The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for June 5-9:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Marjorie L. Plank and Marjorie L. Cloud conveyed property on a public road to Harry Pierce Cloud and Marjorie L. Cloud for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Ronald L. Levering and Thomas D. Levering conveyed property on South Sixth Street to Roger Lee Newswanger and Sheila R. Newswanger for $210,000.

Brian L. Hertzog and Deborah A. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Hertzog, Deborah A. Hertzog and Hertzog Family Trust for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Wendell L. Good and Maria J. Good conveyed property on a public road to Brendon Martin and Kayleen S. Martin for $460,000.

James W. Horst and Jane Z. Horst conveyed property on a public road to James W. Horst, Jane Z. Horst and Five J. Family Trust for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Alta N. Hoover conveyed property on Weaverland Road to Allen H. Hoover and Marian Z. Hoover for $400,000.

The estate of Diane S. Hanna conveyed property on a public road to Paxton S. Smucker for $264,000.

The estate of Walter J. Muntzenberger Sr. and the estate of Walter J. Muntzenberger conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Richard D. Butler and Darla M. Butler for $360,000.

CLAY TWP.

Marlin W. Martin and Wanda K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Anthony S. Martin for $300,000.

Nancy H. Barshinger conveyed property on a public road to Marlin W. Martin and Wanda K. Martin for $775,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Marie Coulter for $113,200.

Edward R. Pion and Barbara Jo Henry Pion conveyed property on a public road to Edward R. Pion, Barbara Jo Henry Pion and Pion Revocable Trust for $1.

Timothy Golub and Lilia V. Golub conveyed property on a public road to Charles Morrow and Rebekah Gundrum for $430,000.

Kelly A. Libby and Kelly Libby Moyer conveyed property on Agape Drive to J. Clifford Moyer and Kelly Libby Moyer for $1.

Sookdeo S. Anant conveyed property on a public road to Anthony J. Cancilla and Sharon L. Cancilla for $325,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Anita M. Good conveyed property on Ridge Road to James M. Dever and Sonja A. Dever for $498,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Keeler Avenue to Alyssa Weglarz and Alec Lopez for $439,900.

Kore Home Solutions LLC and Kerry D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Bryan James Grindrod and Katherine Dorothy Grindrod for $195,000.

Robert J. Corle and Tracy L. Corle conveyed property on a public road to Madison P. Martin and James A. Martin for $300,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Richard N. Sauder and Elaine G. Sauder conveyed property on Marsh Road to Richard N. Sauder and Elaine G. Sauder for $1.

Virgil Z. Nolt and Dolores A. Nolt conveyed property on Gockley Road to Darren Nolt and Sonya Nolt for $560,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John J. Tercha conveyed property on a public road to John J. Tercha and Joanne E. Tercha for $1.

Thomas West conveyed property on Black Rock Road to Michael Lee Goddard and Lisa Goddard for $108,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Joseph R. Raff conveyed property on Walnut Street to Christopher A. Cavallo for $196,500.

Mbbella LP, Groy1 LLC and Gary L. Russell conveyed property on a public road to Manor Street Apartments LLC for $1,050,000.

789 Main Street LLC and Benjamin J. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Roman Empire Holdings LLC for $5,900,000.

Elite Buys Homes LLC and Seth J. Gropp conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Dominic S. Hen for $230,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on North Third Street to Abigail C. Lyon and Crystal Fitzgerald-Moore for $314,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Faye G. Gerard, Edward P. Hall and Hall Estate Trust for $275,000.

CONOY TWP.

David D. Hober and Michael T. Moye conveyed property on a public road to Michael Allen Halbleib Sr. for $238,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on Main Street to Benjamin S. Glick, John K. Lapp and Mary B. Lapp for $690,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Shawn K. Fuhrman and Erin E. Fuhrman conveyed property on a public road to Shawn K. Fuhrman and Erin E. Fuhrman for $1.

The estate of Louise A. Goshen conveyed property on Vista Drive to Christopher Skundrich for $236,000.

