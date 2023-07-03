Three properties sold for more than $2 million in Lancaster Count in the latest round of deeds recorded, including one in Penn Township that sold for nearly $5 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for June 20-23:

AKRON BOROUGH

Guy H. Boyer and Jeannine S. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Keith E. Fisher for $403,000.

BART TWP.

John F. Stoltzfus and Rebecca K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Sonty Johns Antiques LLC for $300,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Gary L. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Glenn S. Weber and Anna Lucille Weber for $1.

Elaine K. Deemer conveyed property on a public road to Sarah M. Keinard for $255,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Mary S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Paul Z. Nolt and Irene N. Nolt for $396,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

James M. Mast and Linda M. Mast conveyed property on Germantown Avenue to Kyle David Herman and Harold Herman for $275,000.

CLAY TWP.

Irvin R. Brubaker, Mabel M. Brubaker and Stanley R. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Czyzewski and Nicole Marie Czyzewski for $350,000.

Jon A. Stoner and Kathleen L. Stoner conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Brian Dale Sensenig for $475,000.

Richard L. Stauffer and Rl Stauffer Enterprises conveyed property on a public road to RL Stauffer Ent LLC for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Luohuang Chen and Zhen Zhu for $319,900.

Joseph R. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Adam Haller and Lauren Perry for $230,000.

David Leach and Abby Leach conveyed property on Coach Drive to Joshua Michael Hedrick and Kelly Anne Hedrick for $485,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lance O. Yarus and Sheila L. Yarus conveyed property on a public road to Peaceful Retreat LLC for $3,000,000.

The estate of Anna Mae Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Burkholder for $320,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of Ruth H. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Eileen Scotten for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Travis M. Coeyman and Loren B. Coeyman conveyed property on a public road to Suk Tamang for $151,730.

The estate of Robert L. Patterson conveyed property on Bethel Street to Brandon Oliva for $173,000.

Michael J. Mehaffey conveyed 519 Locust St. to Ary 786 LLC and Aijaz Khan Mohammed for $240,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 224 Union St. to Austin Kyle Young and Samantha Brooke Reeser for $240,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Beverly A. Fenninger and Vicki L. Yaider conveyed 745 S. Fourth St. to David H. Yoder for $329,000.

John D. Sharpless conveyed property on a public road to Devon B. Delpiano and Reilly L. Sloat for $356,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Min Kumar Paudyal Chhetri and Ram Paudyal Chhetri conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Wright for $286,000.

Martha M. Bedford conveyed property on Jasmine Avenue to Larry E. Laukhuff Jr. and Laura A. Laukhuff for $575,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

RGR Developers LP and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher George and Kelley Sterl for $105,000.

Brad D. Sterner and Alicia M. Sterner conveyed property on a public road to Robert Stork and Mara Stork for $525,000.

Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pierre Ubalijoro and Aminata Ubalijoro for $180,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Eugene A. Hrischuk conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Eugene A. Hrischuk and Danielle M. Hrischuk for $1.

Michael J. Neff and Laura M. Neff conveyed property on Scenic Trail Drive to Kenneth L. Harnish and S. Christelle Harnish for $405,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

A.M. Winters conveyed property on Charles Lane to Jose T Rios Rodriguez and Celia Mendoza Derios for $336,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Peggy Oyarzo conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Amy Hertzog for $285,000.

Elva B. Nolt, Mervin B. Nolt and Margaret H. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Mervin B. Nolt and Margaret H. Nolt for $1.

The estate of Mary Elizabeth Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Frances W. Martin and Martin Family Trust for $340,000

WEST EARL TWP.

Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Nolts Real Estate LLC for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Lloyd M. Lapp and Anna Mae Lapp conveyed property on Linden Street to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Lloyd M. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Michael Pasquale and Mae Ann Pasquale conveyed property on a public road to Robert Joseph Thomas Jr. for $182,000.

