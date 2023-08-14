There were a handful of transactions that exceeded $1,000,000 in the latest round of real estate transactions.

A property in West Donegal Township sold for $10.3 million, and an East Donegal Township property sold for $7 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for July 31-Aug. 4:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Shavonnah B. Weachter, Shavonnah B. Martin and Ryan C. Weachter conveyed property on a public road to Donald Hughes Jr. and Amy Marshall for $165,000.

John Wallace conveyed property on a public road to Susan Robert Collins for $319,000.

Fa Guan Liu conveyed property on a public road to Douglas William Grove and Meghan Elizabeth Grove for $374,900.

Jessica Kaiser conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Ravis Stickney and Candace Stinnette Stickney for $335,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Christina M. Chattin conveyed property on a public road to Christina Marie Chattin and Dibello Family Trust for $1.

BART TWP.

Jeffrey J. Ross, James J. Ross, Jeri K. Ross and Jack Ross & Arlene M. Ross Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Mine Road to Aaron C. Seksinsky and Lois A. Seksinsky for $365,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Bruce L. Williams and Lei N. Williams conveyed property on Silver Hill Road to William L. Longacre and Christina N. Longacre for $632,000.

The estate of Ruth W. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Martin and Ellen M. Martin for $345,000.

John M. Lewandowski Sr. and Bruce A. Lewandowski conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Redcay and Antenea Redcay for $230,500.

The estate of Leon M. Hartranft conveyed property on a public road to David S. Newswanger and Ruth Ann Newswanger for $450,000.

Joseph F. Poli and Celia M. Poli conveyed property on a public road to Roger M. Martin and Arlene G. Martin for $381,500.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Gary L. Woods and Fran M. Woods for $430,800.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Arthur R. Burkhart, the estate of Arthur Ray Burkhart III and the estate of Arthur R. Burkhart III conveyed property on a public road to Clare M. Lefevre for $399,900.

Kenneth Cosgrove conveyed property on Hope Avenue to Wendell Martin and Brian K. Martin for $160,900.

Michael E. Mountz and Rhoda F. Mountz conveyed property on a public road to James D. Chadwick and Megan J. Chadwick for $550,000.

Robert D. Galovic and Rita J. Galovic conveyed property on a public road to Richard William Cleveland and Karen B. Cleveland for $559,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

EHM Properties LLC and Delvin E. Martin conveyed property on North Reading Road to EHM Properties LLC for $1.

EHM Properties LLC and Delvin E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to EHM Properties LLC for $1.

EHM Properties LLC and Delvin E. Martin conveyed property on North Reading Road to EHM Properties LLC for $1.

Scott Everett Davies and Mary Kate Davies conveyed property on a public road to Patryk Smith and Faith Smith for $310,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $363,000.

EHM Properties LLC and Delvin E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to EHM Properties LLC for $1.

Lon D. Brumbach conveyed property on a public road to Lon D. Brumbach and Joan M. Brumbach for $1.

Marina Shvartsakh and Oleg Shvartsakh conveyed property on Summers Drive to Elise Grashof and Dakota Witmoyer for $319,650.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

Bons Properties & More LLC conveyed property on a public road to Edward W. Larrea and Jennifer R. Larrea for $265,000.

Anthony A. Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Kody A. Martin for $365,000.

Eric M. Menickella conveyed property on Heron Drive to Kibel Mercado and Jessica Mercado for $265,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Midfirst Bank conveyed 52 S. Eighth St. to Cash Flo LLC for $118,285.

Kimber Properties LLC conveyed property on Walnut Street to Devin Osborne and Candy Osborne for $284,900.

Marilyn Fernandez conveyed 110 Walnut St. to Edgar O. Boscana for $190,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Todd C. Touchton conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Caitlin Pineda for $280,000.

Mark H. Sharpe conveyed property on a public road to Hunter B. Cunningham for $260,000.

Michael T. Szafran and M. Allison Szafran conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Lenox and Tanya Heather Musser for $360,000.

CONOY TWP.

John R. Nissley, Judith W. Nissley, Joyce W. Nissley, Joyce W. Townley and the estate of Mary Lee Nissley conveyed property on a public road to John R. Nissley, Judith W. Nissley, Joyce W. Nissley and Jonas R. Nissley for $1.

Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Zimmerman and Marlene M. Zimmerman for $1.