Barron L. Tartaglia and Sabrina R. Eisele conveyed property on Maplewood Lane to Harley J. Riker and Kristen L. Riker for $191,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Andrew P. Moss conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Min Paudyal Chhetri, Parmila Paudel Chhetri, Bimala D. Rai and Dilli B Paudel Chhetri for $385,000.

Leroy H. Judy and Lucinda A. Judy conveyed property on a public road to Brian Machtinger and Robin A. Machtinger for $340,000.

Elizabethtown Propco LLC conveyed property on a public road to Et 141 Property LLC for $10.

Matthew Calderon conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Annabel M. Ries for $360,000.

EARL TWP.

Hugo Esquivel conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Timothy Wilsey for $420,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Shirley A. Sauders conveyed property on a public road to Shirley A. Sauders and Shirley Sauders Family Trust for $1.

Jonathan D. Stoltzfus Jr. and Lydia Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. & Lydia Stolzfus Family Trust, Jonathan D. & Lydia Stoltzfus Family Trust, Jonathan D. Stoltzfus Jr. and Lydia Stoltzfus for $1

WEST EARL TWP.

Esther Z. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

Esther Z. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Esther Z. Hoover for $1.

David D. Fisher and Lavina S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christ L. Fisher and Barbie P. Fisher for $1.

Charles P. Bozym conveyed property on Meadow View Drive to Leon M. Zook and Sarah B. Zook for $360,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael A. Wood and Judy L. Wood conveyed property on Valley Road to Jacob W. Skaggs and Nicole A. Martin for $260,000.

Brittany Marie Dissler, Brittany Marie Nash and Joshua Vincent Nash conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Abigail L. Garman for $276,000.

Justin D. Carroll and Stacie N. Carroll conveyed property on Broad Street to Lebanon Valley Property Management LLC for $275,000.

Gadiel E. Cruz and Tara D. Cruz conveyed property on Geneva Drive to Ramie Tye Millar and Kimberly Anne Spivey for $481,300.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Russell G. Snavely conveyed 1065 Furnace Hill Pike to Proverb Realty LLC for $83,750.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Kody A. Kegarise and Lauren N. Kegarise for $347,000.

Ashley Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Emily Singer and Scott Seibel for $270,100.

Justin D. Firestone and Kayla M. Firestone conveyed property on a public road to Kayla M. Firestone and Betty L Haldeman Fake for $1.

The estate of Donna J. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to John J. Fennessy and Teresa A. Fennessy for $255,000.

Emerald Propco LLC conveyed property on a public road to Er 320 Property LLC for $10.

Amanda L Maher Eitnier and C. Sean Eitnier conveyed property on South Mount Joy Street to Ryan B. Mumma and Kaitlin M. Miller for $210,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Yelena A. Skidanenko conveyed property on a public road to Yuliya Ostos for $260,000.

Richard L. Martin and Karen L. Martin conveyed 222 Washington Ave. to Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman for $260,000.

Meredith N. Kametz conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Shertz for $180,000.

Devin L. Hauck and Sabrina A. Maiorana conveyed 308 Lincoln Ave. to Anthony C. Miller and Meredith N. Kametz for $235,000.

Megan B. Mendez conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Hmielenski and Kelly E. Meighan for $248,000.

Neil Ellis Jr. and Charlotte L. Ellis conveyed property on a public road to Neil Ellis Jr, Charlotte Lorraine Ellis and Ellis Family Living Trust for $0.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed 335 Duke St. to Colby S. Warfel and Amber G. Duffney for $178,000.

Vera Fritz and Florence M. Vaitl & Rudolf Vaitl Medicaid Asset Protection Trust I. conveyed property on a public road to Vera E. Fritz, Angelika S. Tegan and Karl J. Vaitl for $1.

Lynette Ehly conveyed 266 Duke St. to Lynette Denise Ehly and Lynette Denise Ehly Living Trust for $0.

EPHRATA TWP.

Mavis Tire Supply LLC and Lifelong Commercial Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lifelong 6. LLC for $3,115,044.

Nancy Rittenour and Kathleen Dukeman conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Williams and Judith P. Williams for $299,900.

