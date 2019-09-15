Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 3-9.
Jeffrey B. and Maria J. Harless, first block of East Main Street, Lititz. Chapter 13.
Luis A. and Denise Ulate, first block of Church Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Celeste Karen Dahlin, first block of Meadow View Drive, Leola. Chapter 7.
Jack N. Burkheart, 300 block of Poplar Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.