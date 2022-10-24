This week's property transactions include four properties that sold for a combined $13 million.

In East Hempfield Township, a property sold for $8.4 million, while a property in Mount Joy Township sold for $2.6 million. Meanwhile, properties in Lancaster city and West Cocalico Township each sold for $1 million.

The following property transactions were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Oct. 10-14:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Anthony W. Sensenig and Pamela D. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Anthony W. Sensenig, Pamela D. Sensenig and Anthony W. Sensenig & Pamela D. Sensenig Revocable Living Trust for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Steven D. Hughes II conveyed 1030 Broad St. to Jessica Johnson and James Hager Jr. for $300,000.

Jeremiah M. Martin and Joyce E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Isaac Hershberger and Sarah Hershberger for $199,900.

Scott A. Sensenig and Carolyn A. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Kissel and Tricia K. Kissel for $415,000.

BART TWP.

Christian M. Zook and Anna R. Zook conveyed property on White Oak Road to Daniel F. Zook and Esther L. Zook for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Melvin M. Gehman and Annie Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Leon N. Martin and Elva Mae Martin for $325,000.

Sharon Tucci Pettit and Sheryl Lynn Rathman conveyed property on a public road to Sheryl Lynn Rathman for $1.

The estate of Clayton C. Zerbe conveyed property on a public road to Sharon Tucci Pettit and Sheryl Lynn Rathman for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

David S. Carter and Barbara A. Carter conveyed property on a public road to David S. Carter and Barbara A. Carter for $1.

R. Earl Sauder, M. Jane Weaver and Mary Jane Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Z. Zeiset and Alta H. Zeiset for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Betty Lou Lewis and James F. Lewis conveyed 205 Newport Ave. to William James Rosen for $242,000.

CLAY TWP.

Timothy W. Rohrer and Michelle R. Rohrer conveyed 1230 Seglock Road to Patrick R. Rehm and Kirsten B. Rehm for $510,000.

The estate of Janet L. Strauss conveyed property on a public road to Robert D. Strauss Jr, Richard K. Strauss and Steven W. Strauss for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Roger B. Faut conveyed property on Main Street to Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok for $1.

The estate of Roger B. Faut conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok for $1.

The estate of Roger B. Faut conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok for $1.

The estate of Roger B. Faut conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Alex Zelenevski and Yuliya Zelenevski conveyed property on Pine Crest Drive to Neil Laughlin Mackay and Elizabeth Anna Mackay for $355,000.

Betty Gerhart conveyed 0 Greenville Road to Wendall J. Shirk for $23,064.

Melvin H. Weaver and Alma Z. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Weaver and Marilyn W. Weaver for $1,000,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Emma M. Schoelkopf and The estate of Emma Mae Schoelkopf conveyed 422 Alley N. to Lisa L. Schoelkopf for $1.

Daniel A. Torres, Janene P. Winkey and Janene Winkey conveyed 707 Florence St. to Tylor Christopher Fair for $195,000.

Shaun M. Newman conveyed property on North Third Street to John A. Newman for $222,900.

John J. Evans Jr. and Debra Getz conveyed 1100 Grinnell Ave. to Mary E. Snyder and Jodi Ann Good for $190,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Albert D. Retherford conveyed 1323 Keener Road to David Glick Jr. and Ruth Glick for $791,000.

Travis D. Tennis conveyed property on Division Street to Travis D. Tennis and Hannah Tennis for $1.

Darrell E. Rank and Marci D. Rank conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Donald R. Good for $170,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Roger B. Faut conveyed 31 Main St. to Deborah A. Dehart and Barbara A. Blok for $1.

Derek L. Youndt and Vanessa A. Youndt conveyed 35 Sunrise Circle to Gary E. Groff and Lisa L. Groff for $226,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Andrea E. Angelucci conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Chiappini for $230,000.

Pamela J. Cragle, Pamela J. Boyle and William Boyle conveyed property on a public road to Ian Patmore for $205,000.