FULTON TWP.

G. Victor Brinton and Nancy H. Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Brinton and Amanda R. Brinton for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Charles P. Lowe conveyed 3125 Woodridge Drive to John D. Guenard and Christine W. Guenard for $360,000.

Barry A. Sangrey conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Nabil Chouam and Nora Lamara Mohamed for $375,000.

The estate of Anna M. Haines conveyed property on a public road to Quoc Vu Ho and Nhu Le for $300,000.

Sava Sosangelis and Savas Sosangelis conveyed property on a public road to Savas Sosangelis and Mimoza Jahaj for $1.

Wei Gong and Yiping Li conveyed property on a public road to Bala Adhikari and Ganga Bhattarai for $460,000.

The estate of Mildred K. Henderson conveyed property on a public road to the estate of Mildred K. Henderson for $1.

Richard A. Herr conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Minoo Ghoreishi for $300,000.

Phyllis C. Jackson, Peter A. Potteiger, the estate of Trudy M. Miller and Noah Potteiger conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Bresnahan for $399,000.

Charles T. Bernhardt Jr. conveyed 3751 Jonas Drive to Nancy Porter for $360,000.

Edward Devine and Doris J. Devine conveyed 958 Lindsay Lane to Margaret Vernalli for $376,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jae Y. Lee and Mayim B. Lee for $351,985.

Shadow Marketing and Marco Colosi conveyed property on a public road to Glen E. Smoker and Rebecca F. Smoker for $460,000.

David D. Kilhefner and Kori L. Barto conveyed property on a public road to 823 Founders Way LLC for $558,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on Concordia Road to Michael P. Wisler for $482,225.

Colleen R. Murphy and Robert J. Murphy III conveyed property on a public road to Colleen R. Murphy and Robert J. Murphy III for $1.

Joanne K. Thomas, Earl R. Harry and Janet M. Harry conveyed property on a public road to Janet M. Harry for $1.

The estate of Anthony L. Battaglia Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $225,000.

Mohamad Najawi conveyed property on Holly Ann Drive to Kristen Strenkoski and Nicholas Bailey for $300,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Dorel Vasvari, Maryann Kennedy and Dorel Vafvari conveyed property on a public road to Dorel Vasvari and Maryann Kennedy for $1.

The estate of Joyce A. Sample conveyed property on Glendale Drive to Cash Flo LLC for $300,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Bizik, Goran Bizik and Michelle Bizik for $271,000.

Hale A. Johnson and Mary C. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Hale A. Johnson, Mary C. Johnson and Johnson Family Trust for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Triple Bar Kendig Square LLC and Triple Bar Group II LLC conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to 2600 Willow Street LLC for $10.

Robert L. Stanley and Toby C. Stanley conveyed property on Millport Road to Robert L. Stanley, Robert Leroy Stanley, R. Leroy Stanley, Toby C. Stanley, Robert Leroy Stanley Amended & Restated Revocable Deed of Trust, Amended & Restated Revocable Deed of Trust of Robert Leroy Stanley, Toby C. Stanley Amended & Restated Revocable Deed of Trust and Amended & Restated Revocable Deed of Trust of Toby C. Stanley for $1.

Brian Quigley and Christina Quigley conveyed 1228 Lampeter Road to Kendall L. Stoltzfus and Amanda R. Hostetler for $320,000.

Verna C. Trimble conveyed property on Hans Herr Drive to David J. Manley for $360,000.

Michael W. Hiles and Erin Shea Hiles conveyed property on Huntingwood Drive to Julian Nicholas Scott Kidd and Calin Lisenbee for $681,000.

John A. King and Katie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. King and Martha J. King for $400,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Kristin Reeves and Bruce Winant conveyed 327 Lancaster Ave. to Bruce Winant & Kristin Reeves Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Carmen Sanchez and Omar Sanchez conveyed 422 Green St. to Yomaris Liz Sanchez and Ariel Emil Ramirez for $1.

Rosalyn Jean Cole conveyed 446 Queen St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $115,000.

