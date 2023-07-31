While there weren't many multi-million dollar transactions during this round of real estate transactions in Lancaster County, one in particular was certainly eye-catching.

A property in West Earl Township sold for just over $12.1 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for July 17-21:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Justin Keefer conveyed property on a public road to Taylor Brown and Caitlin V. Ross for $270,000.

Charity Zelinsky and Michael Zelinsky conveyed property on a public road to Kelly M. Omara and Jason A. Radies for $380,000.

BART TWP.

Daniel E. Ebersol, Christianne K. Ebersol, Enos K. Stoltzfus, Sadie Mae Stoltzfus, Elmer L. Lapp and Susie K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Ebersol and Christianne K. Ebersol for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Sheila L. Hagy and Sheila L. Wells conveyed property on a public road to Christal Kohl for $275,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Frank W. Wallace Jr. and Angela S. Wallace conveyed property on South Bridge Street to Elmer S. King for $370,000.

L&L Leasing Co., Joseph L. Zimmerman and Teresa A. Zimmerman conveyed 23 Bridge St. to Frogtown Properties Two LLC for $350,000.

CLAY TWP.

Richard A. Miller and Tunisia N. Miller conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Brick Wall Estates LLC for $290,000.

Michael Lee Martin conveyed property on Church Road to Dylin Lee Sweigart and Kayla Lou Bollinger for $305,000.

Paul E. Snader and Carolyn B. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Holland and Mary L. Holland for $260,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Phillip P. Lehman and Megumi C. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Randall Scott Martin and Lucia Dawn Martin for $450,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jonathan A. Nichols, Michelle L. Nichols and Michelle L. Christman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Nichols for $1.

Michael H. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Adam Michael Fox and Alison Kate Fox for $1.

Michael G. Schrader and Kelsey Schrader conveyed property on Village Spring Lane to Andrew J. Capeci and Rebekah L. Capeci for $360,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim for $1.

Aaron J. Beiler and Rebecca K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim for $42,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jesse Bennett conveyed property on Spruce Street to Alic Walch for $227,000.

Aljo Properties LLC and Angela N. Tatum conveyed property on South Second Street to Joseph A. Hunter for $180,000.

Amy L. Shue and Amy L. Cunningham conveyed 742 Plane St. to Amy L. Cunningham for $0.

CONOY TWP.

Derrick A. Loser and Janelle Brady conveyed property on a public road to Derrick A. Loser for $1.

Ashley Hostetter and Nola J. Rinier conveyed property on a public road to Anthony P. Zook for $173,500.

DENVER BOROUGH

Melinda I. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Heriberto Valentin for $310,000.

Ralph Samuel Roseboro conveyed property on Beech Street to Eric A. Smith and Erielle E. Wiest for $300,000.

MJ Realty Partners LLC, MJ Realty, Michael Leid and John Lorah conveyed property on a public road to MJ Realty Partners LLC for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 14 N. Sixth St. to Justin Kegerise for $235,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Todd J. Kean and Megan K. Kean conveyed 300 Amanda Court to Mon B. Tamang and Dil M. Tamang for $316,000.

Suzanne Dailey and Suzanne Linette Daily-Thompson conveyed property on a public road to David Dietrick Thompson Jr. and Suzanne Linette Daily-Thompson for $1.

Anthony Demarco conveyed property on a public road to Dillon Mellinger for $260,000.

Ryan P. McKernan and Lauren E. McDermott conveyed property on a public road to Bradley S. Vaneck and Kayla A. Unger for $282,000.

Jessica Geiger and Gary L. Geiger conveyed property on a public road to Mahmoud El Masry and Mahmoud Elmasry for $235,000.

Thomas E. Moll conveyed property on Amanda Court to Rhonda Firestone for $323,333.

Nancy J. Reymer conveyed property on a public road to Lark E. Eshleman for $320,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kurt R. Bell and Michelle Garrett-Bell conveyed property on Heritage Lane to Kurt Robert Bell, Michelle Lee Garrett-Bell and Bell Family Living Trust for $0.

