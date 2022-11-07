The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office from Oct. 24-28:

AKRON BOROUGH

Marsha L. Jacobs and Frederick Bright conveyed 469 S. Ninth St. to Patrick Fisher for $205,000.

Paul D. Cox and Jo Virginia Cox conveyed 942 Hillcrest Road to James S. Lee and Brooks E. Lee for $320,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Harry W. Frackman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Debra Ann Hoover, Jeffrey C. Frackman and Harry W. Frackman III for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

DRMC Rentals LLC, David W. McEldorney and Rita A. McEldorney conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Melvin H. Weaver and Alma Z. Weaver for $245,900.

Paul A. Valentine and Lisa J. Valentine conveyed property on a public road to Zach V. Focht and Tara Focht for $1,650,000.

Dong Sik Kim and Hyun Joo Bae conveyed 116 Cedarwood Drive to National Transfer Services LLC for $245,000.

National Transfer Services LLC conveyed 116 Cedarwood Drive to Cartermac3 31 LLC for $245,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

William L. Umble and Diane K. Umble conveyed property on South Bridge Street to Mitchell Havard and Ellen Leichty for $235,000.

CLAY TWP.

Jonathan Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomery, Trudy D. Pomeroy, Terry L. Wiest and Weist Center conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan G. Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomeroy and Jonathan G. & Trudy D. Pomeroy Income Only Real Estate Protector Trust for $1.

Madison L. Sensenig and Jolene M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Daryl L. Horst and Jeanette B. Horst for $253,000.

Jean Elizabeth Jones and William Gullborg conveyed property on Flaxen Lane to William E. Newpher and Charissa L. Newpher for $260,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Caroline Anne Hatala conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Kimberly R. Quickle for $250,000.

Clair L. Zeager conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Circle to Clair L. Zeager and Jami L. Zeager for $1.

Rosalee Mae Root, Rosalee M. Root and Jason D. Binkley conveyed property on a public road to Diele LLC for $183,000.

Jason D. Beiler and Lisa A. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Patrick R. Casey and Desiree L. Casey for $475,000.

Christopher M. Grove and Kaitlyn E. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Grove, Kaitlyn E. Jordan and Kaitlyn E. Grove for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Nevin M. Burkholder and Miriam M. Burkholder conveyed 935 Long Lane to Nevin M. Burkholder and Miriam M. Burkholder for $1.

Ivan N. Opalko, Larisa V. Opalko, Olga Krasnov and Sergiy Krasnov conveyed property on Blue Lake Road to Olga Krasnov for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Edna K. Yarnall conveyed property on Spruce Grove Road to John J. Tercha and Joanne E. Tercha for $325,000.

Ricky N. Rader conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Alfred S. Kuhns conveyed 123 N. Seventh St. to Teresa L. Kuhns and Denise L. Kaufhold for $1.

Stellar Equity Group LLC, Benuel Fisher and Anna Fisher conveyed 150 Walnut St. to Proverb Realty LLC for $1.

Mark Ward and Rosalie Landis Ward conveyed property on Manor Street to Stephen M. Ward for $1.

The estate of Charles M. Roye conveyed property on Poplar St. to Tyler F. Bennawit for $160,000.

Stephen C. Clarke conveyed property on North Eighth Street to Luz Alba Vasquez and Luis A. Vasquez for $195,000.

Steven Smith conveyed 252 S. Fifth St. to Rhonda R. Ramos and Angel M. Ramos for $100,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Bradley E. Thomas and Rhonda L. Thomas conveyed property on Valley Road to Billy Sweigart and Laura E. Sweigart for $324,900.

CONOY TWP.

DDM Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $1.

DDM Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $1.

DDM Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Coble and Sandra Coble conveyed property on River Road to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA for $2,359.

DDM Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Stephanie C. Meyer, Stephanie C. Pfortsch and Cory C. Pfortsch conveyed property on Janet Drive to Isaac C. Higgins and Crystal L. Hershey for $300,000.

Kurt M. Dimmerling and Amanda N. Dimmerling conveyed 718 Florin Ave. to Frezer Kifle for $376,500.

