The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for June 12-16:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Christopher L. Moyer and Beverly J. Moyer conveyed property on Chestnut Street to James E. Hunter and Judy C. Zook for $240,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Daryl E. Steele conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Lehman and Kristina K. Lehman for $140,000.

Nicholas Cage and Andrea L. Cage conveyed property on a public road to Chester Alan King for $254,000.

Nina H. Zelek and John A. Zelek conveyed property on a public road to Philip S. Hinkle and Susan T. Hinkle for $398,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Ivan M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Reiff for $1.

Pine Grove Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Pine Grove Mennonite Church for $1.

Ivan M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Reiff for $1.

Ivan M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Pine Grove Mennonite Church for $48,000.

Sharon E. Weaver conveyed property on Silver Hill Road to Jesse W. Fox and Christina J. Fox for $1.

Ko Lee conveyed property on Country Drive to Ko Lee, Lifetime Revocable Trust of Ko Lee and Ko Lee Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Ivan M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Reiff for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Cleante C. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Ortiz and Jose Ortiz for $377,500.

John A. Leonhard and Karen A. Leonhard conveyed property on Clay School Road to Karen A. Leonhard, Paul A. Leonhard, Polly S. Longenberger and John A. Leonhard Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Nancy S. Musser conveyed 6 Harvest Drive to Jarred M. Musser for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Carmine Zigarelli and Merrilee Zigarelli for $629,700.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Syuzanna Hegedus and Syuzanna E. Bhalala conveyed property on Nathan Drive to Dharmesh Bhalala and Syuzanna E. Bhalala for $1.

Titus B. Leid and Mabel M. Leid conveyed property on East Church Street to James H. Leid and Minerva H. Leid for $1.

Jeanette E. Sauder conveyed property on Nathan Drive to Douglas R. Gockley and Roberta C. Gockley for $440,000.

Kerry Lee Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to JMP Equities LLC for $227,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Chance Property Investment LLC and Liang Chen conveyed property on a public road to Olivia Grambor, Justin R. Grambor, Kevin P. Tuel and Michelle S. Tuel for $1.

Nancy E. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Andrea L. Roberts and Roberto J. Mendez for $477,100.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

John B. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Shawn M. Blauser and Rosemary Weaver for $207,000.

Latonya Nicole Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Latonya Nicole Garcia for $1.

Timothy M. Hess and Lindsey M. Brenner conveyed 1020 Cloverton Drive to Jose E. Muniz Plaza for $245,000.

Travis M. Coeyman and Loren Coeyman conveyed property on a public road to Suk Tamang for $169,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

David R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to David R. Miller, Emma M. Miller and David & Emma Miller Revocable Trust for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Brian W. Olson and the estate of Brian William Olson conveyed property on a public road to Derek Olson and Bret Olson for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Benjamin Dean Jackson and Kelsey Rae Jackson conveyed property on Maplewood Lane to Michael Emig and Noel Emig for $187,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC and Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Amarante and Ellen L. Amarante for $514,900.

Estate of Marjorie A. Brosius Aka Marjori conveyed property on a public road to Brittany G. Wright for $179,900.

Duane C. Williams and Angela L. Hopkins-Williams conveyed property on a public road to Peter Kirstner and Sarah Kirstner for $475,000.

The estate of Brian W. Olson and the estate of Brian William Olson conveyed property on a public road to Derek Olson and Bret Olson for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Benuel F. Stoltzfus, Fannie K. Stoltzfus and Fannie Smucker conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Benuel Stoltzfus and Fannie Smucker for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Jason Graybill conveyed property on Hollow Road to Gary L. Nolt and Audrey G. Nolt for $302,000.

The estate of Harold R. Hardy Sr. and the estate of Harold R. Hardy conveyed property on Cinder Road to Jacob Aaron Chesnet for $149,000.

The estate of Jean L. Kipp conveyed property on a public road to John P. Findley Jr. and Wanda M. Findley for $750,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Peter A. Sensenig and Kara D. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Marvin H. Sensenig and Rhoda M. Sensenig for $1.

Nancy A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Martin for $850,000.

Bruce L. Sauder and Wanda J. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Lowell Sauder, Wanda Jean Sauder and Sauder Family Living Trust for $0.

