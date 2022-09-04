Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 23-29.

DOLIBER, Arthur Melvin and Kimberly Ann Doliber, 200 block of South Belmont Road, Paradise. Chapter 7.

EPLEE, Dustin Matthew, 1100 block of Union School Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

MAY, Carl H., 200 block of Kilgannon Lane and Linda E. May, 900 block of East King Street. Chapter 7.

VUXTA, Joyce E., 1400 block of Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.