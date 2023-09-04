Three properties in Lancaster County sold for more than $1 million in the latest round of property transactions.

One property in Manheim Township sold for nearly $2.5 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Aug. 21-25:

AKRON BOROUGH

Dwight Daugherty, David D. Daugherty and Helen J. Daugherty conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Moeser and Lisa A. Moeser for $385,000.

BART TWP.

Don Dona conveyed property on a public road to Don Dona and Zachary R. Dona for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Ruth W. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Martin and Ellen M. Martin for $1.

Carl L. Schnader conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Stephen N. Huber and Josetta M. Huber for $625,000.

Aaron N. Brubaker and Dorothy M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Aaron N. Brubaker and Dorothy M. Brubaker for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Letty E. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Miriam S. Zimmerman and Erma N. Zimmerman for $356,000.

CLAY TWP.

Michael Ogbatensae, Michael Ogbatensae Hiyabu and Ribka Gebreselassie conveyed property on Church Road to Ryan C. Weachter and Shavonnah B. Weachter for $405,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Christopher D. Martin, Elsa Wenger and Elsa Martin conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Richard A. Martin and Susan S. Martin for $484,000.

Ehm Properties LLC, Delvin Martin and David Martin conveyed property on North Reading Road to Cardinal Ridge Properties LLC for $1,200,000.

Lucas E. Haldeman and Cassondra N. Haldeman conveyed property on Ironwood Court to John C. Wenger and Jenna L. Wenger for $270,003.

Brendon E. Martin and Kayleen S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Noah T. Martin for $380,000.

Donald E. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Stauffer for $100,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Robert A. Bachman and Gail J. Bachman conveyed property on a public road to Pa Dept of Transportation for $1.

Allen Ray Nolt and Eva O. Nolt conveyed 445 Gockley Road to Paul W. Sauder and Anna Mary Sauder for $490,000.

Barbara L. Jefferis conveyed property on a public road to Anthony David Shore and Patricia Shore for $250,000.

Devin R. Nolt and Katrina S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Zimmerman and Hannah Zimmerman for $525,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Robert J. Hallman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Hallman Jr. and Amy L. Hart for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jared B. Helton conveyed 111 S. Eighth St. to Blake Stauffer for $178,500.

Noah A. Johnson and Whitney R. Johnson conveyed 443 Cherry St. to Tatiana Catala-Galino for $185,000.

Zachary S. Brubaker and Emily M. Duggan conveyed property on South Eighth Street to John F. Kennedy for $235,000.

The estate of George R. Brommer Sr. and The estate of George R. Brommer conveyed property on a public road to Ofelia A. Munoz-Castro and Juan C. Rosabal-Pena for $251,000.

Melissa Shiel and Cheryl A. Scott conveyed 257 N. Second St. to Bernadette C. Cullen for $146,150.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Brian W. Burton and Amelia L. Burton conveyed property on a public road to Joel Nicholas Sparks for $650,000.

David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Scheid for $319,638.

DENVER BOROUGH

Legacy Venture Partners LLC, John Thomas II and Javon Phillips conveyed 368 Main St. to Madison L. Szczecina and Dylan M. Delpiano for $195,000.

Andrew Beauchamp and Megan Beauchamp conveyed property on a public road to David M. Shatto and Danielle Shatto for $435,000.

Michael D. Loose and Donna J. Loose conveyed 26 S. Fourth St. to Aron Tyler Aldridge for $250,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Margaret P. Hess conveyed property on a public road to David Foutz and Margaret P. Hess Family Trust for $1.

Jason Eisenberger, Jason Lee Eisenberger and Samantha Eisenberger conveyed property on a public road to Jason Lee Eisenberger for $1.

The estate of Denise L. Bishop conveyed property on a public road to Rickie L. Bishop Jr. for $1.

Thomas R. Gochenaur and Angela G. Gochenaur conveyed property on a public road to Luke S. Brodbeck and Carissa Shobe for $415,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Martha E. Buckwalter and William L. Buckwalter for $399,995.

Brittni O. Shockey conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Mary Ellen Liptak for $349,900.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to James M. Phillips and Donna K. Phillips for $312,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Melvin B. Lapp and Mary G. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Stoltzfus for $500,000.

Barbara A. Landis and Barbara G. Landis conveyed property on a public road to WKDJR LLC for $1.

EARL TWP.

Martin R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Troy A. Mundorff and Jill M. Mundorff for $390,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

David I. Wright and Juliana M. Wright conveyed property on a public road to John D. Reuther and Wendy D. Reuther for $295,000.

Alta E. McFarland conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Hoover Martin Jr. and Janet M. Martin for $300,000.

