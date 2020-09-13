Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 1-7.

DAWSON, Sophie, 300 block of North Duke Street. Chapter 7.

KING, Troy A., 300 block of North Duke Street. Chapter 7.

BERTSCHINGER, Joyce N., 2200 block of Nicholson Square Drive. Chapter 7.

GOODWIN, Jonna L., first block of Winding Way, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.