Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 15-21.

BECK, Ann K., 800 block of Walnut Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

BURY, Leslie A., 3000 block of Todd Lane. Chapter 7.

GOMEZ, Carmen Janet, 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Chapter 7.

KETNER, Jennifer Ann, 400 block of West Sixth Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

KREIDER, Dawn M., 100 block of West Ferdinand Street, Manheim. Chapter 13.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SHEPARD, Dale E. and Sharon M., 100 block of Fox Run Court. Chapter 7.

STEWART, R. Paul and Jennifer K., first block of David Bair Circle, Strasburg. Chapter 7.

STOLTZFUS, Sylvan S. and Sadie Mae, 1000 block of Simmontown Road, Gap. Chapter 7.

WALSH, William R., 200 block of Stone Quarry Road, Leola. Chapter 7.

ZOOK, Alvin M. and Mildred, 2400 block of Ellendale Drive. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.