A $3.5 million purchase in Mount Joy Township is this week's Lancaster County property transaction with the highest price tag.

Blessings of Hope made the $3,500,000 purchase. A sales agreement for the same price was signed last fall for the former Darrenkamp’s grocery store in Mount Joy Township. At the 52,000-square-foot former grocery store property at 189 Ridgeview Road South, Blessings of Hope would operate a food processing and dehydration center alongside a ministry selection center like the one it opened last February at the former Treasures Market in Lancaster city, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. A food dehydration center would be a new service for the Warwick Township-based Blessings of Hope, which has been rapidly expanding on the strength of numerous volunteers who help take fresh but unwanted food that’s destined for the landfill and reroute it to food banks, churches and other charities.

Blessings of Hope officials said in August they plan to invest $8 million to $10 million in the new Mount Joy Township location. The property was owned by Dave Sweigart, a Mount Joy Township supervisor whose family put up the building in 1996 for Ridgeview Farms Market, a grocery store they opened adjacent to their dairy farm and an existing dairy and ice cream shop. After running their own grocery store for a decade, the Sweigarts closed Ridgeview Farms Market and began leasing the space to Redner’s Warehouse Market. Soon after Redner’s closed, Darrekamp’s opened its own grocery store on the property in 2017, a store that was then closed in November 2018 when Darrenkamp’s closed all four of its stores in the region.

Two other property transactions were recorded over $1 million last week -- one in East Cocalico Township and one in Elizabeth Township. The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for March 6-10:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Paul E. Moore conveyed property on East Main Street to Jeffrey D. Stoltzfus and Sierra Stoltzfus for $190,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of James E. L ER conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Eric S. Wieland and Molly J. Wieland for $310,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2517 School House Lane to J. Daniel Davis and Ruth Ann Davis for $330,000.

Elizabeth A. Grintz and Joseph T. Grintz conveyed 2517 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $247,500.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2501 Cherry Court to Margaret L. Sarver for $240,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Lalita Investment Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Cedar Hill Investments LLC for $1,700,000.

Wanita M. Weaver and Jason R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Zook for $350,000.

Klassen Construction and Peter Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Torres for $314,900.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Michelle S. Unkow conveyed property on Cherry Street to Arlinetta Johnson for $165,000.

Mauricio F. Aguilar-Orea and Patricia Aguilar Cuas conveyed property on Walnut Street to Bret Haldeman for $191,000.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity for $80,500.

G&Z Investments LLC, David J. Garpstas, Carissa M. Garpstas, Michael T. Zimmerman and Nicole D. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Alberto Feria Ramos and Roselli Yazmin Gonzalez Giron for $123,000.

Joseph S. Weisser conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Scott Weisser for $1.

Redevelopment Auth County Lancaster conveyed property on Locust Street to Mount Joy Holdings LP for $1,000.

Invest PA 2020 LLC and Richard D. Tipton conveyed 31 N. Eighth St. to Austin T. Mountain for $100,000.

Shi Qiu conveyed 285 S. Fifth St. to Troy Williams for $121,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Melanie-Scheid LLC and Melanie Scheid conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Moore for $160,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Willow Run LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Musser and Regina K. Musser for $1.

Gail McNamee conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Gleissl and Ashley Bagwell for $310,000.

Karunanidhi Murugesan, Murugesan Karunanidhi and Komalasri Karunanidhi conveyed property on a public road to Karunandihi Murugesan and Komalasri Karunanidhi for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Sherie L. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Sherie L. Ginder and Stacy L. Shelley for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Foreman Road to Nicholas A. Grossnickle for $295,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Kahla Alexis Davis, PNC Bank NA, Sterling Financial Trust Co., Agreement of Trust of Elaine C. Cutler, Elaine C. Cutler Agreement of Trust and Bank of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Helen Janet Cutler and Carol Berthold for $1.

