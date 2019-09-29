Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 17-23.
Angela Gianato, 100 block of Topland Drive. Chapter 13.
Russell John and Brittney A. Bloss, 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.
Jessica Lynn Chalas, 800 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Stephen R. Lehman, 300 block of Douts Hill Road, Holtwood. Chapter 7.
Green N’ Grow Compost LLC, 300 block of Douts Hill Road, Holtwood. Chapter 7.
Bryan K. Stephenson, first block of Peacock Drive. Chapter 7.
Connor Aaron Hutzler, 600 block of First Street. Chapter 7.
William O. and Tanya R. Estes, 300 block of East Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.
Sherri L. Dornes, first block of Ridgewood Manor, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Quonesha A. Summerville, 300 block of Ashley Drive, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Erica L. Luttenberger, 400 block of West Vine Street. Chapter 13.
Richard C. Goularte, 1100 block of Central Manor Road. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.