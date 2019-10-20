Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 8-14.
Christa L. Lopez, 100 block of Willow Valley Drive. Chapter 7.
Fredrick Hyman, first block of South Mary Street. Chapter 7.
John J. and Lynda T. Bennett, 1000 block of Olde Hickory Road. Chapter 7.
Kelly L. Byers, first block of Harvestview South, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Lawrence H. Jr. and Jeanne D. Nabozny, first block of Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. Chapter 13.
James J. and Nancy B. Gribble, 200 block of Ada Avenue, Strasburg. Chapter 13.
Maureen P. Boyer, 200 block of Riverview Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Marcia Elizabeth Cramer, 500 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Michael A. Cramer, 500 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Daniel M. and Christine E. Kohler, 700 block of Marshall Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.