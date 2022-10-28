A mixed-use development near the new Penn State hospital in East Hempfield Township was awarded $2.5 million through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, also known as RACP.

The development, known as Brookside Development, was one of three development projects in Lancaster County that were awarded a total $6 million and are collectively expected to add 662 jobs.

The other projects the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital and a trail project at Little Conestoga Creek. The projects, all of which are well on their way, all have matching funds.

The six-phase Brookside is being built to the east of a new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center above Harrisburg Pike.

The Brookside Development by 2701 State Road LLC was awarded $2.5 million for site preparation for the mixed-use development along State Road that is expected to create 635 jobs. It will be matched by $3.4 million funds from the developer.

In addition to a 252,500-square-foot warehouse, Brookside Development is planned to feature a blend of residential units and mixed commercial uses, including space for a professional medical office space, convenience store, and a café/fast casual restaurant.

The state funding will support floodplain restoration and site preparation including site excavation, storm sewer, electric/gas trenching, and private sanitary sewer and water. The funding includes floodplain restoration of Swarr Run.