EARL TWP.

Raymae LP and Raymond G. Zimmerman conveyed 28th Division Highway to Raymae LP for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

DLD Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sprecher 351 LLC for $950,000.

Bennett L. Weaver conveyed 4306 Division Highway to MJM Smucker LLC for $167,907.

Bennett L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to MJM Smucker LLC for $317,093.

WEST EARL TWP.

Robert H. Douple and Janice L. Douple conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to Goldie S. Fretz and Paul C. Fretz for $353,000.

Sandra L. Ogle conveyed property on a public road to Brett T. Albanesius and Nicole Albanesius for $272,500.

Robert L. Snader and Donna J. Snader conveyed property on Meadow View Drive to Barrett D. Miller for $401,500.

James J. Andreadis and Karen K. Andreadis conveyed property on Southview Drive to Justin S. Andreadis for $1.

Ten Thousand Villages conveyed property on a public road to 221 Forney Drive LLC for $12,100,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed 2225 E. New St. to Georgia B. Leeper for $305,000.

Robert L. Rodgers IV conveyed property on a public road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $305,000.

EDEN TWP.

Walter L. Todd Jr. conveyed property on Camargo Road to Jennifer Lyn Keeler for $275,000.

Stephen F. Fisher and Fannie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Benuel B. Fisher and Mamie K. Fisher for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Austin Cole Musser and Esther Jean Musser conveyed property on a public road to Kirsten Headland and Phil Headland for $410,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Francois R. Mollard and Elizabeth M. Mollard conveyed property on a public road to Sherry L. Neumyer for $350,000.

Rodney G. Sheetz and Bob & Jan Sheetz Family Trust conveyed property on North Spruce Street to John D. Myers and Jenna K. Myers for $265,000.

Brenda J. Lee conveyed property on a public road to Brenda J. Lee and Matthew D. Lee for $1.

Kelly L. Kleindienst, Kelly Lynn Epps and Samuel G. Epps conveyed 620 E. Hummelstown St. to Lieselotte Paffendorf for $350,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Elias E. Dissinger II and Sharon L. Dissinger conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Kmh Property LLC for $192,000.

The estate of Doris E. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Paul Lemmermann for $276,000.

Todd A. Young and Deborah L. Young conveyed property on Garrett Circle to Todd A. Young for $1.

Keith A. Mozeliak conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Joseph Nanni and Corinne Nicole Merk for $260,000.

Elias Dissinger, Kim Helm, Barrie Lindenmuth and Church of God At Ephrata conveyed property on a public road to Local Christian Assembly Church of Reading PA for $450,000.

The estate of Irma S. Spinale conveyed property on North Maple Street to Francis G. Spinale and Rita Spinale for $1.

Ashley N. Fenicchia and Dominic Fenicchia conveyed property on a public road to Avery Delvecchio and Cassidy Vees for $230,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Ephrata Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Bethesda Christian Fellowship for $1,500,000.

Jessica M. Heller conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. Heller and Joshua Heller for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Mary Ann Hocke conveyed property on a public road to Chung C. Pham and Aleah R. Stoe for $269,900.

Timothy S. Rosenberg and Lisa K. Kernic conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Richard Zahn and Stephanie Zahn for $855,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Downey and Monica Downey for $494,510.

Lloyd M. Lapp and Anna Mae Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd M. Lapp, Anna Mae Lapp, Bonita L. Rohrer, Douglas L. Lapp, Kevin L. Lapp and Lloyd M. Lapp Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

John P. Luksic and Gail A. Luksic conveyed 1083 Hunters Path to Matthew D. Gehman for $710,000.

Timothy Earl Shiles and Rena M. Shiles conveyed property on Brookside Drive to Katherine Oconnell for $499,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 265 Lania Drive to Nathan A. Fullerton and Betsy Fullerton for $250,000.

