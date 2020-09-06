Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 25-31.

ARTER, Betty A., Shawnee Avenue, Columbia. Chapter 7.

LINDSEY, Debra A., first block of Malae Place, Aiea, Hawaii. Chapter 7.

ULMER, Keith and Kristi L., 100 block of Delancy Place. Chapter 13.

HEAGY, Cameron S., 400 block of South Bridge Street, Christiana. Chapter 7.

POLKABLA, Stephanie, 100 block of Hill Street, Bainbridge. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.