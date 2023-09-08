Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

BAKER, Robert Anson Jr., 1000 block of Hammond Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

GOLDNER, Howard L., 100 block of Stone Creek Road, Lancaster. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.