The estate of Sandra G. Castleman conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Rodney J. Bradford and Ursula A. Bradford for $315,500.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David F. Nicklaus conveyed property on Dale Avenue to Katherine S. Kolakowski and Brandon D. Kolakowski for $370,000.

David A. Hoffman conveyed property on Parkside Court to Judith A. Johnson for $275,000.

The estate of Donna J. Gochenauer conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Ran B. Poudyel for $345,000.

Joanne C. Harnly and Crystal L. Schaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Crystal L. Schaeffer for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Fanny E. Gieg conveyed property on Daisy Lane to Thomas Nguyen and Yen N. Huynh for $280,000.

Jason Wolfe and Mindy M. Wolfe conveyed 143 Sage Drive to Sarah N. Ngernwathana and James A. Zeamer for $336,000.

Ross Rhoades conveyed property on a public road to WD Dump Truck Service LLC for $97,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Godelieve Kalia conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Lorenzana and Mariana Lorenzana for $375,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Patria Disla Diaz conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Neam Cing Pau and Robert Tuang Khat Suan for $240,000.

Scott H. Haverstick and Barbara N. Haverstick conveyed 216 N. Mulberry St. to Simon A. Jones for $336,000.

Blanca I. Torres conveyed 625 E. Frederick St. to Jose M. Contes for $200,000.

Warakorn Malee and Khachaporn Phunsawat conveyed 551 Green St. to Alexa L. Detter for $170,000.

Brooke A. Frederick and Wendy K. Stafford conveyed 834 Ocean Ave. to Madeline Feiser for $230,000.

Lycon Valley Inc. conveyed property on Fourth Street to George Deangelo and Lourdes Mori for $320,000.

Mervin S. Beiler conveyed 708 N. Lime St. to B&R Development LLC for $295,000.

Alberto V. Munoz and Madeline B. Schaefer conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Corinne Sine Tolan for $300,000.

Elizabeth M. Santiago conveyed 1228 Union St. to Elijah R. Cregger and Lauren A. Cregger for $225,000.

Robert D. Garner III conveyed 234 E. Lemon St. to Andrew Wolgemuth and Sarah Faubion for $265,000.

Mark W. Pontz and Marian Pontz conveyed property on a public road to Charlotte Altimare and Kevin Batchelor for $825,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Theodore M. Granbois for $235,000.

Numa Design LLC and Andrew T. Benner conveyed 609 Marietta Ave. to Adam Lawrence and Samantha Watson for $352,000.

Kelsey Stamper and Nathaniel Stamper conveyed 345 N. West End Ave. to Alberto Munoz, Madeline Schaefer and Miriam Fisher Schaefer for $475,000.

Cathy M. Rowe conveyed 925 E. Madison St. to Damon A. Cooney for $180,000.

Woltef LLC conveyed 426 W. Vine St. to Elijiah Goodyear for $340,000.

Kenneth Treitel and Linda Treitel conveyed 241 E. Chestnut St. to David Greiner for $138,000.

Miguel A. Burgos Jr. conveyed 537 North St. to Eliseo Caraballo Martinez and Jenitza L. Caraballo for $210,000.

Graceful Ventures LLC and Luis Santiago conveyed property on South Queen Street to Capital Ventures Re LLC and Next Venture Capital LLC for $80,000.

US Bank Trust NA, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed property on Second Street to Joas Daniel Yoder and Amanda B. Yoder for $170,000.

Donya S. Greggs and Deborah Greggs conveyed property on a public road to Adrianna V. Zimny for $195,000.

Isaac Vazquez Lopez and Janet Lee Tisinger conveyed 622 Manor St. to Restored Investments LLC for $60,000.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed 318 S. Prince St. to Diego Jachero and Zoila Uruchima for $79,000.

Colleen M. Anderson conveyed 306 N. Reservoir St. to Colleen Morton Anderson, Colleen Morton Anderson Revocable Trust and Revocable Trust of Colleen Morton Anderson for $1.