Wilmer M. Nolt and Ruth N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Ruth H. Martin for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

John Yanarella IV conveyed property on Fallowfield Drive to Kere Frey and Jael Frey for $455,000.

Joshua A. Matonak and Dana M. Matonak conveyed property on a public road to Breanna Hiller and Aaron Hiller for $450,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Merle A. Fetzer and Victoria L. Fetzer conveyed 2050 E. State St. to Jill E. Stettler for $383,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Marcel P. Quintilli conveyed 470 Lake View Drive to Beth Ann Quintilli for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Lonzo F. Green and Randall K. Miller conveyed property on Groff Avenue to SDR Property Management LLC for $246,000.

Suzanne E. Stasiulatis and Jena M. Klinger conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Purdum and Megan J. Purdum for $250,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joshua R. Shortuse and Shanan N. Shortuse conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Joshua R. Shortuse for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Ramiro for $290,000.

Vera E. Fritz, Angelika S. Tegan and Karl J. Vaitl conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Claar and Kristen Claar for $325,000.

Rapid Solutions LLC and Ron F. Hack conveyed 15 E. King St. to Caleb Good for $270,000.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale and Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on South Maple Street to Lauren Boone and Paul Moore Jr. for $150,000.

The estate of Patricia A. Reeps and The estate of Patricia Ann Reeps conveyed 459 N. State St. to Lonita Dueck for $217,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ephrata Township for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Sharon J. Mendenhall conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Kirk for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Maxine T. Andrews conveyed property on Kenstar Drive to Maxine T. Andrews and Joseph W. Hulbert for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Allen for $593,732.

Francisco J. Peralta, Franciso J. Peralta and Walkirya Peralta conveyed property on a public road to Francisco J. Peralta and Walkirya Peralta for $1.

Eileen Lewis and Hayley C. Thomas conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Vivian Walsh for $380,000.

Rac Closing Services LLC conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Michaela G. Delgiorno and Nicolas D. Delgiorno for $625,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary M. Lopriore and Sally A. Lopriore for $731,777.

Nathan Graham, Victoria Graham, Arnold Werts and Jacqueline Werts conveyed property on a public road to David Glenlast, Chandra Glenlast, Benjamin R. Bieganski and Amanda P. Bieganski for $550,000.

Rodrigo Dearruda and Gislene Cristina Mendes Dearruda conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Rac Closing Services LLC for $625,000.

Janice Martin and Linda Barnes conveyed property on a public road to Landisville Campmeeting Association and Landisville Camp Meeting Association for $1.

The estate of Shonna M. Miller, Michael D. Miller, Timothy Martin Miller and Elmer H. Miller conveyed property on Nissley Road to Kerry Weidenhammer for $310,000.

Stephen Bresnahan conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Dat Truong and My Huynh for $565,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis Herr conveyed property on a public road to Keith Fogel and Abby Gruber for $830,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael Ogbatensae Hiyabu and Ribka Getu Gebreselassie for $722,124.

Terry B. Benedict and Margaret J. Benedict conveyed property on Parvin Road to Margaret J. Benedict for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Justin Bloom and Keeley Bloom for $155,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Zachary D. Piasecki and Catherine H. Oscsodal for $367,600.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Nicholas Ryan Jordan conveyed 1759 Quarry Drive to Krista Lynn Troutman for $240,000.

Harry Charles Dulio, Audrey Elizabeth Dulio and Keith D. Eisenberger Sr. conveyed 4544 Miller Drive to Maria Boyreau for $304,900.

Jonathan Paul Kantner and Sara C. Kantner conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Andy Nop and Neang Nop for $311,000.

Jay C. Arnold and Elizabeth E. Arnold conveyed property on Steeplechase Road to Eric Grady and Jessica S. Grady for $590,000.

Clifford A. Krapf Sr. conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Clifford A. Krapf Sr, Liubov Mikhailichenko, Clifford A. Krapf Jr. and Cathy A. Hawk for $1.

James G. Tate and Kayann Tate conveyed property on Ferndale Road to Harry C. Dulio Jr. and Audrey E. Dulio for $389,900.

Robert J. Ober, Marlene Ober, Robert J. Ober & Marlene Ober Revocable Living Trust and Marlene W. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Marlene W. Ober for $1.

Nicolas D. Delgiorno, Michaela G. Ohern and Michaela G. Delgiorno conveyed property on Ferndale Road to Paul Archer Senkowski and Theresa Senkowski for $550,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Brookfield Development Corp. Inc. and Brookfield Development Corp. conveyed property on Brentford Street to Jonathan P. Newkirk and Elizabeth Parker Newkirk for $506,804.

