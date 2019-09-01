Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 20-26.
Roxanne Swisher, first block of Michael Court, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Steven S. and Deborah M. Bebko, 100 block of East Walnut Street, Ephrata. Chapter 13.
Sylvan Stoltzfus Builders LLC, 3200 block of Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. Chapter 7.
Kenneth J. Jr. and Susan M. Setzer, first block of Clover Court, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Robert A. Jr. and Anne N. Rehrer, 100 block of Amber Circle, New Holland. Chapter 7.
Emanuel F. Beiler, 300 block of Mount Sidney Road. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.