Bruce L. Sauder and Wanda J. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Lowell Sauder, Wanda Jean Sauder and Sauder Family Living Trust for $0.

WEST EARL TWP.

Enrique Vincench-Martinez and Cecilia Barberia-Iglesias conveyed property on a public road to Dafnis Alonso-Garcia and Cecilia Barberia-Iglesias for $1.

Gabriela Barberia-Iglesias and Cecilia Barberia-Iglesias conveyed property on a public road to Gabriela Barberia-Iglesias and Enrique Vincench-Martinez for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

J. Alan Giagnocavo and Carole R. Giagnocavo Aka Carole Roth conveyed property on a public road to Finishline MC LLC for $1,188,000.

Thousand Islands LP conveyed property on a public road to Finishline MC LLC for $150,000.

Rebecca J. Rogers conveyed property on Clarkson Drive to Jeremy Kyle Flick and Katrina E. Flick for $270,000.

Eugene Tann and Rachel W. Tann conveyed 6294 Carpenter St. to Scott Vincent and Doris Vincent for $341,200.

John R. Richard and Joann C. Richard conveyed 5995 Reeves Road to 5995 Reeves Road LLC for $363,000.

EDEN TWP.

Charles D. Jennings conveyed property on a public road to Steven Michael Nusca and Melanie Burgos Nusca for $400,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Javas Limited Liabilty Co. conveyed property on a public road to Elijah Smith and Cathryn Smith for $255,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Brian W. Olson and the estate of Brian William Olson conveyed 55 S. Poplar St. to Derek Olson and Bret Olson for $0.

Estate of Martha I. Dixon conveyed property on a public road to Valerie J. Oldham, Melanie S. Mattison and Valerie J. Oldham for $1.

Laura E. Keim and Daniel Keim conveyed 324 E. Park St. to Matthew L. Stouffer and Joshua P. Stouffer for $162,100.

Roy T. Helt and Deborah J. Helt conveyed property on a public road to Erik Eberz and Kathryn Eberz for $360,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

John A. Leonhard and Karen A. Leonhard conveyed property on a public road to Karen A. Leonhard, Paul A. Leonhard, Polly S. Longenberger and John A. Leonhard Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

John A. Leonhard and Karen A. Leonhard conveyed property on West Franklin Street to Karen A. Leonhard, Paul A. Leonhard, Polly S. Longenberger and John A. Leonhard Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

John W. Dever conveyed property on a public road to David P. Alexander and Lindsey C. Alexander for $495,000.

George E. Willetts, Carrie E. Willetts, George E. Willets and Carrie E. Willets conveyed property on a public road to Chester River Properties LLC for $826,500.

BCM Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Maya J. Hartzler and Ethan T. Sommers for $190,000.

Deborah A. Lowry and Deborah A. Feirick conveyed property on a public road to David A. Watson II and Rebecca A. Watson for $185,000.

Raymond C. Horning and Jessica A. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Adam Brumbach and Veronica Brumbach for $235,000.

Douglas R. Gockley and Roberta C. Gockley conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Christopher V. Nguyen and Phuong T. Ngo for $426,000.

The estate of Donald H. Bender and the estate of Donald H. Bender Sr. conveyed property on Washington Avenue to Lester B. Boll and Dorothy M. Boll for $222,000.

Tracy A. Nixdorf conveyed property on Lake Street to Sukhjinder Singh for $389,900.

Eric S. Fagre and Angela Poole conveyed property on a public road to Kalie J. Johnson and Cody L. Nevel for $390,000.

Myrian Velasquez, Myrian Bedoya and Myrian Tobon conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Erik Poghosyan for $306,000.

Janet D. Brooks and Janet D. Kieffer conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Richard W. Kieffer and Janet D. Kieffer for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Margaret Anne Bridge conveyed property on a public road to Aaron J. Carreras, Marie L. Carreras and Angel Carreras Jr. for $365,100.

John F. Yeany and Sherry L. Yeany conveyed property on a public road to Ossiny Gabriel and Marguelle V. Gabriel for $480,000.

Henry E. Herbener and Lillian H. Herbener conveyed property on Misty Lane to David L. Johnson and Dianne Y. Johnson for $531,000.

