Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 6-12.

ALBERTI, Marilyn J., 300 block of North Oak Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

CATHCART, Sean S. and Melanie V. Cathcart, 900 block of Old Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

HOYT, Eric James, first block of Heron Drive, Denver. Chapter 7.

JENNINGS, Susie A., first block of Buckheights Road, Quarryville. Chapter 7.

LONDON-NORMAN, Samuel D., 100 block of Marion Terrace, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

ROSCHER, Betty A., 100 block of Gregg Circle, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

WAGNER, Caryn Dyan and Shawn Eugene Wagner, first block of Westbridge Court, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.