Hiram Ramos and Hildamarie Suarez conveyed 654 E. Dauphin St. to Gilbert S. Mendez and Sandy E. Espinal-Perez for $205,000.

Stephany Cruz conveyed 303 Dorwart St. to Joseph Alden-Sawtelle and Patrice S. Richards for $215,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Andrew C. Wagaman conveyed 1173 Elm Ave. to Thomas John Marchesani Jr. and Hayley Marchesani for $301,010.

Evan C. Thomas conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Kristin N. Stoltzfus for $241,000.

Mana Chantharin and Tassanee Chantharin conveyed property on Brewster Drive to Wendell J. Slabach, Yvonne J. Slabach, Luke D. Slabach and Emma Slabach for $1.

Jacob D. Valva and Chloe D. McCaw conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Olivia R. Sieg for $250,000.

Cynthia L. Bigler and Samuel L. Bigler conveyed 1601 Chadwick Circle to Keith Evangelisti and Genesis Evangelisti for $500,000.

Tayflo Enterprises LLC and Rachel Flores conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $145,000.

Thomas R. Callahan and Katherine Ludlow Callahan conveyed 1511 Center Road to Katherine Ludlow Callahan for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Michael N. Geib, Kim Avery and Kim Geib conveyed property on a public road to Michael N. Geib for $1.

Elam B. Esh and Verna M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Stoltzfus Jr. and Miriam Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Leroy C. Wise, Carol Ann Stewart and Carol Ann Parker Wise conveyed property on a public road to Leroy C. Wise for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Sylvia S. Stoltzfus and the estate of Sylvia S. Glick conveyed property on Geist Road to Paul A. Zook for $145,000.

James P. Glick and Melanie A. Glick conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Shae T. McGarvey and Maria McGarvey for $450,000.

Zeljko Krstic and Vedrana Krstic conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Vandixon and Jessica L. Vandixon for $404,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Dominion Renovations LLC and Elizabeth A. MacCartney conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Raymond D. Morrison and Randi R. Morrison for $255,000.

Jerry L. Krentz and Christene Krentz conveyed 112 Leaman St. to Danielle E. Hassara for $274,900.

Wpe Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Hostetter and Diane Hostetter for $518,900.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

R. Jane Ippoliti and Salvator Ippoliti conveyed 124 Schoolhouse Road to R. Jane Bailey for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Amos S. King and Naomi K. King conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Home Builders Inc. and Leon Hoover conveyed property on Petersburg Road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Home Builders Inc. and Leon Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Moore Park Group LLC, Eden Road Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on Eden Road to Manheim Township for $1.

Landis Valley Holdings LP, LVH Developers LLC and Barry D. Hogan conveyed property on Delp Road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Geoffrey L. Sensenig, Jeffrey A. Livengood and Sarah L. Livengood conveyed 235 Princess Ave. to Geoffrey L. Sensenig for $1.

Amos S. King and Naomi K. King conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township of for $1.

David Costello conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 208 Buckton Drive to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $440,000.

Aleck B. Colby conveyed 208 Buckton Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $440,000.

Derek Shanahan conveyed property on a public road to Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC and Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys for $565,000.

RLPS Partners and Gregory J. Scott conveyed property on Roseville Road to Cathleen J. Anderson for $324,000.

Mamo Dula and Mary Ellen Dula conveyed property on Roseville Road to Michael Mann and Nolt 2020 Access Trust for $1.

Christie A. Eachus and Geffery L. Eachus conveyed 1641 Clearview Ave. to Robert F. Reinert for $326,000.

GRH-3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Steven Poole and Whitney Poole for $706,384.

Jeffrey S. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Wehler and Connie L. Wehler for $198,000.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Charles B. Bender III conveyed property on a public road to Oleksandra Moses for $205,000.

Wetherburn North, BD Hogan Inc. and DD Herr Inc. conveyed property on Petersburg Road to Manheim Township for $1.