Daniel L. Stone and Marie E. Stone conveyed 104 E. Washington St. to House Cash LLC for $82,704.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

EZ House Buyers LLC and Ephrem Bekere conveyed property on South State Street to Lawrence Brekosky and Paula Brekosky for $352,500.

The estate of Arneita N. Frain conveyed property on a public road to Lauri E. Ulrich and Michael T. Ulrich for $1.

Hiram L. Overly, Fay L. Overly and Kathrine K. Martin conveyed property on Washington Avenue to Joseph N. Adamow and Erin E. Adamow for $318,000.

Charles V. Chesson II and Elijah Jack Bair conveyed 148 W. Sunset Ave. to Matthew D. Bohlen and Arianna Bohlen for $238,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Michael R. Dodson conveyed property on Market View Drive to Korie J. Hendrickson for $362,540.

Norman Spencer and Jennifer Spencer conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Daniel William Wolfe and Sarah Catherine Fearing for $435,000.

Central PA Equities 28 LLC conveyed property on Quarry Ridge Drive to Ssn Ephrata LLC for $10.

Paul S. Groff conveyed 390 Akron Road to Erwin R. Zimmerman, Norma Zimmerman and Shawn R. Zimmerman for $485,000.

Yuriy Kolotyuk and Vera Kolotyuk conveyed property on a public road to William Paul Campisano and Gina Campisano for $510,000.

FULTON TWP.

Frederick G. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Kenneth Weaver and Nathan Philip Weaver for $1.

The estate of Inge E. Steslow conveyed property on a public road to Nelson Ortiz and Daisy Ortiz for $375,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, LPADC Inc. and LPADC LLC conveyed property on a public road to Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center for $1.

Robert E. Fry, Linda Fry, Paul M. Simonelli and Judy Simonelli conveyed property on Hunters Path to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $240,000.

Saundra A. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to John P. Luksic and Gail A. Luksic for $439,900.

Joyce A. Seidenburg conveyed property on a public road to Joyce A. Seidenburg and Mark Seidenburg for $1.

Aaron B. Gochenaur and Emily M. Gochenaur conveyed property on Nissley Road to Lauren E. Finnegan and Thomas Ngo for $329,900.

Eleanor C. Rosenthal and James E. Rosenthal conveyed 791 Robin Road to Eleanor C. Rosenthal for $1.

John William Beezer conveyed property on a public road to Carmine F. Zima for $376,000.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to Cooper Main Street Ventures LLC for $1.

The estate of Evelyn J. Bosworth conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Ellis Roe and Deborah D. Roe for $265,000.

Stingray Enterprises LLC, Craig E. Hasson and Ronald Spaulding conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Gino Pellicano for $560,000.

Wilfred H. Muskens and Emilie S. Muskens conveyed 3052 Gloucester St. to Emilie S. Muskens for $1.

John D. Troxell and Pamela B. Troxell conveyed property on a public road to The Dai Vu and Phuong N. Tang for $460,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Frank L. Laquinta Jr. and M. Pamela Iaquinta for $673,065.

1175 Enterprise Associates and Anne W. Kinsley conveyed property on a public road to 1175 Enterprise Road Partners LLC for $2,300,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Susan D. White and Bradley S. White conveyed property on Farmington Place to Evan C. Thomas and Julia A. Thomas for $430,000.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Guindon for $373,738.

J. Kenneth Heisey conveyed property on a public road to J. Kenneth Heisey and Yvette R. Heisey for $1.

John J. Dougherty and Robyn M. Dougherty conveyed 145 Springfield Road to Robyn M. Dougherty for $1.

The estate of George Raymond Stambaugh conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $255,000.

Stanley J. Sawyer Jr. conveyed property on Vista Road to Stanley J. Sawyer Jr. and Joan S. Sawyer for $1.

John A. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Hope Camille Gates for $298,550.

Dale C. Becker and Joan C. Becker conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Douglas W. Murray and Jennifer R. Murray for $515,000.