Galen M. Martin and Lester M. Hursh Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Wolgemuth and Rudy L. Wolgemuth for $4,239,050.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Galen M. Martin and Lester M. Hursh Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Wolgemuth and Rudy L. Wolgemuth for $877,052.

Christopher R. Langsett and Julia C. Langsett conveyed 23 Main St. to Earl W. Chadwick and Suzanne M. Chadwick for $80,000.

Mildred M. Gehman, Faithful Journey Foundation and Mildred M. Gehman Donor Advised Fund conveyed property on a public road to Sweigart Farms LLC for $2,800,000.

Andrew Jeffrey Spencer conveyed property on South Harter Street to Casey C. Strodoski and Alexis M. Harelson for $248,500.

Lester E. Gehman and Mildred M. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Sweigart Farms LLC for $140,000.

Stephen R. Campbell and Tracey J. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Waller Jr. and Phoebe G. Waller for $429,900.

Bradley M. Dunn and Michelle L. Dunn conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer E. Connelly and Koonluen Lui for $440,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Robert A. Roberge and Tina M. Roberge conveyed 238 Colebrook Road to Jebeny Sharpe for $259,900.

Jenna Martin conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Scott G. Ewin and Angel Ewin for $230,000.

Michael J. Walmsley and Melissa A. Walmsley conveyed property on a public road to Nichole V. Barton and Brian K. Cindea for $420,000.

Zachariah Boring and Erin R. Boring conveyed property on a public road to Keith Kurtz and Christine Kurtz for $350,000.

John F. Killian and Rosemary A. Killian conveyed 29 Timber Villa to Jill O. Grey and Thomas I. Grey for $235,000.

The estate of Samuel M. Snyder conveyed property on Ridge Road to Eric Snyder for $1.

Harry W. Nauss II and Harry W. Nauss Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Stanley J. Orzechowski and Patricia M. Orzechowski for $260,000.

EARL TWP.

Long P. Le and Tam T H Do conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Cross Wrench Properties LLC for $625,000.

Rick A. Mull and Ruthie E. Mull conveyed property on Glen Mar Avenue to Richard Hutchison and Phyllis Hutchison for $564,000.

Amos L. Huyard and Miriam B. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Benuel Z. Huyard and Leah Mae Huyard for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Neil M. Good Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Blank and Elizabeth S. Blank for $301,500.

Nicholas McConnell conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Zimmerman and Esther Z. Zimmerman for $345,000.

Betty A. Arrowood and Jessica Clark conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Edward Hogan and Candy Booth Hogan for $367,250.

Dennis L. Stoner and Karen K. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Allen Lee Zimmerman and Lavina J. Zimmerman for $310,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Andrew S. Huber and Christina A. Huber conveyed property on Marlou Avenue to Ian M. Ocasio for $200,000.

Red Dog Real Estate LLC and Clifford L. Weaver conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Red Dog Real Estate LLC for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Paul J. Hultzapple and Dorothy I. Hultzapple conveyed 6066 Hampton Court to Traci Y. Hultzapple for $1.

The estate of Clara J. Kissinger conveyed 6301 Jackson Drive to Phares David Broomell and Karli Mae Broomell for $271,000.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Donald H. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Graybill for $1.

William T. Sigman and Betty J. Sigman conveyed property on a public road to Becky A. Storck and David K. Storck for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Raymond M. Deibler conveyed property on Keener Road to Raymond M. Deibler and Deborah J. Deibler for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jean D. Georges and Jean D. Plaisance conveyed 50 Cranfield Court to Jean D. Plaisance for $1.

Robert M. Nilsen and Donna J. Nilsen conveyed property on a public road to Miguel Luis Cruz and Sharon Larissa Cruz for $300,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Victor M. Cordova and Heather C. Cordova conveyed 811 Grandview Drive to Dutchmaid Motel Inc. for $241,000.

Rhoda M. Kauffman, Rhoda M. Weaver and Hope W. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Hope W. Weaver for $120,000.

William Carillo conveyed 42 N. Market St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $60,000.

Donald Jackson Vanbuskirk and Samantha L. Vanbuskirk conveyed 306 Vista Drive to Dylan R. Holmes and Samantha E. Holmes for $270,000.

Randy Colon, Nanishka I. Colon and Nanishka Colon conveyed 245 Heatherwood Drive to Randy Colon for $1.