Brookfield Development Corp. conveyed property on Brentford Street to Ibrahim K. Thuku and Margaret N. Theuri for $451,597.

George H. Eckman Jr. and Elaine L. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Gerald F. Kling, Doris W. Kling, Austin R. Kling and Juliana C. Kling for $450,000.

Robert S. Reed and Wanda Lee Reed conveyed 125 Highview Drive to Robert S. Reed and Wanda Lee Reed for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Neil G. Fair and Linda M. Fair conveyed property on a public road to Kuang-I Kurt Chang and Mary P. Chang for $375,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Peter A. Blank and Kellie J. Blank conveyed 714 N. Pine St. to Dilip J. Daniel for $319,900.

Allgire Management LLC, Jason Allgire and Janae Allgire conveyed 631 W. Vine St. to Ecolanco LLC for $125,000.

Leida R. Cooper conveyed 209 Euclid Ave. to Gilmary Delvalle Figueroa and Cristian Westerband Munoz for $221,000.

Zig-Zag Corp. conveyed 329 N. Mulberry St. to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 327 N. Mulberry St. to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Juan Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez conveyed 711 E. Mifflin St. to Julio Lebron for $100,000.

Michelle L. Mathason and Michelle Mathason Brown conveyed 524 Burrowes Ave. to Michelle Mathason Brown and Corey Scott Brown for $1.

Juan Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez conveyed 715 E. Mifflin St. to Julio Lebron for $100,000.

The estate of Susan E. Bambrick conveyed 225 Nevin St. to Ron E. Bambrick for $1.

Martin Abreu conveyed 426 New Holland Ave. to Jose Gabriel Burgos Moreta for $230,000.

Triple J. Associates Ltd conveyed property on a public road to Sn Lombardo Capital II LLC for $1,500,000.

Eli F. Glick conveyed 634 S. Beaver St. to Kowain Christian for $110,000.

Benjamin Chapman and Laura N. Chapman conveyed 436 Nevin St. to Peter Thomas Vanness and Lindsey Blest Vanness for $294,000.

The estate of Robert Gary Lehn and The estate of Robert G. Lehn conveyed 435 Fairview Ave. to Richard Clemmer for $180,000.

Kyle S. Parker conveyed 811 Fifth St. to Dustin Maeder for $200,000.

Alexander Meligakes and Alexa Axmacher conveyed 307 N. West End Ave. to Alexander Meligakes for $1.

James P. Stimpson and Deanna Meyler conveyed 237 S. West End Ave. to Nicole A. Files for $345,000.

Andres Ruiz, Francisca Clausell and Francisca Ruiz conveyed property on Manor Street to Lawrence Travis Love and Joaquin M. Class-Balbuena for $290,000.

Juan D Dios Vargas and Juan D. Vargas conveyed property on Lucilla Court to Juan D Dios Vargas and Yuliet Rodriguez Delvalle for $1.

Darren J. Hill conveyed 594 N. Plum St. to Jacob Griffin Durling and Evangeline Christine Long for $271,500.

The estate of Sidonia N. Pickel and The estate of Sidonia Pickel conveyed 839 Union St. to Azelie T. Faia and William R. Roehm for $173,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

MTGLQ Investors LP, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing conveyed property on Edgewood Avenue to Restored Investments LLC for $171,500.

220 Rosedale Avenue Property LP, 220 Rosedale Ave. LLC, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Fisher and Lydia G. Fisher for $1.

Shannon E. Blosser conveyed property on a public road to 69 Ventures LLC for $250,000.

Cindee M. Kennett and Edward R. Kennett conveyed 1403 Center Road to Megan Williams for $669,900.

Heather C. Hirschmann and Kristen Munro conveyed 1008 E. Orange St. to Zimmys Investments LLC for $1.

The estate of Debra M. Smyth and The estate of Debra M. Zimmerman conveyed 1008 E. Orange St. to Heather C. Hirschmann and Kristen Munro for $1.

Sandra S. Good conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Jose Colon Vazquez and Leida Guanina Collazo Burgos for $258,000.

Jonathan P. Mercier conveyed property on City Mill Road to Eric S. Burkhart and Melissa Burkhart for $299,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

David B. Esh Jr. and Linda Mae Esh conveyed property on a public road to David B. Esh Sr. and Naomi Ruth Esh for $295,000.

Aaron K. King and Sadie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. King and Linda F. King for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Steven E. Lapp and Elizabeth S. Lapp conveyed property on Mondale Road to Emanuel L. Stoltzfus and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus for $907,500.

