The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Aug. 14-18:

AKRON BOROUGH

Alison H. Carzola conveyed 309 Rothsville Road to Micah D. Hollinger and Abigail J. Hollinger for $330,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Robert K. Wrigley and Joyce L. Wrigley conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Heck and Edwin F. Heck for $312,000.

Kurtis P. Good and Janelle E. Good conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery C. Zimmerman Jr. and Sarah Zimmerman for $589,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Daniel S. Smucker and Barbara G. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $38,550.

Steven Jay King and Susan Marie King conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel J. King and Barbara F. King for $290,000.

David G. Shirk and Delores J. Shirk conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Ellie K. Stoltzfus for $205,000.

CLAY TWP.

Curvin G. Zimmerman and Cheryl W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Middle Creek Road to Patricia J. Good for $475,000.

The estate of John W. Fisher conveyed property on Clay Road to Samuel B. King and Rachel F. King for $700,000.

Charles T. Felak and Debora B. Felak conveyed property on Water Street to Brandon S. Sauder and Marilyn K. Sauder for $817,000.

Jason M. Weaver and Rosanne Z. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Earl Ray Zimmerman and Alta L. Zimmerman for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck conveyed property on West Swartzville Road to Jillian L. Martin for $317,500.

James J. Carr and Wendy L. Carr conveyed property on a public road to James J. Carr for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Nonnemocher for $289,000.

Ngy Men and Chou Ung conveyed property on a public road to Austin J. Bair and Isabella Galantuomo for $435,000.

The estate of Ronald B. Good and The estate of Ronald Buch Good conveyed 53 N. Reamstown Road to Curtis Matthew Miller and Carly Miller for $226,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Steven P. Tipton and Tina M. Tipton conveyed property on a public road to Steven P. Tipton, Tina M. Tipton and Michelle R. Tipton for $1.

Tracey A. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Brok A. Martin and Kelly Martin for $510,000.

Mariya Zakharov conveyed property on Blue Lake Road to Andrew T. Groff for $338,000.

Jill A. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Turner and Ashley M. Turner for $1,200,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

R. Lorraine Bernotsky and The estate of Joan M. Bernotsky conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Ann Marie Bigler and Jeffrey S. Bigler for $1.

R. Lorraine Bernotsky and The estate of Joan M. Bernotsky conveyed property on Farmdale Road to Ann Marie Bigler and Jeffrey S. Bigler for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Richard S. Mimnall conveyed 284 S. Fourth St. to Patricia A. Mimnall for $1.

Mina Stahl and Wilhelmine Stahl conveyed 639 Manor St. to Greystone Enterprises 401K Plan and James F. Schmucker for $1.

Beth C. Siegrist, Joel M. Siegrist and Ryan S. Siegrist conveyed 840 Walnut St. to Nathan Curtis Eck and Alyssa Marie Leister for $225,000.

James Wildon conveyed property on North Sixth Street to BML Real Estate LLC for $120,000.

David A. Wise and Kelli A. Wise conveyed property on South Third Street to Christ S. Smucker for $179,900.

The estate of Saranne Lydon conveyed 911 Walnut St. to Jared A. Keim and Alexandra C. Lydon for $1.

The estate of Edna May Williams conveyed 479 Manor St. to F&R Romas LLC for $45,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Brent M. Prouse and Elisa M. Prouse conveyed property on a public road to L&S Real Estate LLC for $550,000.

CONOY TWP.

Timothy J. Baughman and Tina Baughman conveyed property on a public road to Stacy Nagy and Dustin Nagy for $1.

Meadow-Vista Farm LP, Donald R. Risser, Gerald E. Risser and Justin M. Risser conveyed property on a public road to Meadow-Vista Farm LP for $1.

Lisa Marie Shenfeld conveyed property on a public road to James Gutshall and Justine Polkabla for $305,000.

Timothy J. Baughman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Baughman and Tina Baughman for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Richard E. Schaeffer and Denise J. Schaeffer conveyed 635 Main St. to WWW Project LLC for $115,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Echos Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Evan Litowitz for $300,500.

