghirian conveyed property on a public road to Lee P. Saghirian and Antoinette M. Saghirian for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to Zachery Myers and Amber Myers for $292,000.

Shenda L. Sensenich conveyed property on a public road to Shenda L. Sensenich for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Katy A. Charles and Katy A. Ferrier conveyed property on a public road to Joshua E. Frey and Ashley D. Frey for $373,000.

Charles T. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Cody L. Harnish for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Janet L. Hayden and Stephen A. Cumberland conveyed property on Third Street to Stephen A. Cumberland, Janet L. Hayden and Margaret J. Miller for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Craig R. Hammons and R. Craig Hammons conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra Carpenter for $370,000.

Ivan S. Fisher, Rebecca S. Fisher, Melvin S. Fisher and Ruth S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher for $1.

Soraya Sahd conveyed property on a public road to Jodi L. Frey for $290,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Melvin P. Stoltzfus, Martha B. Esh and Martha B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Melvin P. Stoltzfus and Martha B. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Steven F. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Lee Stoltzfus for $256,000.

Nathan R. King conveyed property on Paes Road to David L. King for $256,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

North Field Partners LP and Smoker Project Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Strasburg Station LLC for $2,150,000.

Joseph P. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Joseph P. Robinson, Lois Robinson and Robinson Family Trust for $1.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael Wood and Stefanie Mason for $462,315.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Aaron J. Glick and Susie M. Glick conveyed property on Vine Street to Glen M. Bollinger and Bollinger Builders for $55,000.

Brandon S. Martin and Tiffany Jo Martin conveyed property on New Street to John Matthew Lapp for $282,000.

Timothy S. Leid and Lydia R. Leid conveyed property on Linden Street to Timothy S. Leid and Lydia R. Leid for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

John C. Neil, Ellsworth J. Neil and Janet J. Neil conveyed 111 Mayfield Drive to William D. Kulp and Dana M. Kulp for $315,000.