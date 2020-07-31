After being closed for four months, the Cartoon Network Hotel is ready to open its doors again on Monday, Aug. 3.

The hotel first opened on Lincoln Highway East in early January and temporarily shuttered its doors on March 17, along with a slew of other hotels across Lancaster County, as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. As with every business attempting a reopening strategy, the Cartoon Network Hotel will be implementing enhanced cleaning measures, as well as an emphasis on face coverings and temperature checks upon arrival. Face masks are required for staff and guests, with an exception for children under 3.

The hotel's two food areas, the "Cartoon Kitchen" and "Bearista Café," as well as the gift shop, will remain open to the public regardless of hotel accommodations.

Additionally, capacity will be limited to 50%, or roughly 80 rooms out of the hotel's available 159 rooms, according to Palace Entertainment Director of Marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen the Cartoon Network Hotel in this new environment,” said General Manager Ryan O’Donnell in a statement. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at the Hotel.”

For more information on the reopening effort, click here.