Catherine B. England and Victor England conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Phillips and Margaret K. Phillips for $900,000.

Mifflin Investment Group LLC and Benuel S. Esh conveyed 759 Wabank Ave. to Huyen T. Dao-Kendig and Thi Thu Huong Dao for $164,500.

Richard Eugene Groff and R. Janette Koehn conveyed 846 Fremont St. to Zachary Weik and Aileen Weik for $192,000.

Khanh B. Nguyen and Phuong V. Nguyen conveyed 365 Conestoga Drive to Phoung Nguyen for $1.

JP Rothschild Property Investments LLC, Robert J. Zoba and Jeffery P. Ogborn conveyed 342 Hand Ave. to Larissa Sparrer for $150,000.

Pauline M. Buchheit conveyed property on Union Street to Carlos P. Balladares for $190,000.

Melissa A. Herr and Troi D. Herr conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Jaime G. Larios-Jacinto for $300,000.

Jeffrey R. Fund and Diane E. Fund conveyed property on a public road to Henry Yoo and Frances Yoo for $165,000.

Daniel H. Diller conveyed 426 W. Chestnut St. to Stephanies Suites LLC for $700,000.

Tram Cao and Onno Prinsen conveyed 460 S. Queen St. to Todd D. Monos and Jennifer L. Harr for $359,900.

Marion Properties LLC and Michael Geesey conveyed property on a public road to Marion Court Properties LLC for $2,200,000.

Renato Carboni, Maddalena Carboni and Lucia C. Sanchez conveyed property on North Queen Street to Maintained Properties LLC for $1.

Brian J. Mullin and Jacalyn Good-Mullin conveyed 672 W. Chestnut St. to Jennifer Robinson and Tony Robinson for $380,000.

Steven Adams III conveyed property on Ruby Street to Serenity Adjanee Gillespie-Adams for $175,000.

Paul E. Tangert conveyed property on Landis Drive to James A. Reid and Elizabeth Anne Yocom for $294,000.

The estate of William R. Hutson and the estate of William Richard Hutson conveyed property on Church Street to John R. Kauffman for $189,000.

David Woolstenhulme conveyed property on Poplar Street to Juan Carlos Feliz Perez for $185,000.

Margaret L. Hazlett conveyed 339 Nevin St. to Nevin Street Ventures LLC for $1.

James M. Vinelli Jr. and Jean L. Vinelli conveyed 113 E. Walnut St. to Elite Home Investments LLC for $610,000.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elite Buys Homes LLC for $75,500.

Rosalinda Lopez conveyed 729 E. Walnut St. to Mariella Pinero for $1.

121 Vine Street LLC and Derrick Kreider conveyed 121 E. Vine St. to Benjamin Witmer for $196,000.

Monika Rani conveyed 706 N. Queen St. to Jason N. Zimmerman for $315,000.

Outlier Real Estate Investments LLC and Spencer Carpenter conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Noah A. Santiago and Iyannah L. Jimenez for $200,000.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King Gp LLC, Junction Management LLC, Wheksek LLC, John T. Meeder and East King LP conveyed property on a public road to Sandra L. Bull for $358,900.

David W. Rohrer and Celesta M. Rohrer conveyed 556 S. Queen St. to David W. Rohrer and Michelle Renee Rohrer for $1.

318 Estate Trust and Daniel Quinn conveyed 318 S. Prince St. to the estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Jammie C. Stewart conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Nieve Tanisha Navarro Paula for $220,000.

Legacy Home & Property LLC and Marvin R. Beiler conveyed 1321 Calvert Lane to Helen E. Doolittle for $235,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ingrid Anna Birgitta Natale conveyed property on a public road to Macarena G. Moraga for $248,500.

The estate of Russell H. Scoop conveyed property on North School Lane to Lois S. Wallick for $1.

Raja Sabbagh conveyed 1425 Center Road to Richard Geoffrey Wood and Kristina Barredo Wood for $815,000.

Debra A. Hagerty and Tonya M. West conveyed 1801 Spring Ridge Lane to Kenneth S. Hertzog and Kristen A. Hertzog for $263,000.