Timothy A. Rath and Colleen M. Rath conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe Distasio and Paula D. Distasio for $363,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 120 Equine Drive to Hana Gayle Friedman and Jahanguir Christopher Pasdar for $428,790.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Paul Maulfair III and Dana Maulfair conveyed property on a public road to Dana Maulfair for $1.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John R. Wang and Liza J. Wang for $896,903.

Pierson Rheems LLC, Rheems Pierson LLC, Richard E. Pierson and Richard Pierson conveyed property on a public road to Pierson Rheems LLC and Rheems Pierson LLC for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Rose A. Hanks and The estate of Rose M. Hanks conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $56,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Bart T. Diamond and Catherine G. Diamond conveyed 260 N. Tanglewood Drive to Andrew J. Gordon and Samantha C. Gordon for $408,000.

EARL TWP.

Elmer B. King and Lena S. King conveyed 337 Redwell Road to Alvin L. King and Esther S. King for $480,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue conveyed property on a public road to Cslss Real Estate Co. LLC for $1.

Calvin F. Petersheim and Miriam K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Isaiah L. Miller and Edwin Miller for $295,000.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue conveyed property on a public road to Cslss Real Estate Co. LLC for $1.

Wildflower LLC and Ivan Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to East Earl Township for $1.

Wildflower LLC and Ivan Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to East Earl Township for $1.

Mabel R. Horning and Debra K. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Debra K. Brubaker for $1.

Alvin J. Beiler and Kate F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Alvin J. Beiler and Kate F. Beiler for $1.

Curvin S. Hoover and Lisa Z. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Matthew S. Hoover and Lorene Z. Hoover for $275,000.

Anthony W. Sensenig and Pamela D. Sensenig conveyed 802 Camp Meeting Road to Anthony W. Sensenig, Pamela D. Sensenig and Anthony W. Sensenig & Pamela D. Sensenig Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Miriam E. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Zachary K. Nolt and Jill A. Nolt for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Amos L. Stoltzfus and Annie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. King for $470,000.

EDEN TWP.

Jane K. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Joseluis Ibarra and Jenny Ibarra for $715,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Samuel William Taylor and Sierra Soleil Erwin conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Samuel William Taylor for $1.

Patricia A. Pfennig conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Gregory A. Snyder and Sandra M. Snyder for $338,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Elvin B. Boll and Clarene M. Boll conveyed 95 N. Hanover St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $236,000.

Wheatland Restore LLC and Pi Capital LLC conveyed 142 E. Washington St. to David Antonio Falcon Jr. for $220,000.

The estate of David C. Peifer conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Ordnance Research Inc. for $200,000.

Matthew Suter and Marti L. Suter conveyed property on East High Street to Luke Viozzi for $185,000.

Ralph L. Sumner and Masami Sumner conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Ralph L. Sumner, Masami Sumner, Julika Marie Lea and George Lea for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Abner S. Smucker and Sadie K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Abner K. Smucker and Rebecca Anne Stoltzfus for $100,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Trevor H. Graham and Wendy A. Graham conveyed property on a public road to Benton S. Moyer for $305,000.

Michael K. Franklin and Tammy L. Franklin conveyed property on a public road to Van Edward Coleman for $354,850.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Arlene E. Barnes conveyed property on Pilottown Road to Benjamin F. Beiler for $220,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 869 Founders Way to Vincent M. Damico and Carol Fraenkel for $434,271.

Cody A. Ecenrode conveyed property on Crown Vetch Drive to Cody A. Ecenrode and Angela Ecenrode for $10.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 119 Ticonderoga Road to Brent W. Iles and Linnea J. Iles for $631,550.

John Burns and Janet T. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Dilli Dhimal and Khina Dhimal for $415,000.

Highview Commercial EH1 LLC and John Abene conveyed property on a public road to Agree Shelf PA LLC for $8,379,433.

Maria M. Green conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Mark Edwards Potter and Lynnette Kyle Ansorge for $685,000.

Dawn M. Henne conveyed 1322 Bamford Ave. to Wayne Pagan for $160,000.