The estate of Charles E. Harris II conveyed 75 Church St. to YPM Enterprises LLC for $139,700.

Arlin D. Sensenig and Conrad M. Sensenig conveyed 100 Park Ave. to Keys To Keystone LLC for $205,000.

Michael S. Cisney and Michele R. Cisney conveyed property on Bommerang Drive to Shanna Scott-Klunk and Matthew S. Klunk for $275,000.

Grigory L. Golub conveyed property on Duke St. to Eric Michael Hout and Crystal Mae Hout for $201,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Tina S. Czepiel for $548,400.

Daniel C. Fassnacht, Georgiana S. Fassnacht and Georgianna B. Fassnacht conveyed property on Scenic View Drive to James F S. Amstutz and Lorraine J S. Amstutz for $310,000.

Larry W. Fox and Cynthia L. Fox conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Robert Croak for $280,000.

Chris A. Mack, Nathan M. Weaver and Devon M. Weaver conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Jonathan Tomayko and Taylor Cummings for $275,000.

Jami G. Loercher and Jami G. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Jami G. Hess and Christopher L. Hess for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Emma E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bruce A. Andrews and Carole L. Andrews for $516,819.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to James J. Gabster and Nancy L. Gabster for $583,580.

Nicole Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Delroy T. Hadesty for $1.

John F S. Rees Jr. and Mary F. Rees conveyed property on a public road to Hollie L. Jones for $290,000.

Marilyn J. Fleck and Kevin Fleck conveyed property on a public road to Mohammadsadegh Mohammadighazijahani and Teresa Mohammadighazijahani for $325,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ronald William Dewald and Mary Grace Dewald for $442,881.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 115 Honor Drive to Stephen J. Cali and Patricia D. Cali for $579,132.

Mohammed L. Cole and Jemimah E. Cole conveyed 140 Penningdon Drive to Mohammed L. Cole, Jemimah E. Cole and Tanzil K. Cole for $1.

Alexis A. Glosek conveyed property on a public road to Eric Slane and Stephanie Packard for $358,900.

Angela S. Palmer and Angela S. Martino conveyed 147 E. Main St. to Eric Cranford and Jody Cranford for $165,000.

George A. Powders Jr. and The estate of Sharon M. Reese conveyed property on Lakeview Drive to George A. Powders Jr. for $1.

Clayton R. Martin III and David V. Martin conveyed 1773 Wilson Ave. to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $153,000.

Ronald E. Strick and Deborah A. Strick conveyed property on a public road to Julie K. Gilbert for $530,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Troy L. Behmer, Troy Lucas Behmer and Tara L. Behmer conveyed property on a public road to Troy Lucas Behmer for $1.

Joseph M. Weidel Jr. and Sandra M. Weidel conveyed property on a public road to 555 Kinderhook Farm LLC for $1,700,000.

Pete W. Lemasters, Emily S. Lemasters and Emily Sue Grimm conveyed 182 Northridge Drive to Pete W. Lemasters for $1.

Robert Gilder conveyed 1045 Prospect Road to Daniel G. Gilder for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Melvin F. King and Mary S. King conveyed property on Southview Drive to Benuel K. Petersheim Jr. and Kathryn K. Petersheim for $500,000.

Martha M. Emery and Michael D. Emery conveyed 2058 New Holland Ave. to Charles Kunkle and Shawna Kunkle for $275,000.

The estate of M. Elizabeth Nieczyporuk and The Estate of Mary Elizabeth Nieczyporuk conveyed 5 Pleasant Drive to Jacob B. Nieczyporuk for $1.

Star Management Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Fry and Bonnie Fry for $320,000.

Joseph F. Roscher Jr, Rebecca L. Fanelli and Rebecca L. Roscher conveyed property on Lupine Circle to Anh T. Vu and Trang Nguyen for $275,000.

John A. Mutzig, Allen J. Mutzig and Haverford Trust Co conveyed property on a public road to 1950 Old Philadelphia Pike Associates LLC and Rosebud Lancaster LLC for $1,525,000.

44 Lancaster Associates LLC conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Arbor Stone Properties LLC for $259,200.

Angel M. Colon, Carmen Colon and Miguel Torres conveyed 457 Garland Circle to Miguel Torres for $1.

