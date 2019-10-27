Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 15-21.
Vinh An Nguyen, 300 block of Rider Avenue. Chapter 7.
Deana G. Hollister, 200 block of Keinath Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Jeffrey Ciampo, 1000 Wood Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.
Antoinette L. Landis, 100 block of West Broad Street, Landisville. Chapter 7.
Marianne F. Rehm, 700 block of Emerald Drive. Chapter 7.
Ryan E. and Tania L. Wagner, first block of Dietz Lane, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Tammie S. Fairchild, 600 block of North Queen Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.