Meredith Lee Lombard conveyed property on a public road to Abigail M. Waltz for $230,000.

Cathy M. Hoffmaster, Beryl M. Drace and Beryl M. Kuhn conveyed property on Vista Drive to Dave Marrello Irrevocable Trust for $245,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Penway Construction Inc, Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Tricia McKnight and Mark McKnight for $486,900.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Ashley Kane for $342,550.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC and Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Board of Supervisors of Earl Township and Earl Township of for $1.

The estate of Jane S. Frybarger conveyed property on a public road to Elmer H. Miller and Sarah Z. Miller for $290,000.

Robert E. Martin, Lois C. Martin and Robert Martin Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Earl Township of for $1.

The estate of Irene H. Martin conveyed property on Fairmount Road to James Francis Mosca and Danna Deimler for $770,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Vera H. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Eli L. Newswanger and Lena R. Newswanger for $264,000.

Vera H. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Jason H. Sensenig and Louella B. Sensenig for $595,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Apps Limited, Van Nuys Limited, Apps Inc. and Van Nuys Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bergeys Realty Co for $3,950,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Darioush Soltani and Petra Arzberger conveyed property on a public road to Megan Soltani and Megan Paules for $1.

Bonita Louise Cook conveyed 412 E. Bainbridge St. to Elizabeth M. Sodomin for $293,100.

Andrew D. Pickett conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Gregory March for $220,000.

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed property on East Washington Street to Restored Investments LLC for $114,900.

The estate of Betty J. Daveler conveyed 510 E. Willow St. to Philip F. Horn and Teresa A. Horn for $295,000.

Ryan M. Forry conveyed property on East Cedar Street to Joel A. Dionne for $177,500.

Daniel P. Ryan conveyed 305 N. Market St. to Stoney Ridge Rentals LLC for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Sheldon E. King, Tiffany N. King and David J. King conveyed 214 Duke St. to Maria Cain for $186,000.

The estate of Sadie Ruth Zook and The estate of S. Ruth Zook conveyed 120 Penn Ave. to John Guardino for $335,000.

Robert L. Orwig and Patricia A. Orwig conveyed 987 Dawn Ave. to Candace L. Keith and Andrew Scott Keith for $420,000.

Brian Norman Rohrbaugh and Dana Rohrbaugh conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Michael Leong and Mackenzie K. Leong for $310,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Elvin M. Shirk, The estate of Elvin Martin Shirk and The estate of Elvin Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Duane E. Martin for $385,000.

Nevin R. Andes and Darla J. Andes conveyed property on Colonial Drive to Nathan Franklin for $207,000.

Andrea Tilahun and Andrea Greblowski conveyed property on Hazelwood Circle to Andrea Tilahun for $1.

The estate of John H. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Cassandra E. M Hoover for $155,000.

FULTON TWP.

Kevin H. Heidinger conveyed property on a public road to Kevin H. Heidinger and Tammy M. Heidinger for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Adrienne Robb and Adrienne M. Curcio conveyed 2750 Nolt Road to Adrienne M. Curcio for $1.

CBH Group III LLC and Bobbi Jo Black conveyed property on a public road to Trenton Weiss and Kristen Weiss for $362,000.

Joel C. Bacharach and Allison L. Bacharach conveyed 826 Hillaire Road to Allison L. Bacharach for $1.

Louis Nicozisis and Eleni Nicozisis conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Trust For Eugenia Arida, East Hempfield Trust For Philip G. Nicozisis and East Hempfield Trust For Jonathan L. Nicozisis for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to William A. Tarapchak and Pamela Tarapchak for $571,237.

Alfonso Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Fuad A. Hazboun for $410,500.

Randy L. Edinger and Tracey L. Sanderson conveyed property on a public road to Amy L Griswold Olivo, Bradford E. Olivo and Terrance G. Olivo for $459,900.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Stedman for $375,070.

Jeremy R. Adams and Amanda J. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Scott Preston Simmons and Danita Simmons for $480,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Upreti for $585,511.

Amy Louise Griswold Olivo conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Sara B. Xakellis and George R. Male for $1.