Ruth Ann Beiler and Michael J. Beiler conveyed property on North Ronks Road to Forward Thinking Properties LLC for $536,000.

The estate of Florence R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Eltwra LLC for $10.

The estate of Dorothy Sangrey and The estate of Dorothy L. Sangrey conveyed property on a public road to Kathy G. Hake, Terry L. Sangrey, Barry R. Sangrey and Joanne F. Quick for $1.

Arbor Stone Properties LLC, Randy S. Martin and Jody L. Martin conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Arbor Stone Properties LLC for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Tristan A. Hirt conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Christ S. King and Lydia B. King for $200,000.

Patricia A. Schroeder conveyed property on a public road to Jon David Deblock and Cheryl Anne Deblock for $295,000.

Richard C. Walton, Sally W. Walton and George E. Eager conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Scott Walton for $1.

Steven Herr and Karen Herr conveyed property on Clemens Circle to Steven Ray Herr for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Sandra A. Springer and Ian E. Springer conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Lancaster Pa Property Investments LLC for $187,000.

The estate of Marianne Melson, The estate of Marianne Lutz Melsom, The estate of Marianne F. Melsom and The estate of Marianne L. Melsom conveyed 706 N. Franklin St. to Brian S. Melsom for $1.

Dustin G. Kreider and James D. Stauffer conveyed 664 Columbia Ave. to Dustin G. Kreider for $97,461.

Susie Gomez conveyed 811 E. Orange St. to Red Canna LLC for $150,000.

Felicia Melendez and Maximo G. Zorrilla conveyed 522 Locust St. to Robinson E. Serrata Peralta and Marta M Peralta Deserrata for $180,000.

The estate of Carol L. Powell conveyed property on a public road to Carla Letitia Powell for $1.

Attentive Solutions LLC and Integral Choice Consulting Inc. conveyed 557 Rockland St. to Glacier Estate LLC for $93,000.

Martha M Ayala Delaurent conveyed 530 S. Duke St. to Soranlli Castillo Mejia for $180,000.

Carla Letitia Powell conveyed property on a public road to Howard Hanson for $1.

Sustainable Housing Co., Sustainable Housing Co LLC and Paul Dodson conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Stephen J. Sunderlin for $325,000.

Rippling Creek Realty LLC conveyed 311 Beaver St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $90,000.

Brendan T. Joyce-Stengle, Brittany A. Murphy and Brittany Ann Joyce-Stengle conveyed 701 N. Franklin St. to Carson L. Shenk for $270,000.

Rsm Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 622 N. Jefferson St. to Matthew Telleen for $276,000.

Renton T. Hoffer and Julie A. Hoffer conveyed 234 E. Frederick St. to Chance Carter for $200,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 521 N. Prince St. to Rina Blaivas and Thomas J. Sowers for $425,000.

The estate of Virginia M. Groff conveyed 175 Charles Road to Danielle E. Babb for $170,000.

Christian S. Levan conveyed property on North Plum Street to Restored Investment LLC for $175,000.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 35 W. Andrew St. to Daniel Stoltzfus and Sarah Stoltzfus for $105,000.

William R. Boyer and Gloria Jean Boyer conveyed 557 Rockland St. to Attentive Solutions LLC for $70,000.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed property on Rockland Street to Milburn Apartments LLC for $7,000.

K2 Property Group LLC conveyed 49 Green St. to Ryan Davis for $186,000.

Robert M. Focht Jr, Abby M. Kretowicz and Abby M. Focht conveyed property on South Ann Street to Alessandra McAliley Living Trust for $241,500.

Rsm Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 622 N. Jefferson St. to Matthew Telleen for $281,000.

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed 220 N. Shippen St. to Nathanael Dacosta and Kandace Dacosta for $1.

Paulino Noel Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Jose L. Diaz for $1.

Rachel L. Opala and Simon Opala conveyed 1204 Union St. to Michael Angelo Collazo Alomar and Jeniffer Collazo for $202,000.

Horton & Hook Holdings LLC and Paul W. Kettering conveyed 624 Manor St. to Isaac Vazquez Lopez for $1.