Dustin T. Lorah conveyed property on Old Mohler Church Road to Ethan D. Motter for $150,000.

FULTON TWP.

Abram F. Stoltzfus and Katie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. Stoltzfus and Anna Mary Stoltzfus for $100,000.

Christian S. Esh and Rebecca G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Christian S. Esh and Rebecca G. Esh for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Kevin Eugene Landis, the estate of Kevin E. Landis and the Estate of Kevin Landis conveyed property on Wood Street to Kevin Landis Estate LLC for $1.

Edgar Cartagena-Torres and Carmen S. Dejesus Rolon conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Jamar Way and Tameeka C. Way for $320,000.

Jason P. Bailey and Ranya A. Bailey conveyed property on a public road to Jason Ruhl and Brenda Ruhl for $635,000.

Thomas R. Schlegel and Mary Ann Gray-Schlegel conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Mousetis and Dana Mousetis for $440,000.

Irene E. Lehan and Irene Lehan Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne M. Mumma for $300,000.

Jimmie A. Foster Jr. and Cassandra P. Foster conveyed property on a public road to Derek S. Lauter and Stacey A. Lauter for $710,000.

Margaret A. Oconnor and Courtney Anne Zimmerman conveyed property on Parvin Road to Konrad Finck and Lucinda Finck for $399,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Donald W. Larson and Nancy L. Larson for $566,800.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Giora A. Bendor and Bendor Family Trust for $543,236.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Leanne E. Spurlin and Leanne E. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Leanne E. Kendig and Leanne Kendig Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Kurt M. Klausmair and Cristina Klausmair conveyed property on a public road to Cristina Klausmair for $1.

Anne M. Snyder conveyed 1610 Silver Spring Road to Paul E. McCauley Jr. and Christine A. McCauley for $350,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Gail G. Schroeder conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Anne Rosenfeld Canavesi And Fr And Husband for $420,800.

HPW Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to John K. Dienner for $335,000.

Jason A. Showvaker and Renee M. Showvaker conveyed property on a public road to Jason Goodwin and Jessica Marie Goodwin for $550,000.

Mehdi Salihu and Fata Salihu conveyed property on a public road to Hector Saez and Jennifer Vazquez for $248,000.

Liberty Global Enterprises LLC and Benuel S. King conveyed 2812 Lincoln Highway East to RBM Enterprises LLC for $450,000.

Larry E. Laukhuff Jr. and Laura A. Laukhuff conveyed property on a public road to David A. Isleman for $525,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

J. Robert Findley By Beverly J. Findley Pu conveyed property on a public road to David Craig for $313,000.

Estate of Anna R. Manson A. K. A. Anna N. Man conveyed property on a public road to 213 Fannie Ave. LLC for $230,000.

Lillian M. Worley and Jeffrey J. Worley conveyed property on a public road to Cordell David Beiler and Allison Herr for $207,000.

Andrea M. Lauer and Bernard H. Lauer conveyed property on a public road to Bernard H. Lauer, Andrea M. Lauer and Bernard H. Lauer & Andrea M. Lauer Revocable Trust for $1.

Andrea Johnson-Hatton and Deangelo H. Hatton Sr. conveyed 1705 Wiker Ave. to Andrea Johnson-Hatton for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

John J. Mullenholz conveyed 127 Church St. to Sinz Homes LLC for $110,000.

Jennifer Rule conveyed 445 W. Lemon St. to HCL Lemon LLC for $510,000.

Juan Navaro conveyed 224 S. Ann St. to S. Brown Holdings LLC for $1.

Henche Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Hanna for $269,500.

Elam King conveyed 338 W. King St. to Dean M. Stankoski for $355,000.

Austin R. Kintner, Angelica L. Arbutina and Angelica L. Kintner conveyed 561 N. Plum St. to Kevin M. Rolfs and Silvia R. Antenucci for $270,000.

Omar G. Stoltzfus conveyed 625 Poplar St. to Eva R. Torres for $148,000.

Kevin R. Weaver, Michael P. Weaver, Christopher J. Weaver, Maria T. Weaver-Hollowniczky and Rosemary G. Williams conveyed 327 N. Pine St. to Maria Theresa Weaver-Hollowniczky and Brad Lyndon Hollowniczky for $235,000.

