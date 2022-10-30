Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 18-24.

BOTTCHER, Dawn C., 200 block of Hempfield Avenue, Landisville. Chapter 7.

KEEBLER, Stanley R. Sr., first block of Katie Drive, Ronks. Chapter 7.

LOSCH TOSTANOWSKI, Kenneth, first block of Foal Court. Chapter 7.

MILLER, Tina M., 2300 block of Raleigh Drive. Chapter 7.

MULL, Clarence E., 800 block of East Main Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.