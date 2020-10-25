Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 13-19.

BENHAYON, Dennis G., 100 block of Elmwood Road. Chapter 7.

DARBY, Tene and Aubrey, 300 block of South Marshall Street. Chapter 13.

KEENEY, Sean P. Jr., 2100 block of Millstream Road. Chapter 7.

MARKS, Allyson Lynne, 2100 block of Fruitville Pike. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

POSTLES, Eric S., first block of South Ninth Street, Akron. Chapter 7.

SCHWARTZ, Michael A., 700 block of North Shippen Street. Chapter 7.

SLOCUM, Timothy Lee and Tammy Marie, 700 block of North Pine Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

WOLFF, David J., 400 block of Eden Road. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.