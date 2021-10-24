Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 12-18.

BARLEY, Bryan K., 100 block of Browning Road. Chapter 7.

DARDEN, Lamar, 100 block of East Walnut Street. Chapter 7.

MOYER, Nathaniel Robert, 800 block of Oak Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

SHAVER, Terri L., 400 block of South Bridge Street, Christiana. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.