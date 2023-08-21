The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Aug. 7-11:

AKRON BOROUGH

Joan B. Wiest and Joan B. Wiest Trust conveyed property on Front Street to Alan L. Enck and Catherine Enck for $95,000.

Michael Lowrie and Karen Lowrie conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Davis and Ruth M. Davis for $1.

Randall M. Justice and Cheryl L Z Justice conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Root and Brienna M. Root for $391,000.

BART TWP.

Thomas H. Keene and Jane F. Keene conveyed property on Noble Road to Joan Mackie Keene and R. Andrew Keene for $47,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Monica Foote for $147,000.

The estate of Ruth W. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Ivan N. Brubaker and Martha N. Brubaker for $775,000.

Ronald J. Lamicela and Christine H. Lamicela conveyed property on Country Drive to Paul W. Lamicela, Andrew C. Lamicela and Lamicela Family Trust for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John R. Bradica and Joetta R. Bradica conveyed property on a public road to Kingdom Investment LLC for $366,000.

Eli L. Newswanger and Lena R. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Luke R. Martin and Alice S. Martin for $200,000.

Daniel Z. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Lavern S. Newswanger and Vera Jane Newswanger for $300,000.

CLAY TWP.

Earl Ray Zimmerman and Alta L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Weaver and Rosanne Z. Weaver for $1.

Lena B. Zimmerman conveyed 1325 Lincoln Road to Amos W. Zimmerman and Marlene M. Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Lloyd D. Myers conveyed property on Deer Run Road to Mervin H. Huber and Nancy W. Huber for $434,000.

Michael L. Aversa conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Aversa and Trina Aversa for $1.

Mervin H. Huber and Nancy W. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Konrad S. Huber for $350,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Andrea C. Loud and Frederick A. Loud conveyed property on Surrey Drive to James Burke and Mary Burke for $530,000.

Vincent Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Nathen R. Lewis for $265,000.

The estate of Mary V. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Martin for $275,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kore Home Solutions LLC and Kerry D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to James Daniel Zack and Linda Sue Zack for $267,900.

Victor Rabchuk and Nadia Rabchuk conveyed property on a public road to Levi Stoner and Roseann Stoner for $450,000.

Colony P. LLC, Daryl E. Tillman and Lisa J. Tillman conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Dakota Gutshall and Austin Dante Swann for $255,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Park P. Prange and Hazel J. Prange conveyed property on a public road to Park P. Prange, Hazel J. Prange and Park P. Prange & Hazel J. Prange Revocable Trust for $1.

Park P. Prange and Hazel J. Prange conveyed property on a public road to Park P. Prange, Hazel J. Prange and Park P. Prange & Hazel J. Prange Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Shannon A. Sherk and Shannon A. Sawyer conveyed 116 N. Eighth St. to Ashley Coblentz and Kaylisha Estevez for $200,000.

Lori Michele Benham conveyed 239 S. Eighth St. to Lori Michele Benham and Teva J. Glueck for $1.

Jonathan D. McKnight and Justin W. Moul conveyed 445 Union St. to Samuel E. Esh for $85,000.

BHI Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Arnold J. Hardy for $175,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Peter C. Frederick and Sharon L. Risser conveyed property on River Hill Road to Andrew J. Frederick for $260,000.

CONOY TWP.

Ashley L. Johnson and Mark A. Johnson conveyed 251 Cypress St. to Megan Garber and Brian D. Robinson for $320,000.

J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA conveyed property on River Road to Jeremy D. Simmons and Amanda K. Simmons for $200,000.

Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman for $1.

Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jared R. Smith and Grace H. Shober conveyed property on a public road to Genord Bonnegre and Angela Bonnegre for $275,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Nicholas J. Hopwood, Sarah A. Leverentz and Sarah A. Hopwood conveyed property on a public road to Chelsey N. Yoder for $285,000.