Ryan C. Hess, Nicole J. Hess and Hess Partnership Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Prosperity Modern Luxury Real Estate LLC for $280,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 119 Honor Drive to Maria M. Green for $464,405.

The estate of Mary T. Rhodes and The estate of Mary F. Rhodes conveyed property on Sunwood Lane to Cynthia Rhodes Wallis for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

846 Lancaster Ave. LLC and Prabhjot Singh conveyed property on a public road to Drew A. Robinson for $175,000.

Mark E. Siegrist, Karen L. Siegrist and Karen L. Knaub conveyed property on a public road to Joan L. Reichardt for $200,000.

The estate of Loretta E. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Robert Loyd Gilder Jr. for $0.

Christopher L. Savitz conveyed 665 Eaglet Circle to Saadhik Sharma and Suhana Sharma for $621,000.

Arlene E. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Christa Elaine Sliger for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Forrest Road to Matthew D. Mariano and Martha J. Sauer for $341,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John A. Fisher and Barbara Grace Fisher conveyed 2828 East Lincoln Highway to Levi F. Stoltzfus for $242,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Willow Street Real Estate LLC and Frank Tripoli conveyed property on a public road to Laura Fernanda Nalls and David Joseph Nalls Jr. for $340,000.

Estella M. Wiens and Sharon S. Stauffer conveyed property on Silver Lane to Steven Christopher Garrett and Bobbi Jo Garrett for $335,000.

The estate of Lois Anne Risser conveyed property on Millport Road to Millport Farm LLC for $1.

Brian H. Stief and Holly A. Stief conveyed 17 Box Elder Lane to Andrew D. Gerberich and Samantha L. Gerberich for $395,000.

Harold W. Hartman III and Heather P. Hartman conveyed property on Valette Drive to Heather P. Hartman for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, R. Edward Gordon, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 311 to Joseph J. Springer and Susan M. Springer for $379,000.

Todd L. Griffin and Christy R. Griffin conveyed 306 E. Fulton St. to Marley Investments LLC for $368,600.

Sybil G. Gotsch conveyed property on a public road to Zachary J. Miklos for $350,000.

Kimberly L. Regester and Lisa M. Dibernardo conveyed 604 W. Chestnut St. to Nathan Birk for $620,000.

Teshome M. Tolla conveyed property on South Marshall Street to Stephanie Nicole Nunez, Geran Manuel Mendez Rosario and Geran Manuel Mendez Rosario for $267,000.

Chelsea L. Mosher and Dustin A. Mosher conveyed 683 Fairview Ave. to Cullen J. Zerbe for $250,000.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. and Robert L. Hoffman conveyed 555 W. Orange St. to Kody R. Messner and Erin N. Hoxie for $360,000.

Mulberry Tree Investments LLC and Tyler Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $1,000,000.

Jannat Veras conveyed 727 Hershey Ave. to Jannat Veras and Francisco Rafael Veras for $1.

Mark R. Jackson, Mark J. Jackson, Allison T. Jackson and Mark Jackson conveyed 729 George St. to Terry Kile and Zoa Kile for $145,000.

Flawless Facade LLC, Christy Griffin and Todd Griffin conveyed 42 Old Dorwart St. to Caitlyn Pumphrey for $199,900.

Christopher E. Hardy conveyed 241 N. Marshall St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $128,500.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 344 S. Prince St. to Willow Housing LLC for $130,000.

Jorge C. Barzola, Nitza Jimenez, Jorge Sanchez Orrely and Jose B. Rivera conveyed 106 W. Strawberry St. to Virgen Felipe Veras for $180,000.

Robert H. Jones, Beth Blau and Beth Jones conveyed 512 W. Lemon St. to BNG Properties LLC for $230,000.

Charles Stephenson and Elyse Jurgen conveyed 532 Prospect St. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $285,000.

Joseph E. Smoker and Lyndsey Smoker conveyed 639 N. President Ave. to Eric R. Clark and Lisa Daniels for $442,000.

