Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 10-16.
Harold R. Griffith, 2000 block of West Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Tiffany Fallon Bovell, 500 block of West Market Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Bibi S. and Wesley C. Fuller, first block of Tarbert Cut, Richmond Hill, Georgia. Chapter 7.
Lynette Diaz, first block of Pennwick Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Rebecca Brenda Diehl, 100 block of South 10th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.
Rickey R. Anderson, 2300 block of Hancock Drive. Chapter 13.
Shane M. Howell, 300 block of Hopkins Mill Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.
Anh T. Thai, 400 block of East Main Street, Leola. Chapter 7.
Robert S. English, 200 block of Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.
Cindy D. Wilson, 100 block of Madge Drive. Chapter 7.
David and Deborah Gruel, 600 block of Hamaker Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.