Jacob K. Swarey Jr. and Malinda L. Swarey conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Swarey and Sylvia L. Swarey for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Joel R. Shank and Stephanie L. Shank conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Matthew M. Park and Aubrey E. Park for $395,000.

Shonnea M. Coble conveyed property on Bossier Road to Stephanie L. Vargas and Idubin Vargas for $295,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

L. Benjamin Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Pete E. Wilson and Nicole Lynn Wilson for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Leola Produce Auction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leola Produce Auction Inc. for $1.

Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt for $1.

Cynthia A. Dospoy, Cynthia A. Minnich and Bernard R. Dospoy conveyed property on a public road to Dawn Faith Falborn and Gerard J. Falborn for $360,000.

William T. Stanley and Kara G. Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to William T. Stanley for $100,000.

Lester S. Nolt and Arlene N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Leola Produce Auction Inc. for $1.

Patricia L. Mast and Jeffrey D. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Marcy Koshinsky for $290,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Robert T. Kauffman conveyed property on East State Street to Domenic A. Perfetti and Laura C. Perfetti for $356,000.

EDEN TWP.

Debra L. McNatt conveyed property on Loop Road to Alice Jeanne Pruitt for $300,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Brian A. Sunday and Desiree A. Sunday conveyed property on Oak Lane to Lyndsay E. Gardner for $649,900.

Michael J. Yoder Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Yoder Jr. and Lindsey M. Yoder for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021-Hb1, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021-Hb1, Lres Corp., Compu-Link Corp. and Celink conveyed 459 Highlawn Ave. to BML Real Estate LLC for $202,350.

Mary Ann Thomas conveyed 440 N. Locust St. to Mary Ann Thomas for $1.

The estate of Leslie E. Brosius conveyed property on East High Street to Beilers Investment Properties LLC for $532,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed 214 Duke St. to Sheldon E. King and Tiffany N. King for $115,000.

Elizabeth Zuch Syernick conveyed property on Cloverbrook Drive to Natalie Schlei for $190,000.

Daniel Hollinger and Saray P. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Martin and Liana Martin for $310,000.

John B. Troutman conveyed 121-123 N. State St. to R. Steven Troutman for $1.

The estate of Mary Ann Lehman conveyed 115 Boomerang Drive to Andrew Craig Cameron for $287,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Daniel P. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Marco E. Munoz and Susana E. Munoz for $335,000.

The estate of Inez A. Hare conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Chad A. Weaver and Jolene L. Weaver for $535,000.

GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ephrata Township for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Sean M. Armstrong conveyed property on Jubilee Road to Daniel S. King and Lizzie K. King for $160,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Tahra Drager conveyed 275 Lania Drive to Tyler D. Sheppard for $0.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to William Gaul Dougherty and Joanne Dougherty for $544,381.

Martin E. Sampson conveyed property on Wheatland Avenue to Katie Goeller for $280,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Simons and Laura S. Tanzer for $658,579.

Brian P. Over, Heidi S. Nissly Over and Heidi S. Over conveyed property on a public road to Kristofer Youtz and Abby White for $720,000.

Matthew D. Demascolo conveyed property on Nolt Road to Ashley M. Delserro and Gary P. Delserro for $415,000.

Stephanie N. Stark conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie N. Stark and Robert Bryan Stark for $1.

Jacob Rebman and Catherine Christmas conveyed 23 Urban Drive to Jacob Rebman for $64,201.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joel A. Spoo conveyed property on Clear Stream Drive to Brian P. Over for $335,000.

Danielle N. Devine conveyed property on Todd Lane to Jestimore Musombi for $310,000.

Yagya N. Chapagain and Puspa K. Chapagain conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Bhagi Rath Dhakal for $560,000.

Amy L. Koerner conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Sherk and Shannon Sherk for $311,250.

Robert L. Perry and Doris M. Perry conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Bellucci and Marianne T. Bellucci for $340,000.