The estate of Helen H. Shenk conveyed 537 E. Frederick St. to Randall D. Bucksner for $60,000.

John I. Kurtz III and Christine Kurtz conveyed property on North Water Street to City Mark LLC for $241,150.

The estate of Joyce Y. Smith conveyed 625 Lake St. to Norma K. Miller for $1.

Heritage Rei LLC and Jeffrey S. Nolt conveyed 635 Marietta Ave. to Paige E. Herbert and Taylor A. Mihaljevic for $170,000.

Miguel A. Rodriguez, Reyes M. Rodriguez and Reyes M. Ortiz conveyed 613 Lehigh Ave. to Jonathan Cameron for $125,000.

Tracy R. Stauffer Beck, Tracy R Stauffer Beck and Tracy R. Stauffer conveyed 438 Charles Road to Brandon C. Heuyard for $185,000.

Travis Dantinne conveyed 332 E. New St. to Janet E. Glenn for $220,000.

Joseph H. Mazzeo conveyed Unit 301 to Kent S. Smith and Deborah L. Smith for $320,000.

John A. Goodman conveyed property on Poplar Street to Henry Carssow and Samantha Carssow for $180,000.

Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 329 Mill St. to Jonathan Cameron for $121,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Charles K. Packard and Stephanie Packard conveyed property on Bean Hill Road to Charles K. Packard for $1.

Kristine A. Frey conveyed 1401 Meadowcreek Lane to Osmar Jimenez Gomez for $257,000.

The estate of Bruce R. Berg conveyed 1708 Crossfield Drive to Lori K. Miller and Jay Scott Miller for $1.

James B. Barley and Ginni Barley conveyed property on Water Leaf Road to Sally Stratigos for $285,000.

Michelle L. Rosas and Lourdes J. Kemper conveyed property on Brewster Drive to Taziah S. Davis and Tommie D. Grooms for $209,000.

Justin P. Bellone conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Bellone for $200,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Ronald N. Myers and Joan Myers conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Z. Oberholtzer for $295,000.

The estate of Tommy L. Lefever and The estate of Tommy Lee Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Tommy Mark Lefever for $1

LITITZ BOROUGH

Eric J. Glenn and Huong L. Glenn conveyed 55 Forney Drive to Hsiang Lien Maes for $1.

Dennis D. Herr and Daryl D. Herr conveyed 119 S. Cedar St. to Nicole K. Cornack for $269,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

David W. Kendall conveyed property on a public road to Maria Desanjuan Sanchez and Martin Rodriguez for $360,000.

Albert M. Geniviva conveyed property on a public road to Todd Michael Herbert and Nadine Cordivano for $60,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Melvin R. Petersheim and Mary B. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim for $1.

Albert A. Steinhauer and Albert Steinhauer conveyed 2516 Saddle Drive to Albert A. Steinhauer for $1.

Sherry I. Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Runkle and Sherry I. Shultz Family Trust for $1.

Eric D. Wise and Krista L. Wise conveyed 222 Bluff View Drive to Eric D. Wise for $10.

William W. Moczydlowski and Ann L. Moczydlowski conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Shawn D. Mertz for $221,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 11 to Cindy Lam and Ting Hui Guo for $620,939.

Kristina R. Tatar conveyed Unit 25 to I. & F. Properties LLC for $325,000.

John S. Backof conveyed Unit 253 to Stephen J. Artz for $585,000.

James M. Stephens and Joyce L. Stephens conveyed property on Farnum Road to Victoria Miville and Michael Miville for $460,000.

Tobias C. Long and Jessica Long conveyed property on a public road to Liza Gergenti and Allison Gergenti for $649,900.

Patrick J. Dixon and Hilary B. Kreider conveyed 826 State St. to Julia Elizabeth Boylan for $300,000.

Thu Hong Nguyen conveyed 1619 Esbenshade Road to Zachary Nelson Dunkley and Abbigayle Esther Dunkley for $345,000.