Kathryn Gutshall Revocable Trust and Jamie K. Sine conveyed property on a public road to James W. Gutshall Jr. for $100,000.

John R. Nissley, Judith W. Nissley, Joyce W. Nissley, Joyce W. Townley and the estate of Mary Lee Nissley conveyed property on a public road to John R. Nissley, Judith W. Nissley, Joyce W. Nissley and Jonas R. Nissley for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to David F. Trigg for $255,000.

Kevin S. Hall and Diane M. Hall conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Kevin S. Hall for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

John R. Hoffer, Sandra J. Ashekian, Fabio M. Pini, Mark R. Will and Jpm Longwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Red Cedar Lane Homes LLC for $7,000,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jeffrey R. Jerman, Danielle M. Leibfried and Danielle M. Jerman conveyed property on Lancaster and Harrisburg State Highway to Andrew David Pickett and Natasha Pickett for $340,500.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrers Construction conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to David E. Pickel Jr. and Diane D. Pickel for $492,000.

Leon Ray Zimmerman and Marlene M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman for $1.

Platinum Owner Pa LLC conveyed property on a public road to Exeter 47 Industrial LLC for $10,300,000.

Jack A. Nellenbach and Dorothy L. Nellenbach conveyed property on Hilltop View Way to John Dennes for $226,500.

Joyce E. Payne conveyed property on Maytown Road to Dorita J. Payne for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Ubi Nicholls conveyed property on Silver Springs Road to Jacob Findley for $412,900.

EARL TWP.

John R. Bair and Doris Bair conveyed property on a public road to Gregg M. Bair and Teresa M. Bair for $1.

John R. Bair and Doris Bair conveyed property on Summitville Road to Gregg M. Bair and Teresa M. Bair for $1.

Franklin E. Hoover and Marian H. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Anthony H. Hoover and Karen Hoover for $1.

The estate of Fay H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Elmer J. Beiler and Miriam Beiler for $320,000.

Franklin N. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Franklin E. Hoover and Marian H. Hoover for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Sandra K. McConnell conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas E. McConnell for $1.

Edwin Miller and Isaiah L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Amos R. Horning for $349,000.

The estate of James A. Weaver Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Briertown Properties LLC for $700,000.

Wayne D. Chapin, P. Michele Chapin and Kyle Chapin conveyed property on a public road to Canterbury Place Properties LLC for $240,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jack E. Teaman, Julie L. Martin and Linda J. Teaman conveyed property on a public road to Mary Realty LLC for $335,600.

Joshua A. Houck and Lauren M. Houck conveyed property on Jackson Drive to Jordan Michael Ream and Alexis Raia Ream for $341,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

302 Investment Group LLC and Austin Will conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Parners LLC for $75,000.

302 Investment Group LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to HW Landholdings LLC for $65,000.

Chad M. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Martin and Emily Alspaugh for $247,000.

The estate of Paul H. Risser conveyed property on a public road to Dale Wine, Rachel Wine, Elvin Risser and Dorothy Risser for $900,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Joel E. Hoffsmith and Susan J. Hoffsmith conveyed property on East Willow Street to Andrew L. Chesakis and Monica M. Breon for $353,000.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk conveyed property on North Lime Street to Tyler S. Stoltzfus for $197,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Thomas W. Aungst conveyed property on Ephrata Avenue to Thomas W. Aungst for $1.

Sandra L. Rapp conveyed property on East Hemlock Road to Sandra L. Rapp for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Debra S. Showalter conveyed property on Tricia Lane to Frank Fernandez and Grace Fernandez for $420,000.

The estate of Thomas T. Bluett, the estate of Thomas Taylor Bluett Jr. and the estate of Thomas T. Bluett Jr. conveyed property on Valerie Avenue to Brittney Kreider and Michael L. Kreider for $430,000.

Drew S. Sigman conveyed property on Millway Road to Drew S. Sigman and Allison K. Sigman for $1.

Robert W. Alleman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew G. Glick for $455,000.

Larry G. Myer conveyed property on Scenic View Drive to Bennett L. Weaver for $437,000.

Carriage House Investing Group LLC and Jason C. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Keith S. Burkholder and Marlene F. Burkholder for $260,000.

Stephen A. Schreiber and Laura A. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Schreiber and Laura A. Schreiber for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Howard L. Furches and the estate of Howard Lee Furches conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Z. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Anthony J. Difilippo Jr. and Barbara S. Difilippo conveyed property on a public road to Danny Bernal and Alejandra Munoz for $315,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Nelson Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Nelson Rivera and Beth R. Reinhart for $1.