Jane S. Egan conveyed property on Edington Place to Kerry L. Egan for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Brooke Gilson and Ross Young for $265,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Rosanna S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Rosanna S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Scenic Road to Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Elmer S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Rosanna S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Elmer S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Scenic Road to Rosanna S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David L. Beiler conveyed property on Monterey Road to Isaac L. Beiler and Ruth K. Beiler for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Melissa R. Trimarchi and Kurt M. Trimarchi conveyed property on Deerfield Lane to Michael Rissmiller and Emily T. Rissmiller for $480,000.

WPE Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Sara C. Hartmann for $452,598.

Christina A. Sponagle, Christina A. Braley and Shaun A. Sponagle conveyed property on a public road to Christina A. Sponagle and Shaun A. Sponagle for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Jeffrey S. Wagner conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Jeffrey S. Wagner and Tracy M. Wagner for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

J. Elizabeth Neuman and J. Elizabeth Allen conveyed property on a public road to Shelley X. Mo and David M. Shore for $762,500.

Madeline Verica, Madeline Jones and Mark Verica conveyed 251 Primrose Ave. to Joshua Charles Hoffman and Lisa Marciano for $400,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Sfp2 Land LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Leon T. Hoover and Clair Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Sriram Venigalla and Meena Venigalla for $185,000.

Benita Hoenich, Jason Hoenich and Jason B. Hoenich conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Jason B. Hoenich, Benita Hoenich and Hoenich Family Trust for $0.

Otto Jossue Corrales Porras and Emily Laura Corrales conveyed property on Mcgrann Boulevard to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $530,000.

Jeb Family LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Southampton Drive to Michael F. Carson and Ladan Golposhan for $264,950.

Tara Stowe Hossain conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Darlene A. Gibble for $415,000.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on Mcgrann Boulevard to Brodie L. Gleason and Leah C. Riegel for $530,000.

Steven Poole and Whitney Poole conveyed property on a public road to Michael Maryanski and Patricia Maryanski for $600,000.

1580 T&A Properties LLC, Todd A. Devenburgh and Alyson M. Devenburgh conveyed property on Glen Moore Circle to Rolando Enrique Salazar Kleen and Lorena Garza Cavazos for $400,000.

Jeffery A. Trickett and Deborah L. Trickett conveyed property on Juliette Avenue to Matthew N. Trickett for $1.

Kristin D. Douglas conveyed property on a public road to John G. Douglas for $1.

Eugene M. Pelland and Anneliese Pelland conveyed property on Arbor Road to Ray Lawrence Spitzley and Kelly Spitzley for $625,000.

Hasan Ozcan and Serap Ozcan conveyed property on Settlers Bend to Sean Fetters and Lindsey Fetters for $935,000.

Jonathan M. Lacy and Allison R. Lacy conveyed 367 Teddy Ave. to Michael S. Hamill and Laura J. Hamill for $512,000.

Chun Yun Su conveyed property on a public road to Hoang Nam Nguyen for $271,670.

Erma F. Stauffer and Linda S. Gillingham conveyed property on Marshall Avenue to Rentners LLC for $210,000.

The estate of Jean D. Dockey and the estate of Jean Dipaolo Dockey conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Beighle for $240,000.

Ashley Marie Hertzog conveyed 1380 Orchard St. to Virginia Lynn Thress for $220,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Barry L. Hoke and Kay E. Hoke conveyed property on North Wolf Street to CLR Holdings LLC for $800,000.

Tom P. Vafias conveyed 24 W. Stiegel St. to Sara Digiampaolo and Timothy Parent for $228,000.

Travis M. Bard, Jennifer L. Bard, M. Michael Bard and P. J. Whiskeyman conveyed 209 E. Gramby St. to Travis M. Bard and Jennifer L. Bard for $1.

Anthony Neil Ferrari, Tony N. Ferarri, Sara Ferrari, Sara Delp and Michael L. Delp conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Shelly and Maryllene Shelly for $232,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Mervin M. Kreider conveyed 2024 Plymouth Road to Richard M. Seery, Jamie M. Seery and Kimberly R. Pandola for $222,500.

