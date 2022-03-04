The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Arthur’s at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, follow-up, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s, 318 Chestnut St., Columbia, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, complaint, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, Feb. 25. Fail. Label meat products throughout facility. Slicer had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Provide thermometer in identified refrigeration unit. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Repair cracked floor tiles. Store meat products in an approved labeled container. Meat products in the freezer unit stored open with no covering. Multiple food items were held at 60 F in the reach-in refrigerator unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. All affected food was voluntarily discarded, and a list of such food was provided to the department. Call made to service department at time of inspection. Clean area above ice machine.

Espino’s Pizzas And Pastas, 323 W. Lemon St., Feb. 25. Fail. Food in the bain marie stored open with no covering. Provide thermometer in bain marie. Paint exposed wood. Wall in food prep are is cracked and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Date and label all food in refrigeration unit. Knives had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Replace missing and damaged ceiling tiles.

Gap Auction, 5336 Mine Road, Kinzers, Feb. 25. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 01956, 1829 Oregon Pike, emergency response, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

Pennsylvania Prime Steak & Seafood, 1555 Sylvan Road, Feb. 25. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 2149 State Road, Feb. 25. Pass. MedTerra CBD soft-gels, Irvine, Calif., and Lavel CBD gummies, Newport Beach, Calif., and Wyld CBD gummies, California, contain unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Burger King No. 4546, 2464 Lincoln Highway, complaint, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Cafe & Pho Hoang, 1140 Elizabeth Ave., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

El Triangulo Latino, 102 Manheim Ave., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Fruitville Beef Shack, 780 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Greenfield Restaurant, 595 Greenfield Road, follow-up, Feb. 24. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector's thermometer and is working at optimum temperature. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored directly above clean plates in the food-preparation area.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Pastry Paradise, 3315 Lincoln Highway East, opening, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Fire Company No. 1, 203 W. Franklin St., Strasburg, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza Of Manheim, 171 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Feb. 24. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Ciro’s Italian Bistro, 605 Richmond Drive, Feb. 23. Pass. A food employee was touching bread — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for measuring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The hand-wash sink across from the cook line was blocked by a food cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the bar indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food employees preparing food while wearing wristwatches. Food employees preparing food while not wearing proper beard covers. Marinara sauce placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. A black residue up inside the ice maker.

CVS No. 2297, 385 N. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Fresh Pressed Lancaster, 60 N. Queen St., opening, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Nourish Wellness Co., 280 Oak St., Manheim, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 23. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, change of owner, Feb. 23. Pass. Raw marinating chicken stored above RTE in the reach-in cooler on the retail prep line. Tiles outside walk-in cooler and in between retail line and patient line are damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Vents in hallway above clean dishes and in the sandwich station area have an accumulation of static dust.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1463, 14 Spruce St., Lititz, Feb. 23. Pass. Sides of fryer and oven have an accumulation of grease; floor under equipment with grease and food debris accumulation. Top part of food processor is cracked or broken and is no longer in good condition, not smooth and easily cleanable. In dry storage area and display area where prizes for punch boards are stored, detergents, shampoos and dish liquid stored beside and above food. Chemical dispensers above sanitized part of the three-compartment sink.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Millersville Pike Feb. 22. Pass. The following equipment in the kitchen area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces: soda machine at drive-thru area; exterior sides of the fryer/grill area; exterior and interior sides of the stand-up refrigerators; hot-holding units of the prep area. Flooring area of the walk-in cooler of the food facility is dirty and dusty, has a buildup of food debris and is in need of cleaning.

Dienner’s Country Restaurant, 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 22. Pass. Static dust on the vent covers for the make-up air on the exhaust hood. The metal covering on the door frame of the walk-in cooler is damaged, and bare wood is exposed and needs repaired.

Domino’s Pizza No. 9150, 2101 Strickler Road, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the Certified Food Employee posted in public view.

El Serrano, 2151 Columbia Ave., Feb. 22. Pass. The hand-wash sinks in the back and front kitchen areas do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Corrected by using a temporary hand-wash set up while repairs are currently in progress for hot water heater; discussed with person in charge.

Hissho Sushi No. 71 at Stauffers Of Kissel Hill, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Hummer’s Meats at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Intercourse Fire Company, 10 Hollander Road, P.O. Box 52, Intercourse, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Made With Love Not Gluten Bakery, 76 Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Murphy’s Grocery Outlet, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., Feb. 22. Pass. Several cracked and missing floor tiles throughout the food facility. The grout is eroded away in several areas and there is standing water and food debris collecting in those areas. Open employee beverage containers were on and above a food-preparation table. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the wait-station. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils was not on at the time of the inspection. Dipper well was not working and utensils were stored in water. Food utensils in the back food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Soup placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers more than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Pancake mix and an egg mix were held at 52 F in the “countertop” unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 62 F, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a cold-hold temperature of 41 F or colder. Raw cement, which is not smooth and easily cleanable, being used in some floor repairs within the facility.

Piersol’s Nuts, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Queen Grocery & Deli, 332 1/2 S. Queen St., Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 1509 Lititz Pike B, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Salt & Pepper Italian Bistro & Pizza, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 102, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Wizard Catering, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Feb. 22. Pass. Single-service forks and spoons stored in the dry storage room where uncovered, exposed to contamination. Food facility is using flex piping on the plumbing of the dump sink, which is not an approved material. Underside of mixer has dried-on food residue. Walk-in cooler door metal covering is pulling off, making it not smooth and easily cleanable.

Yang’s Restaurant, 1232 Lititz Pike, Feb. 22. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Multiple canned food items stored in their opened, original containers in various refrigerators; corrected and discussed with person in charge. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in the basement areas, but facility does have a pest control program. Exterior of fryer/grill equipment in the kitchen area has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Various raw meats, cooked meats and cut vegetable foods stored open with no covering in various refrigerators throughout the food facility; corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required; corrected by diverting all ware-washing to the three-bay manual ware-washing sink for sanitizing. Person in charge noted call will be placed for repair.