Karen A. Davis conveyed Unit 101 to Linton Benitez for $255,000.

John J. Filak and Michelle J. Filak conveyed property on a public road to Annie Brooke Stabler and Benjamin Russell Stabler for $725,000.

Cindy L. Lapp and Cindy Lou Lapp conveyed 23 W. Liberty St. to Maria Alvarado for $227,000.

Marlene C. Sedelmeyer and Marlene Collett Fraleigh conveyed Unit 151 to Marlene Collett Fraleigh and Marlene Collett Fraleigh Revocable Trust for $1.

Stephanie L. Gerber and Stephanie L. Sherk conveyed 35 Kreider Ave. to Gilberto Isaac Suarez for $265,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP, Sfp2 Land LLC and Petersburg Road Associates conveyed property on a public road to Olivia J. Regar for $617,319.

Gregory N. Leiter and Jennifer C. Leiter conveyed 133 Olde Field Drive to Taylor Hudson and Jessica Hudson for $630,000.

MANOR TWP.

Colin West conveyed property on a public road to Charles Stephenson and Elyse Jurgen for $385,000.

Mark J. Witkowski conveyed property on Chapel Road to The estate of Theresa M. Witkowski for $1.

TH Real Estate Holdings LLC conveyed property on River Road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $212,300.

Harold C. Trout Jr. and Connie E. Trout conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Daniel J. Gladfelter and Alyssa Gladfelter for $309,900.

The estate of Theresa M. Witkowski conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Witkowski for $1.

The estate of Theresa M. Witkowski conveyed property on Chapel Road to Mark J. Witkowski for $1.

Thomas H. Heberlein and Joyce E. Heberlein conveyed 1122 Colonial Road to Timothy S. Kramer and Kelley L. Kramer for $450,000.

Jay Vernon Funk and Pamela Sue Funk conveyed property on Anchor Road to Jay Vernon Funk and Pamela Sue Funk for $1.

Marsha L. Taylor conveyed 1807 Mayflower Circle to Judith Pultro and Michael Foster for $325,000.

TH Real Estate Holdings LLC and Turkey Hill LP conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $136,000.

TH Real Estate Holdings LLC and Turkey Hill LP conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $114,000.

TH Real Estate Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $357,700.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of John W. Kramer conveyed 5 Charles Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $206,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Donald N. Seiverd and Kathleen E. Seiverd conveyed 31 Venture Drive to Joseph A. Sharick and Lauren J. Sharick for $275,000.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Laura Elizabeth Nieczyporuk and Laura Elizabeth Zielonko conveyed property on a public road to Duane Zielonko, Laura Elizabeth Zielonko, Alyssa B. Nieczyporuk and Jacob B. Nieczyporuk for $1.

Gregory A. Snyder and Sandra M. Snyder conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Heather N. Stolarz for $300,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Kevin Leonard conveyed 38 Pilgrim Drive to Michael Buck, Laurie Lukesevics Buck and Laurie Lukesevics Buck for $279,900.

Abby L. Miller, Abby Lynn Rawhauser and Ian A. Rawhauser conveyed 61 Pilgrim Drive to Abby Lynn Rawhauser for $1.

Julio C. Avila and Melanie K. Avila conveyed property on a public road to Melanie K. Avila for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 2050 Millersville Pike to Kevin S. Ruiz and Ashley B. Ruiz for $275,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Rex L. Kesser and Wanda M. Kesser conveyed 355 Locust Lane to Scott Thomas Kimmel and Lisa Ingham Kimmel for $475,000.

Tina M. Edwards, Tina M. Baton, Tina M Edwards Batton and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 221 N. Market Ave. to Ashley Hartz Miller for $105,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Michael J. Setzer and Emalyn M. Setzer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew G. Swankler and Sarah M. Swankler for $211,000.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Daria Rose Hammet and Timothy J. Lemoine for $363,190.

JLM Real Estate Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe Conigliaro and Anna Conigliaro for $2,646,000.