The estate of Sally A. Messina and the estate of Sarah A. Messina conveyed property on Oakgrove Lane to 21 Oakgrove LLC for $1.

Everard J. Korthals conveyed property on a public road to Zoe Leavy and Emma Gaskins for $102,000.

Sharon Ann Huss and Sharon A. Weaver conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Matthew L. Heisey, Larry L. Miller, Edwin R. Brubaker and Blue Rock Mennonite Church for $1.

H. Charles Bell and Kelly Donovan conveyed property on Water Street to Oriana T. White and Diesha Cooper for $375,000.

Donald M. Siglin Sr. & Faye L. Siglin Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Donald M. Siglin Sr. and Faye L. Siglin conveyed property on a public road to Faye L. Siglin for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Elizabeth R. Nikolaus conveyed property on a public road to 16 North New Haven Street Partners LLC for $672,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Timothy F. Nichols and Amanda S. Nichols conveyed property on a public road to White Rose Estate LLC for $620,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

James Evan Graybill conveyed property on East Cottage Avenue to Peony Acres LLC for $1.

The estate of Margaret E. Reitz conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth P. Reitz, Jeanette L. Felix and Elizabeth A. Carlson for $1.

The estate of Larry N. Reinking conveyed property on a public road to Zoey Schultz and Andrew Schultz for $255,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Gerald R. Ney and B. Karleen Ney conveyed property on a public road to B. Karleen Ney for $1.

Angela M. Galante conveyed property on a public road to Maria Altagracia Rosario Delgado and Juan Pablo Delgado Espinal for $210,000.

The estate of Donald J. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Kyle George Alsaca for $205,700.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ronald S. Keener and Fern L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus for $910,000.

Karl S. Knaub, Beth A. Knaub and Ethan David Knaub conveyed property on a public road to Karl S. Knaub and Beth A. Knaub for $1.

Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on a public road to Vincent K. Fitzpatrick and Georgia A. Fitzpatrick for $525,000.

Kira L. Reider and Bryan K. Tittle conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Ethan Smith for $240,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Jack S. Frey conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Jennifer F. Myers for $1.

Margaret J. Hinkle and Deborah K. Holt conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Nicholas J. Holt for $125,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Edwin L. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Edwin L. Hoffman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Thomas C. Peth and Linda M. Peth conveyed property on a public road to Ross Philip Shober and Natalie Shober for $825,000.

Ndahayo Nzabarinda conveyed 9 Kay Drive to Paul A. Smeltz and Jody L. Smeltz for $235,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Travis S. Pierce and Sarah Pierce for $418,347.

RAPHO TWP.

Judah Clapper and Bethany Clapper conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Benjamin S. Peters, Laverne Z. Hostetter, Clyde S. Peters and Eunice S. Peters for $430,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Adam Nape conveyed property on a public road to Brian C. Walsh for $170,000.

Samuel E. Lantz conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Elam S. Lantz and Katie Ann Lantz for $350,000.

Stephen F. Beiler and Emma G. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. King and Ruth F. King for $825,000.

Levi Z. Beiler and Fannie G. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd M. Beiler and Hannah Beiler for $1.

Emanuel S. King and Ruth F. King conveyed property on a public road to Leon K. Stoltzfus and Emma Sue Stoltzfus for $525,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James A. Nixon and Courtney J. Nixon for $479,900.

WARWICK TWP.

Jeffrey L. Esbenshade and Karen S. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Bruce B. Brumbaugh and Thomasine M. Brumbaugh for $610,000.

Diane Harris and Diane Elizabeth Hostetter conveyed property on Heron Road to Petra Arzberger for $312,500.

Michele L. Irwin, Gary H. Mitchell and Barbara J. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Martin G. Yarbrough and Michelle L. Yarbrough for $340,000.

The estate of Tracy Ann McCarthy, The estate of Tracy A. McCarthy and The estate of Tracy A. Smith conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Jeffrey S. Snyder for $155,000.