Donald H. Wimer, Beverly A. Wimer and Beverly J. Wimer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Jeffers and Jenna Mayer for $280,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Sandra W. Owen conveyed property on Black Bear Road to Karen R. Stofer for $217,000.

The estate of Ern R. Owen, the estate of Ern Rufus Owen Jr. and Sandra W. Owen conveyed property on Black Bear Road to Sandra W. Owen for $1.

EARL TWP.

Sara E. Zimmerman, Sara E. Zimmermann and Sara E. Hurst conveyed 717 Grist Mill Road to Sara E. Hurst and Randal H. Hurst for $1.

Tommy A. Patton and Nancy Lee Patton conveyed property on Daisy Drive to Tommy A. Patton for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

David R. Ader and Connie E. Ader conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Lowe and Casey M. Lowe for $395,000.

Kenneth Laurie conveyed property on Sheep Hill Road to Kenneth Laurie and Penny Grow for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Dominion Renovations LLC and Elizabeth A. MacCartney conveyed property on a public road to Melanie Tutin for $350,000.

Christ E. Lapp and Lavina K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Christ E. Lapp and Lavina K. Lapp for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Louis Ruiz, Luis Ruiz and Karen Ruiz conveyed property on Keener Road to Marvin J. Stoltzfus and Peyton A. Stoltzfus for $340,000.

Brian R. Wiker conveyed property on Blantz Road to Lancaster County Conservancy Inc. for $1,900,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

145-147 High St. Apts LP, 145-147 W. High St. Llc, Curt S. Tomlinson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed property on West High Street to Data Investment Properties LLC and LKK Properties LLC for $325,000.

Earl H. Brinser Jr. conveyed property on Pfautz Circle to Earl H. Brinser Jr. and Austin Eric Brinser for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Virginia M. Gregson conveyed 885 N. Maple St. to Kings Estates LLC for $300,000.

Chad R. Freeman and Karen A. Brass conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Schoellhammer and Kendra Neideigh for $286,538.

Steven M. Supulski and Lori Supulski conveyed property on a public road to Courtney N. Metzler for $135,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Todd E. Narehood and Amanda M. Narehood conveyed property on a public road to Vivian Anthony for $459,900.

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Joel Sauder and Ronni Ann Derr for $240,000.

Joshua M. Nolt and Shari M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Steven White and Oshawna White for $350,000.

FULTON TWP.

Austin Dwight Zimmerman and Stacey Marie Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Austin Dwight Zimmerman and Stacey Marie Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Austin Dwight Zimmerman and Stacey Marie Zimmerman for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Elizabeth M. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $536,000.

Harry N. Goodman conveyed property on a public road to Cody Vann Diehl and Katlyn April Arterburn Diehl for $247,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Fulton Jr. and Elaine M. Fulton for $684,914.

Arthur H. Sommer and Linda J. Sommer conveyed 105 Spring Ridge Court to Peter G. Myket for $249,000.

Joseph P. Lloyd, Sonia Lloyd and Sonia Lloyd conveyed property on Hidden Lane to Joseph P. Lloyd and Sonia Lloyd for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kirsten M. Neihart conveyed property on a public road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $135,000.

Michael M. Boring conveyed property on a public road to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $142,000.

Wilfredo Ortiz Jr. conveyed 4092 Jasmine Place to Kathy D. Meily and Christopher A. Yunginger for $350,000.

The estate of Robert P. Breneman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Gready Jr. and Patricia A. Gready for $365,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Mark C. Blevins and Savannah T. Blevins conveyed 40 Highland Drive to Chance T. Kuzior and Alexandra E. Herzog for $350,000.

The estate of Paul Buhay conveyed property on Oak Thorne Lane to Mary Ellen Hooper for $385,000.

Rachel L. Wagner conveyed 2478 Ellendale Drive to D. Eugene Winters and Carrie Winters for $305,000.

