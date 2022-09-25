Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 13-19.

DIEHL, Rebecca B., 100 block of South 10th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

GOCKLEY, Dennis Ray and Gale Eileen Gockley, first block of Madison Circle, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

HAIN, Season K., 700 block of Hilldale Road, Holtwood. Chapter 7.

MARTIN, Brandon Scott, first block of Broadwing Drive, Denver. Chapter 7.

RIOS, Jason A., 100 block of South Marshall Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.