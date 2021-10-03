Things looked grim five years ago for Pennsylvania’s beer distributors.

Newly approved Act 39 allowed beer sales at grocery and convenience stores, ending beer distributors’ decades-long near monopoly on beer sales. Apart from six-packs bought at a bar, the independent retailers selling cases and kegs had long been the only place to buy beer to go in Pennsylvania.

“Beer sold itself at that point. You had cases of mostly domestic beer, and you could count on X amount of people that would come in and buy it,” said Sean Burke, manager at Hempfield Beverage in Landisville.

As a result, to beer distributors the change in the law looked like an existential threat. “I think the initial knee jerk reaction for a lot of beer distributors was, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to sink my business,’” said Aaron Zeamer, a liquor license attorney in Lancaster. “And I think the reality has been a bit different.”

That may be an understatement.

While beer distributors’ worries about having a raft of new competitors have come true, fears about a sales slump forcing distributors to close haven’t materialized. Today, there are 29 beer distributors in Lancaster County, the same number in 2013. In fact, helped by a new ability to sell singles and six-packs and boosted by home-drinking during the pandemic, beer distributors that revamped their stores and focused on craft beer and expanding selection say they’re doing better than ever.

“Yeah, you can buy it in other places, but if we do it well enough, we can still compete,” said Neal Fulkerson, who along with his aunt, Karen Hurley, owns Root Beer Distributors in Mount Joy, which he said has seen double-digit annual sales growth.

Fulkerson, a district director for the Malt Beverage Distributors Association of Pennsylvania, said that while tracking more products and creating a better customer experience have forced owners to be more hands-on, there’s now even more of an opportunity to succeed.

“As long as your store is well presented, you get the beer store customer. The grocery store gets a different customer,” he said.

New laws upend old business

The law changes that went into effect in August 2016 followed years of efforts to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania. While the updates that were rolled into Act 39 stopped short of privatization, they represented the biggest update since the 1930s.

Among many other things, Act 39 specified that holders of restaurant liquor licenses could sell wine for takeout. Some grocery stores had previously sold beer, but the change made it more attractive for them to buy restaurant licenses and turn parts of their stores into mini-restaurants focused on selling beer and wine to go.

In the last five years, grocery store beer cafes have become ubiquitous. Giant, the county’s largest grocer, now sells beer at six of its 12 Lancaster County locations while Weis Markets sells beer at nine of its 11 stores here.

The 2016 law also clarified that convenience stores that sold gas could indeed sell beer if they did it from a separate area. That change overturned a longtime prohibition on beer and gas being sold at the same place, although Sheetz had been selling beer by arguing that its stores were actually restaurants. Sheetz now has liquor licenses for all but one if its 17 Lancaster County stores.

“Five years ago was one of the biggest changes that’s happened in that space in a very long time. And they now have massive competition. The way consumers buy has changed, and they need to prepare themselves for that,” said Carson Baker, executive director of the Malt Beverage Distributors Association of Pennsylvania.

For beer distributors, the change provoked fear because they felt it undermined their business model.

“I’m a longtime business owner in the township, and I’m asking for your support to save my business,” Don Henry, owner of Brewer’s Outlet in Manor Shopping Center told Lancaster Township supervisors during an April 2016 hearing when they were considering a liquor license for a nearby Giant.

“Their ulterior motive is to sell beer, wine, and spirits in their grocery store on the shelves beside soda and juice and put the small family run business out of business,” Henry said.

While Lancaster Township supervisors initially denied the request from Giant, the grocer appealed the ruling and was ultimately able to open its beer garden. Henry, who declined to comment for this story, confirmed a sale of his business is currently pending.

A legislative lifeline

While Act 39 seemed full of bad news for beer distributors, legislation that went into effect five months later proved to be a lifeline. In January 2017, Act 166 specified that beer distributors could sell six-packs and singles, removing the restriction that they sell only cases and kegs.

“They needed some additional flexibility in order to compete, and I think they got it,” said Zeamer, who has handled some transactions for distributor license holders. “Beer distributors have really pivoted, and almost all of them, willingly or not, have turned to a significant amount of craft beer sales (and) those can be fairly lucrative.”