Benjamin A. Rogers conveyed 725 N. Franklin St. to Lian Khan Pau and Man Lam Cing for $192,500.

Phyllis E. Wright and Omar Tirado conveyed 740 Fifth St. to Radames Melendez for $135,000.

Rafael Gillot-Perez conveyed property on a public road to Rafael Gillot-Perez and Jessica Padilla-Ramos for $1.

Philip G. Benoit and Candace G. Benoit conveyed 19 N. Shippen St. to Timothy Brunk and Meredith Brunk for $407,000.

Dannel Jhovany Ocasio and Chasiry Lynn Robles conveyed 464 S. Christian St. to Jacob K. Beiler for $45,000.

Kathleen Kohl conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Nikolas Revmatas and Katherine Solomon for $264,500.

Brian M. Fitzgerald and Tracy L. Fitzgerald conveyed 426 W. Frederick St. to Aaron J. King for $190,000.

Louis Pagan Jr. and Celinet Pagan conveyed 448 King St. to Radames Melendez for $172,000.

Triple J. Associates Ltd conveyed property on a public road to 401 Real Estate LLC for $765,000.

Triple J. Associates Ltd and Thomas W. Ponessa conveyed property on a public road to 401 Real Estate LLC for $300,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Colette N. Scott, Colette N. Stephens, Anthony Stephens and Lisa R. Maurer conveyed property on Mill Pond Drive to Lisa R. Maurer for $1.

Scott Allen Reese conveyed 1134 Jamaica Road to Valley View Capital LLC for $135,000.

The estate of Jordan Morales conveyed 33 Glenwood Ave. to Andres Chaparro and Elizabeth Chaparro for $1.

Jay P. Ridinger and Dakota L. Ridinger conveyed 401 S. School Lane to Stuart H. Schopf for $333,000.

Valeriy Aslanov and Larisa Aslanova conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Diana V. Bogrette and Steven Bogrette for $1.

Ralph J. Sload and Susan D. Catherson conveyed 129 Roselawn Ave. to Dawn Kauffman for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen S. Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Creek Hill Holdings LLC for $850,000.

Wilfredo Mendez and Priscilla Mendez conveyed 41 Hatville Road to Allen F. King and Lloyd King for $295,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Sean P. Gray and Stephanie Gray conveyed 201 Maple St. to US Bank National Association and VRMTG Asset Trust for $2,414.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Emma S. Stoltzfus for $176,000.

Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Menno E. Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $90,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael J. Firestone and Marie C. Firestone conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Firestone for $1.

Millard Mason McKennon III conveyed property on East Main Street to 521 East Main Associates LLC for $385,000.

Terrence L. Vallo conveyed property on a public road to William F. Vanore Jr. and Stacy D. Vanore for $301,000.

Robert E. Cochran and Audrey R. Cochran conveyed 12 Cardiff Court to Thomas M. Hain and Sandra L. Hain for $386,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Richard D. Rowe conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Joseph S. King and Martha L. King for $137,000.

Matthew M. Imming conveyed property on a public road to Valerie L. Ramsey for $315,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Brighton Commercial LP, Brighton Village Center LP and Cavendish LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mary Realty LLC for $1.

Candace Abel and Paul Rouse conveyed property on a public road to Don H. Johnson for $1,065,000.

The estate of Sandra K. McIvor, The estate of Sandra Kay McIvor and The estate of Christopher V. McIvor conveyed 905 State St. to Benjamin M. Jordan for $80,000.

JE Brandt Holding LLC and Jason E. Brandt conveyed 1335 Fruitville Pike to Station House LLC for $1,200,000.

Patricia M. Salzman, Patricia M. Salzman Revocable Living Trust and Lynn M. Boronow conveyed property on a public road to Chanda Telleen for $253,000.

The estate of Marianne Melson, The estate of Marianne Lutz Melsom, The estate of Marianne F. Melsom and The estate of Marianne L. Melsom conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Brian S. Melsom for $1.

Harold J. Weglarz and Kathleen A. Weglarz conveyed 587 Laurel Lane to Kathleen A. Weglarz for $1.

Alecxih City Holdings LLC, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on William Flynn Circle to LJC Homes LLC for $162,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Webb and Joy D. Webb for $644,685.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Adam M. Bruckhart and Lauren M. Bruckhart for $1,250,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Antonio James Vetrano and Rona Camille Vetrano for $750,015.

