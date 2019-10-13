Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 1-7.
Kenneth L. Shaub Sr., 400 block of South Ann Street. Chapter 7.
James B. and Kayla M. Stillwagner, 400 block of Hillside Avenue, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Maria Elena Torres, 3100 block of Thistle Drive. Chapter 7.
Bernardo Luis Rosado, 3100 block of Thistle Drive. Chapter 7.
Louis Allen Kohl Sr., first block of Sunflower Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Richard D. Walton Jr., 1500 block of Manor Boulevard. Chapter 13.
Marina Rice, 100 block of Merchant Avenue, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Judianne C. Lambert, 100 block of South Duke Street, Millersville. Chapter 13.
Olga I. Aponte-Texidor, 700 block of Clermont Avenue. Chapter 7.
Harry C. Sr. and Tammy A. Dulio, 300 block of Park Lawn Court. Chapter 7.
Jeffrey Dominic Ciampo, 1000 block of Wood Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.
James J. Toole, 4000 block of Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.
Alexis Alfred Myers, 1700 block of St. Paul Circle. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.