William P. Caci and Mary C. Caci conveyed property on Standardbred Drive to Amir Hossain and Salma Akter for $480,000.

Connie J. Kreider conveyed 806 Pinetree Way to Kevin L. Kreider and Todd W. Kreider for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Denise Martin for $368,150.

Robert L. Haldeman and Marylou S. Haldeman conveyed 186 Broad St. to Todd Haldeman for $250,000.

Tika R. Basnet, Ganga M. Poudyel and Maya Poudyel conveyed property on a public road to Wah Wah, Doe Chris Htoo and Chiwah Paw for $405,000.

Robert M. Grammer and Susan H. Grammer conveyed property on Clear Spring Road to Susan M. Grammer for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Logan Morrell, Jeffrey Gable and Madeline Gable for $320,000.

Millfield Green LLC conveyed property on a public road to Millfield Construction Co for $312,625.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Seth T. Johnson conveyed property on South Eastland Drive to John Long Jr. and Kimberly Jill Jones for $270,000.

Eltwra LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eltwra I. LLC for $1.

Doris K. Stanley conveyed property on a public road to Kristia Yaniela Rivera Santiago for $195,000.

Good N’ Plenty Restaurant Inc. conveyed property on Eastbrook Road to East Lampeter Township for $1.

East End Enterprises and E3 Partners LLC conveyed property on Gehman Lane to East End Enterprises I. LLC for $1.

Austin Kling and Juliana Kling conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Kelsey M. Baker and Jefferson J. Baker for $325,000.

The estate of Jean L. Woodland conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Bollinger and Amanda Bollinger for $357,000.

Dor-Mar Enterprises LLC and Doris W. Kling conveyed 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike to Ssn Djs Restaurant LLC for $500,000.

Dor-Mar Enterprises LLC and Doris W. Kling conveyed property on a public road to Ssn Country Living Inn LLC for $725,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ronald R. Caulwell conveyed property on a public road to Virginia E. Teneyck and Virginia E. Ten Eyck for $401,000.

Charles E. Temple Jr. conveyed property on Florentine Drive to Charles E. Temple III and Judith Bushong for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Katelyn E. Long, Katelyn E. Heidelbaugh and Tyler J. Heidelbaugh conveyed 624 N. Pine St. to Benjamin M. Clark for $1.

Konata Hood conveyed 253 E. New St. to East New Street LLC and Konata Hood for $1.

Dace R. Eaby and Mara R. Anderson Revocable Living Trust conveyed 634 N. Pine St. to Justin R. Geissinger, Sarah Geissinger, Darwin Lamar Geissinger and Marlene Geissinger for $209,100.

Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo conveyed 9 N. Plum St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Lisette M. Volpi for $1.

Gabriella E. Wertheim conveyed 616 S. Prince St. to Salvador Jose Dominguez Vazquez and Johanna Alexandra Dominguez for $305,000.

Rosa Realties LLC, Rosa Realty LLC, Andrew Rosa LLC and Andrew Rosa conveyed 572 S. Duke St. to Rosa Realties LLC for $1.

Craig Matos and Amy L. Matos conveyed property on George Street to Daneisha D. Williams-Villega for $172,000.

Kevin M. Hibshman and William P. Marshall conveyed 32 Caroline St. to Darla Cook and Thomas Cook for $200,000.

Martin J. Smith and Faith Smith conveyed property on Wabank Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $281,000.

Daehong Kim conveyed property on Poplar Street to Ashley D. Gates for $235,000.

Linda A. Miller and Glenn E. Miller conveyed 421 N. Mulberry St. to Glenn E. Miller Jr. for $1.

Renee McWilliams and Renee Petros conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Cody for $185,000.

J. Paul Wiederwax conveyed 242 E. Walnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $125,000.

Kevin M. Kann conveyed property on South Queen Street to Cariney Figuereo Vasquez Debasabe for $200,000.

Ikie L. Stoltzfus and Ruthie Lynn Stoltzfus conveyed property on Manor Street to Sathish Naadimuthu for $450,000.

The estate of William W. Huber conveyed 432 S. Ann St. to Luke Dearolf and Regina Dearolf for $145,000.

