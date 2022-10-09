Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

ANDREWS, Benjamin Lewis and Christina Lynne Hassler, 400 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle. Chapter 7.

HARNISH, Doris Lee, 800 block of Lafayette Street. Chapter 13.

NEWSWANGER, Gladys A., and Carl L. Newswanger, 200 block of Clay School Road, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.