John G. Beck and Joy D. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Martin E. Buttolph and Fawnda L. Buttolph for $550,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Steven Phenegar and Heather D. Phenegar conveyed property on a public

road to Richard D. Niemeyer and Christina H. Niemeyer for $430,000.

Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to West Lampeter Township for $1.

Dane E. Saenen and April L. Donley conveyed property on a public road to R. Kevin Book and Janette E. Frankford for $289,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy conveyed 548 St. Joseph St. to Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy for $1.

Amos M. Allgyer and Lillian H. Allgyer conveyed 565 Pershing Ave. to Telegraph All LLC for $1.

Arthur M. Skaggs Jr. conveyed 731 George St. to Arthur M. Skaggs Jr. and Donna L. Skaggs for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 332 W. Grant St. to Andrew T. Birk and Ashley L. Birk for $263,000.

Lynn Sawyer and Karen Sawyer conveyed 123 E. Lemon St. to Michael James Disante for $450,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 708 Race St. to Willing S. Glatfelter and Yunyun Shao for $585,000.

Ryan Gearhart conveyed 433 S. Christian St. to Norman Chancy Jr. for $105,000.

Connor E. Tobin conveyed 335 Lancaster Ave. to Red Canna LLC for $153,000.

John C. Nguyen and Thu Le conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Reiner and Carrie E. Reiner for $290,000.

Kenneth E. Maule conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline M. Maule for $1.

Lino Rivera conveyed 703 S. Marshall St. to Edwin Jose Rivera-Colon and Ordalis Mary Alicea-Valencia for $125,000.

Gary L. Patterson conveyed 327 N. Lime St. to Gary L. Patterson and Cai Qin Chen for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 317 W. Walnut St. to Alicia M. Odonel for $245,000.

Bobbie Jean LLC, Joel Sims and Stephanie Sims conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Lawrence J. Demarco for $580,000.

Daniel E. Lemons and Mary S. Lemons conveyed property on a public road to John R. Doubman and Tara G. Doubman for $755,000.

City Limits Foundation conveyed 507 S. Lime St. to Ervin J. Fisher for $185,000.

Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 464 S. Christian St. to Blue Lake Investments LLC for $133,000.

Mark C. Bontrager and April J. Bontrager conveyed 717 S. Lime St. to Seth Fickett and Natalie K. Fickett for $235,000.

Paul Culbreth conveyed 529 Locust St. to Nina M. Guerrero for $115,000.

David E. Charles and Martha G. Charles conveyed 224 Pine St. to Michael P. Czaja and Jewel A. Czaja for $1.

Eduardo Sanchez and Ana Sanchez conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to Bishara Dabas & Minerva Dabas Living Trust for $105,000.

Eduardo Sanchez and Ana Sanchez conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to Bishara Dabas & Minerva Dabas Living Trust for $245,000.

Alex A. Konya II and Maria F. Konya conveyed 431 W. Walnut St. to David M. Brennan and Caroline J. Brennan for $825,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Bishara Dabas & Minerva Dabas Living Trust for $370,000.

Linda Marie Flora conveyed 638 S. Beaver St. to Alfredo Morales Padilla for $55,000.

Daniel Quinn and 131 Estate Trust conveyed 131 S. Marshall St. to the estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Zig Zag Corp. conveyed 216 S. Ann St. to the estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Charles T. Smith and Louise E. Ayd conveyed 112 Jackson Drive to Maximillian A. Schultz and Abigail K. Schultz for $596,000.

2A Construction LLC and Darrio D. Parham conveyed 1073 Columbia Ave. to Bonita L. Mummert for $260,000.

Michelle Gerideau conveyed 1674 Chadwick Circle to Michelle Gerideau and Vanessa Gerideau for $1.

Jeremy L. Brubaker and Cristina M. Brubaker conveyed property on Cold Stream Drive to Cristina M. Brubaker for $10.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Corey R. Salzano conveyed property on North Water Street to Shawn P. Salvi and Margaret L. Arnold for $310,000.