Redemption Enterprises LLC and Jason Krady conveyed 350 S. Ann St. to Nathan Miller for $135,000.

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed 20 Hazel St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $1.

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed property on a public road to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $1.

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed 204 S. Ann St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $1.

Gift Fund Viii LLC and Realty Gift Fund conveyed property on High Street to 932 High Street LLC for $280,000.

Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC and Bhatti Investments LLC conveyed 534 E. King St. to Clayton Frey and Samantha Anderson for $330,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Reid S. Phillips, Jenna M. Martin and Jenna M. Phillips conveyed 1285 Hillside Drive to Elizabeth A. Anzalone and Ryan K. Carnes for $530,100.

Harrison W. Hahn and Sarah Hahn conveyed 409 Atkins Ave. to Thomas Lowry and Bianca Lopez for $461,000.

Robert B. Good Jr, Robert B. Good, Joy B. Good and Jennifer Lynn Good conveyed property on a public road to Harrison Hahn and Sarah Hahn for $550,000.

Christopher C. Carty conveyed property on a public road to Ccc Little Silver LLC for $350,000.

Robert L. Snyder and Thoa Thi Snyder conveyed 1408 W. View Drive to Robert L. Snyder, Thoa T. Snyder and Robert L. Snyder &. Thoa Thi Snyder Living Trust for $0.

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed 909 E. Orange St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $1.

Kathryn E. Weeber conveyed 1320 Meadowcreek Lane to Eric Ebersole and Amanda Ebersole for $330,500.

Jeffrey I. Youngquist conveyed property on Bentley Lane to John F. Pyfer III for $531,000.

Louis A. Danese, Mark D. Danese, Eric J. Danese and Jane P. Danese conveyed property on Gable Park Road to Angela C E. Misselhorn and Akira J. Misselhorn for $260,000.

Danita J. Simmons, Danita J. Neiss and Scott Preston Simmons conveyed property on Westmore Way to Chad Daniel Smucker and Susan Leflar for $258,000.

Linford J. Burkhart and Judy M. Burkhart conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Rashad Watts and Dona Bryant for $210,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jonathan A. Stoltzfus Jr. and Miriam Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Stoltzfus Jr. and Miriam Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Leroy K. Esh conveyed 11 Rose Ave. to Alvin Fisher Lapp and Shantell Larose Lapp for $261,000.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mac Assets Inc. for $205,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Karen W. Malleus conveyed 111 E. Second Ave. to Janice Rishel for $395,000.

Ralph C. Bruce, Sherry L. Bruce, Sherry Lee Dewitt and Nicholas Dominick Serikstad conveyed 34 E. Market St. to Mariah Hatt for $252,000.

Esther Hummel conveyed 111 Liberty St. to Michele L. Peters for $250,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

David S. Stoltzfoos and Mary S. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Aaron G. Stoltzfoos and Mattie L. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Miguel A. Buitron and Alexander Buitron-Zavala conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Miguel A. Buitron, Alexander Buitron-Zavala and Cassandra Buitron-Zavala for $1.

Miguel A. Buitron and Alexander Buitron-Zavala conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Miguel A. Buitron, Alexander Buitron-Zavala and Cassandra Buitron-Zavala for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

William M. Scepansky and Karen L. Scepansky conveyed property on a public road to Lakhwinder Singh and Davinder Kaur for $1,000,000.

John A. Connell and Laura M. Connell conveyed 118 Delp Road to Jeremy R. Adams and Amanda J. Adams for $485,000.

Kathryn L. Braun and Kathryn L. Braun Revocable Deed of Trust conveyed 1234 Cobblestone Lane to Andrew P. Miller for $243,500.

Scott A. Berlucchi, Aileen J Pagan Berlucchi and Aileen J. Berlucchi conveyed property on a public road to Berlucchi Family Irrevocable Trust, Scott A. Berlucchi, Aileen J. Berlucchi and Scott Alexander Berlucchi for $1.

Hawke Family Trust and Donna M. Angotti conveyed 242 Maxson Road to Donna M. Angotti for $1.