Miles Noss, Teresa Caraballo and Teresa Noss conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Miles Noss for $1.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on a public road to Christine M. Garber and Sara C. Garber for $353,481.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert F. Wenger Sr. and Debra K. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Bird City Golf LLC for $335,000.

William L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to William L. Groff and Williamette E. Groff for $1.

Kenneth Offidani, Jennifer Offidani and Kenneth D. Offidani conveyed property on Little Creek Road to John M. Hubbard and Lauren N. Hubbard for $875,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

T. Jolene Taibi conveyed 16 Mylin Ave. to Nathanael J. Newell and Marie E. Newell for $385,000.

Valerie Vukmanic and Valerie J. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Main Street Closet for $405,000.

The estate of Patricia Anne Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $127,000.

Dale R. Mylin and Dennis R. Mylin conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Moses and Christina Moses for $350,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Ironstone Development LP and Trevor Eby conveyed 646 E. Madison St. to Restored Investments LLC for $140,000.

Andrew S. Kimmich and Ann K. Kimmich conveyed 727 Emerald Drive to Edwin Y. Sanchez-Rios and Mue Poe for $235,000.

Carlos X. Solis and Isabelita Solis conveyed 322 S. Prince St. to Carlos X. Solis for $1.

Jay Ernest Lapp conveyed 616 Lafayette St. to Kowain Christian for $90,000.

Carmelo Gonzalez-Febus, Lydia Febus Morales, Betzaida Gonzalez-Febus and Beatriz Gonzalez-Febus conveyed 413 Fremont St. to Lydia Febus-Morales for $1.

Paul A. Conlin and Deborah M. Conlin conveyed property on Second Street to Nelson Severino for $240,000.

Robert J. Skrocki and J. Anita Skrocki conveyed 308 E. Fulton St. to Delmar Stoltzfoos for $150,000.

John P. Welliver conveyed 592A N. Plum St. to Gabrielle G. Redcay for $241,000.

B&E Wolf LLC and Brad A. Wolf conveyed 29 E. Frederick St. to Timothy R. Flood for $215,900.

Derrick B. Eide conveyed property on a public road to Sabre One Re LLC for $100,000.

Mark Torres and Jessica Morales conveyed 32 N. Lime St. to Mark Torres for $1.

Soren P. West and Marian R. West conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Chapman and Laura North Chapman for $862,500.

Eugenio Montalvo conveyed 303 N. Broad St. to Kaitesi Ziduda and Muminu Karakawe for $210,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Jerome Lee Properties 3. LLC and Daniel J. Fisher conveyed property on Millersville Pike to HKS Investments LLC for $751,000.

Niyez Pashaliyev conveyed property on a public road to Niyez Pashaliyev for $1.

The estate of Steven E. Fitzkee Sr. and The estate of Steven E. Fitzkee conveyed property on a public road to Jeannette S. Fitzkee for $1.

William G. Dangro and Diane M. Dangro conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Robert P. Landis and Susan P. Landis for $389,900.

Richard R. Kovacs and Cindy S. Kovacs conveyed property on a public road to Richard Reuben Kovacs, Cindy Sue Kovacs and Kovacs Family Trust for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Kim L. Circe conveyed property on a public road to Jason E. Garber and Beulah M. Garber for $179,000.

302 Investment Group LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Vedrana Krstic and Zeliko Krstic for $380,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Ryan T. Benner and Cheryl A. Ressler conveyed property on Front Street to Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC for $290,000.

Amy M. Weaver and Ruth Ann Meiskey conveyed 308 E. New St. to Angela Weidman for $250,000.

The estate of John B. Troutman conveyed 122 S. Broad St. to R. Steven Troutman for $1.

C&F Inc., WPE Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Munivez and Colleen Munivez for $515,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Country Ventures LLC and Bryan Macqueen conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Jeffrey Peterson for $305,000.

