Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 22-28.

ARMOLD, Abby N., first block of South Second Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

BALDWIN, Danielle l., first block of Bethlehem Lane, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

BECK, Daniel J. Jr. and Stephanie, 1500 block of Main Street, East Earl. Chapter 7.

FRITZ, Patricia A., first block of Ridgewood Manor, Manheim. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LESHER, Barbara E., 1700 block of Quarry Drive, Columbia. Chapter 7.

PERRING, Jennifer L., 700 block of Lime Quarry Road, Gap. Chapter 13.

RUNK, Andrew Raymond, 800 block of East Chestnut Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.