Hari P. Thapaliya and Goma Thapaliya conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Roser, John A. Roser and Linda M. Roser for $360,000.

George P. Male, Leslie A. Male, George Andrew Male A and Katherine A. Klaus conveyed property on a public road to George P. Male, George Andrew Male and Katherine A. Klaus for $1.

Michael A. Aliotta, Thomas A. Aliotta and Aliotta Associates conveyed 1408 Lititz Pike to Lantic Inc. for $1.

Mee Kyung Schuler and Charles Wahlquist conveyed property on a public road to Mee Kyung Schuler for $1.

Carmen R. Rivera conveyed property on Roseville Road to Washington Rolando Timbe Andrade for $315,000.

Bonnie A. Detz conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Spencer Rutt and Allison Martin for $342,000.

Costello Aranowicz Development LP and John Aranowicz conveyed property on a public road to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $265,000.

Nay A. Carrillo conveyed 905 State St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $1.

The estate of Patricia T. Herr and The estate of Patricia Thomson Herr conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Jai Cherian and Heather Leigh Cherian for $650,000.

The estate of Joan B. Randall conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Tipton for $1.

Boris Kalaba and Tatjana Kalaba conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Jennifer L. Mulhern for $395,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Barry L. Brown, Brian Lee Brown and Galeon L. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Connor Smith and Paetyn Zeamer for $330,000.

Donald E. Heisey and Faye K. Heisey conveyed 5 N. Main St. to John Douglas Heisey for $1.

J. Melvin Eby conveyed 91 S. Heintzelman St. to Lin D. Hoober and Marla K. Hoober for $1.

Sonja J. Zimmerman, Sonja J. Reddy and Benjamin Reddy conveyed property on a public road to Haydan Guerrero and Madison Guerrero for $176,000.

The estate of Tracey L. Bair and The estate of Tracey L. Barshinger conveyed 60 S. Hazel St. to Gary L. Axe for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Devin S. Gerlach and Jamie G. Gerlach conveyed 2044 Manor Ridge Drive to Paul J. Arteta and Gissellie Ortiz for $315,000.

David P. Texter and Jean M. Texter conveyed property on Carol Drive to Philip A. Texter for $280,000.

Abby Gruber conveyed 531 Lexington Road to Emmanuel Ndabateze and Nonita Mongar for $350,000.

Future Ling LLC and Meiling Dong conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Guenivere Baker for $340,000.

The estate of Mary C. Coldren conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Coldren for $1.

Lynette M. Larssen and Kevin A. Johnson II conveyed property on a public road to Hawah Anderson for $285,000.

The estate of Gail P. Stump conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Carmen R. Rivera for $275,000.

Joann C. Hampilos-Torres conveyed property on a public road to Abbas A. Albadran and Ziwa A. Halim for $200,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Jeremy C. Pombo and Audrey Kushner Pombo conveyed property on East Market Street to Angela G. Gochenaur and Thomas Gochenaur for $375,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Jonathan D. Kloppmann conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Kloppmann and Jennifer M. Kloppmann for $1.

Cody A. Paxton and Christina M. Paxton conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Bleacher Koch and William M. Koch Jr. for $352,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Austin T. Mountain conveyed property on Landis Avenue to Austin Ginder for $372,000.

38 Quaker Hill Road LLC and Earl J. Shaub Jr. conveyed property on Quaker Hills Road to Hari Thapaliya and Kheena Subedi for $350,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

AJ Home Solutions LLC and Andrew Fry conveyed property on a public road to George Gore and Denise Gore for $380,000.

Fuel Them Up Inc. conveyed property on Orchard Road to D&C Realty LP for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Cynthia M. Rothrock and Cynthia Kaye Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Brittni O. Shockey for $440,000.

Kenneth L. Kaylor and Elsie L. Kaylor conveyed property on a public road to Aberdeen Land Holdings LLC for $1.

J. Robert Hollinger and Marialice M. Hollinger conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Elvin Z. Hurst and Carol L. Hurst for $251,500.