Fannie E. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Hess Road to Benjamin K. Stoltzfoos and Sadie Mae Stoltzfoos for $1.

Joshua Oatman and Jessica Oatman conveyed property on Lemon Lane to Taylor E. Lindsey and Kelsey P. Lindsey for $300,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Nicholas Kane Cascarino and Molly Catherine Vanleuvan conveyed property on a public road to Margaret M. Boegel for $275,000.

Jay H. Diffenbach and Connie J. Diffenbach conveyed 36 E. Second Ave. to Caleb J. Simmers and Ashley M. Simmers for $256,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Robert C. Haytas and Joann Haytas conveyed property on a public road to Joann Haytas for $1.

Scott V. Sell conveyed property on a public road to Scott V. Sell and David R. Strittmatter for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Brett R. Emerich and Tamela S. Emerich conveyed 202 Suncrest Road to Colt Berg and Breanne Berg for $477,700.

Robert P. Ryan and Lorralee Ryan conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Nathan Hertzog and Joelle Hertzog for $275,000.

Leigh A. Bardell and Michael L. Frymyer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Leigh A. Bardell for $1.

Michael J. Gaudino conveyed property on a public road to Condor Ventures LLC for $105,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Keith A. Fetter and Merve Fetter for $732,945.

Timothy D. Gingrich and Stephanie Lynn Gingrich conveyed 361 Valley Road to Roman J. Justice and Alexis N. Coughenour for $575,000.

Joyce E. Huber, Elizabeth J. Huber, Donald E. Evert Jr, Robert D. Huber, Nicole Miller and Robert Charles Huber conveyed 147 E. Liberty St. to We Buy PA Inc. for $85,000.

GRH-3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Adam Barnas and Jaime Michelle Kevles-Barnas for $651,612.

Richlynd LP and Alluvian Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sn Lombardo Capital III LLC for $2,495,000.

The estate of Dorothea M. Burkey conveyed property on Candlewyck Drive to John R. Burkey and Dorothea M. Burkey Non-Marital Trust for $0.

Myron H. Vaughen and Susan J. Vaughen conveyed property on Butter Road to Myron H. Vaughen, Susan Jane Vaughen and Vaughen Family Trust for $1.

Joey L. Noll and Shelby M. Noll conveyed property on Delp Road to Reid S. Phillips and Jenna M. Phillips for $925,000.

Colt T. Berg and Breanne G. Berg conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Benjamin Michael Long and Lauren Ashley Long for $405,000.

Timothy Eckert and Emily Morris Eckert conveyed property on a public road to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $326,000.

Evan P. Scheffey and Krista L. Scheffey conveyed property on Delp Road to Kevin R. Faraci and Melissa B. Faraci for $450,000.

Th Minit Markets LLC conveyed property on a public road to Om Lancaster LLC for $950,000.

The estate of Deborah S. Smith and The estate of Debora S. Smith conveyed property on Chase Drive to Prime Deals LLC for $230,000.

Patrick Henry Judson and Carol Lee Judson conveyed property on a public road to Henry J. Popplewell and Maria M. Popplewell for $603,000.

The estate of Joyce B. Collis and The estate of Joyce B. Collins conveyed 1461 Hunsecker Mill Road to Gilbert B. Lyons Jr. and Carlie B. Lyons for $1.

Doris L. Steinman conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne Valentino for $291,100.

Robert L. Shelly and Dixie R. Shelly conveyed property on Skywalk Lane to Thomas Joseph Gotto for $375,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Wayne F. Olson and Elaine L. Olson conveyed property on a public road to John Guardino for $252,750.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph J. Storz Sr, Donna M. Storz and Storz Family Trust conveyed property on Heritage Avenue to Joseph J. Storz Sr. and Donna M. Storz for $1.

John J. Savercool conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Zimmerman and Erin Zimmerman for $220,000.

Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on Franklin Road to Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Alecia G. Alecxih for $1.

Nydia Bender conveyed property on Bradford Street to Evelyn Baez Maldonado for $274,000.

Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Sara H. Alecxih conveyed property on Franklin Road to Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Alecia G. Alecxih for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Stephen Mercado conveyed 145 W. Market St. to Justin Charles Klunk and Jessica Ashley Marks for $165,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Ray M. Umbarger and Patricia K. Umbarger conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Ray M. Umbarger, Patricia Karian Umbarger and Umbarger Living Trust for $1.

Melissa A. Heiselman and George F. Heiselman conveyed property on a public road to Bradford W. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler for $1.

Gregory S. Shotzberger and Abigail J. Shotzberger conveyed property on Holtwood Road to Gregory S. Shotzberger and Abigail J. Shotzberger for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jonathan D. Leventry conveyed property on a public road to John Nguyen and Thu Le for $210,000.

