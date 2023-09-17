Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 5-11.

BUSHONG, Dawn M., 200 block of Race Street, Bainbridge. Chapter 7.

ORTIZ, Victor A., 500 block of Airport Road, New Holland. Chapter 7.

SCORZETTI, Pasquale L. Jr., 700 block of Sharon Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

SIMMONS, Charles R. and Karen Leigh Simmons, 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East. Chapter 7.

STAMP, Alfred T. Jr., 2200 block of Middlegreen Court. Chapter 7.

WISE, Rickie J. and Cynthia L. Wise, 100 block of Bridlewood Court South. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.