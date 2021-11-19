The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carrabba's Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., Nov. 12. Pass. Food employee at the cook line, wearing bracelets on arm. Food employees in the cooking area and the dish washing area not wearing beard covers. A food employee (waitress) was touching sliced lemons — a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink at the cook line. The ceiling vent for the air-duct is missing, creating possible contamination to clean equipment that is hanging beneath it. An open employee's beverage container was on the paper towel dispenser in the dish washing area. Water leaking profusely from the spigot at the three-compartment sink and at the hand-wash sink at the wait station near the bread cutter. The plumbing leaking water beneath the three-compartment sink.

Dutchmaid Motel, 222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 12. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area. Soufflé cup used as a dispensing utensil for salsa. Dispensing utensils need to have a handle that is stored outside of food product. Excessive grease and old food debris accumulation on equipment behind the cook line. Hand-washing sink hot water turned off due to broken valve that doesn't allow for water to turn off. Flooring in potato and onion storage area damaged and falling in, allowing for pest entry. Flooring is made of a raw wood.

Eli'S Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Nov. 12. Pass. Two open employee beverage containers were in kitchen on a table with food wraps and on a preparation table; repeat violation.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Wendy's No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, Nov. 12. Fail. Sliced tomatoes were held at 45°F, near the sandwich preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Grime on the underside of the lemonade machine at the drive-thru. Trash, debris and food crumbs behind the soda machine at the drive-thru. Standing water and food debris behind the ice maker. These areas with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces: the coffee maker across from the drive-thru, the area over the fries, the exhaust over the frying area, area directly above the flat grill, area (floor) beneath the flat grill, floor behind the Henny Penny and the area behind the fryers. Grease and grime on the electronic TV screens used for assessing orders. A black residue inside the spray-wand at the three-compartment sink. Food employee preparing food, wearing a wrist watch. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, trays, straws) stored in the outside storage area, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. An employee's open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a table near the steam table. Chili was held at 117°F on the steam table near the drive-thru, rather than 135°F or above as required. Caked-on food residue on the white, plastic egg cookers. Cookie sheets, just washed, still greasy to sight and touch. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. A hole in the mop sink.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Nov. 12. Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Bird-in-Hand Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Nov. 10. Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 165°F for stationary rack. Facility will use the large conveyor dish machine until the stationary rack machine is repaired. Oatmeal was held at 105 °F in the hot hold unit rather than 135°F or above as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small cooling unit in the short order area.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Nov. 10. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored directly on top of bags of hash browns in the reach-in cooler. Food employee preparing potatoes not wearing a beard cover. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. Working containers in the wait-stations, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Morgantown, Nov. 10. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue on two can-opener blades and one scoop.

Dutch Country Catering and BBQ, 5799 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Nov. 10. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Plumbing under three-compartment sink has a leak and is in need of repair. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Facility has chlorine test but are water logged, and facility is using Steramine tablets which is a quaternary ammonia base sanitizer. Interior of refrigerator with large ice accumulation, unit is in need of repair. Walk-in cooler door severely damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

El Paisano Mexican Food (MFF TYPE 4), 1725 Columbia Ave., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations. Raw eggs stored in a grill draw stored behind cheese. Eggs should always be stored below or in front of ready-to-eat foods. Floor drains under dishwasher and under three-compartment sink dirty and in need of cleaning. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with static dust accumulation. Interior of reach-in freezer on grill side with an accumulation of black buildup and food. Interior of all three fryers with an accumulation of grease. Air vent above dry storage in kitchen with an accumulation of static dust. Tomato cutter with old food residue. Cutter was removed and placed in dirty dish area. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside.

Fuddruckers 7731, 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, Nov. 10. Pass.

Giant Food Store No.6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 10. Pass. Meat department: Rust on two metal supports on the ceiling of the meat room walk-in cooler. Dark, moist residue on the edges of the support beam in the walk-in cooler.

Hamid's Fresh Produce (midway), 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Nov. 10. Fail. Food facility has packaged pickles not labeled as required. Facility pulled pickles from sale.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 10. Pass. Frozen fish thawing under refrigeration and not removed from ROP environment as instructed by the label on the package.

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen, 363 S. Seventh St., Akron, follow-up, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Peters Barbeque Trailer MFF4, 1125 Fairview Road, Manheim, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Nov. 10. Pass. Mildew on some shelves in the walk-in cooler and on the fan guards. Single-service, single-use cups and lids stored in the back dining area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the dish-washing area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Boxes of vermicelli stored on the floor in the back dining area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line some shelves in the walk-in cooler. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the wait station.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Pa16, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 703, Manheim, complaint, Nov. 10. Pass. Floor drain under dump sink with an accumulation of brownish-white matter accumulation. Floor under equipment dirty/dusty and in need of cleaning. Area on wall-floor junction covering has fallen off and wall has black-matter accumulation. Food employee in cooking area wearing bracelet-watch-ring on hands or arms. Food employees in cooking and smoothie area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

A1 Express, 1085 E. Main St., East Earl, change of owner, Nov. 9. Fail.The person in charge is operating a retail food facility without a retail food facility license from the department.

Aunt Jennie's 41 Diner, 42 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 9. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Several stained ceiling tiles in the kitchen area, indicating a water leak. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control time/temperature control for safety foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Static dust on florescent lights above food prep table. Grease accumulation under the fryer units.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Conoco/Gap Truck Stop, 54 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 9. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink.

Creekside Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Elizabeth R Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Nov. 9. Pass. Interior of meat case with black matter accumulation.

Mill Road Elementary, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 351 W. Main St., New Holland, Nov. 9. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (deli meat) in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced. A shelf used to store food storage pans constructed of bare wood which is not a nonabsorbent material.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Beverage, 36 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 8. Pass. Under nozzle (a nonfood contact surface) an accumulation of black matter.

Fuego Latino, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 8. Pass. Food facility is using quaternary ammonium sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of more than 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food utensils in prep area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Hand sink faucet on cook-line with a constant drip.

Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Mt. Everest International Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, and distributed by statement. Rodent droppings in the storage area in the basement. Raw wood which is not easily cleanable or nonabsorbent, being used in the walk-in cooler; repeat violation.

Primanti Brothers, 1659A Lititz Pike, Nov. 8. Pass. A grease buildup beneath the fryers and on the castors, bread slicer and bun toaster. Static dust and grease buildup on all exhaust vents in the kitchen. Exhausts are due to be cleaned this month. A splash guard is needed at the hand-wash sink near the salad prep station to protect food preparation from splash contamination. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with equipment (blender) in the bar area. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go trays) stored in the basement on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Employees preparing food not wearing a beard cover. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Cooked chicken placed hot in the single-door cooling unit in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method.

Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., follow-up, Nov. 8. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat violation. Raw shell eggs were held at 64°F and 75°F in the food-preparation area rather than 41°F or below as required; repeat violation. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; repeat violation. Food employee (owner) eating on a food-preparation table as evidenced by partially consumed food laying on the food-preparation table; repeat violation. Old, hardened, food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer; repeat violation. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the basement; repeat violation.

Schaeffer School, 875 Pleasure Road, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Three Sisters Park, 119 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 8. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residue detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Utensils in cooking area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Rice was held at 122°F, in the cooking area rather than 135°F or above as required.