The estate of Richard H. McCune conveyed property on a public road to Logan A. Legenstein for $200,000.

Erica N. Baker and Erica N. Croce conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Dana Leigh Hall for $300,000.

Todd D. Monos conveyed property on a public road to Eunice G. Charles for $268,500.

Anthony L. Dinardi and Wendy S. Dinardi conveyed property on a public road to Hannah Tamang, Amos Tamang and Mon Bahadur Tamang for $470,000.

Charles C. Cook, Louella O. Cook and Pamela J. Bervinchak conveyed property on Silver Spring Road to Byron N. Roman Giron Jr, Byron N. Roman and Mildred C Giron Deroman for $419,900.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Carlos Araujo and Virginia S. Araujo conveyed property on Highland Drive to Katelyn Sims for $315,000.

Brandon Allan Nye conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Fenicchia and David McGinnis for $240,000.

The estate of Moses B. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to County Seat Investment Co LLC for $550,000.

Flavia Luciana Fonseca Rodrigues and Luiz C. Rodrigues conveyed property on a public road to James W. Beringer and Alicia L. Beringer for $360,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Willie Lee Glover, The estate of Willie L. Glover, Marion L. Smith, Marion L. Glover, Tiffany Lynn Talton and Tiffany L. Talton conveyed property on a public road to Going For The Green LP for $100,000.

Beverly A. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Brock R. Cromleigh and Megan A. Roda-Cromleigh for $480,000.

William G. Childs and Francine H. Childs conveyed property on a public road to Julius Plucker IV and Joann Jaco Plucker for $330,000.

Jeffry B. Smith and Robin W. Smith conveyed property on Chukar Court to Jason A. Showvaker and Renee M. Showvaker for $565,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Christina M. Dicola and Jennifer Dicola conveyed 528 Manor St. to Gallagher Investment Properties LLC for $70,004.

Nicholas G. Grandi and Ashley A. Glick conveyed 149 E. Clay St. to Alexander Dissinger and Kristina L. Glick for $250,000.

Bruce Brosey, Bruce A. Brosey, Doris Brosey, Doris L. Brosey and Doris Jones conveyed property on Charles Road to Sharon Wright for $215,054.

Johnny Rivera conveyed property on South Ann Street to Daisy Duke LLC for $237,500.

Samuel R. Stoltzfus conveyed 510 Manor St. to Jurn Investments LLC for $106,000.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 110 Coral St. to Jocelyn Noel Karekezi and Karekezi Rwamucyo for $150,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 313 E. Ross St. to Brianna K. Roberts for $259,900.

Eric G. Baytala and Sylvia A. Alajaji conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Gregory R. Hennessy and Kaitlyn C. Hennessy for $428,500.

Donna Mustico conveyed property on East Walnut Street to Andrew R. Webber and Adriana Nurkiewicz for $450,000.

Persio Asencio conveyed property on a public road to Rafael D Feliz Roa for $187,000.

Prime Real Estate Holdings LLC and Joseph Kline conveyed 444 E. Orange St. to Rachel Stout for $355,000.

Thomas S. Willig Jr. and Judith G. Willig conveyed 445 W. Vine St. to Moira T. Phillips for $135,000.

Jason A. Phillips and Margaret K. Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Eyclesheimer for $474,900.

Barbara Morales conveyed property on a public road to Maria E. Hernandez-Espinal, Gladys M. Espinal-Dehernandez and Rafael E. Hernandez for $187,000.

Kenneth M. Nissley conveyed 418 W. James St. to Andrea Lee Swartley Mast for $340,000.

Lloyd M. Lapp and Anna Mae Lapp conveyed 238 W. James St. to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Lloyd M. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Conestoga North LLC and Jose Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Keyla Flores for $155,000.

Michael P. Czaja and Jewel A. Czaja conveyed 224 Pine St. to Angela R. Brango for $239,900.