Anthony Finkbiner, Joanna Finkbiner, Anthony C. Finkbiner and Joanna S. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Kerney for $220,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

James C Rusty Banks and Christine A. Banks conveyed 27 N. Manor St. to Christine A. Banks for $1.

Karen A. Davis conveyed 523 Huntington Drive to Jonathan Hicks for $314,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jill A. Nolt and Zachary K. Nolt conveyed 317 S. Railroad Ave. to Railroad Ave. Rentals LLC for $290,000.

Christine F. Quinlivan conveyed property on a public road to Christine F. Quinlivan and Robert J. Quinlivan for $1.

PENN TWP.

Alex Fan conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Dissinger for $220,000.

Rebecca Mae Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Oscar Sanchez and Jennifer Ann Sanchez for $415,000.

Kevin E. Royer and Lori A. Royer conveyed property on Weaver Drive to Jordan M. Painter and Brooke E. Painter for $335,000.

John Z. Nolt and Vera M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Clifford L. Nolt and Arlene S. Nolt for $1.

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP

Chad A. Rankin and Cathleen C. McKibben conveyed property on Long Lane to Joseph E. Smoker and Lyndsey Smoker for $500,000.

Anna Marie Lubas conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl E. Johnson for $275,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Gary A. Larsen conveyed 69 Hawthorne Circle to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $75,480.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Carl J. Cross Jr. conveyed property on Fifth Street to Carl J. Cross Jr. and Meghan Elizabeth Cross for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 297 to Joseph A. Rodriguez and Elisa A. Rodriguez for $467,558.

Oscar D. Sanchez and Jennifer Sanchez conveyed property on Field View Drive to Darcie L. Zeager for $349,900.

The estate of Michael R. Hatter conveyed property on Meadow Road to Alexandria Wagner and Ian Donlin for $319,900.

The estate of Norma H. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Wenger for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Roman L. Stoltzfoos, John U. Glick & Rachel S. Glick Revocable Living Trust, Samuel E. Stoltzfus and Erma G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John U. Glick and Rachel S. Glick for $1.

Latta Null and Tara Null conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Christopher Michael Slaymaker and Jennifer Slaymaker for $275,000.

Teresa Clark conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Diamond Dave Properties LLC for $390,000.

Roman L. Stoltzfoos, John U. Glick & Rachel S. Glick Charitable Remainder Unitrust, John U. Glick &. Rachel S. Glick Charitable Reminder Unitrust, John U. Glick &. Rachel S. Glick Revocable Living Trust, Samuel E. Stoltzfus and Erma G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc. for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

The estate of Rebecca A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ridgeway Realty 1. LLC for $730,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Clinton J. Zimmerman and Kara Marie Zimmerman conveyed 28 Green Acre Road to Kara Marie Zimmerman for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Brigid Byrnes for $467,680.

Douglas J. Henninger, Laura Michelle Henninger and Laura Henninger conveyed property on a public road to Yusuf Yurdacan and Birsen Yurdacan for $270,000.

The estate of Mary Ann Buckwalter Hartzell and The estate of Mary Ann Hartzell conveyed 1001 Lititz Pike to Russell Daniel Wood and Raymond Buck Hartzell for $1.

Stephen E. Rineer conveyed 61 Buttonwood Drive to Stephen E. Rineer and Xing Cun Liu for $1.

Nathan H. Cross, Kristina Marie Cross and Kristina M. Cross conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Charles H. Bock for $275,000.

Ronald E. Bleacher conveyed 453 Crosswinds Drive to Carolan G. Clerico and Catherine A. Clerico for $257,000.

Jeffrey W. Brown, Leah M Leahy Brown and Leah M. Leahy Brown conveyed property on Pheasant Lane to Jesse S. Weiler and Susan J. Atkins for $230,100.

Claud C. Neer conveyed property on Ciera Drive to Cole D. Moats and Heather Moats for $360,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert G. Kulp Jr. and Patti J. Kulp for $535,860.

Zachary D. Acox and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 21 Lakeview Place to Millpond Properties LLC for $171,000.