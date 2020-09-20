Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 8-14.

HORTON, Roger D., 400 block of Candlewyck Road. Chapter 7.

Korzhenkov, Viktoriya V., 100 block of Lotus Circle. Chapter 7.

Schwenk, Kyle N., 1400 block of Passey Lane. Chapter 7.

STRICKLER, Steven W., 1400 block of Water Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

THUM, Linda F., 200 block of West Fulton Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

TORRES, Julio A., 400 block of North King Street. Chapter 7.

WHEATON, Paul S. Wheaton, 2800 block of Yellow Goose Road. Chapter 13.

WILSON, James R., 200 block of Main Street, Akron. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.