Lloyd M. Lapp conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Lloyd M. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Craig P. Smith conveyed property on East King Street to Gabriel Pinales for $160,000.

Mmd Llc, Michael L. Sahd and Douglas J. Smoker conveyed property on Fremont Street to Barn Wood Design LLC for $465,000.

Anna Mae Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp conveyed 63 Wise Ave. to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Lloyd M. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

David A. Nixdorf conveyed property on a public road to Jillian Leipert and Shannon McNally for $220,000.

Jonathan L. Hostetler and Shelby Hostetler conveyed 910 St. Joseph St. to Stephen K. Jaunzemis and Lauren Vigdor for $275,000.

Kelsey Brandon Gingrich and Whitney Reddig conveyed 234 E. Clay St. to Lillian Twining and Craig Roberts for $390,000.

Lawrence M. Knolle and Allison M. Knolle conveyed property on Rockland Street to Ruth Mercedes Dominguez Mejia for $176,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Julieth A. Acosta for $170,000.

Anna Mae Lapp conveyed 537 Hamilton St. to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of Lloyd M. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Lois Z. Quillen conveyed 331 Lancaster Ave. to Mary Jordana Saunders for $340,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Lloyd C. Huff conveyed 220 S. School Lane to Lesley A. Huff for $10.

Donald L. Beaner and Janet L. Beaner conveyed property on Judie Lane to Jenny Huynh for $165,000.

Alecxih County Holdings LLC and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Alecxih County Holdings LLC for $1.

Robert J. Stahl and Christine A. Stahl conveyed property on Grandview Avenue to Brian D. Raduenz, Cicelia T. Raduenz and Raduenz Revocable Living Trust for $291,250.

Nicole Breneman conveyed 1527 Ridge Road to Jeffrey Lee Newswanger and Katarzyna Waleria Newswanger for $745,000.

John Martin Services LLC and John J. Martin conveyed 1304 Maple Ave. to Aaron Ostreicher and Sarah Ostriecher for $330,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Red School LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Springhouse Lane to J. Myron Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Patricia Ann Ranck and J. Kenneth Groff conveyed 516 Gibbons Road to Patricia Ann Ranck and Randall L. Ranck for $1.

The estate of Jay M. Groff conveyed 516 Gibbons Road to Patricia Ann Ranck and J. Kenneth Groff for $1.

Salvatore Giambanco, Leonarda Caracciolo, Rosario Finazzo and Leonarda Carcacciolo conveyed property on Stauffer Court to Salvatore Giambanco and Leonarda Caracciolo for $0.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Ronald G. Oettel Sr. and The estate of Ronald G. Oettel conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Hartmann and Claire E. Fisher for $239,000.

The estate of Robert Lee Carpenter conveyed property on Noble Street to Restored Investments LLC for $95,000.

William Hagelgans Sr., William A. Hagelgans Sr. and Maribeth A. Hagelgans conveyed property on a public road to William A. Hagelgans Sr. for $1.

David J. Burchstead and Claudia J. Burchstead conveyed property on a public road to Ian B. Williams and Victoria L. Williams for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Cassidy L. Mohn and Cassidy L. Bolen conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Andrew Blair and Emille Joann Blair for $274,900.

Mary Ann Neiman conveyed property on Queen Lane to Jaspal Kaur and Angrej Singh for $269,900.

Steven R. Zell and Natalie Ann Zell conveyed 2046 Wynfield Drive to Laura Zell and Zell Family Trust for $1.

Liam Anderson and Ashley M. Anderson conveyed property on Old Orchard Road to David P. Wise and Julie A. Wise for $425,000.

Angela L. Lightfoot and Benjamin L. Roth conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Justin Keefer and Michelle Keefer for $380,000.

William Flynn Partners LLC, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Storage On The Fly LLC for $1.

The estate of Doris M. Cooper conveyed property on Fondersmith Drive to Kerry A. Madeira and Karen L. Madeira for $491,000.

