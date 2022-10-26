Cargas has announced the election of William Carter and Angie Ammon to its board of directors

William Carter William Carter was named to the board of directors of Cargas on Oct. 25, 2022.

William Carter is the founder and CEO of Sterling, Virginia-based Advanced360 Solutions, a consulting firm that supplies technology, digital transformation and financial modeling services to various businesses. Prior to founding Advanced360 Solutions, Carter held several executive and corporate officer roles with tech, cloud and global telecom companies, including chief technology Officer at Somos, Inc. and Senior VP of Operations at Premier Technologies.

Angie Ammon Angie Ammon was named to the Cargas board of directors on Oct. 25, 2022

Angie Ammon is a serial entrepreneur and is currently co-founder of Miami, Florida-based Tesouro, a financial technology company that offers a suite of treasury management solutions for business. Ammon has been named one of the Electronic Transaction Association’s Forty Under 40

Carter and Ammon were elected to the Cargas board on Tuesday. The board now has 11 directors - five employee-owners and six outside directors. Founded by Chip Cargas, the Lancaster-based company makes software for accounting, risk management and customer relations as well as custom products. Cargas is employee owned with six of its largest shareholders owning 50% of the company, LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported.

“The addition of Angie and William to our board will help us continue to take our strategy, governance, and risk management to another level as an organization,” said Nate Scott, president and CEO of Cargas. “They bring fantastic skill sets, deep experience and inquisitive minds to challenge our team as we grow and evolve.”