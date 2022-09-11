Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

COOK, Bryan J., 3400 block of Green Leaf Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

MCCALISTER, Brooke, first block of Osprey Way, Gap. Chapter 13.

VOONG, Tommy, 1200 block of Fieldstone Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

WILLIAMS, Kelsey Christine, 600 block of West Chestnut Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.