Jane L. Oneil and Kenneth Oneil conveyed property on a public road to Jane L. Oneil for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Matthew K. Haak and Carol S. Haak conveyed 245 Jackson St. to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $320,000.

Jeb Family LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 267 Koser Road to Ashley Coster and Snigdha Coster for $1.

Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC and Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Bethany Benedict for $565,000.

Eliot Stephen Meyer and Jennifer O. Meyer conveyed 820 State St. to Soren P. West and Marian R. West for $383,650.

Judith B. Wilcox conveyed 1513 Sunset Ave. to Community Options Inc. for $395,000.

The estate of Robert O. Cain Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie E. Cain and Robert Michael Cain for $1.

The estate of Faye L. Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Colleen Hart and Michael Dennis Hart Jr. for $285,000.

Tracy Schneider-Kidan conveyed property on Willow Green to Brett Campbell and Alexis Campbell for $1,250,000.

GRH-3 LLC and Horst &. Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Randazzo and Sharon J. Randazzo for $777,341.

Allison Bates conveyed 202 Meadow Lane to Jacob Long and Katelyn Lehman for $355,000.

Edward J. Macys and Michelle J. Macys conveyed property on a public road to Matthew H. Gola Jr. and Kristen R. Gola for $545,000.

Patricia Ross, Patricia T. Ross and Craig A. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Sener M. Herr for $244,000.

Jeb Family LP Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 265 Koser Road to Nathan E. Buckwalter and Lindsey M. Buckwalter for $103,500.

GRH-3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to Christen Desarro and Gregory Desarro for $650,351.

Robert M. Hess and Judith A. Hess conveyed 1432 Mission Road to Emily M. Wenger and Michael L. Wenger for $1.

Elizabeth H. Colvin and Raymond H. Colvin Jr. conveyed property on Jake Landis Road to Wilfredo Ortiz and Sylvia Perez for $729,950.

William Leutner and Barbara Leutner conveyed property on a public road to William Joseph Leutner, Barbara Ellen Leutner and Leutner Family Trust for $1.

Vivian A. Walsh conveyed property on a public road to Tuan Tran for $375,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Scott Bauer conveyed 129 Hart St. to Nicole G. Sidorski and Michael Garbarino for $210,000.

Donna E. Prince conveyed 161 N. Laurel St. to Donna E. Prince for $1.

Brian Lee Brown, Galeon L. Brown and Barry L. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Brown for $1.

Jacob P. Dueppengiesser and Courtney E. Dueppengiesser conveyed property on South Linden Street to Matthew D. Turman and Lindsay R. Turman for $325,000.

MANOR TWP.

Bethany M. Nadu and Bethany M. Heisey conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Bethany M. Nadu, Bethany M. Heisey and Daryle L. Heisey for $1.

Michael K. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to PB Outpatient Services PA LLC and Ranch of PA for $599,900.

Gregory Groff conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Andrew J. Haverstick and Tiehl R. McRoberts for $333,500.

John M. Hubbard and Lauren N. Hubbard conveyed property on a public road to Brandon M. Judy and Lanette Judy for $800,000.

Frank T. Dano IV conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Brown and Charity Brown for $450,000.

Elizabeth M. Stetler and Jessica R. Stetler conveyed 319 Millersville Road to Mon Baniya and Sunita Bista for $291,500.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Charles Kenneth Miller, The estate of C. Kenneth Miller and The estate of Charles K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Lapp and Malinda E. Lapp for $386,000.

Groff Capital Management LLC, Steven L. Groff and Cheryl R. Groff conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Steven D. Groff and Naomi G. Groff for $1.

Molly Devon Vangura and Daniel Vangura conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Jones and James J. Looney for $435,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Erica Montgomery and Cooper S. Montgomery conveyed 169 Elizabeth St. to Richard Alburn Binkley and Kelsy Joy Jarboe Binkley for $320,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Amena Abd Aljabber conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Jeremy I. Katz and Lauren A. Katz for $296,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Aubrey E. Wagner, Aubrey E. Park and Matthew M. Park conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie L. Shank for $245,000.