Paul B. Harclerode conveyed property on a public road to Locust Grove Investments LLC for $400,000.

Michelle Daryanani conveyed property on Corvair Road to Scott R. Douglas and Liesl Douglas for $515,000.

Robert Brautigam, Patti Jo Ward Brautigam and Patti Jo Ward Brautigam conveyed property on North Homestead Drive to Randall J. Hecker, Gina M. Hecker, Rylie Downs-Katherina and Nicholas Katherina for $525,000.

Fanny L. Seyden conveyed 936 Forest Road to Nathan Eisenberg and Tara Eisenberg for $455,000.

Todd A. Michael conveyed property on a public road to Carmine M. Tirone for $180,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Shelley W. Fuller conveyed property on Eastside Drive to Shelley W. Fuller and Julie L. Fuller for $1.

The estate of Lydia M. Putt conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Dean Jr. for $300,000.

Moore & Moore Real Estate LLC, David L. Moore and Diane M. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Jones Brothers Holdings LLC for $700,000.

Harold R. Krall and Joanne L. Krall conveyed property on Forest Road to Andrew P. Marhevka and Jill Marhevka for $40,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Train Adams and Marianne Adams for $564,919.

The estate of Cynthia A. Carlock and the estate of Cynthia Ann Carlock conveyed property on Running Pump Road to Amanda King and Austin King for $390,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Pine Hill Drive to Christopher S. Dunn and Amy C. Danz for $141,000.

Regina N. Mitchell conveyed property on Sycamore Drive to Kathy A. Welch and Matthew John Welch for $155,000.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Brett and Janet Brett for $448,222.

Molly K. Groth conveyed 708 S. 16th St. to Dane E. Hilsher for $210,000.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed property on a public road to Olivia B. Esbenshade for $340,000.

Pete W. Lemasters and Jennifer Jo Grimm conveyed property on Northridge Drive to Jonathan Delong and Jessica Delong for $466,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Colleen Mowday and Colleen C. Mowday conveyed property on a public road to Colleen C. Mowday for $199,177.

Antoinette Foster conveyed property on Old Farm Lane to Moses Plaza and Ashley Plaza for $479,900.

RBM Enterprises LLC and Benuel Stoltzfus conveyed 2812 Lincoln Highway East to We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC for $445,000.

Donald L. Myer and Blanche R. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Darla Ann Gettle for $255,000.

Twoton Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pm Hld LLC for $535,000.

Thomas Nguyen and Yen N. Huynh conveyed property on Daisy Lane to Thomas Nguyen, Yen N. Huynh, Quoc Viet Huynh and Thi Truc Mai Huynh for $1.

Kim L. Longenecker and Kim L. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to Philly Pike LLC for $275,000.

Krista L. Adamson and Troy L. Adamson conveyed property on a public road to Edward R. Kennett and Cindee M. Kennett for $675,000.

Jo Ann Keller conveyed property on Siegrist Road to Joseph Peter Lamont Jr, Cathy R. Lamont and Joseph Peter Lamont Jr. Revocable Trust for $500,000.

The estate of Sadie K. Beiler conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Menno F. Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $115,101.

Henry G. Dimitris Sr. and Linda G. Dimitris conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Hertz Irrevocable Trust and Lauren A. Hertz for $10.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert E. Campbell and Lu Ann Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Campbell, Lu Ann Campbell and Campbell Family Trust for $1.

R. Craig Davis and Denise M. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co and Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt2 for $1.

Barbara A. Martin and Michelle L. Martin A conveyed property on Mylin Avenue to J. Wilson Edward Roth and Brianna Nicole Roth for $300,000.

Brian E. Kreider conveyed property on Pioneer Road to Thomas Robert Hoffer and Christine A. Grammas-Hoffer for $327,000.

The estate of Patricia Anne Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Windy Hill Homes LLC for $271,000.

Terry Lee Gardner, Linda K. Gardner and Kimberly Newhouse conveyed property on a public road to Ubi Nicholls for $265,000.

The estate of James B. Quinn conveyed property on a public road to 142 Eckman LLC for $158,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed 628 N. Market St. to GFY Fund XII LLC for $210,000.