Peter Christopher Marks and Allyson L. Marks conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Allyson L. Marks for $1.

The estate of Alma M. Hogan conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Michele H. Sheaffer for $1.

Michael Moore and Sarah Moore Moore conveyed property on a public road to Kellee Paulillo and Steven Paulillo for $734,900.

Carlos J. Morales-Lebron and Linda L. Morales conveyed 130 Delp Road to Eric J. Weaver and Connie L. Weaver for $330,000.

Ronald L. Hammons, Harriet M. Hammons and Karen Miller conveyed property on a public road to Pedro Luciano Jr. and Neisha K. Henriquez for $255,000.

Cynthia Ann Katch and Eric Matthew Katch conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Eric Matthew Katch and Cynthia Ann Katch for $1.

GRH-3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Zell and Abby B. Zell for $1.

Brandon Roehm and Erica Roehm conveyed property on a public road to Brandon T. Roehm, Brandon T. Roehm Revocable Trust, Erica E. Roehm and Erica Roehm Revocable Trust for $0.

Jenefer D. Martinez-Diaz conveyed property on a public road to Jenefer D. Martinez-Diaz and Marlon Joel Reyes Medrano for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Peter J. Hughes conveyed 33 S. Penn St. to Ronald A. Hawthorne for $150,000.

Theodore J. Paparo and Heather L. Paparo conveyed 508 Rambler Road to Michael Signor and Reileigh Wilson for $295,000.

Martha C. Rudisill conveyed property on Park View Drive to John L. Rudisill and Debra L. Rudisill for $180,000.

MANOR TWP.

Kenneth L. Campbell and Janet M. Sullivan-Campbell conveyed property on Oak Road to Kenneth L. Campbell and Janet M. Sullivan-Campbell for $1.

David P. Wise and Julie A. Wise conveyed 112 Sawgrass Drive to Randall Todd Hock and Carrie E. Harmon for $495,000.

Anoop Duggal, Preeti Malhotra, Mehar Simran Duggal and Janak Duggal conveyed property on Ridge Road to Anoop Duggal and Preeti Malhotra for $1.

Peter J. Kerekgyarto and Leni D. Kerekgyarto conveyed property on Stonemanor Drive to Bryan S. Brill Jr. and Laura M. Brill for $590,000.

Frank M. Nace, Elizabeth Nace and Elizabeth Morales conveyed property on Kilgannon Lane to Mohammed Najawi and Suheer Najee for $599,900.

David D. Miller and Kay P. Miller conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Mehdi Khalighi for $235,000.

Lois R. Barone conveyed property on a public road to Jonathon T. Eshbach, Cadi A. Eshbach, Keith A. Hershey and Elizabeth M. Hershey for $130,000.

Robert F. Stork and Mara A. Stork conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Ethiopia Nigatu for $495,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Cheryl L. Oatman conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl L. Oatman and Andrew E. McComsey for $1.

Kenneth L. Harnish and S. Christelle Harnish conveyed property on Crystal Road to Debra D. Bledsoe for $300,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Gregg F. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Gregg F. Lehman and Marilyn W. Lehman for $1.

Nickiforos H. Grigoriades and Ruth D. Grigoriades conveyed property on George Street to Upside Avenue LLC for $200,000.

Margaret M. Moriarty and Richard M. Moriarty conveyed property on a public road to Keaton David Lindberg and Eleni Sophia Lindberg for $377,000.

Rebecca A. Cornell and Steven W. Cornell conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. Cornell for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Matthew G. Skillen and Rebekah L. Skillen conveyed property on a public road to Laxmi Gurung and Mon Gurung for $430,000.

Gary E. Kirchner and Gail M. Kirchner conveyed 202 W. Donegal St. to Segpar Investments LLC for $116,435.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co LP and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on Bear Creek Road to Mark A. Johnson and Ashley L. Johnson for $600,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Mimi Bicking conveyed 52 N. Railroad Ave. to Willis R. Hoover and Etta N. Hoover for $230,000.

