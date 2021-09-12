Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

HOFFMAN, Joyce H., first block of Sunset Avenue, Manheim. Chapter 7.

HUGHES, Mark A., 1700 block of Temple Avenue. Chapter 7.

RIGGINS, Jennifer M., 2000 block of William Penn Way. Chapter 7.

WENNERHOLT, Jennifer L., first block of Katherines Way. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.