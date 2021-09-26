Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 14-20.

BURNS, Joseph A. Jr., first block of Egret Circle, Denver. Chapter 13.

DRUCKEMILLER, Debra L., 200 block of Duke Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.