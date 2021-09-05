Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 24-30.

FERGUSON, Donna M., 300 block of Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

GAINER, Dawn S., 100 block of South 8th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

SIGAL, Noam and Jennifer M. Sigal, 300 block of Koser Road, Lititz. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.