Sharon R. Green and Dean H. Green conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Yahner for $351,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jeremy Lee Garber, Kelly Nicole Shafer and Kelly Nicole Garber conveyed property on Park Avenue to Joe Raymond Witmer and Mary Elizabeth Witmer for $269,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Beverly L. Kemper and Lyn H. Kemper conveyed property on a public road to Kirk F. Ruffini and Janne G. Ruffini for $726,000.

PENN TWP.

Nathaniel L. Bross and Gwenda J. Bross conveyed 716 W. Newport Road to Brian K. Wenger and Allison L. Wenger for $401,000.

Ronald H. Rohrer and Christine F. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Rohrer and Amy J. Rohrer for $1.

The estate of E. Ruth Overly and The estate of E. Ruth Greenly conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Brianna McCabe for $280,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull conveyed property on Linestown Road to David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

William H. Richards and Morgan P. Richards conveyed property on Penny Road to William H. Richards and Morgan P. Richards for $1.

Hamilton A. Little conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Allgyer and Katie E. Allgyer for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Charles A. Tupper and Andrea D. Spigelmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Andrea D. Spigelmeyer for $1.

Virginia E. Teneyck conveyed property on a public road to Donald Levasseur III and Tara Levasseur for $395,000.

Sandra W. Creighton conveyed property on a public road to Frank W. Baer III and Juan Hernandez for $820,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Connie Ling Koons for $540,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Daniel S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Glick and Ruth E. Glick for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk for $1.

Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk for $1.

Aaron Jay Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Lee Blank and Katie Mae Blank for $280,000.

Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk conveyed property on Mast Road to Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Donald Grodski conveyed property on South Jackson Street to Amos Fisher and Katie Fisher for $707,500.

STRASBURG TWP.

Amos K. Fisher and Katie E. Fisher conveyed property on North Star Road to Jacob F. Stoltzfus and Barbara K. Stoltzfus for $375,000.

Ronald E. Druck, Allan L. Druck and Dennis M. Druck conveyed property on a public road to Quay Steven Hanna Jr. for $100,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Hollenback and Olivia Hollenback for $608,730.

WARWICK TWP.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Deborah D. Ehleiter conveyed property on Scott Lane to Harry A. McConnell and Marianne J. McConnell for $602,500.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

George Anthony Striker and Paula K. Striker conveyed property on a public road to Hayden Scott McDevitt and Sarah Elizabeth McDevitt for $540,000.

Edward D. Loose and Pamela M. Loose conveyed property on Iron Horse Drive to Matthew Gile and Katrina Gile for $552,500.

Samuel E. High Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. High Jr. for $1.

Hayden S. McDevitt and Sarah E. McDevitt conveyed property on Tupelo Street to John A. Ressler and Anna M. Rohrer-Ressler for $277,000.

Lisa L. Babione and Lisa L. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Lisa L. Boyer and Michael C. Boyer for $1.

Walton Farm Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Sasha B. Munoz and Kasey L. Munoz for $694,850.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Robert Lee Orwig and Patricia Ann Orwig for $488,595.

Mitchell Front and Melissa Front conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Mulholland and Kimberly J. Mulholland for $499,900.

The estate of Shelly A. Pack conveyed property on Church Street to Aj Home Solutions LLC for $196,000.

Loi Vinh Le and Katherine Le conveyed property on Newport Road to Jordan L. Zimmerman for $305,000.

Owl Hill Properties LLC conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Warwick Township for $1.

Andrew R. Hicks conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Anne King and Samuel A. Meyer for $350,000.

Brandon M. Klinger and Jessica L. Klinger conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Philip R. Benedict and Stephanie E. Benedict for $720,000.

The estate of Gordon A. Kraft conveyed property on a public road to Trinh Nguyen and Tung Lai for $340,000.