Lombardo Properties LLC conveyed property on West Airport Road to Manheim Township for $1.

Mark E. Whiteman II conveyed property on Seltzer Court to Steven Bajorek and Stacy E. Bajorek for $457,500.

Jonathan Webster and Jennifer Webster conveyed property on a public road to Kelly A. Geib for $179,000.

David J. Batluck and Cynthia L. Batluck conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Luiz Rodrigues and Flavia Luciana Fonseca for $350,000.

The estate of Benjamin J. Witmer and the estate of Benjamin John Witmer Sr. conveyed 1642 Zarker Road to Jared D. Hnath and Katie R. Danz for $315,000.

Paul M. Boronow and Lynn M. Boronow conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Richard W. Bonner and Jeanine D. Bonner conveyed 800 Martha Ave. to Alyssa Sposito and Stephen Sposito for $415,000.

Vincent P. Herron III and Sara A. Baker conveyed property on Sturbridge Drive to Irvin Chen and Jaime Wolf for $474,900.

Jonathan Cameron conveyed property on Frances Avenue to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $311,500.

Mary K. Eshbach conveyed property on Delp Road to Harry K. Eshbach for $1.

Wetherburn East, Hogan Enterprises Inc. and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Michael Mikhail conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

Jeb Family LP, Nate Buckwalter Builders LLC, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Nathan Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Loftis and Stacey Loftis for $1,034,651.

Snyder Road Partnership, Barry D. Hogan and Bd Hogan Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Township for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Martha L. Kleinfelter conveyed 320 Park View Drive to Eric Hollinger for $310,000.

Jordon T. Griffith and Margaret G. Griffith conveyed 223 W. Gramby St. to Tyler James Cottle and Chantel Shuman for $341,000.

MANOR TWP.

Eric Feifer and Kimberly A. Feifer conveyed property on a public road to Eric E. Feifer and Kimberly A. Feifer for $1.

Taneesha D. Arthur, Taneesha D. Rapp and Betty K. Arthur conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Joseph G. Fullerton for $260,000.

Judith A. Johnson conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Domus Meus Real Estate LLC for $238,400.

The estate of Robert E. Oblender and the estate of Robert Edward Oblender conveyed property on Bender Road to Colleen Houck and James Peters for $336,000.

Jeffrey P. Ouellet conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to William H. Dinkel and Carrie A. Haggerty for $540,000.

Ana P. Wilson conveyed 2206 Stratford Road to Sinz Homes LLC for $176,000.

Matthew T. Hollenbach and Julia Kielmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Harper for $250,100.

MARTIC TWP.

John H. Shetler and Bonnie L. Shetler conveyed property on House Rock Road to Matthew Krupa and Jessica Krupa for $433,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

John Lucas Salter conveyed 1903 Friends Lane to Gunnar Royer and Reily Faye Shelly for $268,000.

Aaron Smith and Janice Smith conveyed 137 Victoria Road to Paul H. Frederick and Brooke A. Frederick for $345,000.

Maulikkumar Patel and Chirayu Patel conveyed 148 W. Frederick St. to Kridev Real Estate LLC for $1.

Student Lodging Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Wynfield At Millersville LLC for $1,207,500

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Amy Merenich conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Amy Merenich and George C. Merenich for $1.

Scott Rownd and Krista Hollingsworth Rownd conveyed property on Charlan Boulevard to Timothy Alan Smith for $400,000.

John R. Bear and Laura A. Bear conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy C. Pombo and Audrey Kushner Pombo for $510,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Daniel A. Stephenson and Robert C. Martini conveyed 947 Hampden Road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $263,000.

Elaine M. Mason, Elaine Mary Mason, Theresa Elaine Ford and Timothy Joel Mason conveyed property on a public road to Gurdip Mangat and Sandeep Mangat for $280,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

William E. English and Dorothy J. English conveyed property on Providence Place to Keith A. Mozeliak and Sandra L. Provost for $325,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Debra J. McClymont and Debra J. Bucklin conveyed 395 Valley View Drive to Leon William McClymont III and Debra Joan McClymont for $1.