Matthew W. Telleen and Chanda R. Telleen conveyed 2404 Lititz Pike to Daniel Horn for $375,000.

Meredith A. Lefever conveyed 618 Brentwood Drive to Nancy J. Swank for $300,000.

The estate of Dorothy J. Gradwell conveyed 1538 Vista Road to Kristine E. Stoesz for $263,000.

Victoria Piscitelli conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Shawn Mitchell Carl for $1.

The estate of Samuel W. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Bradley R. Singer for $1.

Eric Banks and Christina Banks conveyed 361 Addison Place to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $865,000.

Henry Popplewell and Maria M. Popplewell conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to William Dietrich and Jessica Shepps for $1,900,000.

Laverne R. Gibble conveyed property on April Lane to Laverne R. Gibble and Wendy L. Gibble for $1.

Sreg Eden LLC conveyed property on a public road to Wellspan Properties Inc. for $7,500,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 361 Addison Place to Daniel J. Obryon and Stephanie L. Obryon for $865,000.

Michael S. Jordan and Flavia X. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Kyle L. Sensenig and Nina Sensenig for $425,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Melvin M. Graybill conveyed 71 S. Heintzelman St. to Carl K. Fahnestock and Linda S. Fahnestock for $355,000.

J. Melvin Eby and Helen J. Eby conveyed 91 S. Heintzelman St. to J. Melvin Eby for $1.

Andrew Hagy conveyed 81 S. Grant St. to Brianna G. Deluca for $215,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jane Arlene Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Gingrich and Vernon L. Fisher for $322,000.

Francisco Rivera Jr, Andrea M. Rivera and Andrea M. Pate conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Marcus Jurgensen and Ann Jurgensen for $148,959.

Frank J. Hee III conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Frank J. Hee III and Jennifer Hee for $10.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Above The Line Homebuyers LLC and Nicholas Feudale conveyed 94 N. Chestnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $131,000.

Michele R. Melhorn and Michele R. Melhorn Revocable Living Trust conveyed 102 W. Walnut St. to Salvatore M. Megaro and Kayla E. Megaro for $212,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Dorothy E. Mitchell, The estate of Dorothy Mitchell and The estate of Dorothy Edna Mitchell conveyed property on Clearview Road to William Webber IV and Marilyn S. Webber for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Sylvia M. Snyder conveyed 22 Quaker Hills Road to Melanie K. Charles for $282,700.

The estate of Harold S. Rhodes Jr. and The estate of Harold Sterling Rhodes Jr. conveyed property on Wabank Road to David A. Rhodes for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

D. Wayne Agnew, Priscilla W. Agnew and Priscilla W. Agnew Revocable Living Trust conveyed 27 Mount Joy St. to Levi A. Werner and Tara A. Werner for $140,000.

Derek A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Derek Andrew Nolt and Alec Taylor Splain for $1.

James R. Garber and Brie A. Carmany conveyed 452 S. Plum St. to David M. Bowman Jr. for $195,000.

Janice Kreischer conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to David L. Kriescher for $1.

Richard T. Nornhold and Kathy L. Nornhold conveyed property on a public road to Caleb M. Reed and Sara E. Reed for $480,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jean E. Hess and Beth M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Ohrel for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Donna D. Pittman conveyed property on a public road to Maria J. Sholly for $195,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Matthew L. Beiler and Yvonne J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Beiler and Yvonne J. Beiler for $1.

Bonnie L. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Kelly Rice for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of John E. Frederick conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to Eric Frederick for $1.

Wesley Funk conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Jesse Van Vu and Jesse Vanvu for $222,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Mark R. Rineer and Nancy L. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth S. Birch and Natalie Birch for $385,000.

Robert J. Newton and Melissa M. Newton conveyed property on a public road to Escarelet Angelina Morillo for $290,000.

Michael T. Ott and Miriam D. Ott conveyed 109 Bolton Circle to Marla J. Blanchard for $257,900.

The estate of Rosemarie B. Johnson conveyed property on Pine Lane to Robert J. Newton for $290,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Yoder Jr. and Marian Faye Yoder for $899,000.