Casey Lynn Thomas and Brett Baronner conveyed property on a public road to Amelia Grace Toledo and Ivan Daniel Toledo for $329,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill LLC, Veoila Es Lancaster Landfill LLC, Onyx Lancaster LLC and Veolla ES Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Quarry Road to Cordell A. Yoder and Jennifer A. Yoder for $405,000.

Darioush Soltani and Petra Arzberger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew M. Soltani and Heather M. Soltani for $1.

Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill LLC, Onyx Lancaster LLC and Waste Management of PA Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Lapp and Elizabeth Glick Lapp for $1,750,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Ronald M. Burkhart and Sharon L. Burkhart conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Heather Elaine Barrett for $400,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Sheilagh B. Cullen conveyed 337 W. Main St. to Lauren M. Albu for $250,000.

Alana Reimold, Bernadette M. Rimko Amended & Restated Rev Living Trust and Bernadette M. Rimko Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Spruce Street to Katie N. Eavenson and Aaron N. Good for $305,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Amy L. Hackenberger, Susan Marie Hess, Susan M. Hess and Roberta Lynn Hobbs conveyed property on Peach Lane to Joan Dallal for $1.

Daniel E. Byler and Emma S. Byler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron G. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller for $575,000.

J. Raymond Fisher, Barbara S. Fisher and John Raymond Fisher conveyed property on Keneagy Hill Road to Jonas S. Esh Jr. and Esther K. Esh for $700,000.

Leah L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to J. Raymond Fisher and Barbara S. Fisher for $525,000.

Paradise Square, Donald G. Clark Jr. and Lisa H. Clark conveyed 18 Leacock Road to Paradise Square for $1.

Paradise Square, Donald G. Clark Jr. and Lisa H. Clark conveyed property on Leacock Road to Paradise Square for $1.

Paradise Square, Donald G. Clark Jr. and Lisa H. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Paradise Square for $1.

Paradise Square, Donald G. Clark Jr. and Lisa H. Clark conveyed 22 Leacock Road to Paradise Square for $1.

Paradis Square, Donald G. Clark Jr. and Lisa H. Clark conveyed property on Leacock Road to Paradise Square for $1.

PENN TWP.

Joshua S. Becker and Sarah E. Becker conveyed property on Northview Road to Taylor Ranch LLC for $350,000.

Barry L. Diffenderfer conveyed property on White Oak Road to Jennifer L. Strayer and Joshua D. Strayer for $350,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Brooke E. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Ryan Payne for $250,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mariamu Tchinkenke and Situ Musa for $350,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Charles E. Temple Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gen 2. 3. LLC for $444,548.

RAPHO TWP.

Holden Levi Dabich conveyed property on a public road to Bernardo Camacho Suarez and Perla Olympia Gomez Mendez for $495,000.

Barry L. Siegrist and Linda L. Siegrist conveyed property on Habecker Road to Ryan Oleary for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Emanuel M. Lantz and Rachel E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel D. Zook and Mary S. Zook for $15,000.

Nicole D. Wetzel, Nicole D. Rickard and Andrew J. Rickard conveyed property on a public road to Elina Zenios for $380,000.

Sadie F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Stoltzfus and Lena F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Larry Gouge and Spring R. Seldomridge-Gouge conveyed property on a public road to David L. Smucker Jr. and Ruth Anne Smucker for $800,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Devin Ray Keller conveyed 12 W. Main St. to Katheryn L. Keating for $345,000.

Judith C. Poletti conveyed 222 1/2 Miller St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $145,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Jonas S. Esh Jr. and Esther K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon W. Stoltzfus and Susan M. Stoltzfus for $507,000.

The estate of J. Lloyd Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Journey Church Inc. for $295,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Janice E. Hutchinson, Janice Rishel and Janice E. Rishel conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Dale and Emily Dale for $435,200.

Dennis McFadden conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Dennis McFadden and Donna McFadden for $1.

Michael Rutt, Elam B. Rutt and Kenneth L. Rutt conveyed 1208 Orchard Road to Michael L. Rutt for $1.

Elvin Z. Hurst and Carol L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. King and Suzanne D. King for $420,000.

Richard Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Fausto Contreras and Renata Arroyo for $275,000.