L&L Leasing Co., Joseph L. Zimmerman and Teresa A. Zimmerman conveyed property on East Main Street to Frogtown Properties Two LLC for $325,000.

Mary Jane Saus conveyed property on a public road to Carlo Ferri and Doris Ferri for $195,000.

John Lee Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas S. Stoltzfus and Raymond K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Doris Ferri and Carlo Ferri conveyed property on a public road to Irene C. Cahill for $205,000.

PENN TWP.

Mitchell P. Smith and Jessica L. Smith conveyed property on Penryn Road to Mitchell P. Smith for $1.

James F. Reitz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James F. Reitz Jr. and Liyan Reitz for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Sprecher 351 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dld Investments LLC for $1,550,000.

John M. McFalls and Kristin R. McFalls conveyed property on Bauer Avenue to Vanessa Ampaw for $410,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Grace Ann Aukamp and Randy G. Aukamp Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Randy G. Aukamp Sr. for $1.

Henry F. Bechtold conveyed property on a public road to B&E Property Management Ltd for $1.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Badoo and Janell Burton Badoo for $378,837.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Harvey S. Huyett Jr. conveyed property on a public road to William Edward Pitcher and Julie Ann Pitcher for $392,500.

Quarryville Industrial Properties LLC, Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler conveyed property on Quarry Edge Drive to Solanco Building Supply LLC for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Ray S. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Debra R. Diguardia for $486,300.

Deborah Webster and William C. Hummer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Garman and Michelle R. Garman for $485,000.

Jason A. Ruhl, Brenda V. Ruhl and Brenda V. Rosazza conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Earnest J. Harper and Jaclyn Hinkle for $315,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bryce Jordan Wolford and Sunita Janak Wolford for $541,536.

SADSBURY TWP.

Cynthia A. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Robert Leaman for $1.

The estate of Jo Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia A. Leaman for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Steven M. Ebersol and Martha Elizabeth Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd S. Ebersol for $1.

Francis S. Rotella, Francis S. Rotella Sr, Susan Driver and Susan Driver-Rotella conveyed property on Northview Drive to Jonathan S. Graber and Micaela M. Graber for $480,000.

Samuel E. Stoltzfus and Erma G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos G. Zook and Betsie S. Zook for $1,800,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Rosemarie Sanderson conveyed property on a public road to Stevie S. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $395,000.

Above The Line Homebuyers LLC and Nicholas Feudale conveyed 102 S. Fulton St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $206,000.

Barbara K. Marshall conveyed 102 S. Fulton St. to Above The Line Homebuyers LLC for $105,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joshua E. Wooding and Allison L. Bates for $675,000.

WARWICK TWP.

John J. Straw Sr. and Nancy R. Straw conveyed property on Village Drive to Joshua V. Nash and Brittany M. Nash for $440,000.

Brad R. Eidemiller and Debra J. Eidemiller conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Harold Fleming and Natalie Fleming for $249,000.

Teresa Skoloda conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to Jeffrey Zimmerman for $131,000.

Josephine Lazarides conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to Teresa Skoloda for $131,000.

James G. Witmyer & Sandra J. Witmyer Revocable Living Trust, Sandra J. Witmyer and James G. Witmyer & Sandra J. Witmyer Joint Trust Under Deed Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Sandra J. Witmyer for $1.

Sally Roche and Julie A. Reed conveyed property on Millport Road to Jacob Friedman and Louella Paige Friedman for $657,000.

Philip R. Benedict and Stephanie E. Benedict conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Jillian F. Rampy and Scott A. Rampy for $470,000.

Kristan L. Nellius conveyed 27 Winding Way to Oldebrick Rentals LLC for $225,000.

Shawn E. Hess and Luann S. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Bailey Elaine Ashworth, Joshua Nixdorf and Timothy Walter Ashworth for $372,000.