Faithful Real Estate Services LLC and Jake A. Malloy conveyed property on a public road to John Salois and Nicole Mandarano for $429,000.

D. Pauline Zimmerman conveyed 853 E. Madison St. to Minh Hue Le for $230,500.

Andrew D. Nolt and Heather Nolt conveyed 638 N. Marshall St.to Wyatt A. Stoltzfus and Leanna R. Stoltzfus for $249,500.

David G. Taylor and Rhonda Alana Taylor conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Ana S. Almanzar Degomez for $165,000.

Gary A. Roda and Sharon A. Roda conveyed 208 Pearl St. to Vincent A. Roda for $200,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Healthcare Associates of PA LLC, Jm Davita LLC and Gd Davita LLC conveyed property on a public road to 1201 Callowhill Associates LP for $2,824,076.

Andrew R. Mousetis and Dana L. Mousetis conveyed property on Elm Avenue to Jared R. Feister and Faith M. Feister for $245,000.

Eric J. Weaver and Connie L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Bruce Martenas and Marian Jeannette Martenas for $287,000.

Donna M. Brady conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Donna M. Brady and Brady Family Trust for $1.

Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman conveyed 957 E. Orange St. to Jacalyn J. Good-Mullin for $311,000.

Megan L. Homsher conveyed 1032 E. Orange St. to Austin C. Eckert for $155,000.

Douglas S. Eyclesheimer conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Christopher Rittenhouse Coxson and Nicole Rena Coxson for $476,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Kore L. Stoltzfus and Ruth F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Centerville Road to Reuben S. Lapp and Fannie Ruth Lapp for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Yeng Pha, Chayeng Pha, Kian Vang and Kia Vang Pha conveyed property on Amanda Avenue to Austin Mountain for $185,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Golden Street to Chris Comparativo and Cheryl Comparativo for $281,000.

William B. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Stoltzfus for $560,000.

Alan R Price And Mildred H Price Deceased conveyed property on a public road to Daniel N. Guse for $355,000.

Heather L. Hain conveyed 106 S. Broad St. to Roy B. Clair for $360,000.

Brian K. Lohr and Linda S. Lohr conveyed 134 Liberty St. to Linda S. Lohr for $1.

Mariah N. Hatt conveyed property on Partridge Drive to Tucker A. Keefer for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Donald G. Kopp conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Donald G. Kopp and Sandra L. Kopp for $1.

The estate of Robert M. Murray conveyed 178 N. Main St. to Heather Estes for $199,900.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sonshine Holding LP conveyed property on a public road to Hemant Gawade and Vidya Gawade for $498,694.

Stephanie L. Hebb and Stephanie L. Fessler conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Oneill for $358,000.

Tanya S. May and Tanya Sayama Snyder conveyed 2126 Kentwood Drive to Shu Mei Li for $345,000.

Randall T. Hock conveyed property on a public road to Susan Bergey for $349,900.

Rolf L. Andersen and Kimberly A. Shea conveyed property on a public road to Eric Brian Hintz and Soraya Hintz for $1,300,000.

Kevin B. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Donald J. Mason and Susan M. Mason for $340,000.

The estate of Theodore A. Saulnier III conveyed property on a public road to Daniel O. Smith and Lauren R. Smith for $385,000.

David N. Kinsey and Christina K. Kinsey conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Clair Douglas Eby for $341,000.

Adrian D. Zurca and Melissa C. Zurca-Ng conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Morgan and Natalie Morgan for $605,000.

Konrad C. Finck and Lucinda Finck conveyed property on Harclay Place to Brenda I. Mygrant and Karen B. Pepper for $510,000.

Neil F. Moynahan, Anna B. Moynahan and Anna E. Bosshard conveyed property on a public road to Eric John Leanza for $615,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Henry Boyd and Patty Boyd for $499,277.

J. Stephen Hogan and Christine L. Hogan conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Manuel Peralta Genao and Arlene Rodriguez Pichardo for $387,000.

The estate of Phillip G. Hartenstine conveyed property on a public road to Patricia F. Crawford for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Esten Benton Leinster and Connie Linda Leinster conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl Lynn Buffo for $525,000.