Red Canna LLC and Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed property on Atlantic Avenue to Jakob T. Kamide and Santiago A. Vargas for $207,000.

Billiejayne Bichrest Cooke conveyed 113 N. Plum St. to Joseph G. Dastra and Dominic Dastra for $1.

Kendra Elizabeth Klahr conveyed 640 Third St. to NW Properties LLC for $1.

Nathan Winn conveyed 246 Nevin St. to NW Properties LLC for $1.

Restoration Rehabs LLC and Carl J. Manning conveyed property on Beaver Street to Marie Saint Urbain for $185,000.

The estate of Anna Iacono and Santo Iacono conveyed 124 Ruby St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $375,000.

James R. Huffman conveyed property on a public road to Juan A. Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez for $165,000.

G. Michael Feiler conveyed 152 E. James St. to JBK & Co. for $1.

Lewis J. Wilson Jr. conveyed 649 E. Madison St. to Kimberly A. Getz for $1.

Yancy E. Maranan conveyed property on East Liberty Street to Douglas C. Burgwin and Benjamin Scott Hendershott for $196,000.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Whitney for $250,000.

Lorraine A. Alston and Lorraine A. Colon conveyed 452 S. Shippen St. to Connie Lam and Matthew Sean-Yuen Lee for $174,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on South Beaver Street to Laura M. Robertson for $190,000.

Alicia L. Bates and Steven A. Bates conveyed 402 E. Ross St. to Amanda Lynn Summers and Michael Robert Griffin Jr. for $390,000.

Jonathan C. Delong and Jessica M. Delong conveyed 810 First St. to Jay L. Mast for $270,000.

Viki D. Barnett and Melissa A. Kashner conveyed 1136 Union St. to Legacy Home & Property LLC for $157,000.

Jeanne M. Burnside, Jeanne M. Johnson and Vincent L. Johnson conveyed property on West Strawberry Street to Jeanne M. Johnson and Vincent L. Johnson for $1.

Hector R. Ruiz, Milagros Ruiz and Milagros Martinez conveyed 243 S. Marshall St. to Ana L Rivera Pagan for $1.

John J. Steppie Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Vladimir Valencia for $165,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob King conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $450,000.

Kathryn Lenzner Braun, Kathryn L. Braun Revocable Deed of Trust and Kathryn L. Braun conveyed property on a public road to Tayler E. Mollitor for $194,500.

Enrique A. Estrella conveyed 354 S. Queen St. to Ivan A. Toleda for $85,000.

Amanda A. Barton conveyed property on Locust Street to Austin Luginbuhl for $191,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Jere L. Lacon and the estate of Jere Lee Lacon conveyed 406 Rosedale Ave. to Ricardo Montalvo for $252,000.

Gregory T. Brown and Cathleen C. Brown conveyed 1310 Maple Ave. to Sabitra Maya Thapa and Hem L. Dhungel for $360,000.

Kathleen T. Bowers conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Mark A. Lobeck and Kathleen T. Bowers for $1.

Equity Trust Co and David Costello Ira conveyed property on Ridge Road to Glenn Clark Jr. and Louisa Clark for $495,000.

Eloy Sosa conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Jose A. Paula for $230,000.

Grace E. Griffaton and Ryan J. Rimby conveyed property on a public road to Danielle Harvey and Thomas Harvey for $245,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel S. Esh conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Jesse J. Stoltzfus and Michelle J. Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Harold J. Martin and Sylvia Jean Martin conveyed property on a public road to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $160,000.

Jeffrey R. Shirk, Donna J. Shirk and Donna Jean Shirk conveyed property on South Hershey Avenue to Donna Jean Shirk for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to John L. Randazzo and Kayla Alison Hernandez for $494,900.

Jeffrey L. Root and Brienna M. Root conveyed property on Front Street to Madalyn Dione Hosler and Maxwell H. Brubaker for $325,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of James T. Pr On and the estate of James Thomas Pr On conveyed property on a public road to George R. Braunstein and Cathleen A. Braunstein for $341,000.

John P. Longenecker, Denise R. Longenecker and Perry C. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to John P. Longenecker and Denise R. Longenecker for $1.

Michael C. Bartholf and Tammy A. Bartholf conveyed property on a public road to Dominique R. Scamuffa and Rosanne K. Scamuffa for $278,400.