Zeamer thinks revenue beer distributors lost because of sales at grocery and convenience stores has been more than made up by new income from single and six-pack sales. Alcoholic beer slushies, a novel product also made possible by the law changes, have also proven a big revenue boost, he said.

Zeamer said longtime beer distributors selling their businesses now are likely benefitting from higher prices because of an overall increase in revenue, as well as licenses that have themselves increased in value.

“I think the revenue they’re generating and the volume of sales they have is pretty good, and it helps them to maximize the value of their business. It makes it a good time to retire,” he said.

‘We were probably in a rut’

For beer distributors, keeping and attracting customers who could suddenly buy beer elsewhere meant making their stores more appealing.

At Zern Beverage in Manheim, co-owner Tom Zern said he brought in many more types of beer, emphasized customer service, installed new lighting, put in a new air-conditioning system and redid the floor in the retail area. The changes brought in a lot more customers Zern said, estimating that the customer count has nearly doubled in the last 10 years.

“We were probably in a rut, because we sold case beer and kegs and that’s it. And you didn’t need to do anything to bring any more people in,” said Zern, whose father started the business in 1948. “We just had to change the way we sold beer.”

Burke, the manager at Hempfield Beverage, said the store radically expanded its selection in the last five years and is now doing “better than ever,” despite the new competition.

“They have a lot of microbrews and stuff here,” said Marty Conroy, a 41-year-old electrician from Landisville, who bought beer last week at Hempfield Beverage. “And Sean can order you pretty much anything. He’s got an order in for me with a beer I tried in Philadelphia at a bar down there when my wife and I went down there.”

Another Hempfield Beverage customer, Rich Shaffer of Landisville, said he likes being able to create his own six-pack from the 200-plus beers in the store’s mix mix-and-match section.

“The variety is probably the big thing,” sad the 38-year-old HVAC technician. “If it’s not here, they can get it for you. What they have at the grocery store is what they have.”

Wine over beer at grocery stores

As beer distributors added more varieties of beer in response to what Weis Markets called “beer cafes” and Giant dubbed “beer gardens,” the grocery stores were devoting more shelf space to wine.

Jeff Metzger, publisher of regional weekly Food Trade News, said selling wine is indeed a more lucrative for grocery stores, so they’re naturally devoting more of their limited shelf space to it instead of expanding and rotating their selection of beer.

“As a category, wine is bigger than beer, in terms of growth,” he said.

Burke, the Hempfield Beverage manager, says he’s noticed much more wine than beer at grocery stores lately, which is part of the reason he’s not worried about grocery store competition anymore.

“We’ve constantly found ways to do things better than we’ve done before, certainly better than the grocery store is going to do,” he said.

One small example of practices that are more appealing to customers, Burke says, is the fact that he won’t ask for a clearly-old-enough-to-buy-beer customer’s ID with every purchase, unlike the policy at most grocery and convenience stores.

“I see the same people in here every day. It’s like Mayberry,” Burke said, referencing the fictional, close-knit community from the “Andy Griffith Show.”

Pandemic sales boost

As beer distributors were remaking their stores in the face of competition, they got an unexpected spike last spring during mandated business shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Beer distributors were deemed essential businesses, which allowed them to stay open.

“It was gangbusters in here,” said Burke of Hempfield Beverage, which offered free local delivery for about six months at the beginning of the pandemic. “It was nonstop in here. It was fantastic.”

Eric Perrone, whose family owns Neffsville Beverage in Manheim Township, said it was hard to keep beer in stock in the early days of the pandemic.

“Over COVID, it was outstanding. Anyone who sold any type of beer during COVID -- especially when liquor went offline -- it was insane,” Perrone said. “When I’m telling you it was insane, it was insane.”

Fulkerson said the extra money Root Beer Distributor made during the pandemic is helping bankroll an expansion that will nearly double the store’s size. In addition to the extra income, the months-long run on the beer exposed a lot more customers to the store’s recent upgrades, which included new shelving, lighting and coolers, in addition to more beer.

“Our thing is always making it as nice as possible,” Fulkerson said. “Even if they do go to a grocery store, they will come back.”