Thomas W. Ford, Amy Lukens and Amy E. Ford conveyed property on Manor Oaks Drive to Jason Scott Shertzer and Amy E. Keohane Shertzer for $405,000.

Danielle M. Keller and Austin R. Richwine conveyed property on a public road to Catlin Maywell and Kate Anderson for $293,600.

MARTIC TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Thomas E. Maher and Roberta M. Russell conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Woelfle and Susan Lynn Woelfle for $240,000.

Kenneth P. Reitz, Jeanette L. Felix and Elizabeth A. Carlson conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth P. Reitz and Carol J. Reitz for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, William Helman, Douglas Helman, Lori McMaster, John Helman, Margaret M. Helman and Margaret B. Helman conveyed property on East Cottage Avenue to DNB Investments LLC for $193,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Lisa C. Kalbach conveyed 620 Bernhard Ave. to Joel N. Horst and McKayla R. Horst for $206,620.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kenneth L. Crum and Michele E. Crum conveyed property on a public road to Michele E. Crum for $1.

Anisha Gonsalvez conveyed property on a public road to Keri A. Erb and Matthew C. Gibson for $229,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Ray G. Brubaker and Beth L. Brubaker conveyed property on West Broad Street to Rachel L. Wagner for $365,000.

Vintage Clipper LLC, Andre Gonzalez and Joel Carcamo conveyed property on Main Street to Shield of Judah LLC for $430,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Keystone Evangelical Free Church and Keystone Church conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Vintage Sales Stables Inc. conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Lester S. King conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. King and Emma E. King for $1.

Stephen F. Fisher and Fannie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to J. Melvin King Jr. and Susie B. King for $1.

PENN TWP.

Curtis L. Matthews and Jessica M. Shade conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn E. Weeber and Andrew R. Hicks for $584,900.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Gleba for $230,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Juanita L. Lowery conveyed property on a public road to Arthur E. Tout III and Margaret K. Aukamp for $287,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to David Shambaugh and Gretchen Shambaugh for $353,980.

Carol L. Oberholtzer, Nicole L. Glatfelter, David S. Kellenberger, Frances H. Kellenberger Irrevocable Trust and the estate of Enos E. Kellenberger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Glick for $295,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. A. Pennsylvania conveyed property on a public road to Wade D. Sheaffer and Denise K. Sheaffer for $411,234.

Nancy Porter and Jack L. Green conveyed property on a public road to James M. Longnecker and Alyssa D. Longnecker for $415,000.

David L. Fite and Carol A. Fite conveyed property on Country Lane to Andrew Wulfkuhle and Kathleen Wulfkuhle for $1.

David L. Fite and Carol A. Fite conveyed property on Country Lane to David L. Fite and Carol A. Fite for $1.

Matthew C. Hall and Leslie Hall conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Leslie Ann Hall for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jesse E. Alford and Nicole Alford for $386,828.

RAPHO TWP.

Aaron F. Stoltzfus and Emma S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos Lee Stoltzfus and Rebecca R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Steven M. Lutz and Lindsay A. Lutz conveyed 1167 Mount Joy Road to Cody Abram Thomas and Lauren Mary Cobb for $280,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Timothy J. Albrecht and Heather S. Albrecht conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Zook for $327,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elam B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Amish Road to Isaac S. Zook and Verna S. Zook for $340,000.

Henry F. Zook and Katie S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Cook and Jennifer Cook for $191,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ronda J. Brubaker and Ronda J. Brubaker-Brooks conveyed property on a public road to Ronda J. Brubaker-Brooks for $1.

Stephen F. Fisher and Fannie E. Fisher conveyed property on Iva Road to David B. Fisher and Sadie G. Fisher for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Donald Mason and Susan Marie Mason conveyed property on Heron Road to Adam Wagaman for $315,000.

Joe A. Shaffer and Judith A. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Bryce Esbenshade and Katelyn Esbenshade for $510,000.

Hilda M. Lanese conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Zachary R. Risser and Abigail M. Hummel for $250,000.

The estate of Rebecca L. Trout conveyed property on a public road to CS Equity Management LLC for $224,000.

Amos C. Sensenig and Esther M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas C. Johnson and Elizabeth H. Johnson for $200,000.