Joseph H. Delong and Rhiannon Delong conveyed property on a public road to Delong Farm Cody LLC and Delong Farm Dustin LLC for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Patrick P. Chase and Elizabeth A. Monnot-Chase conveyed property on Salisbury Court to Patrick Paul Chase, Elizabeth Anne Monnot-Chase and Chase Family Trust for $1.

Criterion Partners LLC and William M. Koch conveyed property on a public road to Eager Property LLC for $607,500.

The estate of Herbert W. Wilson II conveyed property on Crooked Oak Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $282,000.

The estate of R. Walter Polanskey conveyed 1848 Beverly Drive to Johnny S. Makkar and Sosana Fares for $441,000.

Imperium Real Estate LLC, Joshua Christman and Sajini Christman conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Imperium Real Estate LLC for $1.

Kristin Sharp conveyed 220 W. Jackson St. to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $331,500.

William D. Lauris and Maria Lauris conveyed property on Roseville Road to Johnny S. Tuon and Navy Sen for $300,000.

The estate of Susan S. Mills conveyed 948 Parkside Lane to Dennis D. Herr for $275,000.

The estate of Gordon G. Sloat conveyed property on a public road to Sondra M. Sloat for $1.

Joseph J. Storz Jr. conveyed property on Roosevelt Boulevard to Domingo Rodriguez Reyes and Tomacina Rodriguez Upia for $24,000.

Joseph J. Storz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Domingo Rodriguez-Reyes and Tomacina Rodriguez Upia for $421,000.

Keith L. Hodge and Oksana Hodge conveyed property on Hazelwood Road to Tyler J. Heidelbaugh and Katelyn E. Heidelbaugh for $440,000.

Chris A. Comparativo and Cheryl A. Comparativo conveyed property on a public road to Madison Herman, Donald G. Herman and Tyler Ulrich for $422,000.

Louis A. Marotti Jr, Jill M. Vasi and Jill M. Marotti conveyed property on Settler's Bend to Scott B. Ahrndt and Deanna M. Ahrndt for $760,000.

Tambrey Diehm and Tammy Diehm conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Karen Neupauer and Emily Gosselin for $356,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

135 South Charlotte Street Property LP, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Morgan Heinbach and Robert Eshleman for $185,000.

The estate of Evelyn Joanne Tome conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Ryan McMahon for $279,408.

The estate of John C. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Emmanuel Figueroa for $250,000.

MANOR TWP.

Ferndale Property Group LLC, Matthew Kautz and Adrienne Kautz conveyed property on Supervisor Road to Matthew A. Kautz and Adrienne S. Kautz for $1.

Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Kyle Lukowski and Andrea Lukowski for $185,000.

Lisa A. Mattiace and Phyllis L. Eckenroth conveyed 1648 Colonial Manor Drive to Lisa A. Mattiace for $1.

Brianna M. Fready conveyed property on a public road to Caitlin E. Rohrer for $250,000.

Serguei Diaz Hernandez conveyed 1522 Manor Blvd. to Joel Muniz II and Juana Antonia Sanchez for $260,000.

Joseph Nadu conveyed property on Weaver Road to Katie A. Summerford for $1.

Craig A. Fix and Theresa A. Simpson conveyed property on Foxgate Court to Nathan B. Mills Jr. and Sandra S. Mills for $525,000.

Elefteria M. Papavasilis conveyed property on Derby Lane to Myron B. Stoner for $230,000.

Christopher B. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Shearer for $340,000.

David L. Martin and Rhonda M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Charli Rose & Co LLC for $662,500.

The estate of Winifred M. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Robert T. Williams for $290,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Eric C. Webber, Allen T. Blacklock and Marina Blacklock conveyed 435 E. Market St. to Cassandra L. Roth for $160,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Stephen L. Carpenter and Kendra Carpenter conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Ryan V. Corso and Lauren S. Corso for $320,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Roberta E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to TS Land LLC for $540,000.

Jo Ann Marchiori conveyed property on Trail Road to Michael E. Mountz and Rhoda F. Mountz for $1,145,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Eliut O. Perez, Yamari Santi and Yamari Santi Ramos conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Byron R. Leming and Rebecca Leming for $376,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Kristin M. Downs and Ryan C. Downs conveyed property on a public road to Kobi J. Martin and Kristin J. Weiler for $253,000.

Roberta E. Weaver conveyed property on Conestoga Street to Dennis G. Weaver for $225,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Compass Quarries Inc. and Independence Construction Materials conveyed property on a public road to Compass Quarries Inc. for $1.