PENN TWP.

Jacob F. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Marie Stoltzfus conveyed property on Elm Road to Samuel F. Lapp Jr. and Rachel L. Lapp for $2,650,000.

Pleasant View Retirement Community conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $1.

Noah W. Kreider & Sons LLP, Noah W. Kreider & Sons and Ronald E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Fenner Inc. for $4,814,245.

PEQUEA TWP.

Dale G. Stoner, Ruth Ann Stoner, Duane A. Stoner, D. Lamar Stoner and Rachelle A. Geesey conveyed property on a public road to Sd Farms LLC for $1.

Sdf Farms LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dale G. Stoner, Ruth Ann Stoner, Duane A. Stoner, D. Lamar Stoner and Rachelle A. Geesey for $1.

Benjamin G. Dicarlo and Anne Marie Dicarlo conveyed property on a public road to Seth Ring and Heidi Ring for $895,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Steven C. Henne and Bernadette A. Henne conveyed property on Cinder Road to Glenn D. Muzzy II and Rebecca M. Muzzy for $600,000.

Kenneth V. Pineda and Margaret S. Pineda conveyed property on a public road to Brendan Filliaux for $280,000.

Jospeh G. Nadu Jr. and Creekside Homeowners Association conveyed property on a public road to Pa-American Water Co and Creekside Homeowners Association for $20,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Dorothy Harper and Billy C. Harper for $450,000.

Deborah Parrish Sellers conveyed property on a public road to Anton D. Heinrichs and Karen H. Heinrichs for $425,900.

Raymond G. Aukamp and Grace Ann Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Grace Ann Aukamp and Randy G. Aukamp Sr. for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Shawn T. Leslie and Sandra L. Stike-Gregg conveyed property on a public road to Lonna J. Rittelmann for $1.

Linda Susan Yackly conveyed property on a public road to Tonya M. West and Debra A. Hagerty for $410,000.

Shawn T. Leslie and Sandra L. Stike-Gregg conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Shawn T. Leslie and Sandra L. Stike-Gregg for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Krammes and Dana L. Krammes for $572,165.

Derlin E. Donley Jr. conveyed 1270 Kinderhook Road to Daniel M. Brubaker for $240,000.

Lonna J. Stief and Lonna J. Rittelmann conveyed property on a public road to Shawn T. Leslie and Sandra L. Stike-Gregg for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amber Valenziano and Robert Valenziano conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Leofsky for $305,000.

Marykay Welsh, Keith N. Leonard, Kathleen McCullough and Robert McCullough conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus and Ruth L. Stoltzfus for $550,000.

Emanuel S. Zook and Mary Kathryn Zook conveyed property on a public road to Mark S. Zook, Amos B. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook for $1.

Sadie F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Stoltzfus and Lena F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Julia Rubincan conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Nolt and Lois Ann Nolt for $135,000.

The estate of Reuben Smucker and The estate of Reuben K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Elsie Ruth Smucker for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Daniel G. Beiler, John L. Beiler and Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Christ D. Stoltzfus and Marian E. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Douglas L. Brown and Angela Cuthbert conveyed property on White Oak Road to Thomas J. Quinn and Heather Hain for $585,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Jennifer M. Buch conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer M. Buch and Thomas S. Buch for $1.

The estate of Georgia L. Lisinski conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer M. Buch for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob T. Bear and Allyson E. Bear for $557,395.

The estate of John R. Roush and The estate of John Robert Roush conveyed property on a public road to Dawn M. Roush for $1.

Charles R. Whitmer III and Ruby M. Whitmer conveyed property on Hillcrest Avenue to Brandon J. Archambo and Emily Jeanne Bixler for $565,000.

Nelson E. Boll and Linda J. Boll conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Nelson E. Boll for $1.

Mike Garman conveyed 2058 Main St. to 3 Sons Properties LLC for $1.