George Ewing Jr. and Dorothy M. Ewing conveyed property on Oxford Drive to Joseph A. Whiteside and Susan E. Whiteside for $350,000.

Broad Street Brothers LLC and John R. Gibbel conveyed property on East Main Street to Broad Street Brothers LLC for $1.

William J. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to William J. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin for $1.

David L. Sharp conveyed property on a public road to Satish R. Sharma and Audra Sharma for $275,000.

David M. Kipphorn and Goldie A. Kipphorn conveyed 124 E. Lincoln Ave. to Mary C. Langton for $260,100.

MANHEIM TWP.

Tonya Reinbold and Thomas E. Rex Jr. conveyed 1017 Center Ave. to Mitchell R. Blank for $216,100.

Carol J. Welkowitz and the estate of Richard Welkowitz conveyed property on a public road to Michael Goldfarb and Stacey Goldfarb for $901,000.

David M. Kreider, Renee F. Kreider, Shawn M. Kreider and Jennifer Kreider conveyed property on a public road to David M. Kreider, Renee F. Kreider, Shawn M. Kreider and Jennifer Kreider for $1.

Robert W. Cawley, Patricia M. Cawley and Cawley Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Roxana J. Shell for $560,000.

The estate of Jeanne F. Rieker conveyed property on a public road to Eileen M. Monteith for $1.

Douglas B. Kemmler conveyed property on Roseville Road to Douglas B. Kemmler and Christine T. Kemmler for $1.

Grh-3 LLC and Horts & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Augustine Changwony Chebarwett and Gladys Jeruto Chebarwett for $1.

GRH-3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Leela Timsina and Hari Timsina for $622,010.

Glenn A. Ezard Sr. conveyed property on a public road to River Tib LLC for $70,000.

Daniel Quinn and Trust Number 121 conveyed 121 Glen Moore Circle to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Charles T. Byers Jr. and Kelsey L. Byers for $765,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Linford D. Hoober and Marla K. Hoober conveyed property on South Hazel Street to Toniel N. Fetter for $230,000.

113 West Ferdinand Street Property LP, 113 West Ferdinand St. LLC, Curt S. Tomlinson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed property on a public road to Data Investment Properties LLC and LKK Properties LLC for $220,000.

MANOR TWP.

A. Steven Funk conveyed property on Second Street to Anthony W. Sahd and Nicole J. Sahd for $150,000.

Christina D. Dombach and Justin P. Mannino conveyed property on a public road to Cody Park, Erin Park and J. Earl Shaub Jr. for $320,000.

A. Steven Funk conveyed property on Second Street to Michael L. Sahd and Mary P. Sahd for $115,000.

FHG 92 LLC conveyed property on Derby Lane to Amy Eavey for $230,000.

Connie L. Heidig conveyed 341 Whitechapel Road to Eric D. Vasilko and Erin R. Wendling for $282,000.

Willis L. Hess and Angela J. Hess conveyed 108 Joseph Road to Willis L. Hess for $1.

Kenneth W. Watts and Christy R. Watts conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Virgil Motter and Patricia Anne Motter for $375,000.

The estate of Lillie S. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Victoria Schaffer and Michael Schaffer for $280,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Katie F. Fisher conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Brian H. Sosa Sr. and Chairaliz Sosa for $279,000.

C. Donald Wissler III and Holly Wissler conveyed property on a public road to C. Donald Wissler III, Holly Wissler and Charles Donald Wissler IV for $1.

The estate of Barry L. Nicodemus conveyed property on a public road to C. Donald Wissler III and Holly Wissler for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Leonel Carranza conveyed 48 N. Duke St. to Leonel Carranza and Jennifer A. Carranza for $1.

The estate of G. Raymond Warfel conveyed 55 Pilgrim Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $209,000.