Elmer Wayne Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Allen Jay King for $480,000.

Samuel L. Stoltzfus and Sarah S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Compass Quarries Inc. for $1,800,000.

Mervin R. Esh and Ashley R. Esh conveyed property on White Oak Road to Jeremiah O. Petersheim and Hadassah G. Petersheim for $200,000.

George W. Stoltzfus and Lydia J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elmar Properties LLC for $200,000.

PENN TWP.

Ashley N. Shellenberger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee Shupp and Rachel M. Shupp for $245,000.

The estate of Thomas L. Hargis conveyed property on a public road to Craig L. Zimmerman and Tina M. Zimmerman for $290,000.

Mark J. Boyd and Delores J. Showalter conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Delores J. Showalter for $1.

Jay T. Kibler and Bonnie D. Kibler conveyed property on a public road to Sandra W. Creighton for $400,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Joseph F Nickdow and Kaitlin Nicole Nickdow conveyed property on a public road to Darlene L. Wolterstorff for $274,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Theodore H. Hershey and Diana B. Hershey conveyed 104 Groffdale Drive to Brian Barr and Laura Barr for $215,000.

Janice D. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Linda K. Moyer for $208,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Martin and Louisa A. Weber for $392,950.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. George and Margeaux R. George for $428,199.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Arsenio Santana Oreilly and Jennifer M. Rodriguez for $358,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Walter Eugene Steffy II for $387,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Norma R. Fichtner conveyed 18 E. State St. to Glenn H. Henry and Nancy Louise Henry for $1.

Linda K. Moyer conveyed property on State Street to John A. Scharon for $206,000.

Toby J. Cullen-Allison conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to Hannah E. Constein, Tyler Constein and James Constein for $554,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Lynne J. Corvelle conveyed property on a public road to Glenn S. Roe and Tammie B. Roe for $437,500.

Jeffrey A. Hofmann and Lisa M. Hofmann conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Derek G. Yoder and Kelsey M. Campbell for $349,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. and Centerville Associates Ltd conveyed property on a public road to William Bernard Neiles and Patricia Mary Neiles for $513,939.

Amy Lyn Simmons conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Melinda S. Hehnly for $280,000.

Craig R. Heaps conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Taylor Gibble for $217,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Walter J. Kurtz and Mildred E. Kurtz conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Walter J. Kurtz and Mildred E. Kurtz for $1.

Jeremiah K. Miller and Miriam S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Jefferson Stoltzfus for $475,000.

Nina I. Kelley and Daran L. Amos conveyed property on a public road to Daran L. Amos and Nina L. Kelley for $1.

Walter J. Kurtz and Mildred E. Kurtz conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Walter J. Kurtz and Mildred E. Kurtz for $1.

Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Mary B. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Smucker and Fannie E. Smucker for $1.

The estate of Alice E. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Limeville Farm LLC for $1.

Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting conveyed property on a public road to Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting for $1.

John Depaul conveyed property on Linden Street to Matthew Frey and Trisha Frey for $283,000.

Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting conveyed property on a public road to Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting for $1.

Daryl S. Mast and Karen M. Mast conveyed 303 Linden Ave. to William P. Horning for $260,000.

Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting conveyed property on a public road to Larry M. Harting and Tara B. Harting for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Stephanie J. Bachman for $741,461.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christopher P. Desilets and Kelly A. Farrelly for $626,940.

Keith R. Kratzer and Tammy L. Kratzer conveyed property on a public road to Keith Russel Kratzer, Tammy Lynn Kratzer and Keith & Tammy Kratzer Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Robert Arthur Bushong and Mande Lee Bushong conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Dwayne A. Handy and Dellicia A. Handy for $550,000.

Matthew Zamperini conveyed property on Picnic Woods Road to Shwe Kyin and Eh Htoo for $305,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, Moyer Land Development Co Inc, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, Michael D. Garman and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Scott Alan Frey and Kimberly Joan Blessing for $1,054,118.

Lucille Connors conveyed property on a public road to Harold D. Smith and Nancy A. Smith for $670,000.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Sarah K. Bilello and Corey P. Bilello conveyed 267 Whittier Lane to Pasquale Bilello for $340,000.

Ryan W. Harkness and Kate L. Harkness conveyed 59 Browning Road to Ryan W. Harkness for $1.