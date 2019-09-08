Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
Rudolf H. II and Cassandra L Gebauer, 100 block of Fairway Drive, Denver. Chapter 7.
Robert M. and Vicky L. Bamford, 4500 block of Miller Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Sue A. Townsend, 100 block of Lapore Drive. Chapter 7.
Christopher Michael Smeltz, first block of South West End Avenue. Chapter 7.
Joshua A. Plazzo, first block of North High Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Virginia Ann Zuck, 400 block of North Prince Street, Millersville. Chapter 7.
Chad Robert and Angela Charity Sattazahn, first block of Willow Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
John T. Greiner, 900 block of Cider Press Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Lorrayne Del Mar Cruz Almodovar, 1500 block of Fruitville Pike. Chapter 7.
Jere L. and Mary A Canfield-Evans, 1400 block of Rohrerstown Road. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.