Terry L. Angstadt and Carol E. Angstadt conveyed property on Chamberlain Lane to Barry R. Hammacher and Ellen K. Hammacher for $0.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Wayne A. Selcher and the estate of Myrna Selcher conveyed property on a public road to Wayne A. Selcher, Craig Heisey, Jacob Heisey and Mark Heisey for $1.

Antoni G. Katsaros, Georgia Emmanouil Bourdadonakis, George Katsaros and Katerini Katsaros conveyed 37 W. Donegal St. to Isaiah English for $250,000.

John J. Alcorn and Greer N. Alcorn conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to Alberto Vazquez and Maria Vega for $272,000.

The estate of Beatrice E. Drumm conveyed 358 Farmview Lane to Koleman David Cecil and Hannah Marie Rongione for $240,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of Edward A. Long conveyed property on a public road to Theodore E. Long, Betty G. Long and Trust For The Benefit of Gretchen Long for $1.

David W. Sweigart III and Sweigart Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Blessings of Hope for $3,500,000.

Eric S. Kaley and Angela M. Kaley conveyed 762 Fairview Road to Eric S. Kaley for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Manorvest LLC, Jeffrey R. Funk and David L. Charles conveyed property on South Manor St. to A. Steven Funk Real Estate LLC for $295,000.

Anthony M. Christian and Gwendolyn A. Christian conveyed property on Rockford Square to Gregory Marcus Galante for $269,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

CWD Properties LLC, Wayne D. Chapin and Jeffrey L. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to CWD Properties LLC for $1.

Christian D. Glick conveyed 422 Cedar St. to Christian D. Glick and Rachel E. Glick for $1.

Choice Windows Doors & More, Choice Properties of New Holland LLC, Wayne D. Chapin and Jeffrey L. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Choice Windows Doors & More for $1.

Phat X. Nguyen and Lillyam S. Nguyen conveyed property on Mentzer Avenue to Stuart Bullington for $305,000.

CWD Properties LLC, Wayne D. Chapin and Jeffrey L. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Choice Windows Doors & More for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Elmer Wayne Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Scenic Overlook LLC for $420,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Lois K. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Keller and Kristin M. Keller for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Roy L. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $175,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel Mae Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David F. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler for $1.

Richard L. Graybill and Sherry L. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Pike Properties LLC for $150,000.

Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David F. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler for $1.

David F. Beiler, Arie S. Beiler and Daniel F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler for $1.

Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler conveyed property on Pennsy Road to David F. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Prime Home Investments LLC and Jonathan Hakala conveyed property on West State Street to Matthew D. Milostan and Katelyn M. Hart for $210,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Luke J. Vaccaro and Kiana C. Vaccaro for $516,396.

SALISBURY TWP.

Eli D. King and Fannie Ruth King conveyed property on Buena Vista Road to Eli D. King and Fannie Ruth King for $18,000.

Amos B. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook conveyed property on Limeville Road to Sol Jay Zook and Barbie S. Zook for $1.

Abram K. Miller and Marie K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah K. Miller and Miriam S. Miller for $800,000.

David E. Beiler Jr. and Roslyn M. Beiler conveyed property on Buena Vista Road to Eli D. King and Fannie Ruth King for $18,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Martha C. Owens and Cheryl L. Rainwater conveyed 78 Pebble Creek Drive to Karl A. Grupe Jr. and Lori T. Amico for $301,000.

Frank M. Deibler and Penelope B. Deibler conveyed property on a public road to Frank M. Deibler for $1.

Fuel Them Up Inc. conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Weaver Energy Properties LLC for $295,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Elizabeth Lamb for $286,500.

The estate of Raymond J. Laub conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey J. Kline and Katlyn N. Heck for $275,000.

Chad W. Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Chad W. Morgan and Christina L. Morgan for $1.

Ronald P. Zeigler conveyed property on Regents Drive to Kristina K. Miller for $325,000.

The estate of Patricia E. Hipkins conveyed property on Woods Drive to James F. Smith for $289,000.