Recovery Works Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Old Fulling Mill Partners LP for $500,000.

John H. Frymyer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to John H. Frymyer Jr. for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Donald R. Schultz and Irene S. Schultz conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Joseph Smith and Lauren N. Lefever for $260,000.

Jessica Lynne Esh and Tyler Dean Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Lynne Esh for $1.

Jessica Lynne Esh and Tyler Dean Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Lynne Esh for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tirth Patel, Renuben Patel, Puja V. Patel and Jagdish Parbatbhai Patel for $693,568.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Skiles and Suzanne E. Worcester Skiles for $590,554.

The estate of Amos B. Sensenig and The estate of Amos Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Sidney G. Eby and Leanna J. Eby for $175,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Alpha & Omega Christian Ministries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jay Beiler and Lydia A. Beiler for $420,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Derrick J. Smith conveyed property on Diem Road to Mark Allen Zook and Barbie Ann Zook for $200,000.

The estate of Linda A. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Margaret M. Harper for $1.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Smmf Holdings LLC for $1.

Eli S. Dienner and Rachel L. Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. King and Barbie K. King for $1.

Daniel M. King and Barbie K. King conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Levi S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus for $815,000.

Lewis W. Martin and Deborah L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lewis W. Martin, Deborah L. Martin and Martin Primary Residence Protector Trust for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Isaac F. Lapp and Sadie F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1,800,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Chester S. Petersheim and Samantha R. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Cathryn H. Dewolf for $244,900.

Stephen M. Swanson and Nancy J. Swanson conveyed property on Lynwood Drive to Jackson J. Giedgowd and Nicole M. Giedgowd for $325,000.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Alverta B. Long conveyed property on a public road to Jay K. Long for $1.

Kimberly A. Raia and Christopher R. Raia conveyed 292 Cambridge Lane to Denise F. Ferguson and Bruce Ferguson for $445,000.

Robert L. Shertzer Sr. and Bambi Cioffi conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne Weinhold for $400,000.

Gary N. Martin and Pamela H. Martin conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Deborah A. White and Deborah White-Boone for $345,000.

Erika Martin conveyed property on a public road to Erika Martin and Erika J. Hurst for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Craig E. Horning and Kathleen A. Horning for $610,960.

Michael Trinkley and Deborah L. Trinkley conveyed property on Firestone Road to Shaun Metzler and Marinely Metzler for $692,500.

Robert E. Werner III and Jami L. Werner conveyed property on Strawberry Lane to Bradford K. Allen and Renee E. Allen for $725,000.

Elaine I. Mellinger and Tyler Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Steven Bennett and Tammy Bennett for $260,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Eg Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Bryan and Kristy A. Bryan for $615,690.

Janice R. Crawford conveyed property on a public road to Carson Weaver for $246,000.

Terri Cianci and Terri J. Cianci-Krall conveyed property on a public road to Matthew P. Balasavage and Anna Balasavage for $715,000.

John Costanzo conveyed property on a public road to Holly E. Stavarski for $220,000.

Kathryn L. Brenner conveyed 157 Owl Hill Road to Melissa Ashley Dietz-Rosso and Jordan Dietz-Rosso for $275,000.

Cody J. Newswanger conveyed 26 Pfautz Ave. to Dustin M. Forbes and Ashley S. Forbes for $339,900.

Donald C. Smith and Brenda W. Smith conveyed 483 Allegiance Drive to Donald C. Smith and Donald C. Smith Trust Agreement for $10.

Alesha N. Delgiacco and Alesha Rhinier conveyed 230 Landis Valley Road to Michael Andrew Gideon and Alyssa Megan Gideon for $441,000.

Jesse M. Hoover and Sarah Hoover conveyed 519 Woodcrest Ave. to Jesse M. Hoover and Gary Hoover for $1.

Christopher W. Morris and Amy L. Morris conveyed 20 Brian Drive to Christopher W. Morris and Stacy L. Bates for $330,309.

Rose M. Rote, Barbara L. Rote and David E. Rote conveyed 1521 Rothsville Road to Barbara L. Rote and David E. Rote for $1.

The estate of Dorothy Mowery Smith conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Ari Taff and Tirzah Walrath for $234,000.