Cecelia R. Landis and Robert Carl Landis conveyed 179 New St. to Lauren J. Hoffman for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Philip R. Martin, Richard E. Martin and Sarah N. Martin conveyed property on Locust Lane to Denise Dubois for $395,000.

Vincent A. Celline Jr. and Anita Y. Celline conveyed property on a public road to Maxwell J. Obuobisa for $300,000.

The estate of Linda S. Range conveyed 481 S. Plum St. to Brooke Morgano for $214,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of A. Samuel Gish conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Ross Weidman and Julie Lynn Weidman for $820,000.

George R. Earhart, Joan S. Earhart and Kathy J. Bamberger conveyed property on a public road to George R. Earhart and Joan S. Earhart for $1.

Forino Co LP and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Township for $1.

Nathan Owens and Lindsay Owens conveyed property on Hickory Run Drive to Nathan R. Owens, Lindsay R. Owens and Owens Family Living Trust for $0.

Logan A. Smith and Shelby N. Smith conveyed property on a public road to David E. Hummer for $475,000.

Robert L. Witman conveyed property on a public road to 489 Old Hershey Road LLC for $220,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Marcia K. Wells and William G. Wells conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Joseph S. Levan III for $335,500.

Steven J. Greenawalt and Deborah A. Greenawalt conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Kari Kurjiaka for $391,000.

Aaron Donnachie and Willow Donnachie conveyed property on a public road to Emmanuel Ll Williams and Isabella T. Williams for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Eric M. Pavelik and Michele A. Pavelik conveyed property on a public road to Kayla Garzio Baran and Roman Jude Baran for $600,000.

Kristin M. Downs and Ryan C. Downs conveyed property on a public road to Kobi J. Martin and Kristen J. Weiler for $0.

PARADISE TWP.

Melvin K. King conveyed property on a public road to David B. King for $1.

Simeon B. Beiler and Malinda E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Beiler for $700,000.

PENN TWP.

Matthew R. Weidman and Julie L. Weidman conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Sarah Becker and Josh Becker for $567,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

C. Donald Harnish and Alta L. Harnish conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Tim Arters and Joanna Arters for $455,000.

Raymond C. Long conveyed property on a public road to HBCT Holdings LLC for $0.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Fiore for $386,439.

Shirley A. Madison, Cora M. Hoover Revocable Living Trust, Vincent H. Hoover and Cora M. Hoover conveyed property on Cinder Road to Kevin D. Groff and Matthew C. Groff for $1.

Shirley A. Madison conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Groff and Kevin D. Groff for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Amy Lynn Hart and Richard A. Frutchey conveyed property on Stanton Road to Mark Allen Couch and Pamela Jean Couch for $400,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Garrett W. Woznicki conveyed property on a public road to Alberto Delvalle for $410,000.

Andrea D. Spigelmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Jon Rittenhouse for $100,000.

Gabriela M. Henriquez and Gian Alexander Henriquez conveyed property on a public road to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $101,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Anne M. Snyder for $443,317.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Timothy Barley Jr. and Patricia Barley for $410,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

David S. Zook conveyed property on Vintage Road to Leroy A. Zook for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Robert W. Gilliland conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Boyd and Faith Enck for $250,000.

The estate of Larry Eugene Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Reinhart for $215,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Bryan M. Lefever and Krista R. Lefever conveyed property on Orchard Road to Leap Real Estate Holdings LLC for $486,000.

Margaret A. May and T. Benjamin May conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Nathan R. Michael for $160,000.

B. Gene Dugger and Christine A. Dugger conveyed property on a public road to Gerald G. Huesken and Barbara Hough Huesken for $442,900.

Sauder Realty Co and Mark A. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

Sauder Realty Co and Mark A. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Sauder Realty Co for $1.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sauder Realty Co for $1.

Marc Mueller conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Danny Realty Pa LLC for $244,900.

Peter Bunton and Ruth Ann Bunton conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Michael Thomas Obrien for $264,900.

Heather J. Phillips conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Zachary B. Spadaccia for $260,000.

Melanie S. Deibler and Melanie S. Shoemaker conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Kenneth G. Boak and Vera A. Boak for $260,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Stoltzfus and Samantha D. Plunkett for $628,020.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn M. Deprimo for $447,550.

Nichole Mussa Sabil and Nichole Mobley conveyed property on Tupelo Street to Gabriela Fernandez-Leon for $255,000.

The estate of Winifred C. Goodin conveyed property on Putnam Drive to Stephanie A. Shertzer Lawson and Daniel H. Shertzer for $1.